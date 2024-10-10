Best Cheap Meme Coin Presales To Buy As Crypto Bull Market Ramps Up

Bitcoin is eyeing the $65,000 target and analysts say it could reach it already by the end of this week. This will likely cause a domino effect on the market, which has historically always led to a new bull run.
During these bull runs, meme coin presales tend to take charge when it comes to profits, recording profits of up to 10,000% in some cases.
If you want in on the meme ICO craze, you should check out projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Let’s check out all the information below.
>>>Buy the Best Meme Presale Now<<<
6 Best Cheap Meme Coin Presales to Buy in October 2024 – Short Outline
First, here’s a quick outline of the meme presales we’ll cover in the article:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – L2-Based Pepe Chain That Outshines ETH Tokens With Faster and Cheaper Transactions
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Exciting Meme ICO with a MemeVault Feature That Centralizes Multi-Token Staking
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin That Prioritizes True Decentralization and Brings a Unique Vote-to-Earn Model
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Trending ICO with Different Perks for Early Investors and a Massive Airdrop Event
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – The Next Generation of One of Last Year's Best Tokens Has Arrived
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) – Celebrating the Tenth Anniversary of the Original $DOGE Meme
>>>Buy the Best Meme Presale Now<<<
6 Best Cheap Meme Coin Presales to Buy in October 2024 – In-Depth Review
First, here’s a quick outline of the meme presales we’ll cover in the article:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – L2-Based Pepe Chain That Outshines ETH Tokens With Faster and Cheaper Transactions
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is set to introduce the 'Pepe Chain,' a robust Layer-2 technology designed to make transactions more efficient. What’s interesting is that $PEPU is tackling genuine challenges within the crypto industry.
The token is built on a Layer-2 blockchain to overcome common issues like high fees and sluggish transaction times that Ethereum memes face. With the Pepe Chain, it promises to boost transaction speeds by up to 100x.
This limited-time ICO has impressively raised over $18.2 million so far. What makes Pepe Unchained particularly appealing is its double-staking rewards system, offering a 120% annual yield. This means investors can earn passive income just by holding onto their tokens.
There's more—Pepe Unchained also makes it easier to bridge between Ethereum and the Pepe Chain and comes equipped with its own custom block explorer for quick and easy transaction tracking.
Many seasoned crypto experts are even speculating that once it's listed on exchanges, Pepe Unchained could compete with some of the leading meme tokens in the market – including $PEPE, $DOGE, and $SHIB.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Exciting Meme ICO with a MemeVault Feature That Centralizes Multi-Token Staking
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) has been attracting a lot of attention lately and a big part of that is due to its "MemeVault" feature. This revolutionary feature allows active traders to stake several meme coins in one centralized spot while earning $STARS tokens as direct rewards.
The purpose of MemeVault is to make staking simpler and more efficient for meme coin holders. It even has an impressive 708% annual percentage yield (APY), which is huge compared to what other ICOs offer in this stage.
Since the presale started, the project has raised over $2.1 million. Although the presale is supposed to run until early December, there's so much excitement that it might sell out before then.
One of the advantages is that there are no KYC checks or whitelist requirements—it's an open presale for anyone who's interested.
The team has been transparent about their token distribution plan. They're allocating 25% of the tokens for staking rewards, 10% for exchange listings, 20% for the presale, another 20% for marketing, and the remaining 25% for future development that they call the “War Chest”.
Additionally, Crypto All-Stars has successfully completed audits from both Coinsult and SolidProof, which guarantees to early investors that this isn’t just another rug pull in the meme market.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin That Prioritizes True Decentralization and Brings a Unique Vote-to-Earn Model
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is a new meme coin that's been trending lately, mainly because of its focus on true decentralization and its unique vote-to-earn model.
The project aims to bring back the core idea of decentralization in crypto. Basically, the community gets to have a direct impact on the future of the project while earning $FLOCK tokens along the way.
Their presale has already raised over $540,000, and the price is expected to rise soon. Early investors not only get in at a lower price but also gain more influence in the project's governance.
Unlike other meme coins that are often controlled by centralized teams, Flockerz operates through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). This means investors can vote on important decisions, including how to manage 25% of the tokens in the Flockerz treasury.
Even though it's still early days, analysts like Jacob Bury are forecasting significant returns once the token starts trading on exchanges. They especially appreciate the real-world utility $FLOCK is bringing, which is unlike anything we’ve seen lately in the meme space.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – GambleFi Trending ICO with Different Perks for Early Investors and a Massive Airdrop Event
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is starting to grab headlines with ongoing ICO that’s been a massive success so far, having already raised nearly $400,000 in just a few weeks.
One of the most exciting aspects is the first season of its airdrop campaign, which is expected to draw even more attention as the platform's official launch gets closer. More and more investors are hurrying to enter the platform to get a chance to win amazing prizes.
By participating in the $MEMEBET presale, you can unlock some exclusive perks. This includes early access to games and platform features that won't be available to the general public after the ICO ends.
As more people in the gaming community hear about these offers, the more hype Memebet continues to receive. Some analysts believe this is a big reason why the token could potentially bring significant profits, even up to 100x if the presale continues in this fashion.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) – The Next Generation of One of Last Year's Best Tokens Has Arrived
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) is a pretty interesting project that's actually not doing a traditional presale.
Instead, it's using something called stake-to-bridge, which is a unique way to let two tokens exist together in the same ecosystem. The original Sponge Token ($SPONGE) was one of last year's top-performing meme coins.
If you're interested in getting Sponge V2, you'll need to first buy and stake the original Sponge Token. It's worth it because the same amount of Sponge V2 is bought for you and stored away.
Once the Sponge Token is completely sold out, Sponge V2 will launch, and investors will receive their new tokens along with staking rewards, which are paid out over four years.
For those who might not remember, version 1 launched during a tough time for meme coins last year but still became a favorite by delivering big gains. Version 2 is hoping to do something similar and adds some great utility with a play-to-earn (P2E) racing game. It even includes your favorite SpongeBob characters, so it’s expected to be popular among everyday traders.
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) – Celebrating the Tenth Anniversary of the Original $DOGE Meme
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) has launched an ICO to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Dogecoin. This ERC-20 token is priced at $0.00027, matching what Dogecoin was worth back in 2014.
The presale is currently live, and early participants can snag some bonus rewards. After the presale ends, Doge2014 plans to list on major decentralized exchanges (DEX). Also, investors who put in over $1,000 will qualify for exclusive Dogecoin airdrops as VIP participants.
The Bottom Line
Things are getting headed in the crypto space, with major altcoins recording some impressive gains and meme coin ICOs once again trending.
If you don’t want to end up with the shorter end of the stick in the upcoming bull run, you should focus on tokens like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
All of these tokens have several key advantages in common – strong presale funding, robust features and technology, and growing communities. Once they hit listings, we could easily see them record up to 100x-150x gains.
So, will you invest on time or will you squander yet another big crypto opportunity?
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial