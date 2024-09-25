Bitcoin Bull Run Expected This Week - These Are The New Cryptos With The Highest Gain Potential

Bitcoin (BTC) has been recovering lately, and its price has increased by 8.12% during the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current value is $63,469.56, and judging by the fear and great index, which is 50 at the moment, things may begin speeding up every day now. The possible value of Bitcoin by the end of the year could be $75,000 or more, especially with the bull run on the horizon.
The crypto analyst known as ardizor on the X platform claims that BTC cycles begin 170 days after the halving and hit their peak 310 days later. This means that now is the time to roll up your sleeves and engage in investing in the most promising cryptos to see the results in the following period!
The Best 4 New Cryptos With The Highest Gain Potential
Meme coins are extremely wanted on the market now because they are known for their potential to bring high gains. Ever since Solana’s position on the market strengthened and numerous meme coins launched on Solana started bringing enormous gains, the interest of crypto enthusiasts started increasing as well. It inspired meme coin creators to think beyond the humor and bring concrete utility to the investors who can benefit from the multiple streams of income. These are the meme coin gems that already show high gain potential, so grab them while you can:
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Most Popular Meme Coin Approaching $15 Million Milestone
Among so many new meme coins that were recently launched, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) truly stands out. Not only did it manage to raise nearly $15 million even during the market conditions that were quite unstable lately, but it didn’t show any signs of slowing down. The main goal of this project is to launch its own chain called Pepe chain, which will be 100x faster than Ethereum, allowing investors to pay less for transactions than usual. With the dedicated block explorer and the staking as the additional perk, it is truly a crypto project that investors shouldn’t miss.
The current rewards are 608.82 per ETH block, and $PEPU holders can enjoy 142% APY. The Pepe Unchained creative team added a new feature called Pepe Frens With Benefits, which allows developers to apply for grants until the end of the year to build upon Pepe Unchained Layer 2. All these features haven’t gone unnoticed, and its popularity is on the rise. The whales are already loading up, so one of them bought $PEPU tokens worth $60k, as ClayBro shared on his respective YouTube channel. If you wish to join them, make sure you do so before the price of $PEPU tokens increases!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Innovative Meme Coin Offering 963% Staking Rewards
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) makes staking meme coins a breeze, enabling $STARS token holders to stake multiple coins under one roof. There are currently eleven meme coins that can be staked, including PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, and others, but the list will become longer in time. The ERC-1155 standard makes it possible for this project to support multiple staking without fear regarding the safety of assets. The so-called MemeVault will allow investors to maximize their gains in the following period because it truly erases the barriers they have faced in the past.
The MemeVault will be fully unlocked in the third phase of the Crypto All-Stars roadmap. The platform of the Crypto All-Stars meme coin is comprehensive and user-friendly, which will make it easy for investors with various experiences to use it without issues. The $STARS presale is progressing swiftly. More than $1,5 million has been raised so far, as investors keep flocking to join and make the most of the affordable $STARS price. Investors who secure their $STARS tokens now will get a chance to enjoy a very high APY that currently stands at 963%, so hurry and add it to your portfolio!
3. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Meme Coin Aiming to Revolutionize Telegram Casino Scene
The crypto gambling market is currently worth more than $250 million. The number of crypto casinos is on the rise, and the Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) aims to tap into this growing market by offering investors a chance to wager meme coins. The Memebet Token platform offers a wide range of the most popular casino games, global sportsbooks, and various meme coin betting options. The $MEMEBET token holders will have a chance to enjoy Telegram's full integration and play games without the registration process.
The Memebet Token platform provides transparency, security, and fair playing conditions since it is built on Ethereum. The design is user-friendly, so a chat will also be available. The wallet is available as well so investors can enjoy transparent and safe transactions. The benefits don’t stop there because there will also be play2earn airdrops that will be available on a regular basis. The high rollers will get VIP bonuses and access to the Degen VIP community. If you wish to enjoy all the perks that this platform offers, secure your $MEMEBET tokens before their price increases!
4. FLOCKERZ ($FLOCK) – Vote2Earn Meme Coin Allowing Access to FlockTopia
FLOCKERZ ($FLOCK) is a meme coin made for the community named „The Flock“. The interesting thing about this project is that the $FLOCK holders have a chance to share their opinions and earn while doing it since the essence of this program is a decentralized autonomous organization known as FlockTopia. This opportunity will put every investor in control and empower the users who join this interesting community.
The idea of this project is to give investors the power to decide without the higher instances pulling the strings, which can be frustrating. Every voice deserves to be heard, and the Flockers are giving this community a chance to stir the ship. When it comes to the presale, 20% of the entire token supply is currently available to the early birds, and the $FLOCK tokens are sold quickly. It is an appealing project worth exploring, so investors should keep it on their radar!
Conclusion
With the bull run around the corner, investors who intend to make the most of the market conditions must take steps now. $PEPU, $STARS, $MEMEBET, and $FLOCK already show massive growth potential, so taking proactive steps now can put investors in a favorable position once the bull run shows its power. Don’t waste any time—add them now to watch them soar in the following period!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.