Best Crypto Presales To Buy This October

The crypto market is back on track this week as a green wave has swept all coins and these are the first hints at the upcoming bull market that is going to happen.

Bitcoin is leading the surge with its price bouncing around the $67k point marking a 2.8% increase. Right behind is Ethereum with a 2.2% jump, followed by BNB with 1.7%. The biggest of them all had Solana with a 7% spike in value.

However, the biggest surprise is the meme coin market where Dogecoin has an upward momentum of 23% making investors step away from traditional coins and tapping into this sector.

Leading industry experts have found that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM), The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) are the most promising ICOs on the market right now.

Top Coins to Buy Before The Upcoming Bull Run – Quick Review

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Fresh Meme Coin Featuring the Beloved Pepe Character That Offers Massive Technological Improvements

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Improves On The Staking Feature As Investors Can Now Vault Their Favourite Meme Coins and Get Impressive Rewards

Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Offers Token Holders a Way to Steer The Projects Future Through Their Active Participation in Voting

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – The Newest Meme Coin That Brings a Quirky Twist on The US Presidental Election

The Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Aims To Take Over The Crypto Gambling Scene With The Introduction of Its New Token and Casino

Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – Capitalizes On The Success of Its Predecessor Looking to Surpass Its Enormous Success

SpacePay ($SPY) – Enables Everyday Purchases With Crypto In Retail Stores

Top Coins to Buy Before The Upcoming Bull Run – Detailed Analysis

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the most ambitious projects on this list as its whitepaper sets the goal of taking over the PEPE’s place.

First of all, this is the world’s first meme coin that has got its own blockchain. This new “Pepe Chain” as it’s called is a breath of fresh air compared to its predecessor's native Ethereum.

This brand-new network is designed as a Layer-2 solution to all problems that users encounter when using Ethereum.

It mainly works on the scalability issue as Pepe Chain’s structure allows for much higher volume capacity which also makes bridging between these networks almost near-instant.

Also, the speed is much greater and is even advertised as 100x faster than Ethereum on the official website. This is crucial in bear market times when one second can change all your profits.

What also needs to be mentioned is the fact that Ethereum has always had trouble with high gas fees which is now solved. Transaction costs are now drastically lower making this project ideal for new traders.

The team behind this project is always on the search for new ways to improve $PEPU and they have now implemented the new “Pepe Frens With Benefits” feature. This allows for third-party developers to create their own projects on the Pepe Chain.

All of this has led to one of the most impressive fundraising this year as it generated over $21.5 million and counting. You can get $PEPU for a fraction of the post-launch price for $0.0115 per token.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Improves On The Staking Feature As Investors Can Now Vault Their Favourite Meme Coins and Get Impressive Rewards