Stake.us is a slot paradise where you’ll find over 800+ video slots, originals, bonus buys, tables, crypto games, scratchies, and arcade games.

Although their sign-up bonus of 10,000 GC + 1 SC is slightly lower than at McLuck or WOW Vegas, Stake.us makes up for it with a barrage of regular promos, such as slot battles, bonus drops, daily races, and more.

Choosing the 3 best Stake.us slots was difficult since the platform rocks hundreds of popular games from Titan, Rogue, Hacksaw, Pragmatic, and other providers, but after hours of testing, I shortlisted the following games.

Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play)

Arguably the hottest jackpot you can play at Stake.us, Gates of Olympus is a high-volatility cluster-pay slot with a high RTP of 96.50%.

Potentially endless “tumbles” are the main draw of this slot, as there’s no limit to how many times your wins can lead to a series of additional winning combos.

To make things more interesting, Zeus will strike one of the four multiplier nodes when they appear on the playing grid to boost your score by up to 500x. Similar to Candy Blitz Bombs, these multipliers become sticky and will evolve into global multipliers during the Free Spins round.

RIP City (Hacksaw Gaming)

One of the most unique games of “cat and mouse” out there, everything about RIP City is different from the norm. It has 19 paylines, a top win of 12,500x “without” any jackpots, multiple selectable bonus-buy features, and fairly unorthodox animated visuals.

Ro$$ the Cat is the main character in this game, as he will help you score more wins whenever he appears. Hungry for cash, Ro$$ will drop his jaw to the bottom of the reel to act as a semi-expanding wild, but his hunger will also prompt him to “eat” adjacent multipliers and apply them as far as his tongue can reach.

Ro$$ will become ultra-hungry if you manage to land 3 Scatter symbols and start the Free Spins round. During this time, he’ll pop his head far more frequently, often appearing next to multiplier wilds.

His rival is Maxx the Mouse, which can be persuaded to guarantee Ro$$ Expanding Wilds will appear in your free spins via the Buy Bonus feature.

Cash Crew (Hacksaw Gaming)

Cash Crew is a modern video slot that will take you on an action-packed adventure riddled with misdeeds.

One of its most lucrative features is “money collecting” triggered by the Grab ‘Em symbol, which hooks instant prizes that can reach up to a whopping 500x. Moreover, I find it unique that multipliers can affect not only regular paying symbols but money symbols as well.

Speaking of multipliers, Wilds will substitute and then apply their multiplier values to wins running through them. These are guaranteed to at least double your earnings, but they can be as generous as multiplying winnings by up to 25x.

As a cherry on top, we have Free Spins where all Cash Symbols become sticky and pay out their values every time a collector appears. In a nutshell, there are so many ways to win as a part of the Cash Crew if you don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Methodology

