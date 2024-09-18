Plugin & Play

Best New Sweepstakes Casino In The USA 2024 [Latest Update]

Stake.us is already noted as the best, but there are some other new USA sweepstakes casinos worth mentioning. These sites all provide tons of games, bonus offers, and a great social experience. Compare them here and then choose your favorite.

Best New Sweepstakes Casino
Best New Sweepstakes Casino In The USA 2024 [Latest Update]
info_icon

Finding sweepstakes and social casinos is easy. However, you can rely on finding the best new USA sweepstakes casinos to play at in this guide. Stake.us is top of the list, with your exclusive MIKBONUS code to bring you $55 in Stake Cash, plus 260k Gold Coins and 5% rakeback.

Top new USA sweepstakes casinos and social casinos

You’ll find Stake.us at the top of the tree here, with several other brilliant sites to check out too:

Stake.us: offers $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback

McLuck: offers 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins

Wow Vegas: offers 150,000 WOW Coins and 3 Sweeps Coins

Sweeptastic: offers 10,000 Lucky Coins

High 5 Casino: offers 250 Gold Coins, 5 Sweeps Coins, and 600 Diamonds

Compare new online sweeps casinos for bonuses and features

Do you want an easy comparison guide? You’ve got it.

Compare new online sweeps casinos for bonuses and features
info_icon

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

Revealing the best sweepstakes and social casinos

Stake.us is already noted as the best, but there are some other new USA sweepstakes casinos worth mentioning. These sites all provide tons of games, bonus offers, and a great social experience. Compare them here and then choose your favorite.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

They don’t get bigger than this - Stake.us provides newcomers with an exclusive deal offering $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback when using the exclusive code, MIKBONUS. And there’s plenty to play too, with slots, table games, and even some scratch cards to pass the time. You can check out some poker games there too. You’ll also see how many games each provider offers, from a handful to several hundred, giving you the scope to choose from plenty of excellent casino-style games.

Pros

  • Stake Originals

  • Live dealer games

  • Notable slots

  • Famous developers

Con

  • Limited to 43 US states

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

2. McLuck - McJackpots and more

McLuck offers social live casino-style games alongside the many other titles provided. Slingo and classic games join the slots, with a loyalty club offering eight levels to aim for. Leading developers include Playson and Habanero.

Pros

  • VIP program

  • NetEnt slots

  • Cascading reels slots

  • McJackpots for Gold Coins

Con

  • Limited exclusive games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<

3. WOW Vegas - 900+ casino-style games

Find your preferred titles from BGaming, Betsoft, and more, and play without the hassle of any downloads. Megaways and Trueways games land among the options. They also boast a handful of exclusive slots to play.

Pros

  • Exclusive games

  • Famous slots

  • Classic games

  • Assorted themes

Con

  • Slots only

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With WOW Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<

4. Sweeptastic - famous games available

You’re not left with basic slots you’ve never heard of at Sweeptastic - they’ve got plenty of top titles including the Big Bass Bonanza series. There are some original games too, including their versions of Plinko and Space XY. Pragmatic Play joins Betsoft among a host of other providers there.

Pros

  • Famous slots

  • Megaways games

  • Themed games

  • Multiple providers

Con

  • No table games

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

5. High 5 Casino - 1,200+ slots

Aside from the GCs and SCs, you also get diamonds to use to boost your casino-style gameplay at High 5 Casino. They’ve got leaderboards and other features you’ll love, along with famous slots and ones you may not be familiar with. Relax Gaming and High 5 Games are among the providers.

Pros

  • Plenty of slots

  • Table games

  • Boost feature

  • Customer support

Con

  • Unavailable in 5 states

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With High 5 Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<

Can you win money playing at sweepstakes casinos?

It’s not possible to directly win real money at sweepstakes or social casinos. However, you can win proprietary currencies - such as Sweeps Coins - and then redeem your winnings for cash prizes. 

How does their currency system work?

You’ve got two coins to look for:

  • Gold Coins

  • Sweeps Coins

These sometimes have different names, but it should be clear on the site you choose to play at. For example, Stake.us has Stake Cash in place of Sweeps Coins, but they work the same way. Sweeps Coins allow access to sweepstakes games, so if you play with SCs and win more, you can redeem them later for real prizes. You cannot purchase Sweeps Coins, as this would break sweepstakes legislation and rules.

How does the coin system work at new USA sweepstakes casinos?

This involves the Gold Coins, and you’re able to purchase more if you wish, although you never need to. You can pick up Gold Coins in several ways:

  1. Via your welcome bonus

  2. As a daily bonus

  3. By winning more in social casino-style games

Can you play without purchasing coins?

Social and sweepstakes casinos allow players to purchase Gold Coins, but not Sweeps Coins. However, you do not need to purchase anything to use these sites. Remember to secure your daily login bonus to boost your balance. Follow the sites on social media to enter competitions to try and win more, too.

How can you pick up free Sweeps Coins?

Many sites provide loyalty programs, offering multiple ways to collect free SCs. The easiest way is by logging in daily, as this often releases part of an SC or one or more of them. Participate in as many social media giveaways as you can, too.

How to choose new USA sweepstakes casinos

Since social and sweepstakes casinos differ from standard ones, there are various elements to consider before you join. You’ll find some key pointers below.

Available games

Keep these pointers in mind:

  • How many games are there?

  • Is there a variety of casino-style games?

  • Are there any exclusive games?

Free Sweeps Coins and other offers

The more offers you can find, the more scope you’ve got to grab more Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. If you want to purchase Gold Coins, search for offers that provide free SCs as well.

Do new USA sweepstakes casinos provide an app?

Some do, but many offer a fully-featured responsive website instead - one that works fine across all platforms. Usability is more important than an app.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code MIKBONUS now<<<

What should you look out for on sweepstakes casino websites?

The following pointers will help you identify the best sweepstakes site for your requirements.

Security matters

All the operators in this guide are secure, established, and safe to use. You need to know your data is safe, and they take this seriously.

User friendly new online sweepstakes casinos

These make it easy to:

  • Navigate the site

  • Find games to play

  • Access your account

  • Enjoy the facilities

Do they provide bonus offers?

The best example of a strong bonus offer is the exclusive Stake.us bonus. Use the code MIKBONUS and you will get $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback rolled into your signup bonus. Look for similar deals at all the sites you visit.

Strong customer support

Some social casinos don’t provide it, so those that do (and the above list is a strong indicator of this) are out in front. You need to know you can get answers if you need them. 

A range of payment methods

Purchases are not necessary at new USA sweepstakes casinos, but you can purchase Gold Coins (or equivalent) if you want to. Some sites have crypto while others offer several regular methods. Make sure your preference is among the options.

Game selection and quantity

Big numbers are good when selecting games to play. Hundreds or more are ideal. Having more than one game developer in action is great too, as the variety is better.

Your new USA sweepstakes casino experience begins here

Checking out these sites is certainly entertaining, and with the Stake.us exclusive bonus code MIKBONUS bringing you $55 Stake Cash, 260k Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback, that surely sits in pole position as a brilliant site to check out.

>>> Sign up with (link unavailable) and claim your exclusive rewards: $55 Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and 5% rakeback - use promo code MIKBONUS!<<<

FAQs for new USA sweepstakes casinos

Is it free to play at Sweeps Coin casinos?

Yes, you cannot purchase Sweeps Coins, and there are multiple ways to pick up free Gold Coins for casual gameplay too. No purchase is required at any stage.

Can you win real prizes at sweepstakes casinos?

No, but you can play with Sweeps Coins to win more, and if you do so, you can redeem your Sweeps Coins winnings for a real prize later.

Is there a list of new USA sweepstakes casinos?

This guide provides five of the best, including Stake.us as the recommended top site to visit.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Toss Update: SA-W Field First In Multan - Check Playing XIs
  2. Botswana's Indian Origin Chief Wins ICC Associate Member Representative Polls
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Final Round Matches On TV And Online
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Chennai During IND Vs BAN Match?
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Fazalhaq, Ghazanfar Wreak Havoc As SA Tumble To 74/7
Football News
  1. French Footballer Wissam Ben Yedder To Remain Free Ahead Of Trial On Sexual Assault Charges
  2. AIFF Renames Junior Girls' Championship After India's First Olympic Football Captain Dr. Talimeren
  3. Manchester City Vs Inter Milan, UCL 2024-25 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs INT Match On TV And Online
  4. AC Milan Vs Liverpool, Champions League Fonseca Cites Loss Of 'Mental Balance' In 1-3 Defeat
  5. Real Madrid Vs Stuttgart, Champions League: Bellingham Hails 'Big Player' Mbappe After 3-1 Win
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Issues Notice To Pakistan For Review Of Indus Water Treaty | Here's Why
  2. Mpox Scare: Man Tests Positive In Kerala After Returning From UAE; Second Case In India
  3. In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014
  4. ‘One Nation, One Election’ Will Achieve Opposite Of What’s Needed
  5. Federalism And The Idea Of Regionalism
Entertainment News
  1. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  2. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  3. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  4. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  5. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
US News
  1. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
World News
  1. In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Skygazers' Delight: Supermoon Coincides With Rare Partial Lunar Eclipse
  3. COVID-19: Fresh Scare Over New Variant XEC In 27 Countries| All You Need To Know
  4. Myanmar Floods: Damaged Roads, Broken Bridges & Relief Camps
  5. Instagram Introduces 'Teen Accounts' To Protect Minors Online | Privacy Feature Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, What Did He Say On Muslims In India
  2. From Aries To Pisces: How Each Zodiac Sign Values Family And Relationships In Life?
  3. J&K Elections Phase 1: Voting Ends At 24 Seats In First Poll Since 2014; Voter Turnout 58.85%
  4. J&K Poll Players | Altaf Bukhari: Critical Test For The New Party
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. J&K Poll Players | M Y Tarigami: Holding The Red Fort
  7. Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams
  8. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Kamindu Mendis' Ton Takes SL To 302/7 At Stumps