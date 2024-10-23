Best Crypto Presales To Buy This October

The crypto market is back on track this week as a green wave has swept all coins and these are the first hints at the upcoming bull market that is going to happen.
Bitcoin is leading the surge with its price bouncing around the $67k point marking a 2.8% increase. Right behind is Ethereum with a 2.2% jump, followed by BNB with 1.7%. The biggest of them all had Solana with a 7% spike in value.
However, the biggest surprise is the meme coin market where Dogecoin has an upward momentum of 23% making investors step away from traditional coins and tapping into this sector.
Leading industry experts have found that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM), The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) are the most promising ICOs on the market right now.
Let’s check out the details.
Now that we’ve got some basic knowledge of each coin, let’s take a deeper dive.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Fresh Meme Coin Featuring the Beloved Pepe Character That Offers Massive Technological Improvements
is one of the most ambitious projects on this list as its whitepaper sets the goal of taking over the PEPE’s place.
First of all, this is the world’s first meme coin that has got its own blockchain. This new “Pepe Chain” as it’s called is a breath of fresh air compared to its predecessor's native Ethereum.
This brand-new network is designed as a Layer-2 solution to all problems that users encounter when using Ethereum.
It mainly works on the scalability issue as Pepe Chain’s structure allows for much higher volume capacity which also makes bridging between these networks almost near-instant.
Also, the speed is much greater and is even advertised as 100x faster than Ethereum on the official website. This is crucial in bear market times when one second can change all your profits.
What also needs to be mentioned is the fact that Ethereum has always had trouble with high gas fees which is now solved. Transaction costs are now drastically lower making this project ideal for new traders.
The team behind this project is always on the search for new ways to improve $PEPU and they have now implemented the new “Pepe Frens With Benefits” feature. This allows for third-party developers to create their own projects on the Pepe Chain.
All of this has led to one of the most impressive fundraising this year as it generated over $21.5 million and counting. You can get $PEPU for a fraction of the post-launch price for $0.0115 per token.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Improves On The Staking Feature As Investors Can Now Vault Their Favourite Meme Coins and Get Impressive Rewards
is going to make history books as this project massively changes the way staking is perceived.
Staking has always been one of the go-to options for investors to increase their token stash in the initial coin offering, however, this will be a game changer for all future projects.
Through the MemeVault ecosystem, investors can now stake their favourite meme coins and get $STARS tokens as a reward. This not only adds more utility to existing coins but will drive the value of the project’s native token even more.
At launch, it will support a total of 11 top meme coins – Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Based Brett, Mog Coin, Milady, Turbo Token, Toshi The Cat, Coq Inu and Bonk Coin.
However, developers have stated that they will increase this number as the project gains momentum. They plan to cement Crypto All-Stars as the ultimate hub for meme coin staking.
Also, investors who purchase the $STARS token will be able to stake their meme coin immediately, even before the MemeVault officially launches, as that is going to happen once the presale ends.
By choosing to hold on to your $STARS, you will be granted a 3x token multiplier which is ideal for maximizing the chances for enormous gains. Right now, the APY rewards are at 589%, but you must be fast as this number is only going to drop once investors catch on.
All of these features are extremely beneficial to this project as it has generated over $2.5 million in sales.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Offers Token Holders a Way to Steer The Projects Future Through Their Active Participation in Voting
has positioned itself as a pioneer by being the first meme coin to give its community a direct role in shaping the project's future.
This approach has been quite successful as it has managed to secure $960k and is nearing its first million milestone.
Holders of $FLOCK tokens are given the ability to vote on important decisions, influencing the direction of the project and making sure that it’s on the right path.
What makes this project so unique is its introduction of the vote-to-earn (V2E) system. This feature motivates users to actively participate in the governance process by rewarding them for their involvement.
The project’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), known as Flocktopia, integrates this system, allowing each vote to earn $FLOCK tokens in return. This structure creates a genuinely community-focused project, where every participant has a stake in the outcome.
Those who join early can benefit from an impressive 1804% annual yield before the token is officially launched, offering a valuable opportunity for early participants.
The project also stands out with its entertaining backstory, which helps keep the community engaged while reinforcing its vision of empowering users. With a hen-themed mascot that adds a playful element, Flockerz is on its way to becoming the ultimate meme coin.
You can get $FLOCK for a bargain price of $0.0058161 per token using ETH, USDT, BNB or traditional bank cards.
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – The Newest Meme Coin That Brings a Quirky Twist on The US Presidental Election
is the latest meme coin to enter the presale phase, using a political theme to blend satire with financial incentives.
The project focuses on the U.S. presidential election, with two main characters: MAGATRON, modeled after Donald Trump, and Kamacop 9000, representing Kamala Harris.
These characters are depicted as robotic fighters, playfully symbolizing the political competition in the election.
Participants in the FreeDum Fighters ecosystem can engage in virtual debates, stake their tokens behind either MAGATRON or Kamacop and earn substantial rewards through staking.
Investors are given the option to stake their tokens in one of two pools, each associated with one of the political figures. Those who choose to stake behind the MAGATRON character will have 467% APY rewards, whereas Kamacop offers 1860%.
The project’s presale has already garnered strong interest, raising over $225k in record time, reflecting a growing community of politically minded investors.
The presale is structured in four stages, starting with a low entry price to encourage early participation, with prices increasing as the stages progress.
It’s currently in its first stage, named the Primaries, and you can secure your $DUM tokens at a lowball price of $0.00005 per token.
The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Aims To Take Over The Crypto Gambling Scene With The Introduction of Its New Token and Casino
is set to revolutionize the crypto-gambling industry upon its launch.
The project’s development team is focused on delivering a top-tier experience by offering a variety of casino games, a sportsbook, and high-stakes gambling options – all within a community-driven setting.
Memebet Token aims to address gaps in the current crypto casino market by offering a fun and engaging platform specifically tailored to the meme coin enthusiasts out there.
A major factor behind the early buzz surrounding Memebet Token is its unique approach, which allows users to bet using popular meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, Shiba Inu, and more.
What truly sets this platform apart is its seamless integration with Telegram, enabling users to place bets directly within the app without the need to create a conventional account. This feature ensures both user privacy and simplicity.
In addition to allowing wagers with widely recognized meme coins, this project promotes its native $MEMEBET token, which comes with numerous perks such as airdrop rewards, special VIP bonuses, and access to future Memebet Casino Lootboxes, which will include real-world prizes and additional casino rewards.
The project has also garnered attention from prominent figures in the crypto community , a crypto analyst with over 130k YouTube subscribers, has expressed strong optimism about Memebet, even suggesting that it could reach 100x once listed.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – Capitalizes On The Success of Its Predecessor Looking to Surpass Its Enormous Success
is the updated version of the original Sponge coin, designed to enhance and improve on the existing success formula.
Token holders of Sponge V1 must migrate their tokens through a staking mechanism to receive the new V2 tokens.
The new version incorporates an innovative "Stake-to-Bridge" model, along with a play-to-earn (P2E) game, adding substantial utility that aims to set Sponge V2 apart from other meme coins.
The P2E game will see players compete in a racing game for leaderboard ranks, with rewards paid in SPONGE V2 tokens. This combination of staking and gaming aims to bring an engaging experience to its community while adding real value to the token itself.
The ongoing presale has made quite a headline with over $284k worth of $SPONGE currently staked and bridged.
The project also plans strategic listings on Tier 1 exchanges, which are expected to boost liquidity and further drive adoption. The market excitement is evident, with over 15 billion tokens already staked and the V2 launch creating significant buzz across the community.
SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Everyday Purchases With Crypto In Retail Stores
SpacePay ($SPY) is emerging as one of the most promising crypto presales for 2024, blending traditional finance with blockchain technology through its user-friendly payment APK.
This solution allows cryptocurrency transactions to be processed seamlessly at retail locations. The core of the SpacePay ecosystem is the $SPY token, available at a presale price of $0.00191.
The $SPY token brings several notable advantages, including regular airdrops for active wallet holders and the ability to participate in important project decisions through voting rights.
Also, the platform expands the utility of cryptocurrency by ensuring compatibility with over 325 different wallets, making it more accessible to a wide range of users.
Conclusion
The meme coin market is on its way to regain the previous glory that it had as one of the best sectors with the biggest returns in crypto.
We’ve seen many success stories over the years and what started as a joke is now a serious contender with investors getting rich off it.
That’s why it’s no surprise that investors are turning to the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM), The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) as their ROI potential is through the roof.
Be fast and secure your tokens at a reasonable price and be a witness to the massive post-launch surge!
