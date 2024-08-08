Lucky Block is a hit among Telegram users, making it one of the most popular and best Bitcoin casinos Portugal. It's the go-to crypto casino for those who love staying connected and playing their favorite games. Gamblers can sign up to Lucky Block through their Telegram account in a matter of minutes, making it one of the most convenient real money casinos in Portugal.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

In terms of bonuses at Lucky Block, there are many promotions players can avail of. This begins with a 200% bonus up to €25,000 plus 50 free spins. Players can earn two reload bonuses every Wednesday, win a share of €3,500 every Saturday on selected slots, and earn 100s of free spins of selected games. There is also a ‘Drops & Wins’ with a €2 million prize share, giving players the chance to win daily prizes on Pragmatic Play slots.

Pros👍

The partnership with Telegram makes signing up and contacting customer support very easy.

There is a massive sign-up bonus waiting for new players.

The 24/7 customer support is quick to respond and very helpful.

Cons👎

We could not find any reload bonus promotions.

The responsible gambling section and resources could be improved.

5. WSM Casino - Biggest Welcome Package Available

WSM Casino welcomes new account holders with open arms thanks to a mouth-watering welcome package. This bonus, which can reach up to €23,000, allows players to dive into the action with a very nice bankroll to enhance the gambling fun.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

Promotions at WSM Casino start with an absolutely mammoth 200% welcome package worth up to €23,000. However, this bonus has a 7-day expiry time so you better be quick to redeem it. Other bonuses include Wazdan Mystery Drops and Pragmatic Drops & Wins, which offer players the chance to win a share of massive cash prize pools.

Players can also become VIP members to unlock exclusive rewards and cashback bonuses.

Pros👍

The site offers a huge welcome bonus.

The site has a fun and innovative design inspired by classic memes.

There is a ‘how to’ guide page setup to direct players who are not used to depositing and withdrawing via crypto.

Cons👎

Players in certain locations will need a VPN.

Not a lot of casino games count toward the wagering requirement.

6. Mega Dice - Great Pick for Weekly Promotions

Mega Dice is one of the best Bitcoin casinos Portugal has to offer, where the fun never stops, thanks to its awesome weekly promotions. There's always something new and exciting to look forward to, including two reload bonuses every week.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

In terms of bonuses, there is a nice range of promos to redeem at Mega Dice, starting with a 200% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC which includes 50 free spins and a sports free bet. Players can earn 2 mid-week reload bonuses every Wednesday. There are also huge cash prizes to be won at random via several ‘drops & wins’ promos.

Other casino game promotions include Mega Saturday Slots and Mega Live Casino Sundays, through which players can win a share of 2,500 USDT every Saturday and Sunday. Players can also win 100s of free spins on selected games every week.

Pros👍

Huge range of promotions available.

Players can use their Telegram account to sign up and play.

The 24/7 customer support is top-notch.

Cons👎

We could not find any cashback bonuses.

The system for earning loyalty points is a little inconsistent.

7. Wild.io - Top Choice for Live Casino Games

Wild.io certainly brings the thrill of live casino games right to your screen. At this platform, you’ll never miss the heartbeat, excitement and fun of a live casino again. It's the top spot for a real-time gaming experience that feels just like being in a land-based casino.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

There is a great range of bonuses and promotions available at Wild.io. This starts with a 350% welcome package which includes 200 free spins. This bonus is spread over your first 3 deposits. There is a 10% daily cashback on live dealer games, which increases to 20% if you’re a VIP member.

Players can also claim up to 200 free spins every Monday, along with up to 50% reload bonuses every Wednesday. There is also a huge range of ‘drops & wins’, social media giveaways, casino challenges, referral bonuses, and many more. We recommend you head over and check. out the ton of bonuses you can redeem at Wild.io.

Pros👍

Over 500 live casino games to choose from.

There is a great welcome package available for new players.

The site offers a huge variety of bonuses & promos.

Cons👎

The live chatbot isn’t that helpful.

Only slot games count towards the wagering requirement for the welcome bonus.

8. Cryptorino - Best VIP Loyalty Program

If you want to be rewarded for loyalty among the best Bitcoin casinos Portugal, Cryptorino treats its regular players like royalty. With the best VIP loyalty program, you can enjoy exclusive perks and rewards as you play your favorite games.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

In terms of bonuses and promotions, there are several that players can avail of at Cryptorino, starting with a decent welcome package. Players who create a new account and make a deposit of up to 1 BTC get a 100% bonus of up to what they deposited, along with 10% cashback. However, the wagering amount required is 2 x 40x, which is pretty high. You must also reach 1500 XP to activate the 10% weekly cashback.

Other promos include an extra 5% cashback when playing the ‘Game of the Week’, weekly free spin rewards, and random cash drops. Cash prizes can be won at random on selected slots, while there are also cash races and slot tournaments.

Pros👍

The site offers a brilliant VIP experience.

Fantastic and vibrant UX design.

There is a great selection of casino slot games.

Cons👎

The live chat function is below par.

The FAQ section is very limited.

The wagering requirement for the welcome bonus is very high.

9. Metaspins - Best Pick for Raffles and Lottery Wins

We finish off our list of the best Bitcoin casinos Portugal has to offer with Metaspins. This crypto casino is the place to be if you love raffles and potential lottery wins. With plenty of opportunities to win big, it's a fun and exciting choice for crypto gambling and Bitcoin casino games.

Welcome Bonus & Ongoing Promotions

In terms of bonuses and ongoing promotions at Metaspins, players can avail of a 100% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC (or the equivalent of your preferred supported crypto). There is a 40x wagering requirement which must be completed within 7 days.

Other promos include a sports welcome bonus worth up to $1k in free bets, random rewards ranging from free spins to MetaLotto tickets, and ‘game of the week’ in which players can earn double XP and increase their VIP level to gain access to a whole host of different rewards in a flash.

Pros👍

The raffle games offer fun ways to win prizes.

Great selection of casino games.

Regular players are handsomely rewarded through the VIP program

Cons👎

Not the biggest selection of cryptocurrencies to choose from.

There is a 7-day time limit for the welcome bonus.

How We Picked The Best Bitcoin Casinos Portugal

Choosing the best Bitcoin casinos Portugal has in its repertoire is no small feat, and we don’t take it lightly. Our reviewers dove deep into the nitty-gritty details to ensure you’re only playing at the best crypto casino sites. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at our criteria to pick only well regarded top sites.

Legitimacy and Licensing

Firstly, and most importantly, we made sure the casino is legit. A valid gaming license from a reputable authority is a must. This ensures the casino operates under strict regulations, providing a safe and fair gaming environment. We don’t want you to worry about the safety of your Bitcoin or your personal info.

Game Variety and Quality

The best casino in Portugal naturally needs to have a wide selection of games. We checked for a mix of slots, table games, live dealer games, and more. But it’s not just about the quantity of games, it’s also about the quality. We looked for games from top-notch software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming to ensure smooth gameplay and stunning graphics.

Bonuses and Promotions

Good and fair bonuses are key to the best real money casinos in Portugal, and crypto casino sites are no different. We dug into the welcome bonuses, free spins, and ongoing promotions of each casino. We also read the fine print to make sure these bonuses come with fair terms and conditions. No one wants to get stuck with impossible wagering requirements!

Payment Methods and Speed

Since we’re talking about Bitcoin casinos in Portugal, they obviously need to accept Bitcoin. However, we also looked at other payment options like e-wallets and bank transfers. Speed is crucial here – both for deposits and withdrawals. Quick and hassle-free transactions make for a nice experience.

Customer Support

Problems can pop up anytime, so reliable customer support is a must. We tested out the support channels via live chat, email, and phone (where possible) to see how quickly and effectively our concerns were resolved. A friendly and knowledgeable support team can make all the difference.

User Experience and Mobile Compatibility

A casino’s website needs to be easy to navigate and easy on the eye. We evaluated the overall user experience, including how smoothly the site runs on both desktop and mobile devices, along with the color theme of the site. After all, many players like to spin the reels or place bets on the go, and no one wants to play on a site that’s too dark or has too many dazzling colors.

Security and Fairness

We took a close look at the security measures each casino employs. SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and provably fair games are some of the features we looked out for. These ensure that your data is protected and that the games are not rigged.

Reputation and Reviews

Last but not least, we considered the casino’s reputation. We scoured player reviews and ratings across various forums and websites to get a sense of the overall player experience. Casinos with a track record of satisfied customers and prompt issue resolution got two thumbs up from us.

Advantages & Disadvantages of Bitcoin Casinos

As we stated in the introduction of the article, Bitcoin casinos are becoming increasingly popular, and it’s easy to see why. While they have an abundance of positive aspects, they do have several negative ones. Let's break down what makes Bitcoin casinos a great choice and what you should watch out for.

Advantages 🙂

Fast Transactions: One of the biggest perks of using Bitcoin at online casinos is the speed of transactions. Deposits and withdrawals are often processed much quicker than traditional banking methods, sometimes even instantly. No more waiting days to get your winnings!

Lower Fees: When you use Bitcoin, you typically face lower transaction fees compared to credit cards or bank transfers. This means more of your money stays in your pocket, which is always a good thing.

Enhanced Privacy: Bitcoin offers a level of anonymity that traditional payment methods can’t match. You don’t have to share sensitive personal information, which adds an extra layer of privacy and security to your transactions.

Global Accessibility: Bitcoin is a decentralized currency, meaning you can use it from anywhere in the world. This is particularly handy if you’re in a country where traditional banking options for online gambling are limited.

Provably Fair Games. Many Bitcoin casinos offer provably fair games. This means you can verify the fairness of each game outcome, ensuring that the games are not rigged and that you have a fair shot at winning.

Disadvantages ☹️

Volatility: Bitcoin is known for its price volatility. The value of your Bitcoin can fluctuate wildly, which can be a double-edged sword. While your winnings could increase in value, they could also decrease just as quickly.

Limited Acceptance: Despite its growing popularity, not all online casinos accept Bitcoin yet. This means your options might be limited compared to traditional currency casinos.

Regulation Issues: The regulatory environment for Bitcoin is still evolving. Depending on where you are, you might face legal uncertainties or restrictions when using Bitcoin for online gambling.

Learning Curve: If you’re new to Bitcoin, there’s a bit of a learning curve involved. You’ll need to set up a Bitcoin wallet, understand how transactions work, and manage your Bitcoin securely, which can be daunting for beginners.

Potential Security Risks: While Bitcoin itself is secure, the same can’t always be said for the platforms where you store or transact your Bitcoin. If you’re not careful, you could fall victim to hacks or scams. It’s crucial to use reputable wallets and casinos to minimize these risks.

Top Bitcoin Casino Games You Can Play at Real Money Casinos in Portugal

So, you’ve signed up at a Bitcoin casino Portugal and now you’re wondering what kind of games you can dive into. The good news? There’s a ton of variety to keep you entertained. Here’s a rundown of some of the most popular games you can play at crypto gambling sites in Portugal:

Slots

Slots are the bread and butter of any online casino, and Bitcoin casinos are no different. From classic three-reel slots to modern video slots with intricate themes and bonus features, there’s something for everyone. You’ll find everything from old-school fruit machines to games based on your favorite movies and TV shows.

Blackjack

If you’re into strategy and skill, blackjack is your go-to game. The rules are simple, get as close to 21 as possible without going over. Bitcoin casinos offer various versions of blackjack, including classic, European, and live dealer options. It’s you versus the dealer in a battle of wits!

Roulette

Spin the wheel and see where the ball lands! Roulette is a classic casino game that never gets old. You can play American, European, or French roulette at most bitcoin casinos. Place your bets on red or black, odd or even, or go for a specific number for a big payout.

Poker

Poker fans, rejoice! Bitcoin casinos have a variety of poker games to test your skills. Whether you prefer Texas Hold’em, Omaha, or Caribbean Stud, you’ll find plenty of tables to join. Some casinos even offer live poker rooms where you can play against real players in real-time.

Baccarat

Feeling fancy? Try your hand at baccarat, a game often associated with high rollers. It’s simple to learn and offers exciting gameplay. Bet on the player, the banker, or a tie, and see who gets closest to nine. Bitcoin casinos usually have several baccarat variations to keep things interesting.

Craps

Roll the dice and hope for the best! Craps is a lively game that’s all about luck and excitement. It might look complicated at first, but once you get the hang of the bets, it’s a blast. Bitcoin casinos offer digital and live dealer versions of craps, so you can choose your preferred style of play.

Live Dealer Games

For the most immersive experience, check out the live dealer games. These games are streamed in real-time from a studio or actual casino, with a real person dealing the cards or spinning the roulette wheel. You can interact with the dealer and other players, making it feel like you’re at a physical casino without leaving your home.

Provably Fair Games

One of the coolest features of Bitcoin casinos is the provably fair games. These games use blockchain technology to ensure fairness and transparency. You can verify the outcome of each game, giving you extra peace of mind. Popular provably fair games include dice, keno, and some slots.

Specialty Games

Looking for something different? Bitcoin casinos often have a selection of specialty games like bingo, scratch cards, and virtual sports betting. These games offer a nice break from the usual casino fare and can be a lot of fun.

Progressive Jackpots

If you’re chasing that life-changing win, progressive jackpot games are where it’s at. These games pool together bets from multiple players, building up a massive jackpot that can be won by a lucky player. Whether it’s slots, poker, or other games, there’s always a chance to hit it big.

Legality of Crypto Casinos in Portugal

In Portugal, the legal status of crypto casinos is a bit of a gray area. While online gambling is regulated and licensed by the Serviço de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ), specific laws around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are still evolving. This means that while you can find and use Bitcoin casinos, they aren't explicitly regulated under Portuguese law yet. This means they act similarly to non gamstop casinos. However, they must comply with general online gambling regulations. We made sure that any of the sites we recommend are fully regulated and 100% reliable.

Sign Up for the Best Casino in Portugal Today

The best Bitcoin casinos Portugal has to offer bring all the benefits of crypto gambling directly to players from Faro and Lisbon all the way up to Porto and Braga. From 100% security and anonymity to almost instantaneous withdrawals and fun Bitcoin casino games, there are plenty of reasons to sign up to a Bitcoin casino in Portugal today. The only question you then have to ask yourself is, ‘Which one’? Well, after playing at dozens of real money casinos in Portugal, along with many of the best crypto casino sites in the world, we have to say that TG.Casino is the best casino in Portugal for 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Bitcoin Casinos Portugal

What is the Best Crypto Casino in Portugal for 2024?

After playing through dozens of different crypto casinos in Portugal, we can confirm that TG.Casino is the best casino in Portugal for 2024.

How Do I Deposit Bitcoin at a Casino in Portugal?

Depositing Bitcoin at a casino is straightforward. First, create a Bitcoin wallet if you don't already have one. Then, go to the casino's cashier or deposit section, select Bitcoin as your payment method, and follow the instructions to transfer Bitcoin from your wallet to the casino’s address.

Can I Withdraw my Winnings in Bitcoin?

Yes, the best crypto casino sites allow you to withdraw your winnings in Bitcoin. Simply go to the withdrawal section of the casino, choose Bitcoin as your withdrawal method, enter your Bitcoin wallet address, and the amount you wish to withdraw. The process is usually quick, allowing you to access your winnings faster than traditional methods.