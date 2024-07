>> Click this link to play at Betinia and unlock bonus <<Live dealers are a special part of any online casino, and Betinia has ensured players are not left out of the excitement. This section features over 80 of the best titles from Pragmatic Live and Playtech with a selection of professional male and female dealers to guide you as you step into the betting room. You can enjoy uninterrupted live streaming and interact with the dealers in real time as the games progress. These are some of the live casino games you'll find in this section on Betinia:

Speed Roulette

Sweet Bonanza Candyland

ONE Blackjack

Baccarat Lobby

Boom City

Software Providers

During our review, we discovered that Betinia Casino has partnered with 20+ game developers. By highlighting the displayed game tiles in the casino lobby, you can quickly see the provider behind it. Also, you can locate all games by a specific provider by typing the company's name into the search bar. Here's a list of some of the best software providers featured on the website:

Pragmatic Play

Games Global

Hacksaw Gaming

Wazdan

Playtech

Spinomenal

Ruby Play

Relax Gaming

Kalamba Games

Booming Games

Platform Usability

The Betinia Casino website has a user-friendly interface that's easy to navigate quickly and with lightning speed. On the casino homepage, games are sorted neatly into different categories and your balance is displayed clearly at the top of the lobby screen. You can quickly access the responsible gaming tools by clicking your profile, or take part in the latest promotions by expanding the main menu to the left.

You'll also find a quick-search icon which we found very useful. It allows you to type a specific game or provider and have it brought to you without sorting the categories manually. Information about the operator is located at the bottom of the screen along with many other tools or features you may need to enhance your experience on the website.

Betinia Casino Mobile App

Many players today are interested in casinos with extensive mobile accessibility and if possible, with downloadable mobile applications. Fortunately, Betinia Casino has developed a native casino app for players using an Android or iOS device. The operator features a wide selection of casino games on these applications.

Customer Support

There are several ways to have your pressing issues sorted out at Betinia Casino, depending on the urgency. The FAQ section is where you'll find answers to the most common questions asked by players. However, should you require something more, you can contact the customer support team via the official email address or live chat. Here are the details:

Live chat – Available 24/7

Email – support@betinia.com

FAQ section

Reputation and Reliability

Betinia Casino is owned and operated by Maltix Limited and regulated according to the international gambling laws of Malta. Considering the reputation of this jurisdiction, players in Canada are guaranteed a safe and secure gaming experience in the casino. Below are the registration and licensing details for Betinia Casino Canada:

Owned by : Maltix Limited

Registered address : Quad Central, Q3 Level 3, Triq I-Esportaturi, Zone 1, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD 1040, Malta.

Registration number : C 96904

Licensing Authority : Malta Gaming Authority

License number: MGA/B2C/486/2018

Stats at a Glance

Min deposit: C$10; C$30 to claim the welcome bonus

Max deposit: Up to C$10,000

Payout: C$10 minimum

Age online: 3+ years

Casino name: Betinia Casino

Owner: Maltix Limited

Year established: 2020

Number of games: 1,500+

Games offered: Slots, Table games, Live casino games

Software used: Soft2Bet

Mobile app: Available on Android and iOS

Payout Percentage: 96%

Payout time: 1-3 business days

Languages: English, French, Polish, Portuguese, Hungarian, Finnish, Norwegian, Croatian

Customer support: Live chat, Email, FAQ

Conclusion and Expert Opinion

The variety of casino game options provided at Betinia Casino makes it a suitable destination for players in Canada seeking the ultimate online gaming experience. We particularly love how well the operator is focused on enhancing gameplay through loyalty promotions and quick access to responsible gambling tools.

With advanced SSL encryptions, players are also able to exchange their personal and financial data with the operator in confidence. The banking section is impressive, with support for several popular Canadian options so that players can make payments quickly and easily. If quality gambling is something you’ve always desired, Betinia Casino ticks many important boxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Betinia Casino legit in Canada?

Yes, you can play your favourite casino games at Betinia Casino in Canada. The operator holds an international gambling license from the Malta Gaming Authority and offers its services to Canadians.

What games can I play at Betinia Casino?

There's a variety of casino game options available to you at Betinia Casino. The catalogue comprises slots, table games, and live dealers. You'll also find different variations of poker and some dice games.

What is the minimum amount for deposits at Betinia Casino?

Depending on what payment method you choose, the minimum deposit amount can vary. Most methods allow a minimum of C$20 while Interac users can deposit as low as C$10. To claim the welcome bonus, you should deposit C$30 minimum.

Can I make cryptocurrency payments at Betinia Casino?

No, the casino does not support crypto-based payments. You can use one of the available fiat payment options like Interac, Visa/Mastercard, MuchBetter, and more.

Ontario players not accepted. Offers for ROC (Rest of Canada). In general please note that only individuals aged 19 and over can access online gaming platforms in Canada. The content provided here is for entertainment purposes only. There are always risks in gambling, and it's important to follow responsible gambling practices as much as possible. Don't gamble to pay off debts, don't gamble when it's no longer enjoyable.

Gambling laws and regulations vary by region. Please check if gambling is legal in your jurisdiction. Players must be 19 years of age or older and are encouraged to visit ConnexOntario.ca and BeGambleAware.org if they need help or assistance.

Additional resources that may be beneficial include:

Gamblers Anonymous: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

National Council on Problem Gambling: https://www.ncpgambling.org/

Gambling Therapy: https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/