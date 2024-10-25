Best Meme Coin Presales Showing Strong Signs Of Explosive Growth

The crypto market has taken a bit of a hit over the last few days. It looked like ‘Uptober’ was well underway and was living up to its reputation of growth, but some rough days for risk markets in the US have set things back. Bitcoin (BTC) has now dropped below $66k and the top 20 meme coins on CoinMarketCap are all in the red over the last 24 hours.
The meme coin news is significant as it has been the most successful sector of the crypto market in terms of growth for the last couple of months. However, it's not all doom and gloom. While established meme coins are struggling at the moment there are some presales showing strong signs of explosive growth.
If money is not going to Bitcoin or the top altcoins then where is it going? Well, a lot of whales are pouring their money into some promising meme coin presales. The sector has seen incredible growth in 2024 and there are going to be another few great projects launched before the end of the year. We think there are 7 in particular that stand out above the rest:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Salukis (SALUKIS)
We will now take an in-depth look at each of the above projects and outline what we think gives them strong signs of explosive growth.
Pepe Unchained- Soon to be the market's next big meme coin sensation
While the top meme coins on the market all posted losses yesterday, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) raised another $500k. Its presale is already catching lots of attention but this statistic shows how the whales are now completely turning their attention to this new Pepe star. The presale has now raised over $22 million making it one of the top-performing presales of all time.
So what is attracting an almost record-breaking amount of investors to this new meme coin project? It is basically the perfect storm of virality, utility, and future potential. The virality part is easy and comes from the Pepe meme itself. Ever since the launch of Pepe Coin ($PEPE) last year the frog meme has become a cult hero and is arguably now the most popular among meme coin enthusiasts.
The utility comes in more than one form. The staking protocol is already a huge part of the project. Over $1.5 billion $PEPU tokens have already been staked but the APY still stands at a very healthy 103%. The next bit of utility also feeds into the future potential. This all comes from the unchained part of the project's name. Pepe Unchained is going to free the Pepe meme so it can realize its full potential.
It will do this by building the project on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own Layer 2 chain. The benefits for investors here are cheaper gas fees and faster transactions. In the long term, Pepe Unchained could replicate the success of Solana and Base by becoming a popular meme coin chain. A development grant has already been launched that will incentivize crypto creators to build on Pepe Unchained.
Crypto All-Stars- The future of staking has arrived in the form of this meme coin
A very interesting way to view the evolution of meme coins is through the lens of staking. A little over a year ago it would have been considered very rare for meme coin projects to include staking in their ecosystems. Now, nearly all meme coin presales include staking. It's basically a cheat code for success but now Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) are going to take this to the next level.
The reason staking has become so popular is because it's the perfect antidote to meme coins kryptonite. Meme coins are the most volatile type of crypto tokens which can be both positive and negative. The negative is that they are more vulnerable to the dreaded pump-and-dump outcome. Investors are less likely to dump staked tokens meaning staking is the perfect antidote to this issue.
The only downside you could find with staking is that it has not really changed as a system. That was until Crypto All-Stars. Now, for the first time, multi-chain and multi-token staking will be possible. The Meme Vault at the center of the project will allow other investors to bring their meme coins to the vault and stake them for rewards.
A long list of tokens has already been released that includes the top meme coins on the market. If you hold $STARS you get up to 3x rewards and of course, you can stake the native tokens yourself. The APY stands at a very generous 575%. The presale for Crypto All-Stars is starting to ramp up and has now surpassed $2.6 million raised.
Flockerz- Want control over a crypto project? This meme coin is for you
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is a very interesting project because it feels like it was made in a lab for meme coin enthusiasts. Vote-to-earn is not a new feature in crypto project circles but it is a very underutilized one. This is the dream for every meme coin investor, not only do they get a say in what direction a project goes but they get rewarded for doing so.
Flockerz has gone further than any other project before it by giving investors a say in every move the project makes in the future. The presale is one of the newer ones on this list so it has yet to go through many stages meaning that the price is still a bargain. Investors can earn a profit before the listings even begin if they buy now. The presale has just surpassed $1 million raised.
The motto of the Flockerz project is community and this is even reflected in the meme at the center of the ecosystem. King Birb is a very powerful bird who used to rule his flock with an iron fist. However, one day he realized that the real power came from the community. He decided to become one of his degen followers and elevated them all to his level.
Through Flocktopia, the project’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) investors will be able to earn rewards every time they vote on a move the project proposes. There is even more utility through the Flockerz staking system. As it's still early into its presale the APY is a massive 1674% so there are great rewards available for investors here too.
FreeDum Fighters- The meme coin likely to pump the most before the election
The US election is fast approaching and is now under two weeks away. America is very divided and things are really starting to heat up. Of course, with these big global events, the crypto market always seems to pop up with one or two meme coins that capture the moment and explode in value. We think that token is going to be FreeDum Fighters ($DUM).
PolitiFi projects have a decent track record over the last year and you can be sure investors are going to be looking for tokens in that category over the next couple of weeks. MAGA ($TRUMP), MAGA Hat ($MAGA), Kamala Harris ($KAMA), and Joe Biden ($BODEN) are all rival tokens that are performing decently so far.
As you can guess it is the Trump tokens that are performing better and that can also be seen in the FreeDum Fighters project. The main advantage this meme coin has over its rivals is its utility. It includes a stake-to-vote system that will allow you to vote for your favorite candidate. This is a satirical, gamified token so your choices are Magatron or Kamacop.
You vote by choosing your staking pool. As Trump is more popular at the moment, Magatron’s staking pool is lower but still above 400% APY. Kamacop, as the underdog, has an APY of 1783% which is really huge. There will also be a discussion section for investors where they can get rewarded for having lively and fair debates. The presale is very new but has raised over $250k.
Memebet Token- Meme coins and crypto casinos together at last
Two of the most successful sectors of the crypto market in the last year have been meme coins and crypto casinos. Now, for the first time ever, we have a project that combines both. One thing to look out for when searching for presales showing strong signs of explosive growth is originality. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) certainly has that.
We have already focused on meme coins ascendance in 2024 but let’s look at crypto casinos. They have been one of the most successful subsections of the market for quite some time now. No geo-restrictions and the faster processing times associated with crypto mean they have strong advantages over regular online casinos.
That makes it almost impossible to believe that Memebet Token is the first project to think of combining both. Better late than never as now, we have the first casino that accepts meme coins as tender. The presale is still in its early stages and has now raised over $500k. The casino is going to be full of the best titles and will even come with a sportsbook to satisfy everyone's betting needs.
A number of top meme coins have already been listed as accepted currencies for the casino including Dogecoin ($DOGE), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Pepe Coin ($PEPE), Bonk Coin ($BONK). Investors can also avail of the casino gleam launch campaign which rewards them for signing up to the casino, buying tokens, and interacting with their online profiles.
Sponge V2- An innovative introduction to the second coin from this ecosystem
One of the meme coins we are most excited about seeing before the end of 2004 is Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2). As you can guess from the name, this is not the first token to come from this ecosystem. Sponge Token ($SPONGE) was a hugely successful meme coin in 2023 and we were big fans hence why we are so excited about the new version.
Sponge Token has a sort of cult status among real meme coin enthusiasts. The reason for this has a lot to do with when it launched. It has the unfortunate timing of launching at a time when the meme coin market was experiencing some of the worst bearish conditions. However, it managed to pump by hundreds of percent and gain a big online following which sparked life into the meme coin sector.
This status in the community will help the new Sponge V2 Token. What is very innovative about the project is they are not going through the traditional presale process. Instead, they are using something called stake-to-bridge which will help both tokens thrive and ensure that they don’t compete for investors. The new version will also have a very exciting racing P2E game which adds utility.
So how does stake-to-bridge work? Well, investors who want to buy $SPONGEV2 tokens will first need to purchase and also stake $SPONGE coins. When they do this the same amount of version 2 tokens will be stored away for them. Once the total allocation of Sponge Token has been sold out, Sponge V2 will launch and investors get their new coins and staking rewards paid out over 4 years.
Salukis- The meme coin for those looking to do some charitable good
To finish off this list we are going to add a feel-good meme coin called Salukis (SALUKIS). We are big fans of both the meme backstory and the utility of this token. Salukis are actually a group of dogs who come from another planet. They set off to explore the galaxy but crash-landed on Earth. Here they found a new mission.
This is where the charity comes in. Salukis decided their new mission was to do good on Earth. So, when you purchase your tokens you will get a say in what charitable causes you want this project to donate to. Once decided a portion of every transaction will then go to the most popular charities.
Conclusion
We’ve reached the end of our review of the best meme coin presales that are showing signs of explosive growth. The common theme throughout was innovation. The meme coins we have analyzed all have selling points that help them stand out from the crowd. The meme coin market has performed strongly this year so expect these coins to pump.
