Best Crypto Presales You Don't Want To Miss This November

Flockerz ($FLOCK) is a vote2earn meme coin that redefines the concept of decentralization. It offers everyone a chance to participate in the decision-making process and enjoy rewards for sharing their point of view. The community of $FLOCK holders is known by the name „The Flock, “ and all the members will have their voices heard.

The total number of tokens that will be available is 12,000,000,000. One portion of the tokens (20%) is allocated to the presale, also known as the Early Bird Catch. Staking is a very important part of the project, so 25% is reserved for the staking rewards, while the remaining tokens are distributed in the following way:

Flock Vault (25%)

Exchange Fuel (10%)

Bird Calls (20%)

The token allocation is carefully planned to ensure growth that will bring investors gains in the long run. The price of $FLOCK tokens now is $0.0059098, and since their value will keep increasing during the presale, getting in early is highly recommended. The presale has generated more than $1.2 million, and it seems that it will speed up in November.

With the power to have a say in the decision-making process regarding the development of the project, marketing strategy, expansion plans, and much more, staking comes as the icing on the cake. The current staking rewards are 1402%, and since this percentage will drop in time, secure your $FLOCK tokens before it’s too late!

4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Meme Coin Embracing US Election Craze

November 5th brings one exciting event: the closing of the US election polls and the publication of news regarding the next president. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is a meme coin that introduces Trump and Harris as the main characters of this project. The power struggles we witness in real life are now gamified, embracing all the fun.

When it comes to tokenomics, there will be 270,000,000,000 tokens in total, and 20% of the tokens are reserved for the liquidity pool. One huge portion (40%) is reserved for the presale that is currently ongoing, while 10% is reserved for the debate rewards. The remaining tokens will be distributed in the following way:

Staking Pool – 20%

CEX listings, rewards, incentives, and airdrops – 10%

The roadmap, aka The Road to Victory, will develop in three phases. The first one is in full swing and is fully focused on the presale and the marketing efforts made to spread the word about the project. During the second one, the weekly debates and pools will be launched, while the third one will be directed towards choosing the winner of the race.

More than $380k has been raised so far, and the price of $DUM tokens is 0.00006 at the moment. If you wish to profit from the current election craze, add a $DUM token to your portfolio and watch it soar!

5. Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Meme Coin Providing Users Exciting Gambling Experience

Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) was created with meme degens in mind. Investors will be able to wager meme coins and enjoy massive rewards along the way. $MEMEBET is the native token of this project, opening doors to interesting features bound to keep investors interested.

There will be 2,000,000,000 tokens in circulation in total, and 70% of the tokens will be made available to early investors. The price of $MEMEBET tokens now is $0.026, and more than $550k has been raised so far. The remaining tokens will be allocated in the following way:

Liquidity – 10%

Casino Rewards and Airdrops – 20%

The project will develop through five stages. Memebet Token is currently in the first stage, which is fully focused on presale and marketing. During the second stage, the Sportsbook and Web Casino will be launched. The third stage will bring various casino promotions and bonuses, and that is also the time when the presale will conclude.

The Memebet VIP Program will be launched during the fourth stage, and new community polls and forums will be added. If you wish to explore everything this project offers and tap into the $60 billion market cap of the meme coin sector, secure your $MEMEBET tokens today!

6. Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2) – The Sequal of $SPONGE Meme Coin

Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2) is an upgrade of the $SPONGE token that appeared last year and quickly achieved enormous success. Now, with $SPONGEV2, investors have a chance to enjoy new features. The $SPONGEV2 holders can also earn additional tokens in the play2earn game and enjoy staking rewards.

The total supply of the $SPONGEV2 tokens is 150,000,000,000, and the biggest portion (43.09%) is reserved for staking rewards. A portion for the bridged $SPONGE will be a little smaller, so 26.93% will be allocated for it, while the rest will be split in the following way:

Marketing - 7.50%

Game Development – 4.47%

Play2earn Rewards – 8%

CEX Liquidity – 10%

Meanwhile, the project will develop through three stages. Sponge Token V2 is currently in the first stage, and it is fully focused on bringing $SPONGE and enjoying $SPONGEV2 bonuses. During the second stage, investors will be able to claim $SPONGEV2 tokens. In addition, the token will be listed on the exchanges.

The third stage will bring the launch of the Sponge Game App and CEX listings. The current price of $SPONGEV2 is $0.000012, and tokens worth more than $210k have been staked and bridged so far. If you missed investing in $SPONGE, now is your chance to correct that mistake!

7. Dogizen (DOGIZ) – The Innovative Meme Coin Launched Within Telegram

Dogizen (DOGIZ) is a meme coin with a familiar theme. It introduces a small dog as its main character and aims to tap into the vast community of Telegram users, which exceeds 900 million. The project aims to give players a chance to earn while playing and connect with their favorite brands.

The total supply of the DOGIZ tokens is 1,000,000,000,000, and 40% of the supply is reserved for the community. Another 10% is allocated to the ongoing presale, while the rest is split in the following way:

Marketing – 15%

Liquidity – 15%

The roadmap will develop in three phases, the first of which is currently ongoing. During this stage, the focus is on the launch of the MVP, which is the initial step towards building a strong Dogizen platform. In addition, a Dogiz Airdrop will be organized for Treatz Holders to reward the early investors.

The second phase will be directed towards expansion, when in-game ads will be added to enrich the user experience. Also, a Software Development Kit will be launched to empower developers. In addition, Dogizen Arcade will be launched, which will be another step towards the gaming platform that users want to see.

The final phase will include revenue-sharing opportunities for the DOGIZ holders. Brand partnerships will also add to the project's allure. The presale has generated more than $1.1 million so far, attracting meme coin lovers to join!

Conclusion

November seems to be a promising month for the crypto market. Investing now in $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, $MEMEBET, $SPONGEV2, and DOGIZ is poised to bring massive gains.

The presales of these meme coins are generating enormous funds poured in from all corners of the Earth, and if you haven’t had a chance to add them to your portfolio so far, this is your opportunity to do so. Keep in mind that the clock is ticking, so hurry to secure them before the listings!

