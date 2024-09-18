Best New Cryptos To Buy Ahead Of 2024 Market Expansion

It seems like the market is out of hot water as coins are starting to regain stability and are surging at a solid pace these past 7 days.
Bitcoin is leading this surge (as usual), but major altcoins aren’t falling much behind either.
The market is expected to reach $6.6 billion by the end of 2024 and now is the right time to invest before that expected market expansion.
Leading industry experts are suggesting that you should tap into the presale market, especially projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), Mega Dice Token ($DICE).
Let’s check out the details.
>>> Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<
Best Tokens To Buy in September 2024 – Quick Outline
First, let’s briefly check out what these coins are all about.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Hottest Frog Meme in Town with Layer-2 Blockchain
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Revolutionizes the Crypto Staking With Massive Innovations
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Offers a Gambling Platform When You Can Wager Your Meme Coins
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – This Massively Popular Online Casino Is Aiming To Level Up With Its New Token
SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Shopping In Retail Stores Using Crypto
>>> Buy the Best Crypto Now <<<
Best Tokens To Buy in September 2024 – Detailed Review
Now, let’s go into an in-depth analysis of each project
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Hottest Frog Meme in Town with Layer-2 Blockchain
Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is quickly making a name in the crypto world, pulling in a solid $13.5 million during its ICO. That early success puts it in the spotlight as one of the year’s top ICOs. But what sets it apart from the usual meme coins isn't just hype—it’s the tech behind it.
Pepe Unchained is zeroing in on a real problem - Ethereum's slow transactions and high gas fees. They’ve developed “Pepe Chain”, a Layer-2 solution designed to speed up Ethereum transactions and cut down those hefty fees.
The team says Pepe Chain could process transactions up to 100 times faster than Ethereum currently manages while slashing costs. It also keeps the project fully compatible with Ethereum’s ecosystem while improving its scalability.
One thing that stands out about Pepe Chain is its instant bridging function. This lets users transfer assets between networks seamlessly, making meme coins not just for fun but practical, too. Plus, they have a dedicated block explorer, meaning users can easily track their transactions.
Pepe Unchained is also turning heads with its staking program. Early birds are locking in a 153% APY through the platform’s "double staking" option, and over 1 billion PEPU tokens have already been staked. This shows solid confidence in the project, even before it hits the major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Revolutionizes the Crypto Staking With Massive Innovations
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is shaking up the meme coin community with a new approach and a bold vision. The foundation of their plan is the MemeVault, a new staking system that’s grabbing attention.
For the first time, holders of popular meme coins can stake their assets. Whether it’s Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki, or others, you can earn $STARS by vaulting your top meme coins.
What’s cool here is that you can stake multiple meme coins all in one place. This makes Crypto All-Stars a hub for meme coin staking, allowing holders to maximize their earnings in a way that hasn’t been done before.
Crypto All-Stars is now the best staking platform for meme coins, combining these coins on a single platform.
Right now, $STARS tokens are priced at just $0.0014477, and they’re easy to buy, whether you’re using Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Tether (USDT), or even a credit or debit card.
The ICO is moving through phases, bringing a slight price bump at each stage. Early investors are getting in at a bargain, and with the price expected to rise by the end of the presale, there’s plenty of upside for those who act quickly.
Market analysts are taking notice, too. Crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury even predicted that this project could see at least a 100x increase in value.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Offers a Gambling Platform When You Can Wager Your Meme Coins
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) might still be in the early stages, but it's already gearing up to roll out some exciting features for its players.
With the platform launch just around the corner, things are moving fast. One of the highlights is the first season of their airdrop campaign.
If you get in early by buying $MEMEBET tokens during the presale, you’ll unlock special perks like early game access and exclusive platform features. But you’ll need to act quickly; the presale won’t last forever, and those opportunities will be gone once it wraps up. At the moment, over $230k has been raised.
From the 2 billion $MEMEBET tokens available, 1.4 billion (70%) are dedicated to the presale, while another 400 million are set aside for casino rewards. Unlike other crypto casinos with clunky interfaces and dull designs, Memebet stands out by catering to meme coin lovers—a crowd that's been a huge part of the crypto space for years.
Even though the crypto market has been a bit slow since June, history shows that the year's final months often bring a rebound. If things turn around, meme coin projects with real utility, like $MEMEBET, could significantly boost value.
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – This Massively Popular Online Casino Is Aiming To Level Up With Its New Token
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is quickly becoming a highly anticipated project aimed at making a mark in the growing GameFi and GambleFi sectors.
Serving as the main currency on the Mega Dice casino platform, $DICE is gaining attention from both players and investors. Thanks to the power of the Solana blockchain, the token provides users with an easy way to jump into casino games while earning rewards that are tied to the platform’s success.
But $DICE isn’t just for gameplay. Holders enjoy a range of perks, from staking rewards to exclusive promotions and periodic airdrops.
What really stands out is the innovative staking system, where those who stake $DICE can earn passive income based on the profits the casino generates. Essentially, staking $DICE lets you share in the platform’s growth, creating a win-win for both the casino and the token holders.
Mega Dice has over 60,000 players wagering more than $50 million every month. This kind of engagement shows the platform’s popularity and potential for growth. What truly sets it apart is its focus on user privacy.
With the option for anonymous play, users can gamble without needing to go through KYC procedures. This appeals to the growing number of crypto enthusiasts who value privacy in both gaming and financial transactions.
This token is already gaining significant traction as it has managed to secure over $1.8 million and is looking to become the top pick for all investors.
SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Shopping In Retail Stores Using Crypto
SpacePay ($SPY) is a top crypto presale to watch out for in 2024, creating a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain technology.
The project’s standout feature is an easy-to-use payment APK that makes crypto transactions seamless at retail locations, simplifying the way consumers and businesses adopt cryptocurrency.
At the heart of the SpacePay ecosystem is the $SPY token, priced at $0.00191 during the presale, giving early investors a great opportunity to enter at a favorable price.
What makes this coin so special is its set of innovative features. One of the most attractive is the platform's monthly airdrops, which reward active wallet holders and encourage ongoing participation.
On top of that, $SPY token holders get voting power, allowing them to influence key decisions and shape the platform’s future through decentralized governance. It ensures that the community has an active role in how SpacePay evolves over time.
Beyond rewards and governance, SpacePay stands out with its impressive compatibility, supporting over 325 wallets, making it accessible to a wide range of users.
Conclusion
As the crypto market shows signs of recovery and growth, now is the perfect time to explore new investment opportunities.
Projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice Token ($DICE) each offer unique innovations, strong presale numbers, and potential for impressive returns.
Whether you’re interested in staking, GameFi, GambleFi, or crypto-based retail transactions, these tokens provide diverse options for savvy investors looking to capitalize on the anticipated market expansion in 2024.
Don’t miss out on these promising projects, as early entry could lead to significant financial gains!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial