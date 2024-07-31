WSM Casino is one of the best crypto betting sites for both casino and sportsbook. This review will focus on the sports betting portion of the website.

New players are greeted with both casino and sports balance boosters, a significant perk. The sports welcome offer includes a tiered Free Bet option, rewarding users based on their initial deposit amounts. For example, deposits between $10 and $99 receive a $5 Free Bet, while larger deposits up to $12,500 can yield up to $200 in Free Bets. However, the range of regular betting bonuses is somewhat limited compared to the initial offerings.

WSM Casino's odds and margins are competitive. For instance, football has a margin of 5.45%, and basketball stands at 7.09%. With an overall betting margin of 7%, you know you’re getting a fair shot at this sportsbook. These betting margins are easily on par with the best crypto betting sites.

Although WSM Casino does not have a dedicated mobile app, its mobile betting site is highly responsive and designed to meet the needs of bettors on the move. This platform ensures a seamless betting experience through mobile browsers, including Opera Mini, without the need for separate app downloads.

We’ve included this sportsbook in our list of best Bitcoin sports betting sites because of its overall high-caliber performance. That includes its range of features. The site allows users to watch select live sports events, provided they have an active account, which enhances the betting experience. Additionally, features like the Favourites section and a real-time bets feed improve the site's functionality, making it user-friendly and efficient for placing quick bets.

The platform supports a variety of anonymous payment methods, primarily cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Deposits and withdrawals are quick and secure, with most transactions completed within 24 hours. This focus on cryptocurrency transactions also enhances user privacy and security.

Customer support at WSM Casino is reliable and responsive, with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to resolving player concerns promptly. Support can be reached via email or live chat, ensuring that assistance is available whenever needed. The support team are a big reason for why we ranked the site as one of the best crypto betting sites.

Highlights:

Competitive odds with an overall betting margin of 7%

Responsive mobile betting site

Live streaming of select sports events

Wide variety of sports categories

Anonymous cryptocurrency transactions for deposits and withdrawals

5. MegaDice - The Best Crypto Betting Site For Customer Service

One of the standout features of Mega Dice is its commitment to customer support. You can reach out to the sportsbook through live chat, email, or by phone. This dedication to customer service helps to maintain a positive user experience.

Mega Dice is simply one of the best crypto betting sites. Whether you're interested in major sports like football, basketball, and tennis, or more niche sports, there is something for everyone. The platform provides both pre-match and in-play betting options, ensuring that bettors can find the perfect opportunity to place their bets.

New players are welcomed with a generous bonus of up to 150% on their first deposit, valid for up to $660 in bonus funds. Existing players can benefit from a reload bonus of up to 100% on their next deposit, valid for up to $440. Additionally, a cashback bonus of up to 10% on weekly losses is available to all players, providing an extra layer of value and security.

Mega Dice supports a variety of payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals as smooth as possible. These include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum; credit or debit cards such as Mastercard, Visa, and American Express; and e-wallets like TrustPay, Duitnow, and Boost. This wide range of options ensures that players can manage their funds with ease and security.

The platform is properly licensed and regulated, ensuring a secure and trustworthy environment for bettors. Swift and secure payouts further enhance the reliability of Mega Dice, allowing players to enjoy their winnings without unnecessary delays.

However, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The high wagering requirements attached to specific bonuses can be a challenge for some players. But other than that, we feel confident in our decision to include this bookie in our list of the top 10 best crypto betting sites.

Highlights:

Customer support service that’s on par with the best crypto betting sites

Generous Welcome Bonus: Up to 150% on the first deposit, valid for up to $660.

Wide Range of Sports: Comprehensive betting options across major and niche sports.

Variety of Payment Methods: Support for cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

Commitment to Fair Play: Uses random number generation to ensure fair outcomes.

Strong Customer Support: Reliable assistance, although live chat support is absent.

6. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Bet Types and Props

Wild.io takes a granular approach to sports betting, offering a range of bet types and props that allow players to build their bet.

The sportsbook’s American football offering is a great example of this. Players can place pre-game bets, as well as bets on 1st half/full time or double result, the result at half-time and end of regulation time, net yards for both teams, including sack yardage lost, penalties, player props/performances, first/last and anytime touchdown scorer, the predicted name of the scorer, in-play/live game bets, season props, futures/season bets.

Withdrawal limits at Wild.io are set at 3 BTC per week and 10 BTC per month. Wild.io maintains a minimum deposit requirement of 0.00006 BTC, and the minimum withdrawal stands at 0.002 BTC or its cryptocurrency equivalent. The platform ensures swift processing for both deposits and withdrawals, offering a seamless experience for users.

Wild.io provides a gaming platform where players can enjoy their favorite online casino games using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX), and Cardano (ADA). Notably, the casino exclusively accepts cryptocurrency payments and does not facilitate transactions in fiat currencies.

Wild.io stands out with its enticing welcome bonuses, showering new players with matched deposit rewards spanning their initial three deposits. Brace yourself for the opportunity to supercharge your bankroll by a whopping $10,000.

Players making a first deposit qualify for a 100% match, up to $500. In other words, if players deposit $100, they then gain $100 in bonus funds . Additionally, they get 100 free spins to play on casino games - this means that the welcome offer applies to both casino and sportsbook. There are subsequent welcome offers that apply to players’ second and third deposits - these vary according to the deposit amount.

We calculated maximum potential bonus rewards of all three deposits put together. In total, this dynamic welcome package packs a punch of $5,000 in Wild.io bonuses and a bounty of 225 free spins. That definitely packs a punch. Keep in mind that a 40x wagering requirement must be met to unlock withdrawals.

Highlights:

Best crypto betting site for range of markets and props

Wide range of cryptocurrencies available

Wide range of bets

$10,000 worth of bonuses

Multi-tier welcome bonus

7. Cryptorino - Fastest And Easiest Registration

Cryptorino offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience, boasting a 10-second registration process that lives up to its claim. This ease of access is a major draw for new users looking to quickly start their betting journey. When it comes to speed and ease of registration, this is the number one best crypto betting site.

One of the standout features of Cryptorino is its 100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC, which aligns with some of the best Bitcoin bonuses available in the market. This substantial bonus is complemented by a VIP program that offers level-up bonuses and up to 10% cashback on losses, providing ongoing value to loyal players. However, it's worth noting that there are currently no reload bonuses or free bets for the sportsbook, which might be a drawback for some users.

The sports betting options at Cryptorino are extensive, covering over 50 sports including popular choices like tennis, volleyball, basketball, and soccer, as well as eSports like Counter Strike and Valorant. This diverse range ensures that all types of sports enthusiasts can find something to bet on. The odds offered are competitive, especially for major matches, although there is room for improvement in parlays and niche sports.

Cryptorino supports 11 popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, USDT, SHIBA, MATIC, and SAND. This variety of options, combined with fee-free transactions and almost instant payouts, makes it one of the best crypto betting sites for those prioritizing quick and secure financial operations.

Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat, ensuring that any issues or queries can be addressed promptly. This level of support is crucial for maintaining a positive user experience and ensuring that bettors feel valued and taken care of.

Highlights:

10-Second Registration Process: Quick and easy sign-up.

Generous Welcome Bonus

Extensive Sports Coverage

Wide Cryptocurrency Support: 11 popular cryptocurrencies accepted.

24/7 Customer Support

Competitive Odds

8. Metaspins - A Sleek Interface And Great Promotions

Metaspins combines a sleek user interface with a variety of promotions. This makes it an attractive option for bettors looking for a modern and efficient betting experience.

Whether you're interested in football, basketball, tennis, or niche sports, Metaspins provides extensive betting options to cater to all preferences. The platform regularly updates its sports markets, ensuring that bettors have access to the latest events and competitive odds. This dynamic approach makes it a compelling choice among the best crypto betting sites.

New players at Metaspins are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to approximately 1 BTC on their initial deposit, which adds significant value for those looking to maximize their betting potential. This bonus, coupled with the platform's daily $20,000 crypto jackpot, provides ample incentives for both new and returning users. While the 40x wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is something to consider, the overall promotional offerings are robust and rewarding.

Metaspins also excels in its payment options, supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and whitelisted NFTs. This extensive support ensures that users can deposit and withdraw funds with ease and flexibility. The minimum deposit amount is relatively low, set at approximately 0.0001 BTC, making it accessible for all types of bettors. Furthermore, withdrawals are processed in under an hour, which is a significant advantage for those who value quick and hassle-free transactions.

Metaspins exclusively deals in cryptocurrencies, which might not suit all players. This focus on crypto-only transactions could be a limiting factor for those who prefer traditional payment methods.

Highlights:

Extensive Sports Coverage

Generous Welcome Bonus

Fast Withdrawals

Provably Fair Games

Wide Cryptocurrency Support

9. Ybets.io - A Great Bitcoin Sports Betting Site For Crypto

Ybets.io is making waves in the American sports betting market, positioning itself as one of the best crypto betting sites available today. With a strong emphasis on cryptocurrency transactions, Ybets.io ensures a secure and efficient betting experience, making it a standout choice for crypto enthusiasts.

The platform offers an impressive array of sports betting options, covering over 50 sports including tennis, volleyball, basketball, soccer, Counter-Strike, and Valorant. This extensive range ensures that both traditional sports fans and eSports enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to place their bets. Ybets.io regularly updates its sports markets, providing competitive odds that attract a wide range of bettors. This dynamic and comprehensive approach solidifies its reputation among the best crypto betting sites.

New players at Ybets.io are greeted with a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC, along with a 10% weekly cashback, which adds significant value for those looking to maximize their betting potential. Although the wagering requirement for the bonus is 60x, the potential rewards make it a lucrative offer for dedicated bettors.

The ease of cryptocurrency transactions is a major highlight of Ybets.io. The platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and whitelisted NFTs. This broad selection ensures that users can manage their funds with ease and flexibility. Deposits are instant and withdrawals are processed within 1-5 working days, providing a reliable and quick transaction process.

Customer support is another strong point for Ybets.io. The platform offers 24/7 live chat and email support, ensuring that users can get assistance whenever needed. This level of service enhances the overall betting experience, making it user-friendly and efficient.

Despite being a newer entrant in the market, Ybets.io has already made a significant impact. Its robust selection of sports markets, competitive odds, and strong focus on cryptocurrency transactions make it a top choice for American bettors looking for a reliable and innovative betting platform.

Highlights:

Extensive Sports Coverage: Over 50 sports including major leagues and eSports.

Generous Welcome Bonus

Wide Cryptocurrency Support

24/7 Customer Support: Available via live chat and email.

Competitive Odds: Regularly updated to provide the best betting opportunities.

10. Betplay - Best Sportsbook for Fast Withdrawals

The best crypto betting site for simple and quick transactions. Since its inception in 2020, Betplay has built a reputation for fast deposits and withdrawals.

With the advantage of the Lightning Network, users enjoy rapid payouts, outpacing traditional fiat-based online casinos. Lightning Network is a technological solution designed to solve glitches associated with Bitcoin by introducing off-chain transactions. It makes it quicker and easier to make Bitcoin transactions.

Apart from efficient crypto betting, Betplay's sportsbook offers diverse odds and betting props for major sports leagues and global events. Betplay goes beyond casino offerings, featuring a sportsbook with 17 sports options, covering soccer, basketball, volleyball, rugby, golf, table tennis, and eSports. The platform provides competitive odds for both pre-game and in-play sports betting markets.

Betplay extends a generous 100% welcome deposit bonus, allowing you to claim up to 50,000 u₿ (micro-bitcoin or μBTC), equivalent to 50 mBTC or 0.05 BTC. This enticing offer is available across all 12 supported coins, each featuring a specific maximum amount. No specific deposit minimums are imposed, except those outlined by the site, and no Betplay bonus code is required.

Simply register and make your initial deposit within the initial seven days. While the sign-up offer is appealing, it carries a substantial 80x wagering requirement. In addition, the casino offers unique promotions, monthly tournaments, and engaging contests in both the online casino and sports betting domains.

Betplay has no limits on minimum deposits, but it does impose a $5 limit on withdrawals.

What makes Betplay one of the best crypto betting sites is what it prioritizes: fast deposits and withdrawals and user safety.

Highlights: