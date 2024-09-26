Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy Before Crypto Market Bull Run This October

The recent crashes in the crypto market, marked by the sudden drop of numerous leading cryptos, seem like a distant past now.

Led by $BTC’s recovery above $63k, the overall crypto market is showing great bullish signs, with many industry experts predicting that the much-needed run is ready to begin this October.

While investing in leading cryptos most probably won’t make you a ton of money, especially if you don’t already have a hefty sum to invest, many investors are now turning toward these promising presale projects with huge explosive potential.

Industry analysts and experts alike are fascinated by the growing potential and a number of unique features that these presale projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice ($DICE) have to offer.

Let’s go through the details and see what makes these projects worth the massive attention they are given!

Top 5 Low-Entry Cryptos to Grab and Hold Ahead of the October Bull Run - Quick Overview

First, let’s go through a quick overview to better understand the essence of these tokens:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Backed by Innovative Layer-2 Tech as the Presale Progresses Towards $15 Million in Funding

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) - Introducing Groundbreaking MemeVaults Protocol Designed to Redefine Meme Coin Staking

MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) - Hottest New GambleFi Token Offering the Very First Casino Where You Can Wager Meme Coins

Mega Dice ($DICE) - Leading Casino Crypto Platform Right Now With the Presale Closing in On $2 Million in Funding

Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) - Celebrating the Legacy of the Original Dogecoin

Top 5 Low-Entry Cryptos to Grab and Hold Ahead of the October Bull Run - Detailed Overview

Now, let’s go through a more detailed analysis and see what these promising tokens have to offer!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Backed by Innovative Layer-2 Tech as the Presale Progresses Towards $15 Million in Funding

The innovative Layer-2 approach is what sets Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) apart from other meme tokens limited to a slow Layer-1 network.

This groundbreaking L2 chain, named ‘Pepe Chain,’ completely differs as it offers significantly higher transaction speeds and lower costs. Processing transactions off-chain before finalizing them provides a much cheaper and faster alternative to Ethereum, with speeds claimed to be up to 100 times faster.

The presale reached the massive $15 million milestone, with whales investing large amounts like 23 $ETH in single transactions, showcasing strong confidence in the project.

The current token price sits at $0.00983, but investors are eagerly buying in before the next price hike. Additionally, Pepe Unchained’s unique developer program, “Pepe Frens With Benefits,” allows developers to pitch projects for funding, further expanding its ecosystem.

Crypto influencer ClayBro has endorsed the project, predicting a 100x jump once it hits the market.

With a potential $15 million in the bank, backed by innov

ative L2 tech and a developer-friendly system, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is well-positioned to leave an impact in the growing meme coin sector!

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) - Introducing Groundbreaking MemeVaults Protocol Designed to Redefine Meme Coin Staking