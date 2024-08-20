Plugin & Play

BadshahCric: Proud Sponsor Of The Inaugural Max60 Caribbean League

BadshahCric fires up the Max60 Caribbean League! Watch cricket legends battle it out in a thrilling over-60 tournament. Bet, watch live, and win big with BadshahCric.

BadshahCric, the premier online cricket betting platform, is delighted to announce that the first of its kind Max60 Caribbean League powered by BadshahCric has flauntingly gotten underway on August 18th, 2024 at the Cayman Islands with picturesque landscapes.

As a proud sponsor, Badshahcric has set ablaze excitement in the league and opening day served up some thrilling cricket action. The league includes an impressive cast of cricket icons such as David Warner, Chris Lynn, Andrew Tye, and Sikandar Raza who have turned back the clock displaying their extraordinary skills.

Two great teams namely Boca Raton Trailblazers and Caribbean Tigers also have their jerseys sponsored by BadshahCric to add further appeal to this tournament. The Boca Raton Trail Blazers under David Warner’s leadership are pitted against formidable trio Chris Lynn, Andrew Tye, and Sikandar Raza in the Caribbean Tigers who have made a statement already even at this early stage.

What Went Down on the First Day?

The inaugural day witnessed a flurry of cricketing action with three matches taking place. On both occasions, they played today wearing their jerseys branded by Badshahcric. Caribbean Tigers on the other hand were triumphant in all two games raising the alarm for all other teams involved. Meanwhile, Boca Raton Trail Blazers emerged victors in their only match played which was also staged under those same colors of Badshahcric. Unfortunately, the Miami Lions as well as the New York Strikers experienced losses in individual clashes.

Cricket fans across the world are in for a treat as the Max60 Caribbean League is sure to provide endless entertainment. With Badshahcric’s backing, the league will transform into a cricketing extravaganza that will leave viewers dumbstruck with its clusters of stars and nail-biting games.

BadshahCric: Your Ultimate Online Betting Partner!

BadshahCric is an online betting platform that is highly reputed as it offers many options for betting, live streaming, and thrilling promotions. The service also aims at ensuring a safe and enjoyable punting experience to customers as it has quickly become among the renowned sites for cricket enthusiasts.

Know More about the Max60 Caribbean League

Max60 Caribbean League is a new fascinating competition featuring international cricketers. It intends to demonstrate that great talent and passion lie within these people while appealing to all generations of cricket fans by offering them much fun. The matches are designed to be played in a quick fashion comprising 10 overs in each inning.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

