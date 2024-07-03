Sweepstakes casinos are a legal alternative to online casinos and are available in 47 US states. You can play slots, blackjack, fish, and live games and win cash prizes without making any real money purchases.

I’ve been playing at these sites for years and am ready to share my knowledge and unveil the best sweepstakes casinos!

My 5 Top Sweepstakes Casino Picks

These are the sweepstakes casinos I play at and, in my opinion, have the best mix of games, bonuses, and user experience and are also safe:

Best Sweepstakes Casino for Bonuses: Fortune Coins

Of all the sweepstakes gaming sites I’ve registered, I’m yet to find a site with bigger bonuses than Fortune Coins.

When you sign up, you’ll receive 630,000 GC and 1,400 SC worth $14. Then, when you spend only $10, you’ll pick up 20,000,000 GC and 5,000 SC worth $50!

You can use all your free GC and SC to play 200+ slots, fish games, and video poker from KA Gaming, Pragmatic, Blazesoft, and Mascot Gaming.

Don’t forget to participate in the weekly slot tournaments and try your luck on the progressives, those jackpots aren’t going to trigger themselves!

