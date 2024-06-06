If you are an American man who wants to find a Japanese woman, your success story will likely start with Japanese dating sites online. There is no way around it — when you live thousands of miles away, this is often the only or the most effective way to meet single girls from Japan. Our guide to Japanese dating sites & apps will help you have a safe, successful journey to meet the most beautiful Japanese women.
5 Best dating sites to find Japanese women
Honest reviews of the best dating sites to find Japanese singles
SakuraDate
SakuraDate
📲 Platform: Web/Mobile
✅ Membership: Free
💎 Special offer: 20 credits after signing up
👍 Users like: Authentic profiles, multiple communication features, easy search
If you are looking for a Japanese dating site in America, SakuraDate may be an ideal option to start your amorous story. Whether you want to flirt or involve more meaningful topics in your communication, you may achieve all your romantic goals on SakuraDate.
Joining this dating website is a breeze. It has a smooth and easy registration process that won’t take you much time. As soon as you join the site, you may be pleasantly surprised by the welcome bonuses. It is possible to get 20 credits just after profile creation and enjoy a discount for the first credit pack. You will need to pay only $2.99 instead of $12.99 and enjoy the entire spectrum of possibilities SakuraDate offers to its users.
It might be the best Japanese dating site for foreigners since the feature set is pretty diverse. You can browse the profiles of beautiful Asian women, navigate their photos, and send likes. If you want to get closer to a particular lady, you can start interacting using effective communication tools. It is possible to chat with single ladies or use Letters to take advantage of more advanced features such as adding video, photo, or audio to your conversations.
When it comes to prices, they are pretty affordable. Moreover, you can choose between several credit packages for a higher level of convenience.
35 credits — $12.99 ($2.99 — one-time offer)
50 credits — $19.99
100 credits — $33
250 credits — $75
400 credits — $100
1000 credits — $200
EasternHoneys
EasternHoneys
📲 Platform: Web/Mobile
✅ Membership: Free
💎 Special offer: 30 credits after completing your registration
👍 Users like: No fake profiles, no monthly fee, diverse female audience
This may be the best dating site for those who are looking for a serious relationship with a Japanese woman. Its main features make it one of the best dating sites free for women out there.
EasternHoneys is one of the most popular English-language dating platforms in the Asian region. This Japanese dating site has a clear focus on long-term relationship opportunities, but if you are in the mood to simply chat to beautiful Japanese girls, not look for a marriage partner, there are plenty of ways to do that here.
To become a member on this dating site, there are no complicated procedures you need to complete. All that it takes is to provide your name, birthday, email, and password, and you are good to go. Signing up and browsing the site are completely free, so you can take your time and look around as a new member.
It’s worth noting that even though the site is free for women, every new female user of the site must undergo the identity verification process. Thanks to this feature, you can rest assured that every woman you meet there is real, and you aren’t communicating with fake users or bots.
What makes this site different from other Japanese dating websites is that there is no monthly fee required to use EasternHoneys. Instead, you need to pay only for the features you are actually using, such as chat or emails. You’re going to need credits to pay for those, and once you run out of the bonus credits, you can go to one of the following packages:
20 credits cost $9.99
125 credits cost $44.99
750 credits cost $149.99
OrchidRomance
OrchidRomance
📲 Platform: Web/Mobile
✅ Membership: Free
💎 Special offer: 10 credits for confirming your email
👍 Users like: No fake member profiles, lots of advanced main features, no paid subscription
A comprehensive online dating service where you can meet Japanese singles for flirting and serious relationships no matter where you are.
OrchidRomance is an international dating site. Just like many other Japanese dating websites, you can use it either from your desktop computer or from your mobile phone with the help of a browser. OrchidRomance does not have its own app, but the browser version will give you access to your chats and other activities when you are on the go.
To create your free account, you will need to specify your name, date of birth, and email address. You will also need to confirm your email, but there is no need to rush — the site allows you to do it later. This means you can move on straight to looking for your perfect match.
There are several ways to do that. You can use the search, People feature, Newsfeed, or live streams — each of these advanced main features allows you to explore the female audience of the site. And once you find someone who spikes your interest, you can chat with her, send her a letter, request a date, or send virtual/physical gifts.
Even though there is no paid subscription required to use OrchidRomance, talking to other members is still not a free feature. OrchidRomance works on a credit basis, meaning you need to have a certain number of credits in your account to message others or use the rest of the paid main features. Credits are available in several packages:
20 credits — $9.99
125 credits — $44.99
750 credits — $149.99
TheLuckyDate
TheLuckyDate
📲 Platform: Web/iOS/Android
✅ Membership: Free
💎 Special offer: 2000 credits for $2.99
👍 Users like: Appealing design, quick chat, free browsing
A fast-paced, modern dating site for meeting users from around the world (you can meet many women from Japan here) that also has a dating app.
From the moment you join TheLuckyDate, you can see that it’s all about efficiency, fast connections, and mobile accessibility. There is a TheLuckyDate dating app for Android and a web browser version that you can use if you have an iOS device or want to meet women from your desktop computer.
Unsurprisingly, you cannot actually talk to any other members or even see their profiles as a guest. Luckily, creating an account for the site won’t take you more than a minute. Make sure you have a valid email address, think of a strong password, and you are good to go. This dating site does not make you add a profile icon or fill out your profile right away, so you can do it later.
The interface of the site/app is very straightforward and contains just a handful of features, so it’s not overwhelming. Just like many Japanese dating platforms, here, you can search for other members by location and age, add profiles to your favorites, send likes, and, of course, chat with them.
You don’t need to pay money simply to be a member or to look for your potential matches with the help of the search. You do, however, need to pay if you want to chat with the ladies. You’re going to need credits to pay for the conversations, but if you simply want to take a look around, a trial version of 2,000 credits for just $2.99 is available.
NaomiDate
📲 Platform: Web/Mobile
✅ Membership: Free
💎 Special offer: Grab the first credit pack for $2.99 instead of $12.99
👍 Users like: Convenient credit-based system, real girls, effective features
Meeting women in Japan as long as you address NaomiDate. Those who are in search of Japan dating sites may find NaomiDate a go-to option. Regardless of your romantic intentions, you can meet all your dating aspirations on this website. Although NaomiDate is a relatively new contender in the dating market, it has an extensive pool of users, with all profiles verified.
It is possible to embark on an amorous journey and date Japanese women easily. Just create your profile, make the most of welcome bonuses, and enjoy pleasant communication with the most gorgeous ladies currently available online. You can bookmark your favorite profiles and reach your favorite girl’s page easily.
When it comes to prices, they are affordable. With a convenient credit-based system, you can pay only for the features you use. The smallest pack of 35 credits costs $12.99, while the largest package of 1,000 credits is available for $200. As you see, the more you buy, the greater advantage for Japanese women dating you achieve. Even though it isn’t a Japanese free dating site, NaomiDate offers a lot of perks, such as a discounted credit pack and free credits after registration.
Compare international dating services with Japanese girls
Why are Japanese women so skinny & beautiful?
It is not a secret that Japanese women for marriage are gorgeous and hot. Many guys looking for serious relationships want to meet Japanese women precisely because they are so attractive and sexy. And there is nothing wrong with that! In this section, we would like to emphasize how beautiful and hot these girls really are!
Genetics. Japanese hot women have innate and genetic beauty that has been passed to them from numerous generations. For many centuries, Japanese women were forced to follow a certain fashion and establish certain looks. While today girls are free to look however they want, they have an excellent foundation of exceptional beauty.
Healthy lifestyle. Beautiful Japanese women follow a healthy lifestyle. Working out, healthy eating, and unique Japanese traditions allow girls from this country to look radiantly!
Petite nature. Most men like Asian women for marriage because girls from Asia are usually rather small and petite. And Japanese brides are among the smallest! The average height of Japanese women is 4’9’’!
Cuteness. Japan is a unique country, and girls there are not only beautiful and graceful but also cute. They dress and act in a certain way that is nowhere to be seen!
What do Japanese women think of American men?
One of the benefits of building a certain relationship with a foreign woman from Japan is her attitude toward American people and culture. Indeed, there is a cult of the American in Japan. People there adore everything American, which is why it is believed that dating Japanese women is easier than building relationships with other Asian singles.
While it is difficult to know what Japanese girls think of American men, we can take a look at profile pages of dates that write something about guys they want to meet. So, here are a few things that Japanese young women think of men from the United States:
American men are gallant, respectful, and honest. Japanese women for marriage see guys from the United States as suitable for serious relationships. But don’t think that they are gullible and believe that all guys are like that. However, they will approach any new relationship with these beliefs!
Guys from the United States are looking for serious relationships. While online dating in Japan is highly popular and common, when it comes to serious relationships, women rarely use it to find a serious partner or soulmate from Japan online. It is done either offline or a soulmate is searched elsewhere. And this is why pretty Japanese women seek boyfriends in the United States—they know that many guys from this country are looking for serious relationships with foreign women.
American men can treat a woman like she expects. Japanese girls expect men to treat them right, despite cultural differences.
So, as you can see, women from Japan have very high hopes of who guys from the United States are. And if you want to be successful with a Japanese girl, you should try to fit these descriptions!
Japanese women & American men: Facts & statistics
Building a strong relationship with a foreign woman can be challenging for various reasons. Fortunately, Japanese ladies are friendly, sociable, and communicative, so it won’t be that hard. In this section, we would like to offer you a few facts about Japan-American relationships.
In 2020, 195 women received a K-1 visa, a document needed to enter the United States in order to get married to an American citizen.
Over 75% of relationships started online between Japanese women and American men lead to a second date.
Almost 85% of the mature Japanese women interviewed replied yes when asked if they’d like to date a foreigner, some without any hesitation!
Over 65% of all relationships started online lead to serious communication.
How to date Japanese women?
Dating a woman from Japan is different from dating an American girl, so this section will help you learn what you need to know and do to be successful. These tips are not something special, but if you take a look at them, you will realize that it is not difficult to prepare for a date with the hottest Japanese women!
Be patient and don’t hurry your relationships
It is customary for people in Japan to take their relationships slowly. They need to have a few dates to be sure that they are ready to go out with a new person. So, if you are having an online date with a beautiful Japanese woman, be patient and let her grow close to you. If you see that something that you do or say makes your date uncomfortable, don’t be too assertive. Let it go and focus on a different topic.
Learn about Japan
Japanese people are very proud of their country, nation, and culture. So, if you want to make a positive impression, you could learn a few things about this country. You should at least know basic knowledge about culture, religion, and history. It might not come up during your dates, but it can be a topic that can win you a lot of points!
Be active
The most beautiful Japanese women for marriage liked men who are active and sociable. They need a guy who is not shy and passive. If you want to have a great time with a woman from Japan, you’d better know what you are going to talk about. While it is true that a lot of Asian women are rather shy, Japanese ladies value proper communication and expect men to lead a conversation.
What do Japanese women find attractive?
To meet Japanese women, you need to know what they like. And these ladies are not a mystery, they will tell you everything they like. You can find this information either on a profile page of your date or directly when you chat with her. Nevertheless, if you want to have the best time of your life with a woman from Japan, it is better for you to find out what Japanese women find attractive right now.
Confidence in making the right decision
Responsibility for people that a man protects and provides for
Respect for man’s and his date’s families
Desire to develop mentally and physically
How to meet single Japanese ladies besides dating sites
An online dating site may be the most effective way to meet Japanese singles, as it has many advanced features and allows you to build a meaningful connection from the start. However, it’s not the only way to do it. You can even visit Japan and try meeting the women there, as long as you’re feeling adventurous and can speak Japanese at least at a beginner level.
There is also the option to use a Japanese dating site and apps. They don’t always mean serious relationships, and they may not have the state-of-the-art features of online dating sites such as advanced matching algorithms or video chat. What they offer you instead is to be at the moment and talk to Japanese singles like you are at arm’s length from them.
Final thoughts about Japanese dating sites
If you still think of online dating as a waste of time or something that can even be unsafe, there are plenty of Japanese dating services that will change your mind. Our international dating sites rating has the most popular dating apps, and sites, so you can always find the right one for your needs and current mood.
FAQ
What is the Japanese style of dating?
Japanese girls dating implies such a practice as goukon (group dating). Therefore, it is possible to meet your partner’s friends, which can tell a lot about the personality of your significant other. The style of dating in Japan is rather controversial. People don’t support kisses and hugs in public and tend to show their feelings only when they are alone.
Is it hard for a foreigner to date in Japan?
The dating culture in Japan is rather different from what you are used to seeing in America. Local ladies aren’t that open to intimacy during the very beginning of relationship development compared to American ladies.
How long do Japanese date before marriage?
Usually, Japanese people date from 6 months to a year before marriage. Single Japanese women don’t rush to get engaged and married because they want to know their partners better before tying the knot.
What is a Japanese dating site for foreigners?
If you are looking for Japan dating sites, you can pay attention to such options as SakuraDate, EasternHoneys, NaomiDate, OrchidRomance, and TheLuckyDate. These platforms offer a first-class Japanese girls dating experience with multiple features and security measures.
