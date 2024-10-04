Best Sweepstakes Casino Promo Codes 2024: Top Welcome Bonus Codes

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

The best sweepstakes casinos offer solid bonuses, a wide variety of games, and an easy-to-use platform. We've already highlighted Stake.us as the top choice with its impressive welcome bonus, daily rewards, and unique games, but here’s a quick look at other strong contenders that also deliver on exciting promos and gameplay. Whether you prefer slot games or table games, the following brands offer something to suit every player's preference.

1. The Sweepstakes casino welcome bonus: Stake.us

Stake.us is one of the leading social casinos in the US, and upon signing up, you'll have access to over 1,000 games without needing to make a deposit or purchase of any kind. The Stake.us Sweepstakes Casino welcome bonus includes 260,000 Gold Coins and $55 worth of Stake Cash when signing up to the platform via our link on this page and entering the promo code MIKBONUS .

Aside from the bonus, you can then take advantage of a variety of over 630 slots and a number of table games, all displayed in easy-to-find categories. All these games are powered by top developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play, ensuring that you can expect top-quality graphics as well as quick loading times. There's also video poker and classic games.

There are several ways to get your hands on free Gold Coins and Stake Cash, including participating in daily challenges, competitions, social media giveaways, and through the solid VIP program.

Pros:

No cash deposit necessary

Hundreds of Pragmatic Play slot games

Dozens of exclusive Stake Original titles

Daily slot tournaments and free cash prizes

Cons:

Not available in all US states

No options for social sports betting

Rating: 4.9/ 5.0

2. McLuck: Generous sign up bonus and slots galore

McLuck is another top recommendation from us because it offers over 900 slots from top developers as well as an exciting live dealer section. Additionally, they offer a generous sweepstakes casino welcome bonus, which gives new players 7,500 Gold Coins and five free Sweepstakes Coins just for signing up. After claiming the welcome bonus, you're free to take advantage of ongoing bonuses and promotions, such as the daily Gold Coin giveaway. All you have to do is log into your account once every 24 hours to qualify.

Furthermore, McLuck is a free-to-play social casino, and no deposit or purchase is necessary; however, you are free to make additional package purchases if needed. The current offer from McLuck is a 150% bonus worth of extra coins for $9.99. Purchasing this package will give you a total of 50,000 Gold Coins and 25 Sweepstakes Coins.

Armed with your free coins, you're ready to explore the gaming library, which is powered by world-renowned software developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, and Relax Gaming. This social casino also offers a Loyalty Club, which rewards players with various perks as they engage and move up the different tiers.

Pros:

Great welcome bonus

Interactive social casino

150% extra on $9.99 package

VIP program

Cons:

VIP-only live chat

No demo games

Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

3. Wow Vegas: Free sweeps coins on signup

WOW Vegas offers a range of over 800 modern games for players to choose from. However, the gaming library consists mainly of online slots, so you won't find many table games, poker, or live casino games on this platform. That said, they kick things off with quite a generous welcome bonus, which gives new players 250,000 WOW Coins and five free Sweepstakes Coins upon signing up.

While this is a free-to-play casino, there's a generous first purchase offer, and if you buy any package for $9.99 or more, you'll receive 1.5 million WOW Coins and 35 Sweepstakes Coins. After taking advantage of the welcome bonus, you're free to explore the multiple promotions available at WOW Vegas, including the daily coin giveaways, race rewards, spin-to-win competitions, refer-a-friend incentive, as well as the solid VIP program.

Pros

Great sign up bonus

800 casino-style games

Frequent promotions

Popular games optimized for mobile devices

Cons

No live dealer games offered

PayPal is not accepted as a payment method

Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

Win money playing at sweepstakes casinos

Winning money directly at sweepstakes casinos is not possible, as these are free-to-play gaming platforms. That said, there are ways to redeem virtual currencies for cash prizes, so let's take a look at how it all works:

How does the currency system work?

Sweepstakes casinos offer unique virtual currencies, allowing players to earn and use their specific or unique currency while playing on their platforms. When playing at our top-recommended social casino, Stake.us, you'll receive Stake Cash when signing up. Stake Cash is Stake.us's unique virtual currency and is specific to this brand. Virtual currencies can be used to play games, and winnings from Stake Cash can indeed be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards.

How does the coin system work?

In most cases, you'll receive Gold Coins or similar upon signing up, and these coins can be used to participate in games and other activities provided by the brand. However, the winnings accumulated from Gold Coins cannot be converted or redeemed for cash prizes or gift cards, as they have no monetary value. However, Gold Coins can be purchased on our top-rated social casino sites.

How to play without buying coins?

There are many ways to play without buying Coins, such as participating in daily login bonuses, competitions, tournaments, social giveaways, VIP and loyalty programs, and more.

How to get free sweeps coins?

Getting your hands on free sweeps coins is as simple as engaging on the platform. You'll be alerted to free coin giveaways, free virtual currency giveaways, and have access to bonus promotions as soon as they are available. Once again, all you need to do is keep an eye out for promotions and claim them as soon as possible.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Several factors come into play when selecting a new social casino. It's important that you are aware of these factors to ensure you find a social platform that's right for you. Let's take a closer look at what you need to keep an eye out for below:

Game selection

Always ensure that the sweepstakes casino offers a variety of different casino-style games. This includes slots, table games, online games, scratch cards, bingo, poker, and more. It's always better to have these options and not need them than to need them and not have them.

Offers and free sweeps

Bonuses and promotions are what give you an edge when playing on social casinos. So always keep an eye out for generous sweepstakes casino welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, special offers, free giveaways, and other incentives offered by the social casino.

Cash prizes

While social casinos are not real money gambling platforms, there are ways in which you can redeem your virtual currency winnings for cash prizes and gift cards. Ensure that the platform you are signing up to offers this benefit.

Is an app available?

Regardless of whether a mobile app is available or not, as long as the site translates well on your mobile device, be it a smartphone or tablet, and provides access to all of the desktop features available on the mobile browser, you will still be able to enjoy the games.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

If you'd like to have an enjoyable, rewarding, and safe experience, then you'll need to keep an eye out for key aspects. Let's take a look at them below:

Security

Security is paramount to your overall experience on any social casino site. Ensure that they are licensed and use security and encryption protocols to protect your personal and financial information.

Usability

The site has to be user-friendly; otherwise, it will lead to a disappointing and frustrating experience. Ensure that you can find the games and different categories you’re looking for quickly and easily.

Bonus offers

Make sure that the social casino offers a welcome bonus, ongoing bonuses, and special offers to keep your social casino bank boosted and ensure you can engage on the platform for as long as possible. Our Stake.us sign up offer is one example of a great bonus to get you started.

Customer support

In the event that you have a question, which is common when joining a social casino platform for the first time, ensure that the site offers various support channels, including live chat, email, direct phone contact, or the option to connect with them via social media channels.

Payment methods

Social casinos are free-to-play, but if you would like to purchase Coins, ensure that the casino offers a range of payment methods that you’re comfortable using.

Game selection

Having access to different types of casino games is what keeps your gaming sessions exciting. So ensure that they offer a range of games like slots, table games, video slots, arcade games, Slingo, bingo, scratch cards, and more.

Conclusion: Claim the best Sweepstakes casino welcome bonuses today

Making use of sweepstakes casino bonus codes to access impressive welcome bonuses and ongoing bonuses is a great way to get started on any social casino. Ultimately, this means that you never have to make a purchase or deposit of any kind in order to get your hands on free coins and virtual currency to engage in games and various other social activities on the site. That said, you can take advantage of our Stake.us welcome bonus when using the promo code MIKBONUS and explore everything that this leading sweepstakes site has to offer.

Sweepstakes casino bonus codes FAQs

How do I get hold of sweepstakes casino promo codes?

Feel free to refer to our social casino promo codes on this page, and use them when signing up to our top-recommended sweepstakes casinos to enjoy free coins and virtual currencies upon signing up.

How do I enter a sweepstakes promo code?

All you need to do is enter the promo code when claiming the bonus from the relevant social casino, following the prompts on the screen, and it's as simple as that.

Do all sweepstakes casinos offer bonus codes?

No, not all social casinos offer promo bonus codes. However, all of the sweepstakes sites listed on our page not only offer the best bonuses and promotions for new and existing players but also provide the bonus codes to activate these offers as well.

