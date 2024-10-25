Best Meme Coin Presales Showing Strong Signs Of Explosive Growth

The crypto market has taken a bit of a hit over the last few days. It looked like ‘Uptober’ was well underway and was living up to its reputation of growth, but some rough days for risk markets in the US have set things back. Bitcoin (BTC) has now dropped below $66k and the top 20 meme coins on CoinMarketCap are all in the red over the last 24 hours.

The meme coin news is significant as it has been the most successful sector of the crypto market in terms of growth for the last couple of months. However, it's not all doom and gloom. While established meme coins are struggling at the moment there are some presales showing strong signs of explosive growth.

If money is not going to Bitcoin or the top altcoins then where is it going? Well, a lot of whales are pouring their money into some promising meme coin presales. The sector has seen incredible growth in 2024 and there are going to be another few great projects launched before the end of the year. We think there are 7 in particular that stand out above the rest:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET)

Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)

Salukis (SALUKIS)

We will now take an in-depth look at each of the above projects and outline what we think gives them strong signs of explosive growth.

Pepe Unchained- Soon to be the market's next big meme coin sensation

While the top meme coins on the market all posted losses yesterday, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) raised another $500k. Its presale is already catching lots of attention but this statistic shows how the whales are now completely turning their attention to this new Pepe star. The presale has now raised over $22 million making it one of the top-performing presales of all time.

So what is attracting an almost record-breaking amount of investors to this new meme coin project? It is basically the perfect storm of virality, utility, and future potential. The virality part is easy and comes from the Pepe meme itself. Ever since the launch of Pepe Coin ($PEPE) last year the frog meme has become a cult hero and is arguably now the most popular among meme coin enthusiasts.

The utility comes in more than one form. The staking protocol is already a huge part of the project. Over $1.5 billion $PEPU tokens have already been staked but the APY still stands at a very healthy 103%. The next bit of utility also feeds into the future potential. This all comes from the unchained part of the project's name. Pepe Unchained is going to free the Pepe meme so it can realize its full potential.

It will do this by building the project on top of Ethereum thus giving it its own Layer 2 chain. The benefits for investors here are cheaper gas fees and faster transactions. In the long term, Pepe Unchained could replicate the success of Solana and Base by becoming a popular meme coin chain. A development grant has already been launched that will incentivize crypto creators to build on Pepe Unchained.

Crypto All-Stars- The future of staking has arrived in the form of this meme coin

A very interesting way to view the evolution of meme coins is through the lens of staking. A little over a year ago it would have been considered very rare for meme coin projects to include staking in their ecosystems. Now, nearly all meme coin presales include staking. It's basically a cheat code for success but now Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) are going to take this to the next level.

The reason staking has become so popular is because it's the perfect antidote to meme coins kryptonite. Meme coins are the most volatile type of crypto tokens which can be both positive and negative. The negative is that they are more vulnerable to the dreaded pump-and-dump outcome. Investors are less likely to dump staked tokens meaning staking is the perfect antidote to this issue.

The only downside you could find with staking is that it has not really changed as a system. That was until Crypto All-Stars. Now, for the first time, multi-chain and multi-token staking will be possible. The Meme Vault at the center of the project will allow other investors to bring their meme coins to the vault and stake them for rewards.

A long list of tokens has already been released that includes the top meme coins on the market. If you hold $STARS you get up to 3x rewards and of course, you can stake the native tokens yourself. The APY stands at a very generous 575%. The presale for Crypto All-Stars is starting to ramp up and has now surpassed $2.6 million raised.

