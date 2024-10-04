Plugin & Play

Best Online Sweepstakes Casinos With Real Money 2024: Top USA Sites [Latest Update]

Sweepstakes casinos do not involve real gambling, but they can offer real prizes when winning Sweeps Coins and redeeming those. Find out how they work here, and secure your exclusive welcome bonus for Stake.us as well.

Compare welcome offers and features at online sweepstakes casinos
Best Online Sweepstakes Casinos With Real Money 2024: Top USA Sites [Latest Update]
info_icon

While you’re here, don’t forget to take advantage of the exclusive Stake.us coupon code MIKBONUS and you’ll get $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback to round things off. This will give you a great start to getting to know the brand.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Top sweepstakes sites to spot online

Strap yourself in with these offers for the top recommendations on the list.

Stake.us - exclusive offer of $55 in Stake Cash and 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback with the code MIKBONUS

McLuck - 7,500 in Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins signup offer

WOW Vegas - 150,000 WOW Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins signup offer

Jackpota - 7,500 Gold Coins signup offer

Clubs Poker - up to 100% first purchase bonus of 100k Gold Coins and 20 Sweeps Coins

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Compare welcome offers and features at online sweepstakes casinos

Check the below table for the basics on offer at each site to provide an excellent starting point.

Compare welcome offers and features at online sweepstakes casinos
info_icon

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Best USA online sweepstakes casino with real money prizes

You know Stake.us is the top suggestion, but there are four more below to discover as well, all offering their own unique take on this area of play.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us has the best signup bonus of $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback with the exclusive code MIKBONUS. With over 900 casino-style games to play, covering slots, scratch cards, table games, and even original titles, there’s lots to enjoy. They’ve recently added Stake Poker for fans of this game to try.

Pros

  • Stake Originals

  • Challenges

  • Daily Races

  • Assorted promotions

Con

  • Only in 43 states

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

2. McLuck - social live casino potential

Few social and sweepstakes casinos have live games, but McLuck does. Dip into some roulette or blackjack, or stick with the social casino where you’ll find slots from BGaming, Swintt, and Novomatic among others.

Pros

  • 700+ slots

  • Megaways games

  • Unlimited play titles

  • Slingo

Con

  • Minimal live games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - big-name slots

The biggest thing about WOW Vegas is the batch of slots from Pragmatic Play and Betsoft - two big hitters in the industry. You can play all their casino-style games just for enjoyment. Watch out for some WOW Exclusives, never seen anywhere else, such as Wow Rush from Pragmatic Play.

Pros

  • Exclusive games

  • Megaways games

  • Classic games

  • Popular titles

Con

  • Focuses on slots

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Jackpota - lots of new additions

Jackpota has a solid welcome offer of 7,500 Gold Coins, along with a daily login bonus. With hundreds of titles to choose from, there’s a good mix of famous slots and titles you won’t have heard of. 3 Oaks and Playson are among the providers.

Pros

  • New slots

  • Classic slots

  • Megaways games

  • Slingo titles

Con

  • No live games

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With Jackpota Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. Clubs Poker - social poker opportunity

It takes a moment to familiarize yourself with the design of Clubs Poker, but it’s the leading social poker site you can try today. With Omaha poker and Texas Hold ‘Em among the options, you can pull up a virtual seat at any table you fancy. Tournaments of all kinds are available.

Pros

  • Daily free coins

  • Tournaments

  • Multiple poker titles

  • Omaha poker

Con

  • In-depth design

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Clubs Poker Now & Use Bonus <<<

Do sweeps casinos offer gambling online with real money?

Prizes won directly from their casino-style games aren’t available. That’s not how these sites work. However, you can still collect and play with Sweeps Coins. If you win more of those from a game, you can redeem them for a cash prize.

What’s the currency system all about?

This system is about the Sweeps Coins. You cannot purchase these, but there are multiple ways to collect them, such as:

  • Via the daily login bonus

  • Via social media giveaways

  • Via postal requests

If you play with SCs and win more, those SC winnings can be redeemed for a real prize.

What about the coin system in use?

The coin system revolves around the Gold Coins. You can purchase these, but you don’t ever need to. These are for the social games, with no real prizes available because the GCs have zero real-world value.

How to play without coin purchases

There are multiple ways to get more Gold Coins, meaning no purchase is required:

  • Daily login bonuses offer Gold Coins

  • Social media competitions have them as prizes

  • Play with them to try and win more

If you want to purchase more, check the offers via the relevant site.

How to collect free Sweeps Coins

The daily login bonus is the best loyalty program you can find, as you will usually be able to grab one or more Sweeps Coins via this every day. You just need to remember to log in.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

How to choose your preferred sweeps casino

Check these factors before signing up anywhere.

  • Game coverage - The more the merrier - some sites restrict themselves to slots, but if you want other casino-style games, there are other variations too at sites like Stake.us.

  • Offers and free sweeps - Check for ongoing promotions and offers. Can you pick up free Sweeps Coins daily or in other ways? Are there purchase offers for Gold Coins if desired?

  • What about online sweepstakes casinos with real money prizes? - Real money winnings are not up for grabs at social casinos. If you play at sweepstakes casinos, you must use Sweeps Coins to aim for SC winnings. Only Sweeps Coins winnings are redeemable later for real prizes.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

Check these factors before signing up anywhere.

Security matters

Make sure you know who runs the site and that they’re a trusted provider.

Site usability

When a site is user friendly, it’s a breeze to use. You’ll enjoy it more, hence why it’s an important factor.

Bonus potential

A solid signup bonus is the best start, as you’ve seen with the Stake.us exclusive bonus of $55 in Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback. Just use the exclusive code MIKBONUS when you sign up. Beyond that, check the promo area for details of other possible offers.

Strong customer support

Help centers are popular at social and online sweepstakes casinos with real money prize potential as described here. Look for sections covering the following:

  • Gold Coins

  • Sweeps Coins

  • Sweepstakes prizes

  • Account info

You might also get live chat or email contacts to use.

Payment method options

You never need to purchase any Gold Coins at a social or sweepstakes casino. If you decide you’d like to, it’s good to find several well-known and trusted payment methods to choose from.

Game selection

The more casino-style game variants you can find and the more game studios provide them, the better the site will be to use.

Understanding sweeps cash casinos real money prize potential

You can see that you cannot win cash directly from the casino-style games as you would at a traditional casino. You can, however, find as many Sweeps Coins as possible, play with those, and hopefully win more. Your Sweeps Coins winnings are redeemable for a cash prize. Don;’t forget you’ve got an exclusive welcome offer from Stake.us - claim $55 in Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback using the code MIKBONUS.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us and use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

FAQs about online sweepstakes casinos with real money

Do sweepstakes casinos pay real money?

You cannot win real prizes straight from their casino-style games. You can play using Sweeps Coins and if you win some more, those SC are redeemable for real cash prizes.

Are sweepstakes casinos available in the US?

Yes, but they are not available in all US states. Read the terms for individual sites to determine whether your state is welcome there.

Do all sweepstakes casinos offer free coins upon signup?

Most do, yes, although the offers vary hugely. You will typically receive free Gold Coins for the social games, along with a few Sweeps Coins to save and play on the sweepstakes games.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Busy Devine Keeping IND-W On Toes; NZ-W 98/2 (14 Overs)
  2. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11
  3. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  4. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
  5. India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 1-1 NEUFC At Half-time; Sadiku Levels From The Spot
  2. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
  3. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
  4. Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest
  5. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Keen To Show Response After Learning From First Brighton Loss
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  2. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
  3. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  4. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
  5. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections