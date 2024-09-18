Best New Sweepstakes Casino In The USA 2024 [Latest Update]

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Revealing the best sweepstakes and social casinos

Stake.us is already noted as the best, but there are some other new USA sweepstakes casinos worth mentioning. These sites all provide tons of games, bonus offers, and a great social experience. Compare them here and then choose your favorite.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

They don’t get bigger than this - Stake.us provides newcomers with an exclusive deal offering $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback when using the exclusive code, MIKBONUS. And there’s plenty to play too, with slots, table games, and even some scratch cards to pass the time. You can check out some poker games there too. You’ll also see how many games each provider offers, from a handful to several hundred, giving you the scope to choose from plenty of excellent casino-style games.

Pros

Stake Originals

Live dealer games

Notable slots

Famous developers

Con

Limited to 43 US states

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

2. McLuck - McJackpots and more

McLuck offers social live casino-style games alongside the many other titles provided. Slingo and classic games join the slots, with a loyalty club offering eight levels to aim for. Leading developers include Playson and Habanero.

Pros

VIP program

NetEnt slots

Cascading reels slots

McJackpots for Gold Coins

Con

Limited exclusive games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - 900+ casino-style games

Find your preferred titles from BGaming, Betsoft, and more, and play without the hassle of any downloads. Megaways and Trueways games land among the options. They also boast a handful of exclusive slots to play.

Pros

Exclusive games

Famous slots

Classic games

Assorted themes

Con

Slots only

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Sweeptastic - famous games available

You’re not left with basic slots you’ve never heard of at Sweeptastic - they’ve got plenty of top titles including the Big Bass Bonanza series. There are some original games too, including their versions of Plinko and Space XY. Pragmatic Play joins Betsoft among a host of other providers there.

Pros

Famous slots

Megaways games

Themed games

Multiple providers

Con

No table games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. High 5 Casino - 1,200+ slots

Aside from the GCs and SCs, you also get diamonds to use to boost your casino-style gameplay at High 5 Casino. They’ve got leaderboards and other features you’ll love, along with famous slots and ones you may not be familiar with. Relax Gaming and High 5 Games are among the providers.

Pros

Plenty of slots

Table games

Boost feature

Customer support

Con

Unavailable in 5 states

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

Can you win money playing at sweepstakes casinos?

It’s not possible to directly win real money at sweepstakes or social casinos. However, you can win proprietary currencies - such as Sweeps Coins - and then redeem your winnings for cash prizes.

How does their currency system work?

You’ve got two coins to look for:

Gold Coins

Sweeps Coins

These sometimes have different names, but it should be clear on the site you choose to play at. For example, Stake.us has Stake Cash in place of Sweeps Coins, but they work the same way. Sweeps Coins allow access to sweepstakes games, so if you play with SCs and win more, you can redeem them later for real prizes. You cannot purchase Sweeps Coins, as this would break sweepstakes legislation and rules.

How does the coin system work at new USA sweepstakes casinos?

This involves the Gold Coins, and you’re able to purchase more if you wish, although you never need to. You can pick up Gold Coins in several ways:

Via your welcome bonus As a daily bonus By winning more in social casino-style games

Can you play without purchasing coins?

Social and sweepstakes casinos allow players to purchase Gold Coins, but not Sweeps Coins. However, you do not need to purchase anything to use these sites. Remember to secure your daily login bonus to boost your balance. Follow the sites on social media to enter competitions to try and win more, too.

How can you pick up free Sweeps Coins?

Many sites provide loyalty programs, offering multiple ways to collect free SCs. The easiest way is by logging in daily, as this often releases part of an SC or one or more of them. Participate in as many social media giveaways as you can, too.

How to choose new USA sweepstakes casinos

Since social and sweepstakes casinos differ from standard ones, there are various elements to consider before you join. You’ll find some key pointers below.

Available games

Keep these pointers in mind:

How many games are there?

Is there a variety of casino-style games?

Are there any exclusive games?

Free Sweeps Coins and other offers

The more offers you can find, the more scope you’ve got to grab more Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. If you want to purchase Gold Coins, search for offers that provide free SCs as well.

Do new USA sweepstakes casinos provide an app?

Some do, but many offer a fully-featured responsive website instead - one that works fine across all platforms. Usability is more important than an app.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

What should you look out for on sweepstakes casino websites?

The following pointers will help you identify the best sweepstakes site for your requirements.

Security matters

All the operators in this guide are secure, established, and safe to use. You need to know your data is safe, and they take this seriously.

User friendly new online sweepstakes casinos

These make it easy to:

Navigate the site

Find games to play

Access your account

Enjoy the facilities

Do they provide bonus offers?

The best example of a strong bonus offer is the exclusive Stake.us bonus. Use the code MIKBONUS and you will get $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback rolled into your signup bonus. Look for similar deals at all the sites you visit.

Strong customer support

Some social casinos don’t provide it, so those that do (and the above list is a strong indicator of this) are out in front. You need to know you can get answers if you need them.

A range of payment methods

Purchases are not necessary at new USA sweepstakes casinos, but you can purchase Gold Coins (or equivalent) if you want to. Some sites have crypto while others offer several regular methods. Make sure your preference is among the options.

Game selection and quantity

Big numbers are good when selecting games to play. Hundreds or more are ideal. Having more than one game developer in action is great too, as the variety is better.

Your new USA sweepstakes casino experience begins here

Checking out these sites is certainly entertaining, and with the Stake.us exclusive bonus code MIKBONUS bringing you $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback, that surely sits in pole position as a brilliant site to check out.

>>> Sign up with (link unavailable) and claim your exclusive rewards: $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback - use promo code MIKBONUS!<<<

FAQs for new USA sweepstakes casinos

Is it free to play at Sweeps Coin casinos?

Yes, you cannot purchase Sweeps Coins, and there are multiple ways to pick up free Gold Coins for casual gameplay too. No purchase is required at any stage.

Can you win real prizes at sweepstakes casinos?

No, but you can play with Sweeps Coins to win more, and if you do so, you can redeem your Sweeps Coins winnings for a real prize later.

Is there a list of new USA sweepstakes casinos?

This guide provides five of the best, including Stake.us as the recommended top site to visit.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.