When it comes to finding the best crypto betting sites, enthusiasts seek platforms that combine security, a wide range of betting options, and seamless transactions. In this rapidly growing sector, TG Casino stands out as the best crypto sportsbook, offering unparalleled features and a top-notch user experience. Whether you're into sports betting, casino games, or eSports, TG Casino provides a reliable and exciting environment for all your crypto betting needs.
10 Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites in 2024
- Best Crypto Betting Site
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbook For UI/UX Features
- Widest Range of Sports Markets
WSM - One Of The Best Crypto Betting Site For Both Sports And Casino
MegaDice - The Best Crypto Betting Site For Customer Service
Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Bet Types and Props
Cryptorino - Fastest And Easiest Registration
Metaspins - A Sleek Interface And Great Promotions
Ybets.io - A Great Bitcoin Sports Betting Site For Crypto
Betplay - Best Sportsbook for Fast Withdrawals
Whether you're drawn to the fast-paced excitement of basketball or the strategic nuances of baseball, you’ll find something in the list of sportsbook betting sites we listed below. Let's delve into the distinctive features that elevate these platforms to the pinnacle of excellence.
1. TG.Casino - Best Crypto Betting Site
Widely regarded as the best crypto betting site on Telegram, TG.Casino utilizes the power of one of the world’s most popular apps to deliver a great sports betting experience.
The sportsbook covers major US leagues, popular European sports, and diverse options such as soccer, golf, tennis, esports (including games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and DOTA 2), and more. TG.Casino supports various betting types, including prop bets and parlays, and allows live in-game betting for many popular matches. Reviews and analysis indicate that TG.Casino consistently offers competitive odds, particularly in renowned markets like the NFL and Premier League soccer.
TG.Casino facilitates deposits and withdrawals exclusively in cryptocurrencies, accepting 11 major options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Fiat deposits are not supported; however, players can acquire cryptocurrency directly through TG.Casino's Telegram app using various methods like credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets.
The minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0001 BTC (approximately $2.75), with a minimum withdrawal of 0.0002 BTC. Deposit and withdrawal limits differ for each token. TG.Casino processes all transactions promptly and without fees, but players are responsible for covering blockchain transaction fees.
TG.Casino offers a unique user experience accessible solely through Telegram, it hasn’t got a dedicated web or mobile app. Users connect with the bot on Telegram, initiate the casino by tapping 'Start' and 'Play Now.'
The sportsbook tab displays upcoming matches with moneyline odds, filterable by sports league, and additional odds for selected matches. People who are interested in taking advantage of the welcome bonus can sign up to the 200% matched deposit up to 10 ETH.
Highlights:
Diverse Game Selection
Extensive Software Providers
Sports Betting Variety
Generous Welcome Bonus
Cryptocurrency Acceptance
Licensing
2. Betpanda.io - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook For UI/UX Features
Betpanda.io offers a comprehensive sportsbook alongside its well-established casino platform. The integration of cryptocurrency transactions ensures fast, secure, and private betting experiences.
Betpanda.io covers a wide range of sports, providing markets on all major events and even eSports.
Betpanda.io offers competitive odds across its sports markets, with average margins around 6.9%. This ensures bettors receive good value for their wagers, although dedicated sports betting sites might offer slightly better odds. The site supports multiple odds formats, including American, European, Hong Kong, Indonesian, Malaysian, and Fractional.
The sportsbook at Betpanda.io is designed with ease of use in mind. The mobile site is well-optimized, featuring large clickable buttons and an intuitive interface, although there are no standalone mobile apps. Key features include Quick Bet, which allows users to pre-set stake amounts for faster betting, and in-game statistics, which provide detailed stats and league tables to inform betting decisions. Responsible gaming tools are available for setting deposit and loss limits to help manage betting activity responsibly.
Betpanda.io supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. The BTC Lightning Network is particularly notable for its instant deposit and withdrawal capabilities, enhancing the overall betting experience by ensuring quick and secure transactions. For those new to crypto, Betpanda offers on-site services to buy cryptocurrency with fiat money through third-party providers.
Customer support at Betpanda.io is robust, with 24/7 assistance available to address any issues or questions. This ensures that users can get timely help whenever needed.
While Betpanda.io offers a 100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC for new users, there are currently no specific sports promotions. The casino side of the platform, however, features generous bonuses and promotions, which might appeal to users interested in both casino games and sports betting.
Betpanda.io presents a solid option for those looking to integrate sports betting into their cryptocurrency betting activities.
Highlights:
Extensive sports coverage with thousands of betting markets.
Fast and secure transactions via the BTC Lightning Network.
Intuitive and user-friendly mobile site.
Strong customer support available 24/7.
3. Lucky Block - Widest Range of Sports Markets
Lucky Block Casino offers one of the best crypto betting sites around. It covers 35 different sports markets, appealing to both casino enthusiasts and sports bettors.
The platform blends traditional, non-traditional, and eSports events. With a user-friendly interface and multi-cryptocurrency support, Lucky Block stands out as a top-tier decentralized casino in the crypto space.
Lucky Block offers a generous 200% matched deposit bonus, reaching up to EUR 25,000, accompanied by 50 free spins. While a 6x wagering requirement applies, slot games contribute 100% to the bonus, and live casino games contribute around 50%.
Beyond casino games, Lucky Block offers a comprehensive crypto sportsbook covering major sporting events, US leagues, soccer, and non-traditional sports. Esports enthusiasts can engage in betting on popular games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and DOTA 2. The platform ensures fair odds through partnerships with Betradar, BetGenius, and Oddin.
Lucky Block supports instant withdrawals for cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and more. The platform's crypto-centric approach allows players quick access to their winnings, with withdrawal times ranging from 5 to 20 minutes. In contrast, fiat withdrawals using credit/debit cards or bank transfers may take up to 48 hours.
In conclusion, Lucky Block’s sportsbook presents a compelling offering for crypto enthusiasts and is one of the best , providing a vast selection of games, enticing bonuses, and efficient payment options. As it continues to evolve, it stands poised to establish itself as a prominent player in the crypto gambling landscape.
Highlights:
Sports betting variety
Range of bet-types
Esports offering that’s among the best in the industry
Wide range of betting markets
Fiat withdrawals accepted
4. WSM - One Of The Best Crypto Betting Site For Both Sports And Casino
WSM Casino is one of the best crypto betting sites for both casino and sportsbook. This review will focus on the sports betting portion of the website.
New players are greeted with both casino and sports balance boosters, a significant perk. The sports welcome offer includes a tiered Free Bet option, rewarding users based on their initial deposit amounts. For example, deposits between $10 and $99 receive a $5 Free Bet, while larger deposits up to $12,500 can yield up to $200 in Free Bets. However, the range of regular betting bonuses is somewhat limited compared to the initial offerings.
WSM Casino's odds and margins are competitive. For instance, football has a margin of 5.45%, and basketball stands at 7.09%. With an overall betting margin of 7%, you know you’re getting a fair shot at this sportsbook. These betting margins are easily on par with the best crypto betting sites.
Although WSM Casino does not have a dedicated mobile app, its mobile betting site is highly responsive and designed to meet the needs of bettors on the move. This platform ensures a seamless betting experience through mobile browsers, including Opera Mini, without the need for separate app downloads.
We’ve included this sportsbook in our list of best Bitcoin sports betting sites because of its overall high-caliber performance. That includes its range of features. The site allows users to watch select live sports events, provided they have an active account, which enhances the betting experience. Additionally, features like the Favourites section and a real-time bets feed improve the site's functionality, making it user-friendly and efficient for placing quick bets.
The platform supports a variety of anonymous payment methods, primarily cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Deposits and withdrawals are quick and secure, with most transactions completed within 24 hours. This focus on cryptocurrency transactions also enhances user privacy and security.
Customer support at WSM Casino is reliable and responsive, with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to resolving player concerns promptly. Support can be reached via email or live chat, ensuring that assistance is available whenever needed. The support team are a big reason for why we ranked the site as one of the best crypto betting sites.
Highlights:
Competitive odds with an overall betting margin of 7%
Responsive mobile betting site
Live streaming of select sports events
Wide variety of sports categories
Anonymous cryptocurrency transactions for deposits and withdrawals
5. MegaDice - The Best Crypto Betting Site For Customer Service
One of the standout features of Mega Dice is its commitment to customer support. You can reach out to the sportsbook through live chat, email, or by phone. This dedication to customer service helps to maintain a positive user experience.
Mega Dice is simply one of the best crypto betting sites. Whether you're interested in major sports like football, basketball, and tennis, or more niche sports, there is something for everyone. The platform provides both pre-match and in-play betting options, ensuring that bettors can find the perfect opportunity to place their bets.
New players are welcomed with a generous bonus of up to 150% on their first deposit, valid for up to $660 in bonus funds. Existing players can benefit from a reload bonus of up to 100% on their next deposit, valid for up to $440. Additionally, a cashback bonus of up to 10% on weekly losses is available to all players, providing an extra layer of value and security.
Mega Dice supports a variety of payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals as smooth as possible. These include cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum; credit or debit cards such as Mastercard, Visa, and American Express; and e-wallets like TrustPay, Duitnow, and Boost. This wide range of options ensures that players can manage their funds with ease and security.
The platform is properly licensed and regulated, ensuring a secure and trustworthy environment for bettors. Swift and secure payouts further enhance the reliability of Mega Dice, allowing players to enjoy their winnings without unnecessary delays.
However, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The high wagering requirements attached to specific bonuses can be a challenge for some players. But other than that, we feel confident in our decision to include this bookie in our list of the top 10 best crypto betting sites.
Highlights:
Customer support service that’s on par with the best crypto betting sites
Generous Welcome Bonus: Up to 150% on the first deposit, valid for up to $660.
Wide Range of Sports: Comprehensive betting options across major and niche sports.
Variety of Payment Methods: Support for cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.
Commitment to Fair Play: Uses random number generation to ensure fair outcomes.
Strong Customer Support: Reliable assistance, although live chat support is absent.
6. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Bet Types and Props
Wild.io takes a granular approach to sports betting, offering a range of bet types and props that allow players to build their bet.
The sportsbook’s American football offering is a great example of this. Players can place pre-game bets, as well as bets on 1st half/full time or double result, the result at half-time and end of regulation time, net yards for both teams, including sack yardage lost, penalties, player props/performances, first/last and anytime touchdown scorer, the predicted name of the scorer, in-play/live game bets, season props, futures/season bets.
Withdrawal limits at Wild.io are set at 3 BTC per week and 10 BTC per month. Wild.io maintains a minimum deposit requirement of 0.00006 BTC, and the minimum withdrawal stands at 0.002 BTC or its cryptocurrency equivalent. The platform ensures swift processing for both deposits and withdrawals, offering a seamless experience for users.
Wild.io provides a gaming platform where players can enjoy their favorite online casino games using popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX), and Cardano (ADA). Notably, the casino exclusively accepts cryptocurrency payments and does not facilitate transactions in fiat currencies.
Wild.io stands out with its enticing welcome bonuses, showering new players with matched deposit rewards spanning their initial three deposits. Brace yourself for the opportunity to supercharge your bankroll by a whopping $10,000.
Players making a first deposit qualify for a 100% match, up to $500. In other words, if players deposit $100, they then gain $100 in bonus funds . Additionally, they get 100 free spins to play on casino games - this means that the welcome offer applies to both casino and sportsbook. There are subsequent welcome offers that apply to players’ second and third deposits - these vary according to the deposit amount.
We calculated maximum potential bonus rewards of all three deposits put together. In total, this dynamic welcome package packs a punch of $5,000 in Wild.io bonuses and a bounty of 225 free spins. That definitely packs a punch. Keep in mind that a 40x wagering requirement must be met to unlock withdrawals.
Highlights:
Best crypto betting site for range of markets and props
Wide range of cryptocurrencies available
Wide range of bets
$10,000 worth of bonuses
Multi-tier welcome bonus
7. Cryptorino - Fastest And Easiest Registration
Cryptorino offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience, boasting a 10-second registration process that lives up to its claim. This ease of access is a major draw for new users looking to quickly start their betting journey. When it comes to speed and ease of registration, this is the number one best crypto betting site.
One of the standout features of Cryptorino is its 100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC, which aligns with some of the best Bitcoin bonuses available in the market. This substantial bonus is complemented by a VIP program that offers level-up bonuses and up to 10% cashback on losses, providing ongoing value to loyal players. However, it's worth noting that there are currently no reload bonuses or free bets for the sportsbook, which might be a drawback for some users.
The sports betting options at Cryptorino are extensive, covering over 50 sports including popular choices like tennis, volleyball, basketball, and soccer, as well as eSports like Counter Strike and Valorant. This diverse range ensures that all types of sports enthusiasts can find something to bet on. The odds offered are competitive, especially for major matches, although there is room for improvement in parlays and niche sports.
Cryptorino supports 11 popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, USDT, SHIBA, MATIC, and SAND. This variety of options, combined with fee-free transactions and almost instant payouts, makes it one of the best crypto betting sites for those prioritizing quick and secure financial operations.
Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat, ensuring that any issues or queries can be addressed promptly. This level of support is crucial for maintaining a positive user experience and ensuring that bettors feel valued and taken care of.
Highlights:
10-Second Registration Process: Quick and easy sign-up.
Generous Welcome Bonus
Extensive Sports Coverage
Wide Cryptocurrency Support: 11 popular cryptocurrencies accepted.
24/7 Customer Support
Competitive Odds
8. Metaspins - A Sleek Interface And Great Promotions
Metaspins combines a sleek user interface with a variety of promotions. This makes it an attractive option for bettors looking for a modern and efficient betting experience.
Whether you're interested in football, basketball, tennis, or niche sports, Metaspins provides extensive betting options to cater to all preferences. The platform regularly updates its sports markets, ensuring that bettors have access to the latest events and competitive odds. This dynamic approach makes it a compelling choice among the best crypto betting sites.
New players at Metaspins are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to approximately 1 BTC on their initial deposit, which adds significant value for those looking to maximize their betting potential. This bonus, coupled with the platform's daily $20,000 crypto jackpot, provides ample incentives for both new and returning users. While the 40x wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is something to consider, the overall promotional offerings are robust and rewarding.
Metaspins also excels in its payment options, supporting a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and whitelisted NFTs. This extensive support ensures that users can deposit and withdraw funds with ease and flexibility. The minimum deposit amount is relatively low, set at approximately 0.0001 BTC, making it accessible for all types of bettors. Furthermore, withdrawals are processed in under an hour, which is a significant advantage for those who value quick and hassle-free transactions.
Metaspins exclusively deals in cryptocurrencies, which might not suit all players. This focus on crypto-only transactions could be a limiting factor for those who prefer traditional payment methods.
Highlights:
Extensive Sports Coverage
Generous Welcome Bonus
Fast Withdrawals
Provably Fair Games
Wide Cryptocurrency Support
9. Ybets.io - A Great Bitcoin Sports Betting Site For Crypto
Ybets.io is making waves in the American sports betting market, positioning itself as one of the best crypto betting sites available today. With a strong emphasis on cryptocurrency transactions, Ybets.io ensures a secure and efficient betting experience, making it a standout choice for crypto enthusiasts.
The platform offers an impressive array of sports betting options, covering over 50 sports including tennis, volleyball, basketball, soccer, Counter-Strike, and Valorant. This extensive range ensures that both traditional sports fans and eSports enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to place their bets. Ybets.io regularly updates its sports markets, providing competitive odds that attract a wide range of bettors. This dynamic and comprehensive approach solidifies its reputation among the best crypto betting sites.
New players at Ybets.io are greeted with a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC, along with a 10% weekly cashback, which adds significant value for those looking to maximize their betting potential. Although the wagering requirement for the bonus is 60x, the potential rewards make it a lucrative offer for dedicated bettors.
The ease of cryptocurrency transactions is a major highlight of Ybets.io. The platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and whitelisted NFTs. This broad selection ensures that users can manage their funds with ease and flexibility. Deposits are instant and withdrawals are processed within 1-5 working days, providing a reliable and quick transaction process.
Customer support is another strong point for Ybets.io. The platform offers 24/7 live chat and email support, ensuring that users can get assistance whenever needed. This level of service enhances the overall betting experience, making it user-friendly and efficient.
Despite being a newer entrant in the market, Ybets.io has already made a significant impact. Its robust selection of sports markets, competitive odds, and strong focus on cryptocurrency transactions make it a top choice for American bettors looking for a reliable and innovative betting platform.
Highlights:
Extensive Sports Coverage: Over 50 sports including major leagues and eSports.
Generous Welcome Bonus
Wide Cryptocurrency Support
24/7 Customer Support: Available via live chat and email.
Competitive Odds: Regularly updated to provide the best betting opportunities.
10. Betplay - Best Sportsbook for Fast Withdrawals
The best crypto betting site for simple and quick transactions. Since its inception in 2020, Betplay has built a reputation for fast deposits and withdrawals.
With the advantage of the Lightning Network, users enjoy rapid payouts, outpacing traditional fiat-based online casinos. Lightning Network is a technological solution designed to solve glitches associated with Bitcoin by introducing off-chain transactions. It makes it quicker and easier to make Bitcoin transactions.
Apart from efficient crypto betting, Betplay's sportsbook offers diverse odds and betting props for major sports leagues and global events. Betplay goes beyond casino offerings, featuring a sportsbook with 17 sports options, covering soccer, basketball, volleyball, rugby, golf, table tennis, and eSports. The platform provides competitive odds for both pre-game and in-play sports betting markets.
Betplay extends a generous 100% welcome deposit bonus, allowing you to claim up to 50,000 u₿ (micro-bitcoin or μBTC), equivalent to 50 mBTC or 0.05 BTC. This enticing offer is available across all 12 supported coins, each featuring a specific maximum amount. No specific deposit minimums are imposed, except those outlined by the site, and no Betplay bonus code is required.
Simply register and make your initial deposit within the initial seven days. While the sign-up offer is appealing, it carries a substantial 80x wagering requirement. In addition, the casino offers unique promotions, monthly tournaments, and engaging contests in both the online casino and sports betting domains.
Betplay has no limits on minimum deposits, but it does impose a $5 limit on withdrawals.
What makes Betplay one of the best crypto betting sites is what it prioritizes: fast deposits and withdrawals and user safety.
Highlights:
Rapid deposit and withdrawal processes
Generous welcome bonuses
Security, user safety guaranteed
BTC Betting Online
We’ve provided mini-reviews for the top 10 best Bitcoin and crypto betting sites online.If you’re looking for an alternative take, this list of the best crypto betting sites offers genuine insight into some of the best Web3 gaming platforms available today.
A Focus on Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC), a digital token offering an anonymous and decentralized value representation, is akin to cash transactions but recorded for verification on the Blockchain. Bitcoin gambling mirrors traditional casino experiences, encompassing similar odds, strategies, and a vast game selection.
Bitcoin has gained popularity as an alternative way to engage in sports betting, casino games, poker, and other forms of online gambling. Utilizing Bitcoin for betting offers several advantages, including increased privacy, faster transactions, and potentially lower fees compared to traditional payment methods. Here are some key points to consider when exploring BTC betting online:
Privacy and Anonymity:
Bitcoin transactions are pseudonymous, providing users with a certain level of privacy. While not completely anonymous, BTC transactions don't require personal information to be attached, offering a higher level of discretion compared to traditional payment methods.
Fast and Global Transactions:
Bitcoin transactions are typically faster than traditional banking methods, especially for international transfers. This can be advantageous for online bettors who want to deposit or withdraw funds quickly, without delays associated with bank transfers or credit card transactions.
Reduced Transaction Costs:
Bitcoin transactions often involve lower fees compared to traditional banking methods, as they bypass intermediaries such as banks. This can be particularly appealing for individuals who are looking to minimize transaction costs associated with online betting.
Security:
Bitcoin transactions are secured by blockchain technology, making them resistant to fraud and tampering. This adds an extra layer of security for users engaging in online betting activities.
Wide Range of Betting Options:
Many online gambling platforms accept Bitcoin, offering a wide array of betting options. This includes sports betting, casino games (such as slots, blackjack, and roulette), poker rooms, and other forms of online gaming.
Bitcoin-Exclusive Bonuses:
Some online gambling platforms offer exclusive bonuses for users who deposit and bet with Bitcoin. These bonuses can include enhanced odds, deposit matches, or other incentives to encourage the use of cryptocurrency.
Regulatory Considerations:
It's important to be aware of the legal and regulatory environment for online gambling and cryptocurrency in your jurisdiction. Regulations vary globally, and some regions may have restrictions or specific requirements for online betting with Bitcoin.
Wallet Security:
When engaging in BTC betting, it's crucial to prioritize the security of your Bitcoin wallet. Use reputable wallets and follow best practices for securing your private keys to protect your funds from unauthorized access.
Research and Choose Reputable Platforms:
Selecting a reputable and trustworthy online gambling platform is essential. Look for reviews, user feedback, and licensing information to ensure that the platform is legitimate and operates ethically.
The Top Bitcoin and Crypto Betting Site for Sports
The world of online betting has witnessed a remarkable transformation with the advent of cryptocurrencies, and the best have risen to meet the evolving needs of the digital age.
As we explored various aspects of the best crypto betting sites, we realized that the different sites we assessed had various strengths and weaknesses, and ultimately, deciding on which one was best is entirely subjective. This is because the question hinges on individual preferences, priorities, and the specific features that matter most to the player in question. That being said, when we considered security, transparency, diverse offerings, and customer support, we felt TG.Casino was the best. Its main limitation is also its strength - it is only available on the Telegram app.
Whether you're a seasoned bettor or a newcomer to the world of crypto gambling, the key is to approach betting sites with caution, knowledge, and a sense of responsibility. Explore the platforms, embrace the benefits of cryptocurrencies, and enjoy the excitement that online betting can offer responsibly.
Frequently Asked Questions about Best Crypto Betting Sites
What is the best crypto gambling site?
The best crypto gambling site depends on your specific preferences and priorities. It's crucial to choose a platform that is reputable, licensed, and offers a variety of games. Conduct thorough research, read user reviews, and consider factors such as security, customer support, and available cryptocurrencies before making a decision. We have listed some of our top crypto gambling sites above, with TG.Casino taking the number 1 spot.
What is the best crypto sports betting site?
The best crypto sports betting site is subjective and varies based on personal preferences. Look for platforms with a solid reputation, competitive odds, a user-friendly interface, and a diverse range of sports markets. Our top 3 sports betting sites for Bitcoin and crypto are TG.Casino, Betpanda.io, and Lucky Block.
Which is the most trusted betting site?
Trust is paramount when choosing a betting site. Consider well-established platforms with a proven track record of fair play, transparent practices, and timely payouts. Check for licensing and regulatory compliance to ensure the site operates within legal parameters. Reading user reviews and seeking recommendations can also help gauge the trustworthiness of a betting site. The casinos we listed above are trustworthy sites that we verified for trust and security.
What is the #1 betting site?
Designating a single betting site is challenging, as preferences vary among users. Instead, focus on reputable and well-reviewed platforms that align with your specific needs. Look for a site that offers a secure environment, fair play, competitive odds, and excellent customer support. Prioritize your criteria over any subjective ranking. If you’re using Telegram, we feel TG.Casino is the best option.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.