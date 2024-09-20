Baby Doge Coin Up By 140% In 7 Days - New Meme Coins With Superior Potential

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), a cryptocurrency raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption, caused quite a stir in the market with the price pump it is currently experiencing. The value of BabyDoge spiked on March 10th and has been nosediving ever since. However, things are now changing for the better since its value increased by 140% in the last seven days and is currently $0.000000002183, according to CoinMarketCap. The reason behind it is the announcement of Binance that it will list it under the label called „Seed Tag“. Meanwhile, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are stealing its spotlight. Check out why this is the case!