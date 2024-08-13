When you’re gambling with the best mobile casinos in Canada, all the fun travels in your back pocket. You can play thousands of slots and table games from your phone!
To help you find the best Canadian mobile casino apps, we’re employing strict ranking criteria to find reputable, player-friendly platforms with large game libraries and even bigger bonuses.
is still our top mobile casino following our latest update, but we’ve still got nine runner-ups to discuss.
Let’s get started with our updated reviews of the top mobile casinos in Canada.
Best Canadian Mobile Casinos
: Best overall
: Best bonuses
: Highest payout games
: Best for crypto players
: 6,000+ mobile casino games
PlayOJO: 0x wagering requirements
Spin Casino: 10+ progressive jackpots
Ricky Casino: Up to $7,500 + 550 free spins
BetOnline: 25+ years online
Skycrown: 7,000+ mobile slots
Hellspins: Ongoing tournaments at all times
Thunderpick: Excellent loyalty program
Whether you use Android or iOS, the best mobile casinos online in Canada have something great for you. There are thousands of awesome games and generous bonuses waiting for you to explore on your mobile device. Find out more below.
1. – Best Mobile Casino Canada [$1,600 Welcome Bonus]
Pros
More than 20 years of industry experience
500+ online casino games
Super fluid mobile app
Bonuses up to $1,600 for new Canadian players
Flexible banking menu including Interac
Cons
Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
Simple website design
Having launched in 2001, Jackpot City is not just the best Canadian mobile casino, but one of the oldest and most reputable as well. After undergoing a re-brand in 2021, they’re our first choice for Canadian players right now. Let’s see what makes it one of the best casino apps online.
Game Variety: 4.9/5
Jackpot City’s gaming library caters to every player’s preferences with 500+ online slots, progressive jackpots, classic tables, live dealer games, and exclusive specialties.
In between spins, you can play 8+ video poker variants, 17+ virtual blackjack tables, 15+ online baccarat games, and 9+ roulette wheels. There are also 53+ live dealer tables and game shows.
No matter how you like to gamble online, there’s something for everyone at this casino app.
Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5
Jackpot City’s leading welcome package is generous and straightforward, making it one of the .
They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 a piece, and you can reserve your slice of the pie with just $10 down. That said, if you’re depositing the max you can in extra bonus funds.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
As the best mobile casino app in Canada, Jackpot City ensures smooth banking with over 15 payment methods.
Canadian players can use all major debit card brands, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, an eCheck, or an instant banking transfer to deposit and withdraw their funds.
The minimum qualifying deposit at Jackpot City is $10, and you’ll need to make four deposits to claim their full welcome package. If you get lucky enough to win real money on mobile, you can withdraw between $50 and $10,000 per transaction.
Most payouts are delivered within 2-3 days.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
We don’t have any complaints about Jackpot City’s stellar mobile platform. They offer native coverage for mobile devices! You can download their free casino app on Google Play and the App Store. Once you do, you’ll have 500+ slot games, tables, and specialties at your fingertips.
All their best titles are fully optimized for smaller screens, and our experts didn’t notice any lag when switching between games.
Even if you don’t feel like downloading their app, like with most top online casinos you can use your mobile browser to access Jackpot City’s gaming library on the fly.
2. – Best Canadian Mobile Casino for Bonuses [$750 + 200 FS]
Pros
C$750 bonus + 200 spins
5000+ casino games
Gamified VIP program (unlock achievements)
15+ payment methods
24/7 customer support
Cons
Overwhelming interface
Skrill and Neteller not available for Canadians
No other Canadian mobile casino does bonuses quite as good as Casombie – but that’s just one out of several things that make this platform a cut above the rest and a strong contender for the #1 spot in the future.
Game Variety: 4.9/5
There’s no shortage of online slots and table games at Casombie, that’s for sure. In total, there are over 5,000 games available developed by over 50 providers, including big names like Wazdan and Pragmatic Play.
Navigating through such a massive number of games won’t be hard, either, as there are plenty of filtering options that you can use to track down the very specific titles you are interested in.
The live casino games are also up to scratch – and they all worked great when we tested them on our iOS and Android devices. Most of the games in this section are powered by Playtech and Pragmatic Play, which means that you can enjoy a high-quality live casino experience.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
There are not one but two welcome bonuses that you can choose from at Casombie. The main one is a . If you don’t like the sound of that one, you can opt for a 100% match up to a $150 sports bonus.
You don’t need a bonus code to activate any of these offers but rather select them from your account promo section once logged in and deposit a minimum of C$30 to claim them.
Also worth mentioning is Casombie’s VIP program, which is gamified in the sense that you need to unlock achievements to earn “Brains.”. You can later exchange these Brains in the shop for rewards.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
There are various deposit and withdrawal methods at this Canadian mobile casino, including Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Payz, Flexepin, CashtoCode, eZee Wallet, Jeton, MiFinity, MuchBetter, and a few cryptocurrencies.
The minimum deposit is $10 for Interac, $15 for Paysafecard and Mifinity, and $20 for all the rest. While Skrill and Neteller are available to use from other locations – they are not an option for Canadian players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
Casombie is a fully-optimized web-based casino that doesn’t require you to download and install an app before playing games. Instead, it works directly through your mobile browser, just like an app would.
The great thing here is that nearly all of the games are available to play on mobile, as are all other functions like customer support, payments, etc.
The design itself is unique and full of funny characters and animations, and while we definitely love that they tried something different – it might make navigating and getting used to the mobile website a bit harder.
3. - Highest Payouts of All Mobile Casinos Canada [$750 + 200 FS]
Pros
7,000+ mobile casino games
250+ jackpot slots
C$750 welcome bonus + 200 free spins
High RTP rates
Cashback offers
Cons
No e-wallets accepted
Cluttered homepage
Casino Infinity impressed us with its game catalogue, generous welcome bonus, and awesome ongoing promotions.
Game Variety: 4.9/5
Casino Infinity offers an epic game library filled with fantastic slots, classic table games, and so much more.
Among the most popular games are the exclusive titles like Cash of God, Sugar Spins, Vikings Wild Cash, and newly added games such as Majestic King - Ice Kingdom and Kraken Bay.
For those after jackpots, Casino Infinity is the place to be. You'll discover over 160 jackpot games, including fan favourites like 777 Strike, Jackpot Raiders, Gonzo's Quest Megaways, Norse Legends, and many others.
The specialty games section also won us over with several bingo options and a variety of scratch cards.
Table game options include different versions of roulette, baccarat, craps, and poker. The live dealer section is just as impressive, featuring a range of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette live games, among others.
This Canadian mobile casino also offers a sports betting section, so if you enjoy betting on the go, make sure to check it out.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Casino Infinity offers one of the best welcome bonuses among online casinos on mobile for Canadian players.
All new players can enjoy a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$750 and 200 free spins over your first several deposits. You’ll get 100% up to $150 on your very first deposit, and the rest of the offer is divided between your following few transactions.
Another great bonus at this Canadian mobile casino is the live casino welcome offer of 10% cashback of up to $350.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Casino Infinity accepts a mix of fiat and crypto payments. For traditional methods, you can deposit funds using your Visa or Mastercard credit/debit cards, along with a bank transfer.
Alternatively, you can use Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin.
Note that this Canadian mobile casino does not accept any e-wallets, which is a slight drawback. However, despite this limitation, the broad range of other payment options puts this Canadian mobile casino ahead of its competition.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Of course, it wouldn’t have made it on our list of the best mobile casino sites if Casino Infinity didn’t offer excellent mobile compatibility. You can browse all your favourite games and bet on your chosen sports, no matter where you are.
To access the mobile casino, you only need a stable internet connection; everything else is handled for you.
It's worth noting that the Casino Infinity website is fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience on the go.
4. – Best Casino Mobile App in Canada for Crypto [1 BTC Offer]
Pros
Accepts 9 cryptocurrencies
100% up to 1 BTC welcome package
No withdrawal fees
4,000+ games by 50 providers
Metta Lotto with a $20,000 jackpot
Cons
No native mobile app
Dark site design might not be for everyone
Metaspins is a crypto platform that took Canada’s mobile casino gambling industry by storm, offering a handful of benefits for all crypto players.
From a giant welcome package of up to 1 BTC and a dedicated Metta Lotto to over 4,000 games – Metaspins delivers in spades.
Game Variety: 4.9/5
Metaspins features over 4,000 games by as many as 50 different providers, including top dogs like NetEnt and Yggdrasil.
If you’re here for an immersive and realistic betting experience, you can explore hundreds of games by Evolution, Pragmatic, Swint, and Lucky Streak. Many of these games are part of Pragmatic’s Drops & Wins promotion, so you can win some great prizes along the way as well.
If you need a change of pace from classic table games, you can explore thousands of slots and provably fair crypto games like Slotomon GO and Fantasy Park.
Overall, Metaspins offers a stellar selection of games that won’t get you bored anytime soon.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
New mobile casino players at Metaspins can get started with a 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is 0.0001 BTC, and no winning cap is attached to it, which is fantastic.
The wagering requirements are also pretty low at 25x – but you’ll only get 7 days to meet them.
Metaspins also has its very own Metta Lotto, featuring a $20,000 grand prize. You can buy tickets for it directly from the website.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Metaspins is one of the few mobile casinos in Canada that accepts crypto payments. You can use BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, BCH, TRX, ADA, LTC, and DOGE to deposit.
If you don’t own crypto, you can buy some directly from Metaspins with your credit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. You can choose to buy via Changelly or Onramper, but we suggest the latter because of the lower fees.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Metaspins’ user interface is optimized for mobile devices, but they don’t have a downloadable app for iOS and Android.
You’ll have to use your phone’s mobile browser to play mobile casino games while you’re out and about. On the bright side, we didn’t notice any lag or video buffering issues.
Their user interface is easy to navigate, and their site’s dark colour scheme makes every game icon and menu button pop with detail.
5. – Best Mobile Casino Online Games in Canada [$2,500 Bonus]
Pros
Over 6000 slots and table games
C$2,500 bonus + 150 free spins
50+ specialty games
Live dealer casino by Evolution Gaming
Great variety of payment methods
Cons
Slow debit card payouts
No bonuses for crypto users
TonyBet comes in at #3 with the biggest selection of mobile casino games available, featuring over 6000 slots, table games, live dealers, and even a handful of specialty games like Crash.
The 2 casino apps it offers for iOS and Android don’t hurt, either.
Game Variety: 5/5
It’s a straight 5 out of 5 for TonyBet here. Whatever game you feel like playing, you’ll find it here
It offers everything from classic slots to modern bonus-buy games alongside a live dealer section powered by Evolution and Drops & Wins by Pragmatic Play.
New games are constantly introduced on the platform, with some of the hottest titles right now being Dice Bonanza and Piggy Bankers. Jackpot slots are available in spades as well, with giants like Mega Moolah and Book of Stem WOWPOT ready and waiting.
You can also bet on sports here, both pre-match and live. Quite impressive.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
The welcome package at this casino mobile app is a pretty standard one – up to C$2,500 + 150 free spins.
To get this offer, select it from the menu before depositing, and make sure you fund your mobile casino account with at least C$20. It is spread over the first four deposits and free spins are available on the Gates of Olympus slot game.
For a fully updated list of offers, check out TonyBet’s promo section.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Unlike most online mobile casinos in Canada, TonyBet accepts all types of mobile payment methods, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, vouchers, and cryptocurrencies.
More specifically, you can use Visa, MasterCard, Interac, InstaDebit, Payz, MiFinity, Jeton, AstroPay, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and a few more cryptocurrencies.
Our only gripe is that crypto players won’t get any bonuses here.
Payouts, meanwhile, are processed within 24 hours for crypto and e-wallets. Debit card users can wait up to 7 days to receive a payout – something that can certainly be improved.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
TonyBet offers two native mobile casino app options for iOS and Android devices, on top of having a fully mobile-ready website that you can use directly via your mobile browser.
We recommend downloading a casino mobile app, though, as the graphics for most games and the overall user experience are much better. No complaints here whatsoever.
6. PlayOJO – Best Mobile Casino Apps in Canada for No Wagering Bonuses
Pros
Claim up to 80 free spins with no rollover
2,100+ slots and table games
Cashback on all losses
Mostly fee-free transactions
Great mobile app
Cons
No traditional cash match bonuses
Slower withdrawal times with some payment methods
PlayOJO promises fee-free transactions, and their latest welcome package doesn’t have any wagering requirements attached. Throw this in with their awards (Best New Casino, Casino of the Year, and more) and you’ve got a great, reputable, all rounder.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
PlayOJO has teamed up with 31+ cutting-edge software providers to host 1,884+ slots, 300+ virtual tables, and countless specialties.
They’re always adding more games to their jam-packed collection! If you’re looking for an endless stream of high-powered titles, you’re in luck here.
Once you’re finished playing slots and jackpot games; check out 100+ blackjack tables or steal the pot with 15+ video poker variants. 40+ roulette variants provide an outlet for variety seekers, and 52+ live dealer games mimic an “in-person” betting experience.
Finally, 7+ specialty bingo games round out their selection.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
Use the promo code “PLAYOJO'' with your first qualifying deposit.
For your trouble, you’ll claim 50 free spins to use on the Thor and the Trials of Asgard slot. Each spin is worth just $0.10, which might not sound like much. However, this popular slot game boasts a 96% RTP. Better still, the luckiest players at PlayOJO could win up to 25,000x their stake.
Unlike other best mobile casinos in Canada, all the money you win with the bonus is yours to keep right away - no pesky rollover strings attached.
Once you’ve burned through your initial spins, you can visit PlayOJO’s “Kickers” section and redeem 30 more “mystery” spins.
Although we’d like to see PlayOJO offer a traditional cash deposit match, the fact that Canadian players won’t have to satisfy any wagering requirements before making a withdrawal makes this a top notch bonus.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
PlayOJO accepts Visa/MasterCard deposits, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Astropay, Interac, and ecoVoucher payments. Their bonus requires a deposit of $10+, as this is the minimum deposit amount accepted.
Similarly, there are no withdrawal minimums at PlayOJO. You can withdraw as little as $1 to your bank account or personal e-wallet.
E-wallet payouts are delivered within 24 hours, and cash payments take 3-4 days to reach you.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Like Jackpot City, PlayOJO has a fantastic mobile app for iOS and Android phones. You can download their software or use your phone’s mobile web browser to access 2,100+ slots and tables from the palm of your hand! All their games are appropriately sized for mobile devices.
Additionally, their app’s user interface is very beginner-friendly. It’s easy to sort through games by title, category, popularity, recency, and even payout potential.
If you’re looking for a capable mobile casino, PlayOJO won’t disappoint.
Best Canadian Online Mobile Casinos – Our Ranking Criteria
Security and Licensing
When ranking our top mobile casino apps in Canada, our team focused on several important factors. The first one was safety and security. All the real money casino apps you can find on our list offer users safe and secure gaming on the go!
Mobile Casino Games
We prioritized Canadian mobile casinos with the broadest selection of popular mobile casino games. From slot games and tables to dice, bingo, and Monopoly Big Baller, you’ll have thousands of real money casino games at your fingertips with our top mobile gaming sites!
Sports Betting
While our article mostly focused on real money casino games, we also considered the sports betting options available at real money casino apps in Canada.
Online Mobile Casino Bonuses
The best give away free cash and free spins that can be used to play real money games. We prioritized mobile casinos with high-limit match bonuses and low wagering requirements. Additionally, we paid attention to each site’s deposit requirements.
Secure Payment Methods
Any real money mobile casino that’s reputable accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, personal e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and traditional fiat banking options. Our team gave a higher ranking to Canadian mobile casino sites that boast the quickest payout speeds.
Fast Cashouts
For mobile device users, we ensured to pick mobile casino apps in Canada that support the fastest transactions. All of our top picks deliver your payouts within 24 hours, which is a massive advantage.
Mobile Device Compatibility
While you can use your mobile browser to win real money online, our team gave a higher ranking to mobile casinos with dedicated mobile casino apps for iOS and Android devices.
No matter how you choose to play real money games online, you can access your favourite titles at the best mobile casinos immediately.
What is the Most Legit Real Money Casino App in Canada?
Jackpot City: Operating since 1999; licensed by 3+ gambling commissions
Casombie: Operating since 2020; licensed by Curacao eGaming
Infinity Casino: Established in 2023; licensed by the Curacao eGaming
Metaspins: Licensed by Curacao eGaming; only works with renowned game providers
TonyBet: Operating since 2011; licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission
We consider Jackpot City to be the most legitimate mobile online casino app in Canada because it has been one of the very first to start accepting online wagers and has remained relevant to this day.
It has a license from multiple jurisdictions, including the Malta Gaming Authority, the Kahnawake Gambling Commission, and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
And if you are after the safest Canadian online casinos, all of our top picks have got you covered.
Mobile Casinos VS. Casino Apps
When it comes to playing your favorite online casino games, there's an ongoing debate: should you use a mobile casino or download a casino app?
While both have their perks, mobile casinos often edge out with their convenience. The best part? You don't need to download anything. Just open your browser, and you're ready to play.
This simple, hassle-free approach makes mobile casinos a go-to for many online gaming enthusiasts. But let’s have a closer look at the pros and cons of each of them:
Mobile Casinos
Pro – Ease of Access: One of the biggest advantages of mobile casinos is their accessibility. You can play a variety of online casino games directly from your browser, eliminating the need for additional downloads or updates.
Pro – Universal Compatibility: Unlike some casino apps, mobile casinos generally work seamlessly across all types of devices and operating systems, making them a versatile choice for players.
Con – Limited Features: Sometimes, mobile casinos might not offer the full range of features that a dedicated casino app can provide, such as customized user experiences or enhanced graphics.
Casino Apps
Pro – Enhanced User Experience: Casino apps are often designed with the user in mind, offering a more personalized and immersive experience. This could include better graphics, smoother gameplay, and more intuitive navigation.
Pro – Exclusive Features: Some casino apps offer exclusive games and bonuses that aren't available on their mobile casino counterparts, adding an extra layer of excitement for players.
Con – Device Compatibility Issues: Unlike online casinos and their websites, certain casino apps may not be compatible with all devices or operating systems, potentially limiting your gaming options.
Why is Jackpot City the Best Canadian Mobile Casino App?
Over the years, our team has reviewed too many mobile online casinos to count. Still, Jackpot City is undoubtedly the best choice for mobile users. Here’s why they deserve a seat on the throne!
Time-Tested Reputation: Jackpot City opened their doors to Canadian players in 1998, making them one of the oldest and most reputable platforms available. As they celebrate their 25th consecutive year in business, you’ll join thousands of loyal players for endless entertainment.
Downloadable Mobile App: You can download the best casino app for Android and iOS devices – not all the mobile casinos we’ve reviewed offer a native client. All their games are appropriately sized for smartphones, and their mobile user interface is a breeze to navigate!
High-Quality Online Casino Games: Jackpot City prioritizes quality over quantity with 500 slot games, 52+ live dealer games, and 40+ classic virtual tables. They work closely with 16+ cutting-edge software providers, so you’re guaranteed a premium mobile gaming experience.
Why Should I Play at New Mobile Casinos in CA?
If you’re used to gambling in-person, you might not know what to expect from Canada’s best mobile casino apps. Below, we’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to make the switch!
Play Online Casino Games From Anywhere: Online mobile casinos offer a more convenient alternative to land-based casinos. So long as you have a stable internet connection and compatible smartphone, you can sign up and play casino games from wherever life takes you next!
Enjoy A Larger Collection: Generally, mobile casinos offer a larger selection of exclusive games than brick-and-mortar betting venues. No matter which of our top picks you choose, you’re sure to find hundreds of never-before-seen slots, specialties, and table games.
Score Huge Deposit Mobile Casino Bonuses: Mobile casino apps make it worth your while to get started with generous financial incentives. When you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll take advantage of free cash, free spins, and free bets that can help you win real money online.
Bonuses Available at the Best Mobile Online Casinos in Canada
One of the perks of playing at the best Canadian mobile casinos is the bonuses and promotions. Let's dive into the different types of rewards you can expect to find.
Welcome Bonuses
Welcome bonuses are the first things you’re greeted with when you join a mobile casino. These mobile casino bonuses are designed to attract new players and usually match a percentage of your initial deposit.
No Deposit Bonuses
These mobile casino bonuses are as great as they sound. No deposit bonuses give you a chance to play games and win real money without investing a dime. You simply sign up, and the casino gives you some bonus funds or free spins to get you started.
Free Spins
Free spins are another fantastic type of bonus, often linked to specific slot games. When you receive free spins, you get to spin the reels of a slot game a certain number of times for free. It's a perfect chance to explore new games.
Referral Bonuses
Referral bonuses reward you for bringing friends to the casino. If you refer a friend who signs up and makes a deposit, you could receive bonus funds or free spins as a thank-you from the casino.
Reload Bonuses
Reload bonuses are a way for Canadian mobile casinos to reward returning customers for making additional deposits. Similar to welcome bonuses, they match a percentage of your deposit. They are a nice way to boost your bankroll and enjoy more of your favourite games.
Best Canadian Mobile Casinos – FAQs
How Do I Know Which Gambling Apps Canada Are Legit?
You can find reputable and legit mobile casino sites in Canada by looking for a valid operating license from gaming authorities based in Kahnawake, Malta, Curacao, and other jurisdictions.
These licensors hold mobile casinos to a higher standard than most gambling sites. On a regular basis, each game you play is tested individually to ensure a randomized outcome.
Our experts only review licensed and regulated online casinos, but if you choose to deviate from our top picks, we’d encourage you to be very careful. Google, Trustpilot, and Reddit are your best friends when it comes to determining the validity and trustworthiness of your chosen casino.
Can You Play for Real Money at Canadian Mobile Casino Apps?
Yes, you can play for real money at all Canadian mobile casino apps we’ve reviewed. Our top picks are fully authorized to accept real money wagers from Canadian players.
If you get lucky enough to win money, then you can easily request a withdrawal to a payment method of your choice that the mobile casino accepts.
What is the Best Paying Mobile Casino?
The best-paying mobile casino in Canada is Jackpot City, thanks to its large progressive jackpot slots that you can play.
Overall, Jackpot City offers over C$30 million in combined jackpot prizes, with games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes stealing the spotlight with millions in jackpots.
Which of the Best Casino Apps Have the Largest Bonuses?
The best deposit bonus among mobile casinos in Canada can be found at Casombie. New players can get up to $750 in deposit bonuses plus 200 free spins at this online casino app.
On top of this offer, you can go for a sports welcome bonus which is a 100% match up to $150.
Best Real Money Casino Apps Canada – Top 5, Compared
Jackpot City: Jackpot City comes equipped with 500+ online mobile casino games, and you can download their free app on Google Play and the App Store. After you create your new online casino account, you’ll claim their four-tiered mobile casino bonus and get up to $1,600!
Casombie: This zombie-themed mobile casino is home to some of the best casino bonuses in Canada, including a welcome package worth up to $750 alongside 200 free spins. Players can explore over 5000 games here and enjoy a gamified VIP program.
Casino Infinity: This CA mobile casino offers over 7,000 games, and new players are welcomed with a 100% bonus up to C$750 and 200 free spins. There are several ongoing promotions that existing players can take advantage of, including cashbacks and bonus spins.
Metaspins: If you’re going to use crypto to play, then you better do it at Metaspins. You will find over 4,000 games here from 50 software providers, including provably fair crypto games. You start with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC and buy tickets for the Metta Lotto’s $20,000 grand prize.
Tonybet: With thousands of casino games for Canadian players - all available on the go - Tonybet was a shoo-in for our top three. Get started with up to C$2,500 bonus and 150 free spins.
How to Sign-Up & Play at Mobile Casinos Online in Canada
By now, you’re probably wondering how to get started with our best casino apps. Using Jackpot City as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide to alleviate any potential confusion.
Step 1: Choose a Mobile Online Casino App
Check out our list of real money casino apps
Consider bonuses, game library, and other features
We recommend our top pick, Jackpot City
Open the Jackpot City website
Step 2: Create a New Mobile Casino Account
Click the yellow “Sign Up” button
Select your province of residence
Enter any required personal information
Register your new account to proceed
Step 3: Verify Your Information
Open your casino app account
Provide your details
Agree to the T&Cs of the online casino
Step 4: Make Your First Deposit
Activate your online casino account
Go to the Cashier section
Look for your favorite banking options
Make your first deposit
Step 5: Claim Your Bonuses & Play Online Casino Games
Open the bonuses & promotions page
Check out the bonuses
Claim your welcome bonus
You can now play casino games
Have fun with mobile gambling online!
Expert Tips for Playing at the Top Real Money Casino Apps
It’s always best to have a strategy in mind, especially when it comes to playing for real money. We’d encourage Canadian players to read our list of tips and tricks before getting started at the best mobile online casinos!
Play Free Games First: You shouldn’t blindly throw money at the first slot machine you come across. Instead, you should broaden your horizons and play free games with a variety of mobile online casinos before committing to any particular site. This is a great way to get some practice in!
Use Winning Strategies: Depending on the mobile casino games you like to play, you can improve your winning chances by implementing a winning strategy. For example, if you’re not already familiar with playing online roulette, we’d suggest looking into the Martingale strategy in roulette.
Claim A Deposit Bonus: When you claim a mobile casino bonus, you’ll increase your available bankroll and potentially improve your winning chances. Plus, you won’t have to spend all your own hard-earned cash. New sign-ups can take advantage of free cash and free spins today!
So, What Are the Best Online Casino Apps in Canada?
The best mobile casinos are incredibly convenient, and they offer the same degree of excitement you’d find with any in-person betting venue. You can play thousands of slots, specialties, table games, and live dealer games from the comfort of wherever you are.
Many of the best mobile casinos have dedicated, free casino apps for iOS and Android mobile device options.
Speaking of which, our team would highly recommend Jackpot City for players on the fence. Our experts found 500+ high-quality casino games, and their mobile app is easy to navigate. Plus, you’ll claim up to $1,600 in welcome bonuses with your first four qualifying deposits.
Still, no matter where you decide to gamble online, you’re guaranteed a premium betting experience from start to finish. Lastly, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.
Gamble Responsibly on Mobile Casinos
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/
https://www.cprg.ca/
