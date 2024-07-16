Europe was the home of the first major sporting events, from the Roman Gladiators to the Athens Olympics. Today, while you can’t bet on gladiators anymore, the best European betting sites cover everything else available, from Serie A football to the NBA.
It's widely available across the continent, it's multi-lingual, and new players can kick things off with a bumper €500 welcome bonus.
In this review guide, we take a look at the top 10 European betting sites. We'll be listing where each one is available, as well as why they stand out for their odds, markets and bonuses.
Best European Betting Sites
MyStake: Best European Bookmaker Overall
GoldenBet: Recommended for Live Betting
FreshBet: 5-Tiered VIP Program
DonBet: Best for Futures Bets
Winstler: $9,500 Welcome Bonus
JackBit: Top-Rated European Betting Site for Bitcoin
Gxmble: Unlimited 10% Cashback
Palm Casino: Best Online Sportsbook for Mobile Betting
Seven Casino: Top Choice for Props Bets
Prive Casino: Same Day Payouts
Keep reading as we guide you through the best European betting sites for odds, bonuses and payouts.
Pros:
100% up to €500 welcome offer
Regular free bets
25+ sports
Epic bet Builder tool
Multi-lingual
24/7 customer support
Cons:
Lacking online poker
Small withdrawal fees
Available in: UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France + more.
MyStake is trusted by European bettors all over the continent. You can switch to your own language, contact the customer support team 24/7, as well as bet on 25+ sports.
It’s the top betting site in Europe and new players are entitled to a €500 welcome bonus, too.
Online Sports Betting: 5/5
There’s no shortage of options at MyStake, which combines a huge range of betting markets with the best odds. You can stick to familiar markets like the moneyline and the totals or dip into the extensive props betting markets that are available here.
Football is the most comprehensively covered sport but the likes of the NFL, the NBA and tennis are popular here, too. Overall, you can bet on over 25 sports, with some of the niche sports including badminton and table tennis.
In terms of leagues and competitions, MyStake doesn't hold back. From Challenger tennis events to fourth division English football, the options are endless.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
Join MyStake today and you can opt-in to a 100% matched deposit welcome bonus. This is worth up to €500 and the minimum first deposit is €20.
You’ll then earn free bets each time you place 3x bets on the spin at qualifying odds and a 10% cashback bonus is here whenever you deposit $100+ or more.
There’s also a loyalty program here. It’s a little hard to find because it’s not listed under the sportsbook promos but you’ll earn points each time you place a sports bet.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
MyStake is versatile with the payment methods it supports. Credit and debit cards are available, as are eWallets like Skrill and Neteller.
You can also use bank transfer, as well as a handful of cryptocurrencies.
The min deposit and withdrawal is just €20 but withdrawal times are longer than average. And while there’s no weekend withdrawals here, you can at least reverse a payout.
User Experience: 4.8/5
There are plenty of bells and whistles at MyStake, which is home to a brilliant Bet Builder tool. This is ideal for when you want to get creative with your bets.
Using soccer as an example, you can use it to build bets around corners, cards and goals.
An early cashout tool is also available and you can join the MyStake Telegram and Discord groups and get involved with other bettors across Europe. You can also toggle through various languages, including English, Spanish and Swedish.
You can also switch to your preferred odds type, including fractions and decimals.
Pros:
100% up to €500 welcome bonus
€50 free bet every weekend
Generous live betting odds
€10 minimum deposit
Esports welcome bonus up to 500€
Live chat support
Cons:
Higher min withdrawal than usual
Can’t withdraw via credit card
Available in: UK, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and France + others.
Coming in at second place for European bettors is Golden Bet, a top-rated European betting site that’s got everything you need when it comes to live betting.
Bonuses include a 500% welcome bonus and a €50 free bet every weekend.
Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5
Live betting is available 24/7 at Golden Bet across all leagues and competitions. You can bet in play on French football, Serbian basketball and men’s tennis - as well as everything else.
In play markets include the moneyline and the totals, as well as a few interesting props specific to each sport. In your bet slip, meanwhile, is a useful option that lets you automatically accept changes while your bet is being placed.
You can cashout your bet whenever you want, as well as bet pre-game if that’s your preference.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8.5
A 100$ up to €500 sports welcome bonus is available for all newcomers at GoldenBet.
The minimum deposit is €20 and wagering requirements are set at 10x. Alternatively, you can choose an eSports welcome bonus instead, which is essentially the same offer.
As mentioned, you can claim a €50 free bet each weekend but you need to deposit €50 or more to claim it. This offer is available on Saturday and Sunday and can be claimed twice altogether over the course of a single weekend.
10% cashback is also available each day.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
GoldenBet supports major debit and credit cards like Visa and MasterCard. However, while it also supports AstroPay, Interac, Skrill and Neteller, the exact payment methods available to you will depend on where you’re located.
One minor con here is that PayPal isn’t accepted at all, though.
Crypto is also available, while the minimum deposit for all methods is €10. A €50 minimum withdrawal is sure to disappoint some players but reverse withdrawals are available here.
User Experience: 4.6/5
GoldenBet lets you toggle between different languages, including English, Spanish, German and Russian. Customer service is available live chat and email but it isn’t 24/7.
The user interface itself uses the same basic shell as a number of sister sisters and is overall extremely pleasing.
Everything is exactly where you expect to find it and the site does a good job of listing the day's events and their odds and markets all together in the center of the screen for easy access.
Pros:
100% up to €500 sign-up bonus
5-tiered VIP program
Asian handicaps available
20+ sports
Tons of European football leagues covered
24/7 live chat
Cons:
Lacks a reload bonus
Mid-high daily withdrawal limits for non-VIPs
Available in: UK, Belgium, Croatia, Ireland, France, Germany and Iceland + more.
Bettors across Europe are invited to become VIPs at FreshBet, which unloads a raft of exciting perks and prizes such as higher bet limits and weekly cashback. It’s our third pick overall and boasts competitive odds and regular offers.
All players are also entitled to a €500 welcome bonus here, too.
Online Sports Betting: 4.5/5
There’s barely anything you can’t bet on at FreshBet, which seeks to satisfy sports fans all over the continent. Football, tennis, NFL and NBA are the most popular sports here, while F1, boxing and golf are also superbly covered.
FreshBet goes deep with its coverage of leagues and tournaments, too, as well as bet types. From singles bets to parlays/acca’s and futures bets, everything is available.
In terms of the markets, FreshBets offers European and Asian handicaps, as well as various props bets.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
FreshBet is offering new players a standard 100% up to €500 matched deposit welcome bonus. You just need to deposit at least €20 to claim it and wagering requirements are fixed at a fair 20x.
You can then contact the customer support team each week to see if you’re eligible for a 10% loyalty bonus, which is usually given when players have deposited and played with at least €5 during the week.
The 5-tiered VIP program, meanwhile, is open to everyone and gives you access to higher withdrawal limits, cashback and more appreciation bonuses. To become a member, you need to deposit and bet on the regular.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
FreshBet only supports tried and trusted banking options that European bettors will recognise. These include Visa and MasterCard, which are accepted in all European locations.
AstroPay and PayOp are available in some countries, while crypto is available everywhere and comes with no fees.
Payouts are a tad lengthy because weekend withdrawals aren’t available. By becoming a VIP member, though, you can rush things along.
User Experience: 4.5/5
FreshBet lets you contact them via email and live chat, which is available 24/7.
The website is available on mobile and desktop in Europe and - like all the top online betting sites - it’s secured by SSL-encryption that keeps your details safe.
Early cashout is available for whenever you want to settle a bet before the outcome is decided and there’s a Bet Builder function, too.
Pros:
120% up to €600 welcome bonus
Great range of futures bets
10% weekly cashback
Virtual sports available
3+1 free bet offer
No transaction fees
Cons:
Customer service not 24/7
No telephone support
Available in: UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands + more.
If you’re looking to bet on major sporting events like the Euro 2024 weeks or months in advance, DonBet is our top recommendation for futures bets.
You can join now and claim their €600 welcome bonus, as well as claim 10% cashback each week.
Online Sports Betting: 4.5/5
The top futures markets are located in the left-hand column on the homepage and include an assortment of football, tennis and basketball events.
Naturally, you can bet on individual games here, too, with DonBet covering sports from all across the world, including rally, indy car racing and eSports. Virtual sports are offered here, too.
Football is by far the most popular in terms of the markets but you can place singles bets, doubles, trebles and acca’s on all sports.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5
New players are entitled to a 120% matched deposit bonus at DonBet, which is one of the biggest welcome bonuses available to European bettors at the moment. It’s worth as much as €600 and comes with a €20 min deposit and a €500 max deposit.
You’ll be eligible for 10% weekly cashback depending on how much you’ve wagered, as well as a free bet every time you place 3 consecutive sports bets.
There’s no loyalty program here but the free bets and cashback go some way to making up for it.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
DonBet lists the likes of AstroPay, PayOp, Skrill and Neteller among their payment options but you might find that some aren’t available in your specific location.
Credit and debit cards are available everywhere and come with a €20 minimum deposit.
Cryptocurrencies are accepted in every country, too, and include Bitcoin and Litecoin.
DonBet offers weekend withdrawals and charges zero fees no matter which banking option you use.
User Experience: 4/5
Telephone support isn’t available here but you can contact the team either via live chat or email.
There are separate sections for virtual sports, eSports and regular sports, with DonBet compartmentalizing the entire site so that you never get distracted.
Site load speed is excellent, there are no glitches and there’s a self-exclusion tool you can use if you ever want to quit.
Pros:
€9,500 welcome package
100% Friday reload bonus
Widely available in Europe
Bet Builder tool
No deposit fees
Cons:
High minimum withdrawal
No VIP program
Available in: UK, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Sweden + others.
When you create an account at Winstler, you’ll be offered a €9,500 welcome bonus. This covers your first five deposits, making it the most lucrative sign-up offer in Europe.
You can also enjoy competitive odds here, as well as an extra 100% deposit bonus each Friday.
Online Sports Betting: 4.5/5
It doesn’t matter what your preferred sport is, it’s highly likely that Winstler covers it. And while top sports like football and basketball are more rewarding in terms of the number of markets and betting opportunities, Winstler covers even niche sports like table tennis well.
eSports are especially well-covered, with Winstler offering markets on the likes of eFighting and eTennis.
Bet limits are extremely flexible, with high rollers welcome.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
Winstler’s bumper €9,500 welcome bonus is hard to ignore. However, should you prefer you can just opt-in to their first deposit bonus, which is a 200% matched deposit bonus worth up to €500.
On the other hand, you could opt-in two, three, four or all five times - it’s up to you.
A 100% reload bonus is available Friday and it’s worth a maximum amount of €2,500.
More special offers are available once you create an account and you can opt-in to their SMS service to stay in the loop.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Like all the top European betting sites, you might find that your exact payment methods are dependent on where you are. Major credit and debit cards like Visa and MasterCard are supported everywhere, while Skrill and Neteller are available in most locations.
PaySafeCard is another banking option, while crypto’s like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Tether are available all over the continent.
A €50 minimum withdrawal is higher than average but the min deposit is set at a fairer €25. Withdrawals are reviewed within 36 hours and processed within 3-5 days.
User Experience: 4/5
Winstler has a few neat touches that truly enhance the sports betting experience. These include a “Quick Bet'' feature, which places your bet as soon as you click any selection.
A Bet Builder tool is available for sports like football and the NBA, while early cashout is available on specific markets, including the moneyline.
Ranking Criteria: How We Chose the Best EU Sports Betting Sites
Settling on the top 10 best European bookmakers wasn't easy because there were so many to choose from. As well as basing our decisions on availability, we applied 4 key benchmarks:
Betting Markets & Odds
All the EU betting sites in this list have been judged according to the quality of their odds, as well as their wide variety of betting markets. You've got the freedom to bet on over 25 sports and take your pick from hundreds of markets for all the top sports.
Bonuses & Promotions
We added European bookmakers that are generous with their promotions. From welcome bonuses to reload bonuses, there are plenty of ways to turbocharge your bankroll.
Moreover, the top betting sites set fair wagering requirements and other reasonable terms and conditions.
Payment Methods
The sports betting operators we included in our final list all accept banking options that European bettors will be familiar with, including credit cards, debit cards and eWallets.
Not just this, but we checked payout times, deposit limits and the overall reliability of each payment gateway. This ensures that when it’s time to withdraw, you’ll get sports betting winnings in a reasonable amount of time.
User Experience
Lastly, we made sure that each online betting site that made the cut scored well when it came to their overall UX. This included how usable the best sports betting sites are, their mobile compatibility, how helpful their customer support is and which sports betting tools they offer.
Why MyStake is the Top European Sports Betting Site
We assessed multiple online betting sites in the process of creating this review.
MyStake was eventually crowned Emperor of Europe - and here's why:
It's Widely Available: Not only is MyStake available in numerous European countries, it lets you switch to your preferred language and it supports different odds types and currencies.
It's Got the Best Odds: Whether you want to place a moneyline bet on the French Ligue 1 or a spread bet on the NBA, MyStake's alway got the best odds. This allows you to maximize your potential profit anytime you bet.
It's Got Brilliant Betting Tools: MyStake is home to a sophisticated Bet Builder tool that you can use on sports like football to build your own customized bets from scratch. An early cashout tool puts you further in control of your wagers.
It's Got Regular Bonuses: As well as a €500 welcome offer, this top European sportsbook hands out frequent free bets, cashback bonuses and much more.
Why Place Bets Online?
Europe is hardly short of brick and mortar sportsbooks.
But, because European betting companies are available across much of the continent, there are many good reasons to sign-up to European bookies:
European Sportsbooks are Safe: As long as you join licensed and legit online bookmakers like MyStake, you'll be placing bets in a safe and secure environment.
You Can Claim Bonuses: A major advantage of online betting is that you can claim sports betting bonuses on the regular. These are available at all the best EU betting sites and you usually just have to make a qualifying deposit to claim them.
You're in More Control of Your Bets: The best European bookmakers give you everything you need to take control. You can edit your bets on the fly, customize them however you want, as well as cashout early if you're starting to get nervous.
You Can Bet In Play: Another significant advantage that offshore sports betting sites have is that they let you bet on games that have already started.
How Can I Tell if an EU Online Sportsbook is Legit?
There are a few ways you can tell how legit an online sportsbook is: including customer reviews.
These are written by bettors just like you and they give you insights into how reputable a betting site is, as well as which flaws it might have.
You can also research the licensing situation of European bookies. If a sportsbook is licensed, it means it’s legit and all the top Europe betting sites have this information on their homepage.
Can I Play for Real Money at European Online Sportsbooks?
All European sportsbooks let you play for real money. You just need to enter the cashier section of a sports betting site, make a deposit via one of the secure payment methods and then pick out a bet.
Once you've entered a stake and pressed "place bet," you've got the chance to win real money, with all winnings paid out in the currency you made a deposit with.
What are the Best Sports to Bet On?
The best sports to bet on is entirely subjective and depends on your personal preferences.
However, the most popular sports at the best European sports betting sites include football, tennis and the NFL, with all these having the most betting markets.
What’s more, major sports like football and basketball are generally available 24/7, with most European betting sites covering so many leagues from around the world that there’s always something to bet on.
Best European Betting Sites: FAQ
Is it Safe to Play at Online Sportsbooks in Europe?
Yes, it’s safe to play at European sports betting sites. To ensure you play at a secure online betting site, you can check to see if the sportsbook is licensed and which security measures it’s put in place, such as SSL-encryption.
To further determine how secure an online betting site is you can take a look at which payment methods it accepts. Safe European sportsbooks support tried and trusted payment methods like credit and debit cards, and popular eWallets.
What Currencies Can I Use at European Online Sportsbooks?
Many European betting sites accept Euros and cryptocurrencies as a given. Some will also accept GBP and CZK. Whatever currency you prefer to play with, you can easily convert them into Euros whenever you make a deposit if your preferred currency is unavailable.
Which Online Sportsbook Has the Fastest Cashout in Europe?
While all the best betting sites try to get your winnings to you as quickly as possible, DonBet stands out for fast cash outs in Europe on account of the fact that weekend withdrawals are offered here.
Same day payouts are available, with most withdrawals processed via card, eWallets and bank transfer within 1-3 days.
Which European Sportsbook Has the Best Bonus?
The best bonus at an EU bookmakers is the €9,500 welcome package at Winstler. This covers your first five deposits but it’s up to you how many times you opt-in. You could just grab the initial 300% up to €500 first deposit bonus or you could opt-in all five times.
Winstler is a respected online betting site that lets you bet on all the top sports and claim a 100% reload bonus every Friday, too.
What is the Best Online Sportsbook for European Players?
The best European sports betting site is MyStake. Here, you can claim a €500 welcome bonus alongside regular free bets, and explore an unrivaled range of sports markets. They've also got the best odds, as well as sophisticated betting tools like an early cashout.
Tips & Tricks for European Sports Bettors
Never bet online before?
Sports betting is fun and most bookmakers make it as easy as possible for you to get straight into the action.
To make sure you're well-prepared before your first sports bet, we share a few tips and tricks aimed at beginners.
Join Multiple Sports Betting Sites
Because there are so many top-rated European bookmakers to choose from, it might be a good idea to join a few different ones.
Among other reasons, different sports betting sites offer different odds, which means you can switch to the one that's offering the best price on any particular day.
Claim the Welcome Bonus
Before you place your first bet at a sports betting site, most European bookmakers have a welcome bonus that's free to claim.
All you have to do is make a qualifying deposit and European online bookmakers will match it by X percent. You can then use your bonus funds to bet on sports.
Understand European Gambling Laws
While specific European sites might be available in your country, it doesn't always mean that they're completely legal. Each country, after all, has its own unique gambling law and regulations, and it's super important you check these before you start betting.
Grab the Odds Boosts
All the best European bookies have regular odds boosts. These come with no wagering requirements and are the perfect way of maximizing your potential earnings.
Set Deposit Limits
The best betting sites like MyStake are committed to safer gambling. You'll find a few different safer gambling tools on their websites, including deposit limits, which help you to stay in control when betting.
Comparison of the Best European Betting Sites
Let's take a brief recap of what the best European sportsbooks have to offer:
MyStake: Regular free bets, the best odds on a wide range of betting markets and sophisticated betting tools are just a few of the reasons why MyStake is the best sports betting site in Europe.
GoldenBet: This is our top pick for live betting, with GoldenBet offering thousands of live lines each day with competitive odds, as well as a useful early cashout feature.
FreshBet: The best betting site when it comes to VIP programs, FreshBet's 5-tiered program gives you access to a wealth of perks, including custom bonuses and higher limits.
DonBet: DonBet is the top-rated European bookies for futures betting. You can bet on the likes of the Euro 2024 and the Super Bowl well in advance and take advantage of early market prices.
Winstler: You'll find the biggest welcome bonus at Winstler, a bookmaker EU that's got a €9,500 package that covers your first 5 deposits.
Getting Started at MyStake
Signing up to any of the top European online casino and betting sites is a simple process.
If you've never done it before, we'll use the number one betting site MyStake to show you how it's done:
1. Get the Registration Process Started
Use our link to head to MyStake
Click the "REGISTER" button at the top of the homepage
2. Fill Out the Form
You only need to fill in one small form to get up and running
Mandatory fields include your first and last name, your country, and an email address
3. Accept the T&Cs
Tick the box to confirm you accept MyStake’s terms
Click "REGISTER"
4. Make a Deposit and Place Bets
Once your account is launched, head to the "cashier" to make your first deposit
Place a €20 min first deposit to unlock the €500 welcome bonus
Best Sport Betting Sites in Europe: Final Thoughts
These are the top European sports betting sites you can join today, with each one mutli-lingual, safe, secure and offering reliable payouts alongside their competitive odds.
MyStake is the best overall, with new players entitled to a €500 welcome bonus and regular free bet.s
However, all the European betting companies in this review guide have something excellent to offer and each one is worth checking out.
Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling should always be fun. This is why we remind you to bet responsibly.
