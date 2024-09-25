Bitcoin Bull Run Expected This Week - These Are The New Cryptos With The Highest Gain Potential

Bitcoin (BTC) has been recovering lately, and its price has increased by 8.12% during the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current value is $63,469.56, and judging by the fear and great index, which is 50 at the moment, things may begin speeding up every day now. The possible value of Bitcoin by the end of the year could be $75,000 or more, especially with the bull run on the horizon.

The crypto analyst known as ardizor on the X platform claims that BTC cycles begin 170 days after the halving and hit their peak 310 days later. This means that now is the time to roll up your sleeves and engage in investing in the most promising cryptos to see the results in the following period!

The Best 4 New Cryptos With The Highest Gain Potential

Meme coins are extremely wanted on the market now because they are known for their potential to bring high gains. Ever since Solana’s position on the market strengthened and numerous meme coins launched on Solana started bringing enormous gains, the interest of crypto enthusiasts started increasing as well. It inspired meme coin creators to think beyond the humor and bring concrete utility to the investors who can benefit from the multiple streams of income. These are the meme coin gems that already show high gain potential, so grab them while you can:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) FLOCKERZ ($FLOCK)

Check out why these meme coins deserve investors’ attention!

1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Most Popular Meme Coin Approaching $15 Million Milestone

Among so many new meme coins that were recently launched, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) truly stands out. Not only did it manage to raise nearly $15 million even during the market conditions that were quite unstable lately, but it didn’t show any signs of slowing down. The main goal of this project is to launch its own chain called Pepe chain, which will be 100x faster than Ethereum, allowing investors to pay less for transactions than usual. With the dedicated block explorer and the staking as the additional perk, it is truly a crypto project that investors shouldn’t miss.

The current rewards are 608.82 per ETH block, and $PEPU holders can enjoy 142% APY. The Pepe Unchained creative team added a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, which allows developers to apply for grants until the end of the year to build upon Pepe Unchained Layer 2. All these features haven’t gone unnoticed, and its popularity is on the rise. The whales are already loading up, so one of them bought $PEPU tokens worth $60k, as ClayBro shared on his respective YouTube channel. If you wish to join them, make sure you do so before the price of $PEPU tokens increases!

2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Meme Coin Offering 963% Staking Rewards