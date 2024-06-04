Best Cryptocurrencies To Add To Your Portfolio Ahead Of Bull Market In June

Some welcome news coming from US government buildings this week has sparked a lot of optimism that another bull run may be just around the corner. The Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act was passed by the US House of Representatives earlier this week which is another massive step forward for the crypto market this year.
We can certainly draw parallels to this moment and the ETF approvals at the beginning of the year that kickstarted a bull run that would eventually see Bitcoin (BTC) reach an all-time high. The market hasn’t reacted yet so we think June could be the month things start to heat up.
With that being said we thought it was the perfect time to do some digging and find the best crypto currencies to add to your portfolio ahead of the bull market in June. For this, we went to the crypto market and found tokens that are likely to launch in the next four weeks as it gives investors the best chance for explosive gains. Here are the projects we landed on:
PlayDoge ($PLAY)
Sealana ($SEAL)
WienerAI ($WAI)
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)
Mega Dice Token ($DICE)
99 Bitcoins Token ($99BTC)
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
Gas Wizard (GWIZ)
As you can see we have found eight coins in total as we wish to give investors some versatility for their portfolios. Now, let's take a look at each one and examine how they made it onto the list.
PlayDoge- The Doge alternative with a 90s feel that investors will love
You will see with all these projects that they all have a unique selling point that we think will be attractive to some class of investors. PlayDoge ($PLAY) is a doge alternative P2E game that is inspired by the 90s game Tamagotchi. Just like in that game players will need to take care of their pet Doge by feeding him, giving him medicine, and by entertaining him when he is bored.
We think targeting a 90s kid audience is a very smart move given it is the biggest demographic of crypto investors. The presale has just kicked off but already it has raised over $1.4 million. Dogecoin (DOGE) itself has been struggling as of late and we would not be surprised to see investors jump ship from the original meme coin over to this fun alternative.
Sealana- Another meme from the Solana network we think is going to pump
If you were investing in the crypto market in 2024 and blindly decided to invest in Solana meme coins it is more than likely that you would have seen a lot of profit by now. That is how successful they have been. With the launch of Sealana ($SEAL), we think this good run will continue. Its presale is still relatively new but already it has raised well over $3 million.
We think the success will come from the joke hidden within the meme. Sealana originates from a character who was featured in a South Park episode called ‘Make Love Not Warcraft’. The character in question is a man who is considered a loser because all he does is play a video game all day. Sealana is like this except he trades crypto so it's a very tongue-in-cheek joke about crypto investors.
WienerAI- Another meme coin that comes with a unique selling point
The growth of the meme coin market has been great for investors as it has inspired innovation. WienerAI ($WAI) is a perfect example of that as the project may have started a new trend. First off, it has used AI to add valuable utility to the project. The token will have AI trading capabilities which in this market is considered very valuable to help give traders an edge.
The originality comes from the depth of the meme backstory. For the origin story of WienerAI, we are transported to a place called New Silicon Valley in the year 2132. Here we meet a mad scientist called the architect. He is devising an experiment that will combine pups and AI but accidentally drops a sausage in the mix and the result is WienerAI. Investors seem to love it as the presale has raised over $4 million.
Dogeverse- A historic presale that will end after the weekend
The Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) presale has been one to remember and it will go down as one of the best a meme coin has ever had. With just the weekend left, the project has raised well over $15 million. As readers will have noticed, it's the second Doge alternative on this list. The sentiment seems to be that Dogecoin is outdated and a coin like Dogeverse is built better for today's market.
Cosmo the space dog is the meme at the center of the ecosystem and he was born with the unique ability to jump from planet to planet. Cosmo represents the fact that Dogeverse is a multi-chain token and will be the first project available on six networks. Layer 1s like Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and BNB Smart Chain will be represented alongside Layer 2s such as Polygon and Base.
Mega Dice Token- An established crypto casino is getting tokenized
One of the easier tokens to include on this list was Mega Dice Token ($DICE) as it is essentially a shortcut for profit. Crypto casinos are growing in popularity but it can take years for an online casino to establish itself and build a proper base. With Mega Dice Token investors can skip all this as the crypto casino is already one of the biggest players on the market.
It has over 4k games from industry-leading providers and over 50k players. It can take years for a casino to build this kind of base but with Mega Dice Token you can skip the line. For investors of $DICE that stake their tokens, they will be able to avail of a rewards system that is based on the performance of Mega Dice Casino. The presale has already raised over $1.3 million.
99Bitcoins Token- The industry experts are bringing us a learn-to-earn token
When we talk about 99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC) and we use the term ‘industry experts’ we do not use this lightly. This is the project's first step into the Web 3.0 world, however, they run the biggest and best crypto learning platform. With over 2 million courses sold and north of 750k YouTube subscribers, they have been educating the crypto masses for years. Now they have decided to launch their own token.
The presale started off a little slow but has now started to gain momentum as word has spread. They have just raised over $1.9 million. The learn-to-earn model is brilliant as it allows investors the chance to educate themselves and earn crypto at the same time. While they complete the curriculum they will earn $99BTC which can be used to unlock premium content, purchase partner products, or even stake.
Sponge V2- The second generation of one of 2023's favorite meme coins
We may have mentioned innovation once or twice already in this piece and we are going to again for Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2). The coin is the second token to come from the ecosystem that also brought you Sponge token ($SPONGE), one of 2023's biggest meme coins. Instead of having them compete and maybe split investors, they have used a stake-to-bridge method that ensures the success of both.
How it works is any investor who wishes to buy Spongev2 must first purchase and stake the original Sponge Token. They needn’t worry though, as when they do the same amount of version 2 is also purchased and stored away for them. Once the total allocation of version 1 is sold out, then Sponge V2 will launch and investors can claim their new tokens along with the staking rewards.
Gas Wizard- The perfect token you need to combat rising fuel prices
Sometimes you come across a presale token that has an idea so good you think how has this not been done before? That is the case with Gas Wizard (GWIZ) which is a token that helps drivers combat rising fuel prices. Anyone with a car, even an EV will have noticed how high prices are lately but if they have the Gas Wizard mobile app they will be able to keep their fuel prices down.
Gas Wizard has partnered with fuel retailers all across the world to make this discount popular. How it works is investors who download the app will be able to access real-time gas price updates, transaction rewards, and seamless location services for gas stations and EV chargers. They hope in the long-term they can ever streamline how we pay for our vehicles' fuel.
Conclusion
So there you have our comprehensive breakdown of the best cryptocurrencies to add to your portfolio ahead of the bull market in June. The presale factor ensures that we are giving investors the most scope for explosive gains. Also, we are not just choosing coins because of their price as you can see they all have unique selling points that we think can make them successful in June and beyond.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial