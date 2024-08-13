Best Canadian Online Mobile Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria

Security and Licensing

When ranking our top mobile casino apps in Canada, our team focused on several important factors. The first one was safety and security. All the real money casino apps you can find on our list offer users safe and secure gaming on the go!

Mobile Casino Games

We prioritized Canadian mobile casinos with the broadest selection of popular mobile casino games. From slot games and tables to dice, bingo, and Monopoly Big Baller, you’ll have thousands of real money casino games at your fingertips with our top mobile gaming sites!

Sports Betting

While our article mostly focused on real money casino games, we also considered the sports betting options available at real money casino apps in Canada.

Online Mobile Casino Bonuses

The best Canadian online casino bonuses give away free cash and free spins that can be used to play real money games. We prioritized mobile casinos with high-limit match bonuses and low wagering requirements. Additionally, we paid attention to each site’s deposit requirements.

Secure Payment Methods

Any real money mobile casino that’s reputable accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, personal e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and traditional fiat banking options. Our team gave a higher ranking to Canadian mobile casino sites that boast the quickest payout speeds.

Fast Cashouts

For mobile device users, we ensured to pick mobile casino apps in Canada that support the fastest transactions. All of our top picks deliver your payouts within 24 hours, which is a massive advantage.

Mobile Device Compatibility

While you can use your mobile browser to win real money online, our team gave a higher ranking to mobile casinos with dedicated mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices.

No matter how you choose to play real money games online, you can access your favourite titles at the best mobile casinos immediately.

What is the Most Legit Real Money Casino App in Canada?

Jackpot City : Operating since 1999; licensed by 3+ gambling commissions

Casombie : Operating since 2020; licensed by Curacao eGaming

Infinity Casino : Established in 2023; licensed by the Curacao eGaming

Metaspins : Licensed by Curacao eGaming; only works with renowned game providers

TonyBet: Operating since 2011; licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission

We consider Jackpot City to be the most legitimate mobile online casino app in Canada because it has been one of the very first to start accepting online wagers and has remained relevant to this day.

It has a license from multiple jurisdictions, including the Malta Gaming Authority, the Kahnawake Gambling Commission, and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

And if you are after the safest Canadian online casinos, all of our top picks have got you covered.

Mobile Casinos VS. Casino Apps

When it comes to playing your favorite online casino games, there's an ongoing debate: should you use a mobile casino or download a casino app?

While both have their perks, mobile casinos often edge out with their convenience. The best part? You don't need to download anything. Just open your browser, and you're ready to play.

This simple, hassle-free approach makes mobile casinos a go-to for many online gaming enthusiasts. But let’s have a closer look at the pros and cons of each of them:

Mobile Casinos

Pro – Ease of Access: One of the biggest advantages of mobile casinos is their accessibility. You can play a variety of online casino games directly from your browser, eliminating the need for additional downloads or updates.

Pro – Universal Compatibility: Unlike some casino apps, mobile casinos generally work seamlessly across all types of devices and operating systems, making them a versatile choice for players.

Con – Limited Features: Sometimes, mobile casinos might not offer the full range of features that a dedicated casino app can provide, such as customized user experiences or enhanced graphics.

Casino Apps

Pro – Enhanced User Experience: Casino apps are often designed with the user in mind, offering a more personalized and immersive experience. This could include better graphics, smoother gameplay, and more intuitive navigation.

Pro – Exclusive Features: Some casino apps offer exclusive games and bonuses that aren't available on their mobile casino counterparts, adding an extra layer of excitement for players.

Con – Device Compatibility Issues: Unlike online casinos and their websites, certain casino apps may not be compatible with all devices or operating systems, potentially limiting your gaming options.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Canadian Mobile Casino App?

Over the years, our team has reviewed too many mobile online casinos to count. Still, Jackpot City is undoubtedly the best choice for mobile users. Here’s why they deserve a seat on the throne!

Time-Tested Reputation: Jackpot City opened their doors to Canadian players in 1998, making them one of the oldest and most reputable platforms available. As they celebrate their 25th consecutive year in business, you’ll join thousands of loyal players for endless entertainment.

Downloadable Mobile App: You can download the best casino app for Android and iOS devices – not all the mobile casinos we’ve reviewed offer a native client. All their games are appropriately sized for smartphones, and their mobile user interface is a breeze to navigate!

High-Quality Online Casino Games: Jackpot City prioritizes quality over quantity with 500 slot games, 52+ live dealer games, and 40+ classic virtual tables. They work closely with 16+ cutting-edge software providers, so you’re guaranteed a premium mobile gaming experience.

Why Should I Play at New Mobile Casinos in CA?

If you’re used to gambling in-person, you might not know what to expect from Canada’s best mobile casino apps. Below, we’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to make the switch!

Play Online Casino Games From Anywhere: Online mobile casinos offer a more convenient alternative to land-based casinos. So long as you have a stable internet connection and compatible smartphone, you can sign up and play casino games from wherever life takes you next!

Enjoy A Larger Collection: Generally, mobile casinos offer a larger selection of exclusive games than brick-and-mortar betting venues. No matter which of our top picks you choose, you’re sure to find hundreds of never-before-seen slots, specialties, and table games.

Score Huge Deposit Mobile Casino Bonuses: Mobile casino apps make it worth your while to get started with generous financial incentives. When you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll take advantage of free cash, free spins, and free bets that can help you win real money online.

Bonuses Available at the Best Mobile Online Casinos in Canada

One of the perks of playing at the best Canadian mobile casinos is the bonuses and promotions. Let's dive into the different types of rewards you can expect to find.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are the first things you’re greeted with when you join a mobile casino. These mobile casino bonuses are designed to attract new players and usually match a percentage of your initial deposit.

No Deposit Bonuses

These mobile casino bonuses are as great as they sound. No deposit bonuses give you a chance to play games and win real money without investing a dime. You simply sign up, and the casino gives you some bonus funds or free spins to get you started.

Free Spins

Free spins are another fantastic type of bonus, often linked to specific slot games. When you receive free spins, you get to spin the reels of a slot game a certain number of times for free. It's a perfect chance to explore new games.

Referral Bonuses

Referral bonuses reward you for bringing friends to the casino. If you refer a friend who signs up and makes a deposit, you could receive bonus funds or free spins as a thank-you from the casino.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses are a way for Canadian mobile casinos to reward returning customers for making additional deposits. Similar to welcome bonuses, they match a percentage of your deposit. They are a nice way to boost your bankroll and enjoy more of your favourite games.

Best Canadian Mobile Casinos – FAQs

How Do I Know Which Gambling Apps Canada Are Legit?

You can find reputable and legit mobile casino sites in Canada by looking for a valid operating license from gaming authorities based in Kahnawake, Malta, Curacao, and other jurisdictions.

These licensors hold mobile casinos to a higher standard than most gambling sites. On a regular basis, each game you play is tested individually to ensure a randomized outcome.

Our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos, but if you choose to deviate from our top picks, we’d encourage you to be very careful. Google, Trustpilot, and Reddit are your best friends when it comes to determining the validity and trustworthiness of your chosen casino.

Can You Play for Real Money at Canadian Mobile Casino Apps?

Yes, you can play for real money at all Canadian mobile casino apps we’ve reviewed. Our top picks are fully authorized to accept real money wagers from Canadian players.

If you get lucky enough to win money, then you can easily request a withdrawal to a payment method of your choice that the mobile casino accepts.

What is the Best Paying Mobile Casino?

The best-paying mobile casino in Canada is Jackpot City, thanks to its large progressive jackpot slots that you can play.

Overall, Jackpot City offers over C$30 million in combined jackpot prizes, with games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes stealing the spotlight with millions in jackpots.

Which of the Best Casino Apps Have the Largest Bonuses?

The best deposit bonus among mobile casinos in Canada can be found at Casombie. New players can get up to $750 in deposit bonuses plus 200 free spins at this online casino app.

On top of this offer, you can go for a sports welcome bonus which is a 100% match up to $150.

Best Real Money Casino Apps Canada – Top 5, Compared

Jackpot City: Jackpot City comes equipped with 500+ online mobile casino games, and you can download their free app on Google Play and the App Store. After you create your new online casino account, you’ll claim their four-tiered mobile casino bonus and get up to $1,600!

Casombie: This zombie-themed mobile casino is home to some of the best casino bonuses in Canada, including a welcome package worth up to $750 alongside 200 free spins. Players can explore over 5000 games here and enjoy a gamified VIP program.

Casino Infinity: This CA mobile casino offers over 7,000 games, and new players are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to C$750 and 200 free spins. There are several ongoing promotions that existing players can take advantage of, including cashbacks and bonus spins.

Metaspins: If you’re going to use crypto to play, then you better do it at Metaspins. You will find over 4,000 games here from 50 software providers, including provably fair crypto games. You start with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC and buy tickets for the Metta Lotto’s $20,000 grand prize.

Tonybet: With thousands of casino games for Canadian players - all available on the go - Tonybet was a shoo-in for our top three. Get started with up to C$2,500 bonus and 150 free spins.

How to Sign-Up & Play at Mobile Casinos Online in Canada

By now, you’re probably wondering how to get started with our best casino apps. Using Jackpot City as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide to alleviate any potential confusion.

Step 1: Choose a Mobile Online Casino App

Check out our list of real money casino apps

Consider bonuses, game library, and other features

We recommend our top pick, Jackpot City

Open the Jackpot City website

Step 2: Create a New Mobile Casino Account

Click the yellow “Sign Up” button

Select your province of residence

Enter any required personal information

Register your new account to proceed

Step 3: Verify Your Information

Open your casino app account

Provide your details

Agree to the T&Cs of the online casino

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

Activate your online casino account

Go to the Cashier section

Look for your favorite banking options

Make your first deposit

Step 5: Claim Your Bonuses & Play Online Casino Games

Open the bonuses & promotions page

Check out the bonuses

Claim your welcome bonus

You can now play casino games

Have fun with mobile gambling online!

Expert Tips for Playing at the Top Real Money Casino Apps

It’s always best to have a strategy in mind, especially when it comes to playing for real money. We’d encourage Canadian players to read our list of tips and tricks before getting started at the best mobile online casinos!

Play Free Games First: You shouldn’t blindly throw money at the first slot machine you come across. Instead, you should broaden your horizons and play free games with a variety of mobile online casinos before committing to any particular site. This is a great way to get some practice in!

Use Winning Strategies: Depending on the mobile casino games you like to play, you can improve your winning chances by implementing a winning strategy. For example, if you’re not already familiar with playing online roulette, we’d suggest looking into the Martingale strategy in roulette.

Claim A Deposit Bonus: When you claim a mobile casino bonus, you’ll increase your available bankroll and potentially improve your winning chances. Plus, you won’t have to spend all your own hard-earned cash. New sign-ups can take advantage of free cash and free spins today!

So, What Are the Best Online Casino Apps in Canada?

The best mobile casinos are incredibly convenient, and they offer the same degree of excitement you’d find with any in-person betting venue. You can play thousands of slots, specialties, table games, and live dealer games from the comfort of wherever you are.

Many of the best mobile casinos have dedicated, free casino apps for iOS and Android mobile device options.

Speaking of which, our team would highly recommend Jackpot City for players on the fence. Our experts found 500+ high-quality casino games, and their mobile app is easy to navigate. Plus, you’ll claim up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses with your first four qualifying deposits.

Still, no matter where you decide to gamble online, you’re guaranteed a premium betting experience from start to finish. Lastly, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

