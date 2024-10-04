Best Online Sweepstakes Casinos With Real Money 2024: Top USA Sites [Latest Update]

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Best USA online sweepstakes casino with real money prizes

You know Stake.us is the top suggestion, but there are four more below to discover as well, all offering their own unique take on this area of play.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us has the best signup bonus of $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback with the exclusive code MIKBONUS. With over 900 casino-style games to play, covering slots, scratch cards, table games, and even original titles, there’s lots to enjoy. They’ve recently added Stake Poker for fans of this game to try.

Pros

Stake Originals

Challenges

Daily Races

Assorted promotions

Con

Only in 43 states

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - social live casino potential

Few social and sweepstakes casinos have live games, but McLuck does. Dip into some roulette or blackjack, or stick with the social casino where you’ll find slots from BGaming, Swintt, and Novomatic among others.

Pros

700+ slots

Megaways games

Unlimited play titles

Slingo

Con

Minimal live games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - big-name slots

The biggest thing about WOW Vegas is the batch of slots from Pragmatic Play and Betsoft - two big hitters in the industry. You can play all their casino-style games just for enjoyment. Watch out for some WOW Exclusives, never seen anywhere else, such as Wow Rush from Pragmatic Play.

Pros

Exclusive games

Megaways games

Classic games

Popular titles

Con

Focuses on slots

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Jackpota - lots of new additions

Jackpota has a solid welcome offer of 7,500 Gold Coins, along with a daily login bonus. With hundreds of titles to choose from, there’s a good mix of famous slots and titles you won’t have heard of. 3 Oaks and Playson are among the providers.

Pros

New slots

Classic slots

Megaways games

Slingo titles

Con

No live games

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With Jackpota Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. Clubs Poker - social poker opportunity

It takes a moment to familiarize yourself with the design of Clubs Poker, but it’s the leading social poker site you can try today. With Omaha poker and Texas Hold ‘Em among the options, you can pull up a virtual seat at any table you fancy. Tournaments of all kinds are available.

Pros

Daily free coins

Tournaments

Multiple poker titles

Omaha poker

Con

In-depth design

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Clubs Poker Now & Use Bonus <<<

Do sweeps casinos offer gambling online with real money?

Prizes won directly from their casino-style games aren’t available. That’s not how these sites work. However, you can still collect and play with Sweeps Coins. If you win more of those from a game, you can redeem them for a cash prize.

What’s the currency system all about?

This system is about the Sweeps Coins. You cannot purchase these, but there are multiple ways to collect them, such as:

Via the daily login bonus

Via social media giveaways

Via postal requests

If you play with SCs and win more, those SC winnings can be redeemed for a real prize.

What about the coin system in use?

The coin system revolves around the Gold Coins. You can purchase these, but you don’t ever need to. These are for the social games, with no real prizes available because the GCs have zero real-world value.

How to play without coin purchases

There are multiple ways to get more Gold Coins, meaning no purchase is required:

Daily login bonuses offer Gold Coins

Social media competitions have them as prizes

Play with them to try and win more

If you want to purchase more, check the offers via the relevant site.

How to collect free Sweeps Coins

The daily login bonus is the best loyalty program you can find, as you will usually be able to grab one or more Sweeps Coins via this every day. You just need to remember to log in.

How to choose your preferred sweeps casino

Check these factors before signing up anywhere.

Game coverage - The more the merrier - some sites restrict themselves to slots, but if you want other casino-style games, there are other variations too at sites like Stake.us.

Offers and free sweeps - Check for ongoing promotions and offers. Can you pick up free Sweeps Coins daily or in other ways? Are there purchase offers for Gold Coins if desired?

What about online sweepstakes casinos with real money prizes? - Real money winnings are not up for grabs at social casinos. If you play at sweepstakes casinos, you must use Sweeps Coins to aim for SC winnings. Only Sweeps Coins winnings are redeemable later for real prizes.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Check these factors before signing up anywhere.

Security matters

Make sure you know who runs the site and that they’re a trusted provider.

Site usability

When a site is user friendly, it’s a breeze to use. You’ll enjoy it more, hence why it’s an important factor.

Bonus potential

A solid signup bonus is the best start, as you’ve seen with the Stake.us exclusive bonus of $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. Just use the exclusive code MIKBONUS when you sign up. Beyond that, check the promo area for details of other possible offers.

Strong customer support

Help centers are popular at social and online sweepstakes casinos with real money prize potential as described here. Look for sections covering the following:

Gold Coins

Sweeps Coins

Sweepstakes prizes

Account info

You might also get live chat or email contacts to use.

Payment method options

You never need to purchase any Gold Coins at a social or sweepstakes casino. If you decide you’d like to, it’s good to find several well-known and trusted payment methods to choose from.

Game selection

The more casino-style game variants you can find and the more game studios provide them, the better the site will be to use.

Understanding sweeps cash casinos real money prize potential

You can see that you cannot win cash directly from the casino-style games as you would at a traditional casino. You can, however, find as many Sweeps Coins as possible, play with those, and hopefully win more. Your Sweeps Coins winnings are redeemable for a cash prize. Don;’t forget you’ve got an exclusive welcome offer from Stake.us - claim $55 in Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback using the code MIKBONUS.

FAQs about online sweepstakes casinos with real money

Do sweepstakes casinos pay real money?

You cannot win real prizes straight from their casino-style games. You can play using Sweeps Coins and if you win some more, those SC are redeemable for real cash prizes.

Are sweepstakes casinos available in the US?

Yes, but they are not available in all US states. Read the terms for individual sites to determine whether your state is welcome there.

Do all sweepstakes casinos offer free coins upon signup?

Most do, yes, although the offers vary hugely. You will typically receive free Gold Coins for the social games, along with a few Sweeps Coins to save and play on the sweepstakes games.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.