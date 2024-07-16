Why Place Bets Online?

Europe is hardly short of brick and mortar sportsbooks.

But, because European betting companies are available across much of the continent, there are many good reasons to sign-up to European bookies:

European Sportsbooks are Safe: As long as you join licensed and legit online bookmakers like MyStake, you'll be placing bets in a safe and secure environment.

You Can Claim Bonuses: A major advantage of online betting is that you can claim sports betting bonuses on the regular. These are available at all the best EU betting sites and you usually just have to make a qualifying deposit to claim them.

You're in More Control of Your Bets: The best European bookmakers give you everything you need to take control. You can edit your bets on the fly, customize them however you want, as well as cashout early if you're starting to get nervous.

You Can Bet In Play: Another significant advantage that offshore sports betting sites have is that they let you bet on games that have already started.

How Can I Tell if an EU Online Sportsbook is Legit?

There are a few ways you can tell how legit an online sportsbook is: including customer reviews.

These are written by bettors just like you and they give you insights into how reputable a betting site is, as well as which flaws it might have.

You can also research the licensing situation of European bookies. If a sportsbook is licensed, it means it’s legit and all the top Europe betting sites have this information on their homepage.

Can I Play for Real Money at European Online Sportsbooks?

All European sportsbooks let you play for real money. You just need to enter the cashier section of a sports betting site, make a deposit via one of the secure payment methods and then pick out a bet.

Once you've entered a stake and pressed "place bet," you've got the chance to win real money, with all winnings paid out in the currency you made a deposit with.

What are the Best Sports to Bet On?

The best sports to bet on is entirely subjective and depends on your personal preferences.

However, the most popular sports at the best European sports betting sites include football, tennis and the NFL, with all these having the most betting markets.

What’s more, major sports like football and basketball are generally available 24/7, with most European betting sites covering so many leagues from around the world that there’s always something to bet on.

Best European Betting Sites: FAQ

Is it Safe to Play at Online Sportsbooks in Europe?

Yes, it’s safe to play at European sports betting sites. To ensure you play at a secure online betting site, you can check to see if the sportsbook is licensed and which security measures it’s put in place, such as SSL-encryption.

To further determine how secure an online betting site is you can take a look at which payment methods it accepts. Safe European sportsbooks support tried and trusted payment methods like credit and debit cards, and popular eWallets.

What Currencies Can I Use at European Online Sportsbooks?

Many European betting sites accept Euros and cryptocurrencies as a given. Some will also accept GBP and CZK. Whatever currency you prefer to play with, you can easily convert them into Euros whenever you make a deposit if your preferred currency is unavailable.

Which Online Sportsbook Has the Fastest Cashout in Europe?

While all the best betting sites try to get your winnings to you as quickly as possible, DonBet stands out for fast cash outs in Europe on account of the fact that weekend withdrawals are offered here.

Same day payouts are available, with most withdrawals processed via card, eWallets and bank transfer within 1-3 days.

Which European Sportsbook Has the Best Bonus?

The best bonus at an EU bookmakers is the €9,500 welcome package at Winstler. This covers your first five deposits but it’s up to you how many times you opt-in. You could just grab the initial 300% up to €500 first deposit bonus or you could opt-in all five times.

Winstler is a respected online betting site that lets you bet on all the top sports and claim a 100% reload bonus every Friday, too.

What is the Best Online Sportsbook for European Players?

The best European sports betting site is MyStake. Here, you can claim a €500 welcome bonus alongside regular free bets, and explore an unrivaled range of sports markets. They've also got the best odds, as well as sophisticated betting tools like an early cashout.

Tips & Tricks for European Sports Bettors

Never bet online before?

Sports betting is fun and most bookmakers make it as easy as possible for you to get straight into the action.

To make sure you're well-prepared before your first sports bet, we share a few tips and tricks aimed at beginners.

Join Multiple Sports Betting Sites

Because there are so many top-rated European bookmakers to choose from, it might be a good idea to join a few different ones.

Among other reasons, different sports betting sites offer different odds, which means you can switch to the one that's offering the best price on any particular day.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

Before you place your first bet at a sports betting site, most European bookmakers have a welcome bonus that's free to claim.

All you have to do is make a qualifying deposit and European online bookmakers will match it by X percent. You can then use your bonus funds to bet on sports.

Understand European Gambling Laws

While specific European sites might be available in your country, it doesn't always mean that they're completely legal. Each country, after all, has its own unique gambling law and regulations, and it's super important you check these before you start betting.

Grab the Odds Boosts

All the best European bookies have regular odds boosts. These come with no wagering requirements and are the perfect way of maximizing your potential earnings.

Set Deposit Limits

The best betting sites like MyStake are committed to safer gambling. You'll find a few different safer gambling tools on their websites, including deposit limits, which help you to stay in control when betting.

Comparison of the Best European Betting Sites

Let's take a brief recap of what the best European sportsbooks have to offer:

MyStake: Regular free bets, the best odds on a wide range of betting markets and sophisticated betting tools are just a few of the reasons why MyStake is the best sports betting site in Europe.

GoldenBet: This is our top pick for live betting, with GoldenBet offering thousands of live lines each day with competitive odds, as well as a useful early cashout feature.

FreshBet: The best betting site when it comes to VIP programs, FreshBet's 5-tiered program gives you access to a wealth of perks, including custom bonuses and higher limits.

DonBet: DonBet is the top-rated European bookies for futures betting. You can bet on the likes of the Euro 2024 and the Super Bowl well in advance and take advantage of early market prices.

Winstler: You'll find the biggest welcome bonus at Winstler, a bookmaker EU that's got a €9,500 package that covers your first 5 deposits.

Getting Started at MyStake

Signing up to any of the top European online casino and betting sites is a simple process.

If you've never done it before, we'll use the number one betting site MyStake to show you how it's done:

1. Get the Registration Process Started

Use our link to head to MyStake

Click the "REGISTER" button at the top of the homepage

2. Fill Out the Form

You only need to fill in one small form to get up and running

Mandatory fields include your first and last name, your country, and an email address

3. Accept the T&Cs

Tick the box to confirm you accept MyStake’s terms

Click "REGISTER"

4. Make a Deposit and Place Bets

Once your account is launched, head to the "cashier" to make your first deposit

Place a €20 min first deposit to unlock the €500 welcome bonus

Best Sport Betting Sites in Europe: Final Thoughts

These are the top European sports betting sites you can join today, with each one mutli-lingual, safe, secure and offering reliable payouts alongside their competitive odds.

MyStake is the best overall, with new players entitled to a €500 welcome bonus and regular free bet.s

However, all the European betting companies in this review guide have something excellent to offer and each one is worth checking out.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling should always be fun. This is why we remind you to bet responsibly.