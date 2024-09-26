Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy Before Crypto Market Bull Run This October

The recent crashes in the crypto market, marked by the sudden drop of numerous leading cryptos, seem like a distant past now.
Led by $BTC’s recovery above $63k, the overall crypto market is showing great bullish signs, with many industry experts predicting that the much-needed run is ready to begin this October.
While investing in leading cryptos most probably won’t make you a ton of money, especially if you don’t already have a hefty sum to invest, many investors are now turning toward these promising presale projects with huge explosive potential.
Industry analysts and experts alike are fascinated by the growing potential and a number of unique features that these presale projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice ($DICE) have to offer.
Let’s go through the details and see what makes these projects worth the massive attention they are given!
Top 5 Low-Entry Cryptos to Grab and Hold Ahead of the October Bull Run - Quick Overview
First, let’s go through a quick overview to better understand the essence of these tokens:
Top 5 Low-Entry Cryptos to Grab and Hold Ahead of the October Bull Run - Detailed Overview
Now, let’s go through a more detailed analysis and see what these promising tokens have to offer!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) - Backed by Innovative Layer-2 Tech as the Presale Progresses Towards $15 Million in Funding
The innovative Layer-2 approach is what sets Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) apart from other meme tokens limited to a slow Layer-1 network.
This groundbreaking L2 chain, named ‘Pepe Chain,’ completely differs as it offers significantly higher transaction speeds and lower costs. Processing transactions off-chain before finalizing them provides a much cheaper and faster alternative to Ethereum, with speeds claimed to be up to 100 times faster.
The presale reached the massive $15 million milestone, with whales investing large amounts like 23 $ETH in single transactions, showcasing strong confidence in the project.
The current token price sits at $0.00983, but investors are eagerly buying in before the next price hike. Additionally, Pepe Unchained’s unique developer program, “Pepe Frens With Benefits,” allows developers to pitch projects for funding, further expanding its ecosystem.
Crypto influencer ClayBro has endorsed the project, predicting a 100x jump once it hits the market.
With a potential $15 million in the bank, backed by innov
ative L2 tech and a developer-friendly system, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is well-positioned to leave an impact in the growing meme coin sector!
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) - Introducing Groundbreaking MemeVaults Protocol Designed to Redefine Meme Coin Staking
By introducing cutting-edge MemeVaults protocol, Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is setting the bar high for future meme tokens. This unique project is designed to completely redefine meme coin staking, enabling its users to generate a passive income more easily.
MemeVaults allows users to stake a number of leading meme tokens (Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, etc) that originally didn’t have a staking option, earning $STARS tokens in return.
With the meme coin market growing from $35 billion to $43 billion in just two weeks, Crypto All-Stars is positioned to take advantage of this rising trend.
In order to be granted the ability to access the MemeVaults system, users must first hold $STARS tokens. Furthermore, the bigger the amount of tokens a user holds, their staking rewards will be greater.
Once in the platform, investors can stake their meme coins and start earning passive $STARS. These rewards can be reinvested, staked further, or traded for other cryptocurrencies. At the moment, the presale raised more than $1.5 million, with $2 million on the horizon. Investors still have a chance at an industry leading up to 985% APY.
As global liquidity increases, Crypto All-Stars’ presale price of $0.0014593 is expected to rise, providing early investors with significant opportunities for growth.
MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) - Hottest New GambleFi Token Offering the Very First Casino Where You Can Wager Meme Coins
The GambleFi sector welcomes a new contender ready to take over! MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET) is all about innovation as it introduces the very first casino where you can wager leading memes like $DOGE and $SHIB.
MemeBet’s unique fusion of crypto culture with online gaming is one of the reasons that the project has already raised almost $300k, considering how ‘young it is.’ The MemeBet Casino, themed around internet memes, brings a playful twist to traditional gambling, setting it apart from the usual, uninspired platforms.
Holders of $MEMEBET tokens not only gain access to the casino but can also enjoy a wide variety of games and even bet on sports events like the NBA and EPL. Built on the Ethereum network, MemeBet ensures transparent, secure gameplay, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance user experience.
Respected analyst from the Cryptonews YouTube channel sees the immense potential in this project as he predicts a 100x outcome.
Future plans for the project include integration with Telegram and the TON network, allowing users to bet directly through the app without the hassle of KYC. With its strategic tokenomics and fun, meme-themed gaming environment, MemeBet is poised to become a major player in the GambleFi space.
As the presale price sits at $0.0253, early investors have the chance to get in before this token hits the market.
Mega Dice ($DICE) - Leading Casino Crypto Platform Right Now With the Presale Closing in On $2 Million in Funding
Mega Dice ($DICE) is closing in on $2 million in funding as the presale races towards its inevitable end, scheduled to happen in less than five days.
As the first fully licensed casino to operate on Telegram, it has set a new standard for innovation in GambleFi. Investors have been drawn to Mega Dice not only for its unique platform but also for its solid business model. The casino is generating millions in monthly revenue, demonstrating that the house truly always wins.
Launching on Solana’s Raydium DEX on September 30th, Mega Dice is backed by smart contract audits and a full gaming license from Curaçao. With features like airdrops, futures trading with up to 1,000x leverage, and a robust partnership strategy, the platform is poised for explosive growth. Smart money has been pouring into this project, with whales making sizable investments in the presale, eager for its exchange debut.
Mega Dice’s integration of security, transparency, and growth potential makes it a strong bet for both casual players and seasoned investors. As excitement builds around the $DICE token’s upcoming listing, this may be one of the last chances to buy in at presale prices.
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) - Celebrating the Legacy of the Original Dogecoin
Doge2014 ($DOGE2014) is taking a familiar approach by focusing on paying tribute to the origins of Dogecoin.
Currently priced at $0.000318 in its presale, Doge2014 allows buyers to get in on the ground floor with potential gains reminiscent of Dogecoin’s early days. The presale, closing in on $500K, comes with enticing staking rewards exceeding 1000% APY, allowing investors to earn passive income immediately.
Doge2014’s presale structure favors early participants with bonuses up to 75% for top buyers, alongside exclusive entry into a Dogecoin airdrop pool for VIP investors. These features make it more than just another meme coin, fostering a community of long-term holders while capitalizing on Dogecoin’s decade-long legacy.
As the presale nears its end, Doge2014’s price will increase, making now the perfect time to secure your stake in this exciting new token.
Final Words
With numerous leading tokens exhibiting strong bullish signs and trading in the green for quite some time now, the path seems set for the next bull run to commence as early as October.
Therefore, if you are looking to capitalize on the next run without needing millions to invest in order to see significant profit?
Then, low-entry presale tokens such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), MemeBet Token ($MEMEBET), and Mega Dice ($DICE) are prime contenders poised to reward their investors greatly in the upcoming run.
Numerous leading analysts and experts acknowledge the true potential behind these projects, which are backed by unique features and real-life utility.
By investing now, while these projects remain in the presale stages, you will position yourself to be among top earners, as early adopters tend to make the most profits!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.