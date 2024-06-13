Best Low-Entry Crypto Presales In June 2024

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has been steadily climbing toward the $70,000 mark, regaining the momentum it had back in March.
Analysts believe that if Bitcoin can break through this barrier and establish a stable foothold above $70,000, it could potentially pave the way for a significant rally. This means potentially pushing the coin towards $80,000 – $90,000 during the upcoming summer months.
If this does happen, we’ll likely see trending presales grab the highest price jumps, just like they did historically.
Savvy investors are also keeping a close eye on several promising presale projects that are generating excitement within the crypto community.
These projects include PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Mega Dice Token ($DICE), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), and eTukTuk ($TUK).
Best Low-Entry Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2024 – Quick Overview
Here are the tokens we’ll be analyzing throughout the article.
Best Low-Entry Crypto Presales to Invest in June 2024 – In-Depth Analysis
Below, we’ll go over each of these tokens in-depth and show you the details of how they work.
PlayDoge ($PLAY) – The Best Upcoming Play2Earn Game with Virtual Pet Experience
PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a mobile play-to-earn (P2E) game that integrates the nostalgic Tamagotchi concept with blockchain technology. Players care for their virtual Doge pets by feeding, training, and playing with them, earning $PLAY tokens as rewards.
This way, the meme culture and interactive gameplay create a compelling experience for users. The game features classic 8-bit graphics, adding to its nostalgic appeal.
The $PLAY token, built on the BNB Smart Chain, serves as the primary in-game currency and is essential for transactions and accessing special features.
The tokenomics include a total supply of 9.4 billion tokens, with 50% allocated for the presale, 11.5% for liquidity, and 7.5% for community rewards, among other distributions. The presale has been highly successful, raising over $4M shortly after launch.
Sealana ($SEAL) – Solana-Based Trending Meme Coin with Entertaining South Park Mascot
Sealana ($SEAL) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, featuring an entertaining and satirical mascot—a chubby seal that represents the stereotypical crypto trader.
This project aims to build a vibrant community around the humorous narrative of the seal, who is obsessed with finding the next big meme coin in the "Solana Sea." Sealana leverages the fast and low-cost transactions of the Solana network to attract meme coin enthusiasts and investors.
The presale of $SEAL tokens has been remarkably successful, raising over $500,000 in a short period. Investors are able to purchase $SEAL using SOL, with each SOL exchanged for 6,900 $SEAL tokens. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize community participation and long-term holding, with significant allocations for staking rewards and marketing efforts.
The roadmap includes plans for further community engagement, strategic partnerships, and listings on major exchanges, which could drive substantial growth in the token’s value. So far, the presale has raised more than $4M.
WienerAI ($WAI) – Fast-Growing Presale ICO That Features Robust AI Technology Trading Insights
WienerAI ($WAI) is a unique project that merges artificial intelligence (AI), meme culture, and the concept of a cybernetic sausage dog. This project, built on the Ethereum blockchain, aims to revolutionize the AI crypto space with its innovative approach and entertaining branding.
The core feature of WienerAI is its AI-powered trading bot, designed to help users identify promising investment opportunities in the market. This bot uses advanced predictive algorithms to scan the market, providing users with actionable insights and the ability to execute trades seamlessly across decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
This functionality positions WienerAI as more than just a meme coin, offering tangible utility that can benefit serious crypto traders.
WienerAI’s tokenomics include a total supply of 69 billion $WAI tokens. During the presale, 30% of these tokens are available for purchase, with the remaining supply allocated for staking rewards, community incentives, marketing, and liquidity.
The presale has been highly successful, raising over $5.4 million and attracting significant interest from the community.
Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Trending Multi-Chain Meme ICO with Advanced Security Technology
Base Dawgz $DAWGZ) is a multi-chain meme coin launched on the Base blockchain, which is Coinbase's Layer-2 network. This project stands out due to its cross-chain capabilities, allowing the token to operate seamlessly on Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.
The $DAWGZ token presale has seen significant success, raising over $1 million shortly after its launch. The initial price of $DAWGZ during the presale was $0.00479, with the price increasing at each stage of the campaign.
Base Dawgz offers several unique features, including a Share-to-Earn system that rewards users for promoting the project on social media. This incentivizes engagement, which is crucial for the success of meme coins.
The use of advanced technologies like Wormhole and Portal Bridge facilitates secure and efficient cross-chain transactions, improving the token's functionality and user experience.
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – Hot New Online Gambling Crypto ICO with Numerous Perks for Early Users
Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is designed specifically for the online gambling and gaming industry. It aims to provide a seamless and secure way for users to participate in various gambling activities while earning rewards.
The $DICE token integrates blockchain technology to ensure transparency and fairness in gaming outcomes. The presale of $DICE has been successful, attracting already $1.4M.
One of the key features of Mega Dice Token is its integration with popular gaming platforms, allowing users to utilize their $DICE tokens for betting and other gaming activities.
The development team behind Mega Dice Token focuses on creating a user-friendly and secure environment for online gaming. The use of smart contracts ensures that all transactions are transparent and tamper-proof, building trust among users.
The project's roadmap includes plans for expanding partnerships with more gaming platforms and introducing new features to enhance the user experience.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Learn2Earn Crypto ICO with Massive Profit Potential After Listing
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is a new crypto introduced by the longstanding educational platform 99Bitcoins. Established in 2013, 99Bitcoins has been a leading source for crypto education, and now it aims to leverage its expertise through a Learn-to-Earn (L2E) model.
The $99BTC token is designed to reward users for learning about cryptocurrencies, thus encouraging deeper engagement with educational content.
During its first five days, the presale raised over $300,000 and a total of $1.4M so far. The total supply of $99BTC is capped at 99 billion tokens, with 10.5% allocated for the presale, 14% for staking rewards, and 17% for community rewards.
A standout feature of 99Bitcoins is its integration with the BRC-20 standard on Bitcoin's ecosystem. Initially, $99BTC will launch as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, but it will transition to the BRC-20 model, leveraging Bitcoin Ordinals for better functionality.
The 99Bitcoins platform will offer interactive learning modules, quizzes, and community-driven projects, rewarding participants with $99BTC tokens.
eTukTuk ($TUK) – Environment-Friendly Presale with Multiple Green Initiatives
eTukTuk ($TUK) is an innovative project focused on promoting sustainable transportation solutions. The project revolves around electric TukTuks, aiming to replace traditional gas-powered models to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly urban mobility.
The $TUK token is integral to the eTukTuk ecosystem, facilitating transactions and rewarding users who adopt green transportation practices.
The presale of eTukTuk tokens has garnered $3.4M. A portion of the total supply is allocated for presale, while the remaining tokens are set aside for staking rewards, community incentives, and marketing.
Users can earn $TUK tokens by participating in the ecosystem, such as using electric TukTuks and supporting green initiatives. The project’s roadmap includes expanding its network of electric TukTuks, partnering with urban mobility solutions, and continuously improving the platform’s features to enhance user experience.
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) – Western Doge Theme ICO with High Staking APY
Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) is a new meme coin that brings a Wild West theme to the cryptocurrency world.
One of the standout features of Shiba Shootout is its array of gamified elements that align with the Wild West theme. These include the “Posse Rewards” referral program, which incentivizes users to invite friends and grow the community, and the “Lucky Lasso Lottery,” offering participants the chance to win prizes.
Another notable feature is “Cactus Staking,” where users can stake their tokens to earn rewards over time, encouraging long-term holding.
The Bottom Line
Crypto presales allow you to get in early on promising new projects at discounted token prices. They also often provide bonuses like staking rewards and community perks.
However, with so many new presales launching monthly, it can be tough to identify the best ones to invest in. That’s why investors should thoroughly research projects by reviewing whitepapers, team credentials, roadmaps, and long-term viability.
We did this for you and found that the presale cryptos that have the highest potential right now are PlayDoge ($PLAY), Sealana ($SEAL), WienerAI ($WAI), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Mega Dice Token ($DICE), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), and eTukTuk ($TUK).
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.