9 Best New Betting Sites In The UK: Sports And Casino

Fafa Bet was launched in 2021 and has quickly become one of the top gambling sites in the UK. The sportsbook covers over 35 sports, football, horse racing and tennis are particularly well covered.

Fafa Bet’s casino is just as impressive with over 1,000 games from 50+ providers. The casino has a great game selection with new games added each week. Live casino games have been particularly popular accounting for 40% of all casino bets on the site.

Fafa Bet has a seamless experience across devices with 65% of users switching between desktop and mobile. The mobile site loads in under 3 seconds on average 20% faster than the industry standard.

The “quick bet” feature which allows users to bet with just 2 clicks has been a big hit on mobile. It’s used for 45% of all mobile bets and reduces the average time to bet by 30%. Fafa Bet’s live casino section is a major draw for players who enjoy the thrill of real-time gaming.

Live casino promotions are frequently available, including cashback offers and free spins for loyal players. This focus on live gaming makes Fafa Bet a standout option for those who want a more interactive casino experience.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Lots of betting options (30,000+ markets, 1,000+ games)

High payout for sports

Live casino available

Cons:

Live streaming limited to 5 sports

Withdrawal times for some methods up to 5 days

How We Ranked the Best Betting Sites UK

We used a combination of factors to rank the best betting sites in the UK, ensuring that each platform met a high standard for both new and experienced bettors. These criteria included:

Competitive Odds; Betting Markets; Bonuses and Free Bets; User Experience; Safety and Security; Payment Methods: Customer Support; Mobile Compatibility; Live Streaming; Reputation and Reliability.

Both new UK betting sites and established bookmakers were considered to provide a mix of fresh features and trusted brands.

What to Look for in a UK Betting Site

Here are the key factors to consider when selecting a UK betting platform.

First, focus on the casino’s bonus offers, including free bets and welcome bonuses. These can significantly boost your initial bankroll, allowing you to explore different markets without using too much of your own money.

Secondly, ensure the platform provides your preferred payment methods. Also, check whether there are any restrictions on using certain payment methods to claim promotions or bonuses.

Key Features to Compare

When comparing betting sites, consider these features to ensure you’re choosing the best option:

Competitive Odds; Range of Markets; In-Play Betting; Free Bets and Bonuses; User-Friendly Interface; Mobile Betting; Payment Options; Customer Support; Licensing; Live Streaming.

No single site will be perfect for everyone. It's about finding the one that ticks the most boxes for you. Remember, 18 T&C's apply to all offers, so always read the small print before opening a betting account.

FAQs About UK Betting Sites

Choosing a betting site can be overwhelming, and there are a few common questions that bettors often have. Here, we address some of the most frequently asked questions about UK betting sites to help you make an informed decision.

What Are Free Bets, and How Do They Work?

Free bets are promotions offered by betting sites to new or returning customers. They allow you to place a bet without risking your own money. Most free bets come with certain conditions, such as expiration periods or wagering requirements that must be met before withdrawing any winnings.

How Can I Find the Best Odds?

To find the best odds, you need to compare multiple betting websites. Many bettors use odds comparison tools that display the best available odds for each market. Another tip is to take advantage of odds boosts and promotions offered by online betting sites.

What Is In-Play Betting, and Which Sites Offer It?

Also known as live betting, In-play betting is a site feature that allows you to place wagers on a sporting event while it is happening. Popular markets include next goal scorer, total goals, or yellow cards in football, and live score updates ensure that bettors can stay informed in real-time.

Are There New UK Betting Sites I Should Know About?

Yes, the UK betting market has seen many new sites emerge in recent years. Sites like Betzino, 7Bet, and Fitz Dares have quickly gained popularity thanks to their innovative features, mobile-friendly platforms, and generous promotions for new users.

What Is the Best Gambling Site in the UK?

The best gambling site depends on your personal preferences. If you prioritize a mix of sports betting and online casino games, sites like Betzino or Fafa Bet are excellent choices, as they offer comprehensive gambling options, including live casino games alongside sports markets.

Is Bet365 Banned in the UK?

No, Bet365 is not banned in the UK. It remains one of the largest and most trusted betting platforms in the country. Bet365 operates under a license from the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring it adheres to all regulations regarding fair play and responsible gambling.

Choosing the Best Betting Sites UK

In conclusion, selecting the right online betting site comes down to your personal preferences. Whether you’re looking for football-specific promotions, free bets, or in-play betting features, the top UK betting sites offer a variety of options to suit all types of bettors.

For those who prioritize football betting, platforms like Betzino and Bet Victor are excellent choices. They offer a wide range of football markets and competitive odds, ensuring you get the most value out of your bets. Bettors seeking free bets or ongoing promotions will find JackpotCity and Fafa Bet particularly rewarding.

If you’re after a new betting experience, sites like 7Bet and Bet Ano stand out with their modern interfaces, fast payouts, and attractive welcome bonuses. These sites are perfect for bettors looking for fresh platforms with innovative features.

Ultimately, all of the betting sites listed here are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring a safe and secure betting experience. Choose a site that aligns with your needs, whether you prefer competitive odds, mobile betting, or loyalty rewards.

Disclaimer: These sites are for people 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players should only gamble with money that they can afford to lose, and make sure they are behaving responsibly when visiting an online casino. Gambling laws and policies vary from region to region. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area depending on laws and restrictions. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies before visiting any of these sites. It is always better to be safe than sorry.