Are you looking for the best live streaming betting sites in the UK? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Many punters prefer betting at sites where they can watch live matches as they unfold. This increases their chances of winning real money on in-play bets, as they can make more informed bets and take advantage of the latest odds. Our team of experts has gone through over 50+ live betting sites and has compiled a list of the 10 best sites to stream football. In this article, we’ll give our comprehensive list of the top 10 live stream betting sites and an in-depth analysis of the best of these sites. We’ll also discuss what we look for in a live betting site, how to sign up to a betting site, and how players can avail of live streaming in the UK. We’ll also look at the different types of bets players can make on these sites and the reasons for choosing live-stream betting sites over less sophisticated ones. Our top favourite site is BetMGM. Discover why.
Top 10 Best Live Streaming Betting Sites
- Best overall pick
- Best site for customer service
- Best pick for ongoing promotions
Leo Vegas - Best UX design
Planetsport Bet - Best Pick for Acca Bonuses
Netbet - Best site for seasonal promotions
AKbets - Biggest selection of football betting markets
Fitzdares - Best dedicated app
NRG.bet - Best pick for first deposit bonus
Luckster - Best site for pre-picked highlighted bets
Our 5 Favourite Live Stream Betting Sites Analysed
Here is an in-depth look at the top 5 best live streaming betting sites for UK players.
1. BetMGM - Best Overall Pick
BetMGM, a British betting site launched in 2018, offers a compelling platform for UK punters seeking diverse free bets and competitive odds.
BetMGM stands out with its commitment to offering the best odds on a whole host of sporting events, providing punters with a unique and appealing betting experience. The minimum deposit and withdrawal set at £10 makes football betting accessible to a wide audience.
The bookmaker enhances the thrill of betting by providing live streaming services for race events in the UK and Ireland, including horse and greyhound racing. The platform ensures seamless access to live events on both desktop and mobile devices, adding an interactive dimension to in-play betting. As for streaming other sports, customer service assured us that the site was looking to provide this service soon.
In terms of offers and promotions, BetMGM impresses with a wide array of free bet bonuses, showcasing a commitment to rewarding its users. From a sports welcome offer totalling £60 in free bets to daily odds boosts and huge accumulator boosts, punters have great opportunities to boost their potential winnings.
While BetMGM excels in many aspects, its limited access to accepting crypto payment methods might pose a drawback for modern gamblers. However, the site does accept Paypal, Apple pay and Google pay, which does put it at the edge of some competitors.
BetMGM offers a user-friendly mobile web version for on-the-go betting, catering to the preferences of the younger generation. There is also a dedicated app for iOS and Android which is specifically designed to be used on iPads and tablet devices.
BetMGM proves to be a solid choice for British punters, offering a range of free bet options, competitive odds, and an engaging live streaming experience. While improvements in payment methods could enhance user convenience, the platform's strengths make it a reputable option in the online sports betting landscape.
Advantages
Diverse Free Bets: BetMGM provides a variety of free bet bonuses, appealing to different preferences and betting styles.
Best Odds Guarantee: The bookmaker assures the best odds on racing events, enhancing the value for punters.
Low Minimum Deposit: With a minimum deposit and withdrawal set at £10, BetMGM ensures accessibility for a wide range of users.
Disadvantages
Limited Payment Methods: BetMGM currently supports only debit cards and a selection of e-wallets for deposits, lacking the diversity seen in some newer platforms.
Lack of Ongoing Sports Promotions: We noticed the lack of ongoing sports promotions, such as special contests, which can be found at other sites and provide players with extra chances to win big.
2. Spreadex - Best Site for Customer Service
SpreadEx is a versatile sportsbook that combines spread betting with fixed-odds options, providing a unique betting experience. Established in 1999, the platform expanded into sports betting in 2006 and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
The site excels in football betting, offering competitive odds and an extensive range of markets. With over 94% cash-out availability on football, punters have plenty of opportunities to maximise their winnings.
SpreadEx enhances the betting experience with a live-streaming feature. While not all events are streamable due to television rights, the platform covers a wide array of sports, including football, e-sports, basketball, horse racing, volleyball, cricket, greyhounds, and table tennis.
For bonus hunters, new UK bettors at SpreadEx can enjoy a generous welcome offer, receiving up to £40 in free bets. To qualify, a minimum £25 bet on fixed-odds markets with odds of 1/2 or greater is required. Additional promotions, such as the "Refer and Earn" program, provide ongoing rewards for existing customers.
In terms of banking options, SpreadEx supports various payment methods, including debit cards, cheques, direct debit, and bank transfers. Deposits are instant, while withdrawals may take 2–5 days for debit card transactions. Unfortunately, e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller are not currently supported.
SpreadEx caters to the mobile preferences of the younger generation with a mobile-friendly website. While there's no dedicated app, the site's mobile web version ensures a seamless betting experience on both iOS and Android devices.
Taking everything into account, from generous bonuses to odds and site design, Spreadex is our number 1 live stream betting pick.
Advantages
Unique Spread Betting: Offers a distinctive spread betting service.
Comprehensive Live Streaming: Provides live streaming for a wide range of sports.
Varied Sports Bonuses: Apart from the welcome offer, SpreadEx offers multiple promotions, enhancing the overall value for users.
Disadvantages
Limited E-Wallet Support: The absence of popular e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller for deposits may inconvenience some users.
No Dedicated Mobile App: While the mobile web version is functional, the lack of a dedicated app might be a drawback for users seeking a standalone application.
3. Tote - Best Pick for Virtual Games
Tote, established in 2018 and holding a UKGC licence, caters to British and Irish bettors with a focus on football, horse racing, and greyhound events. With over 20,000 monthly pre-match events and an impressive average football return of 95%, Tote stands out as one of the best live streaming betting sites out there. The platform covers over 30 sports, offering diverse markets such as Asian handicaps, Card and Corner bets, Player Specials, and a huge range of Olympics betting markets.
In-play betting enthusiasts will find over 10,000 live events monthly, with a solid average payout of 94.5%. Football aficionados can enjoy 100+ live events in top competitions like the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Champions League. The inclusion of Asian handicaps with a 97% return adds depth to the live betting experience. Live streaming is available for all horse racing and greyhound events, and for any live sporting event if the TV symbol appears beside the listing.
Tote boasts a variety of promotions, including Full and Partial Cash Out options and a Bet Builder feature. The platform has a dedicated section for virtual sports which include horse racing, dogs, US Football and even marble racing. There are also betting guides on-site to help players pick and choose potentially winning bets.
Tote presents a compelling option for British and Irish bettors, offering a comprehensive football betting experience, live streaming for select events, enticing sports bonuses, and a user-friendly mobile app. While accessibility is limited to the UK and Ireland, the platform's strengths make it a top live betting site.
Advantages
Extensive Football Markets: With more than 180 markets for football, Tote caters to diverse preferences, offering a multitude of betting options.
Live Betting Payout: The platform provides a high payout on live betting, ensuring competitive odds for in-play enthusiasts.
Mobile App: Tote offers a user-friendly mobile app for both iOS and Android, allowing users to access all desktop features on the go.
Disadvantages
Limited Availability: Tote is currently only available in the UK and Ireland, limiting its accessibility to a broader audience.
Payment Options: The platform has limited payment options, excluding popular methods like Paypal, Apple Pay, Boku, and Paysafe, potentially inconveniencing users seeking diverse payment channels.
4. Leo Vegas - Best UX Design
One of the best live streaming betting sites, Leo Vegas is an UK online sportsbook with a sleek website and user-friendly interface. The bookmaker entices users with various promotions, including an impressive sign-up 100% offer up to £100 when wagering £10 on the sportsbook at odds of 1/1 or more.
Leo Vegas stands out with its ‘LeoVegas Specials’, enhancing football betting by offering profit boosters throughout the week for bet builders. While the sportsbook may not cover as many sports as some competitors, players will find the most popular betting markets here including Olympics betting markets.
We were ensured that live streaming was offered when we got in touch with their responsive customer service. This allows users to engage with live events and make informed decisions.
Leo Vegas impresses with a variety of promotions beyond the sign-up offer. The ‘Leo Vegas Specials’ and the trending bet builders features add an extra layer of excitement for both new and existing customers. These unique initiatives contribute to Leo Vegas's appeal, setting it apart from larger competitors.
In terms of payment methods, Leo Vegas ensures ease of financial transactions with a user-friendly navigation system for depositing and withdrawing funds. The inclusion of popular methods like PayPal, Apple Pay and debit cards enhances convenience. While deposits are instant, withdrawals are processed within three to five working days, providing a quick and efficient process for users.
Leo Vegas emerges as a promising option for users seeking a fresh and innovative online bookmaker. With a focus on football and horse racing, enticing promotions, and a user-friendly platform, Leo Vegas is positioned to attract both new and experienced bettors.
Advantages
Strong Sign-up Offer: The 100% profit boost at odds of 1/1 or more is an enticing sign-up offer.
Innovative Promotions: Leo Vegas's unique promotions like the ‘LeoVegas Specials’ add an extra layer of excitement for users.
User-Friendly Navigation: Leo Vegas provides an easy-to-use interface for depositing and withdrawing funds, enhancing the overall user experience.
Disadvantages
Limited Sports Coverage: Leo Vegas doesn't offer as many sports as some other bookmakers, potentially limiting the choices for users seeking a broader range of sports markets.
Limited Market Depth: While the sportsbook is competitive, the review suggests that Leo Vegas may not offer as in-depth markets as some other sportsbooks, particularly for sports beyond football and horse racing.
5. Planetsport Bet - Best Pick for Acca Bonuses
Planetsport Bet, a sports betting site offered from 2021 by the people behind Football 365 and TEAMtalk, is a fully licensed and regulated platform by the UKGC. While excelling in various aspects, its notable strengths lie in football betting, diverse sports bonuses, supported payment methods, and efficient mobile betting.
Planetsport Bet shines as a top choice for football fans, offering an extensive menu of football markets and bets. The platform provides an impressive array of options, including bets on different leagues and tournaments like the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, and more. The richness of betting markets is particularly evident in football matches, where punters can explore diverse options such as win, lose, or draw, exact final scores, over/under on point totals, individual goal-scorers, halftime results, and more.
After getting in touch with Planetsport Bet’s customer service, we were told there was live streaming available on selected sporting events.
As for offers and promotions, Planetsport Bet stands out with a plethora of bonuses, with a focus on football-specific promotions. The welcome bonus is generous, offering £10 in free bets for a £10 wager.. The platform's commitment to football is evident in unique promotions like 50% acca bonus, which provides enhanced odds accumulators. The availability of various deals for horse racing and greyhounds further strengthens its sports bonus offerings.
In terms of payment methods, Planetsport Bet only promotes deposits via VIS, Mastercard, and Maestro. This might deter punters who don’t like to use debit cards as a payment method.
Planetsport Bet provides a seamless mobile betting experience through its user-friendly website and a dedicated app for both iOS and Android devices.
Planetsport Bet emerges as a strong contender in the betting arena, offering rich football betting options, enticing sports bonuses, convenient payment methods, and an efficient mobile betting experience. While some areas warrant improvement, its overall performance positions Planetsport Bet as an attractive option for both casual and avid bettors.
Advantages
Extensive Football Betting: Planetsport Bet excels in football betting, offering a rich selection of markets and bets.
Diverse Sports Bonuses: The platform's focus on football is reflected in a variety of bonuses and promotions, providing value to users.
User-Friendly Mobile App: Planetsport Bet's mobile app offers smooth navigation and functionality, enhancing the mobile betting experience.
Disadvantages
Limited Range of Payment Methods: The platform only accepts debit cards for deposits and withdrawals.
Finding Promotions on Desktop: We couldn’t find a dedicated section for information on promotions on the desktop site.
Live Stream Betting Explained
Live streaming when betting means you can watch a live video feed of all the action directly from the sportsbook’s desktop site, mobile site, or dedicated mobile app. To watch live sports streaming feeds, you need to have a stable internet connection. On top of this, most live stream betting sites will require you to open an account, deposit funds, and make a qualifying bet on the event to be able to watch the action. Live streaming is not available at every sportsbook, meaning only a select few will provide this feature. The best live streaming betting sites pay a premium to be able to show live video feeds of certain sporting events, such as Olympics betting. This ensures that you are betting at the best possible bookmakers when using a live stream betting site.
How We Choose The Best Live Streaming Betting Sites
Picking the best live-streaming betting sites involves hours of research and a strict process. This allows us to narrow down a list of over 100 different sportsbooks to the top 10 best football streaming sites in the UK. Our team of experts leave no stone unturned and pays close attention to several different factors when deciding which are the best sites to stream football. Let’s take a closer look at what is considered.
Live Streaming
Any sportsbook can claim they offer live streaming. However, this could mean a live feed of updates of scores and statistics without any audio or visual components. Any site we recommend will have a live video feed with audio of selected matches or events. This includes the live streams to be of high quality. There is no point in watching a live sports feed if you can’t even make out what is happening.
Range of Betting Markets
The best live-streaming betting sites should offer a whole host of betting markets on many different sporting events, from popular sports like football and horseracing to niche markets like table tennis and eSports. On top of the sports on offer, sportsbooks should feature hundreds of betting markets of popular sports like football from the English Premier League and horse racing meets.
Payment Options
A key aspect we always look at for any sportsbook we recommend is the variety of ways you can deposit or withdraw your money. We aim to make sure that the online sportsbooks we suggest, which also offer live streaming, provide an array of choices, such as e-wallets, debit cards, and even . Having lots of options for payments means it's easy for users to put in or take out their money the way that suits them best.
Bonuses and Promotions
We make sure to thoroughly look at every aspect of any bonuses or promotions on offer at the sportsbook. While bookmakers are very vocal about the generousness of their welcome bonuses, they are less transparent about wagering requirements, maximum wins, and time validity. This is where we make sure the bonus does not just look good on paper but realistically enhances your chances of winning real money.
UX Design
There is nothing worse than playing at a cluttered and slow sportsbook when betting on live sports. Any of the sites we recommend are user-friendly and easy to navigate for the best betting experience. Players should be able to find different odds, sports, and their bet slips with ease.
Safety and Security
Any site we recommend has a range of security features. This includes encryption, firewalls, two-factor authentication, and more. All these features provide secure protection to your account and prevent third-party entities or hackers from gaining access to your personal and financial information.
Along with this, only sportsbooks that are officially registered with UKGC or the Malta Gaming Authority will make it onto our lists. This ensures that all our recommendations are regulated, tested regularly, and fair.
Customer Service
We start each review of a sportsbook by contacting their customer service. We only recommend bookmaker sites that have a responsive and friendly customer service team that can be contacted 24/7 via several channels including chat, phone, and email.
Benefits of Live Streaming While Betting
When it comes to live betting, players have found that live streaming enhances their betting experience, along with their chances of winning. Let’s look at some of the advantages of the best live streaming betting sites.
Better Decision Making
Watching a live stream of a sports event while live betting provides a real-time view of the action. This immediacy empowers bettors to make informed decisions based on the current state of the game. By observing how teams or players are performing, assessing strategies, and considering any unforeseen developments, bettors can make more accurate predictions. The live stream enhances the overall betting experience, allowing for on-the-spot adjustments and strategic decisions that can significantly impact the outcome of the bet.
Take Advantage of Higher Odds
Live betting on sports with a live stream often presents dynamic and constantly changing odds. This volatility can work to the advantage of savvy bettors. As the game unfolds and circumstances shift, odds may fluctuate, providing opportunities for bettors to capitalise on favourable conditions. By closely following the live stream, bettors can identify moments when the odds are particularly attractive, allowing them to seize the most advantageous betting opportunities and potentially maximise their returns.
Most Engaging Way to Bet
Live betting with a simultaneous live stream creates an immersive and engaging betting experience. It brings an extra layer of excitement and intensity as bettors feel connected to the unfolding events. The visual and auditory aspects of the live stream add to the thrill, making the entire betting process more interactive. This engagement enhances the enjoyment of sports betting, transforming it from a static prediction to a dynamic and participatory activity. The combination of live betting and live streaming ensures that bettors are not mere spectators but active participants in the excitement of the game.
How to Live Stream at A Sportsbook in 10 Steps
To live stream on a betting site in the UK, follow these general steps. Keep in mind that specific steps may vary slightly depending on the betting site, but the overall process is similar:
Step 1. Account Registration
Sign up for an account with the chosen betting site. You'll need to provide basic personal information and create login credentials.
Step 2. Account Verification
Complete any necessary account verification steps, which may include providing identification documents to comply with regulatory requirements.
Step 3. Deposit Funds
Deposit funds into your betting account using one of the available payment methods. Most betting sites accept credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, or other payment options.
Step 4. Check Live Streaming Availability
Confirm that the betting site offers live streaming services. Not all bookmakers provide this feature, so check their website or contact customer support for information on available live streaming events.
Step 5. Meet Requirements
Some betting sites may have specific requirements to access live streams. This could include having a funded account, placing a bet on the event you want to watch, or meeting other criteria. Review the terms and conditions associated with live streaming.
Step 6. Navigate to Live Streaming Section
Log in to your betting account and navigate to the live streaming section. This is typically found in the sports or live betting section of the website.
Step 7. Select Event
Choose the sports event you want to watch live. Many betting sites offer live streams for a variety of sports, including football, tennis, horse racing, and even Olympics betting.
Step 8. Ensure Compatible Device
Ensure that your device is compatible with the live streaming platform. Most betting sites support live streaming on desktop computers, laptops, and mobile devices. Some may have dedicated mobile apps for a smoother experience.
Step 9. Enjoy Live Stream
Once you've selected the event and met any requirements, you should be able to enjoy the live stream. The stream may include real-time odds, allowing you to make in-play bets while watching the action.
Step 10. In-Play Betting
Take advantage of in-play betting options during the live stream. You can place bets on various outcomes as the event unfolds.
Remember to check the specific guidelines provided by the betting site you're using, as procedures may vary. Additionally, a reliable internet connection is crucial for a seamless live-streaming experience.
Top Sports You Can Stream While Betting
In the UK, live streaming has significantly enhanced the live betting experience, and several sports are particularly popular for in-play wagering while being streamed. Here are some of the most popular sports to bet on with live streaming in the UK.
Football Betting
Football is undeniably the most popular sport for live streaming and live betting in the UK. The English Premier League, as well as other top European leagues, attracts a massive audience for in-play wagering. Fans can bet on various aspects such as the next goal, the final score, or even specific player actions.
Horse Racing Betting
Horse racing has a rich tradition in the UK, and live streaming of races is widely available. Many bookmakers offer live coverage of races, allowing bettors to follow the action and place bets on individual races or create accumulators.
Tennis Betting
Tennis is another sport that garners significant attention for live betting. Major tournaments like Wimbledon, the UK's premier tennis event, draw a large audience. Viewers can bet on each set, game, or even individual points as they watch the live stream.
Greyhound Racing Betting
Similar to horse racing, greyhound racing is popular in the UK. Live streaming of greyhound races enables punters to bet on races across the country in real-time.
Snooker Betting
Snooker tournaments like the World Snooker Championship are popular for live streaming UK and betting. Fans can wager on outcomes like the winner of a frame or the total points scored in a specific session.
Darts Betting
Darts has gained popularity as a live-streamed and bet-on sport in the UK. Major tournaments like the PDC World Darts Championship attract viewers who can place bets on individual matches and various outcomes. People love to place darts bets on live bet sites.
Cricket Betting
Cricket, with its different formats, is widely followed in the UK. Live streaming of cricket matches, including international competitions and domestic leagues, provides opportunities for in-play betting on events like runs scored in an over or the method of the next dismissal.
Olympics Betting
Betting on the Olympics can be a great way to keep interest levels high even while your country isn’t participating. There are loads of Olympic sports you can bet on from classic games like athletics and gymnastics to newer ones like break dancing and skateboarding.
Bet at The Best Live Streaming Betting Sites in The UK Today
If you want to bet on the best live-streaming betting site in the UK, then look no further than BetMGM. However, with the help of our team of experts, you should now know the top 10 best sites to stream football.
We have also guided you through the advantages of live stream betting, along with how to stream at top sportsbooks. Live streaming while betting is a premium feature you only get at the very best betting sites. This service has enhanced the betting experience of thousands of punters and increased their chances of winning real money. But don’t just take our word for it. Place a bet at the best live streaming betting sites today.
Frequently Asked Questions about The Best Live Streaming Betting Sites
What Is The Best Live-Streaming Betting Site?
According to our team of experts, BetMGM is the best betting site for live-stream betting.
Is It Free to Stream at These Sites?
Yes, technically. Once you have an account and made a deposit, you can live stream sporting events without any extra cost. However, some sportsbooks may require you to place a qualifying bet on the event itself to watch the action live.
Can You Stream Football at Sportsbooks?
Yes. Football is one of the most popular sports to stream while live betting. However, depending on the location you find yourself in, some football matches may be restricted due to television rights.
Is There A Live Betting App Which Shows All The Sports?
No. There are currently no live betting apps from which you will be able to stream every type of sport. Some have more coverage than others however.
Are Live Betting Sites Legal?
Yes, live betting sites are legal as long as the sportsbook has paid for the rights to be allowed to stream the events.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.