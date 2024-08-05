The welcome bonus at this Canada online casino is a good one. To take advantage of it, you need to deposit C$35, and the offer is valid for 7 days from registration. The welcome bonus is a 100% match bonus up to C$170 on the first deposit with a 50x wagering requirement. The free spins are awarded on Gold Blitz once you have staked C$35 on any Games Global game, with each spin valued at C$0.17.