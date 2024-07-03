Sweepstakes casinos are a legal alternative to online casinos and are available in 47 US states. You can play slots, blackjack, fish, and live games and win cash prizes without making any real money purchases.
I’ve been playing at these sites for years and am ready to share my knowledge and unveil the best sweepstakes casinos!
My 5 Top Sweepstakes Casino Picks
These are the sweepstakes casinos I play at and, in my opinion, have the best mix of games, bonuses, and user experience and are also safe:
Best Sweepstakes Casino for Bonuses: Fortune Coins
Of all the sweepstakes gaming sites I’ve registered, I’m yet to find a site with bigger bonuses than Fortune Coins.
When you sign up, you’ll receive 630,000 GC and 1,400 SC worth $14. Then, when you spend only $10, you’ll pick up 20,000,000 GC and 5,000 SC worth $50!
You can use all your free GC and SC to play 200+ slots, fish games, and video poker from KA Gaming, Pragmatic, Blazesoft, and Mascot Gaming.
Don’t forget to participate in the weekly slot tournaments and try your luck on the progressives, those jackpots aren’t going to trigger themselves!
|
Bonus
|
Games
|
App
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sign Up: 630000 GC and 1400 SC
First Purchase: 20000000 GC and 5000 SC
|
200+ slots fish games progressives keno and video poker
|
No mobile-optimized site
|
Progressive jackpots
Massive first purchase bonus
VIP program
|
50 SC minimum redemption
Best Sweepstakes Casino for Slots: WOW Vegas
WOW Vegas is slot heaven, with more than 1,000 free games. They have every type of slot imaginable, from sky-high jackpots to flaming fruit machines and fantasy-themed games with fancy tumbling reels and sticky symbols.
Another thing I like about WOW Vegas is the fast redemptions via Skrill and Trustly. Every time I’ve redeemed, my cash prize has shown up within 3 days. They also offer friendly and professional 24/7 customer support.
If you’re looking for a juicy first purchase bonus, WOW Vegas is a solid choice. When you spend just $9.99, you’ll get 1,750,000 GC and 35 SC worth $35!
|
Bonus
|
Games
|
App
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sign Up: 250000 GC + 5 SC
First Purchase: 1500000 GC and 30 SC for $9.99
|
1000+ slots and jackpot games
|
No mobile-optimized site
|
1000+ slots
Weekly tournaments
Top providers like NetGaming Booming Games and Pragmatic Play
|
No table games
Best Crypto Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stack sweeps for free at Stake.us! You can play 800+ slots, blackjack, roulette, live baccarat, and Provably Fair crypto games like crash and dice and redeem cash prizes via BTC, ETH, LTC, and even DOGE.
This blockchain-powered sweepstakes casino is available in all US states except Washington, Nevada, Idaho, New York, Kentucky, Michigan, and Vermont. It has a futuristic Web3 theme and great providers like BGaming and Pragmatic Play.
You’ll also find some epic bonuses like a 1 SC daily login bonus, weekly slot tournaments, and a 5 SC mail-in offer.
Sign up now to get 10,000 GC and 1 SC and start redeeming free crypto prizes!
|
Bonus
|
Games
|
App
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sign Up: 10000 GC and 1 SC
First Purchase: N/A
|
800+ slots table games crash dice plinko scratchcards live games
|
No; mobile-optimized site
|
Redemptions via BTC ETH LTC
Provably Fair games
VIP program with rakeback
|
No first-purchase bonus
Best Sweepstakes Casino for Mobile Players: McLuck
McLuck Casino has a dedicated app for iOS and Android, which you can download now from the App Store and Google Play. It gives you instant access to 560+ slots, slingo, and live games and has a 4.3-star rating.
McLuck is a must-follow on socials as they hand out free SC multiple times a week. Also, if you have some buddies who want to play, make sure they register via your link so you get 20 SC each.
If you’re looking for variety, then McLuck delivers, boasting 15+ providers, including some favorites like BGaming, Spadegaming, and Slotmill. I’m also a big fan of their progressive slots like Crown Of Fire, Tiki Hut Megaway and Sweet Bonanza.
Head on over to McLuck and make your first purchase of $9.99 to pick up 57,500 GC and 27.5 SC worth $27.5!
|
Bonus
|
Games
|
App
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sign Up: 7500 and 2.5 SC
First Purchase: 50000 GC and 25 SC for $9.99
|
560 + slots slingo jackpots and live games
|
iOS and Android
|
App Store and Google Play app
Live dealer games
15+ providers like BGaming Playson and NetEnt
|
No online table games
Best Sweepstakes Casino for Live Games: Hello Millions
Hello Millions takes you on a comic book-themed journey where, on every page, you’ll encounter the latest slots, slingo, and live dealer games. There are 700+ options powered by Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Booming Games, and more!
The crown jewel feature is the live casino section operated by BETER Live. Broadcast 24/7 from luxurious gaming studios in Europe, it offers roulette, baccarat, and an exciting variant of blackjack with 10x multipliers.
If that wasn’t enough, there are progressives with 100,000+ SC jackpots, and you can get 2 SC for free every 24 hours.
When you join now, there is 15,000 GC and 2.5 SC no deposit bonus waiting for you!
|
Bonus
|
Games
|
App
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sign Up: 15000 GC and 2.5 SC
First Purchase: 150% more coins
|
700+ slots progressives slingo live games
|
Android
|
Fun comic book theme
2 SC daily login bonus
Live blackjack with 10x multiplier
|
No live game shows
Methodology
When I first started playing at sweepstakes casinos, finding legit sites was a nightmare. I constantly ended up reading paid-for reviews where I was sent to casinos that coincidentally paid the highest affiliate commissions.
To help new players quickly find the best sweepstakes casinos, I created my own review methodology. I then meticulously tested every site out there and ranked them based on these factors:
Legality - I avoid sweepstakes casinos that operate in restricted states and don’t allow you to play games and redeem cash prizes for free.
Bonuses - I always claim the different bonuses and note the amount of free play, the ease of getting them, and if there are any sneaky terms and conditions. At a minimum, you should get 2+ SC when you sign up. There also should be a 100% first purchase offer and a 0.5 SC to 1 SC daily login bonus.
Games - I look at the number of games, variety, and who's powering them. The best sweepstakes casinos have 500+ slots, table, fish, and live dealer games by big names like Pragmatic, Playson, Relax Gaming, Habanero, and NetEnt.
Safety - I check that the site is encrypted, that the software providers are licensed, and that there are responsible gaming tools like self-exclusion.
Mobile Gaming and User Experience - I access the sweepstakes casino on iOS and Android devices and different browsers and then assess the overall playing experience.
Customer Support - I contact customer support and note the ease of contact, number of channels, and response time. The best sweepstakes casinos offer 24/7 support via live chat, social media, and email.
Purchases and Redemptions - I look at the available payment methods, minimum and maximum limits, redemption processing time, and playthrough requirements for SC. At my go-to sweepstakes casinos, you can purchase packages for just $1.99; minimum redemptions start around $50 and are processed within 48 hours. You’ll find a range of payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, online bank transfer, and gift cards.
Things to Know About Sweepstakes Casinos
Sweepstakes casinos are free to play at. You have the option of purchasing Gold Coins (GC), however, the site has to give you a satisfactory amount of free play. Sweepstakes casinos offer a very similar gaming experience to online casinos. You’ll find all the same games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and even live dealer games.
Unlike online casinos, you only have to be 18 years old to play at sweepstakes casinos. Despite the name, these sites don’t offer real gambling and are considered a type of social casino. This is why they can legally operate in 47+ US states.
Even though you technically can’t win real money at sweepstakes casinos, you can redeem Sweepstakes Coins (SC) for cash prizes via gift cards, e-wallets, or bank transfers. The redemption rate is usually 1 SC for $1. Remember that SC typically comes with a 1x playthrough requirement.
The key advantage of sweepstakes casinos is you have a great chance of winning cash prizes without ever having to make a purchase. This is often impossible at your typical online casino.
Virtual Currency
At sweepstakes casinos, you play games using Gold Coins (GC) and Sweepstakes Coins (SC). GC can never be redeemed for cash prizes, and you can purchase them. On the flip side, SC can be redeemed for cash prizes, and you can’t purchase them.
No Purchase Necessary
To operate legally, sweepstakes casinos must ensure their games are free to play. To satisfy the no purchase necessary requirement, sites give away Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins via bonuses.
Restricted States
Washington and Michigan have banned sweepstakes casinos, and players from Idaho can’t redeem cash prizes. Some sites have decided not to operate in Nevada and Kentucky, but sweepstakes casinos aren’t explicitly banned there.
Games at Sweepstakes Casinos
The bulk of the games you’ll find at sweepstakes casinos are slots. The top sites have 500+ slot machines, including the latest releases from award-winning providers like BGaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play. Interestingly, many sweepstakes casinos produce their own games as well. Fortune Coins has some great in-house titles like Genie’s.
Sweepstakes casinos have everything from old-school three-reel fruit machines to fancy Megaways slots with 117,649 ways to win. Other popular slots are progressives, tumbling reels, and Hold and Win games.
Most sweepstakes casinos have a few table games. Don’t expect to find as many as you would at an online casino, but there is usually blackjack, roulette, and maybe poker and baccarat if you’re lucky.
As the sweepstakes industry has become more competitive, sites have responded by supercharging their game libraries. A number of sweepstakes casinos have recently added live games where you are digitally transported to real casinos.
The games are broadcast in 4K, and you get to play blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with a professional dealer. Many of the live games are powered by BETER Live. Their Gravity Blackjack is a must-try, it features four side bets with random multipliers up to 10x.
Sweepstakes casinos have started adding more crypto and arcade games. You can find games like crash, dice, minesweeper, and other titles popularized by Stake.
Fish games have also proved a big hit at sweepstakes casinos. In these games, you control a cannon and blast away at fish as they swim around the underwater map. The more you kill, the more you win. Some of my favorite fish games are Emily’s Treasure, Golden Dragon, and KA Fish Hunter.
Best Sweepstakes Casino Bonuses
Virtually every sweepstakes casino gives you free GC and SC when you register. Here are my favorite sweepstakes casino bonuses that I’ve personally claimed:
Fortune Coins - 630,000 GC and 1,400 SC
Funrize - 400,000 GC and 1,000 SC
Zula Casino - 100,000 GC and 10 SC
WOW Vegas - 250,000 GC and 5 SC
Crown Coins - 100,000 GC and 2 SC
High 5 Casino - 250 GC and 5 SC
Sweeptastic - 30,000 GC and 4 SC
Hello Millions - 15,000 GC and 2.5 SC
Jackpota Casino - 7,500 GC and 2.5 SC
McLuck Casino - 7,500 GC and 2.5 SC
Conclusion
If online casinos are restricted in your state or you want to play slots and table games for free and win cash prizes, then sweepstakes casinos are an awesome option. Simply sign up to any of the sites I recommended via my link and get a handful of free GC and SC. Playthrough your SC 1x and then redeem your prize!
