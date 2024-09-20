Baby Doge Coin Up By 140% In 7 Days - New Meme Coins With Superior Potential

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), a cryptocurrency raising awareness about the importance of pet adoption, caused quite a stir in the market with the price pump it is currently experiencing. The value of BabyDoge spiked on March 10th and has been nosediving ever since. However, things are now changing for the better since its value increased by 140% in the last seven days and is currently $0.000000002183, according to CoinMarketCap. The reason behind it is the announcement of Binance that it will list it under the label called „Seed Tag“. Meanwhile, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), and Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) are stealing its spotlight. Check out why this is the case!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin Ready to Explode After FED Rate Cut
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is an innovative meme coin project causing ripples across the market among crypto enthusiasts. Its theme revolves around Pepe, who aims to break free from the chains stopping him from living his best life. It will introduce the first meme coin Layer 2 after the launch of $PEPU, and this means that the investors will be able to enjoy the instant bridging between Pepe Chain and Ethereum. In addition, the goal is to offer higher volume capacity than Ethereum and the lowest transaction fees on the market.
The team behind Pepe Unchained just released a new website update that brings fresh energy to the community supporting it. The new feature is called Pepe Frens With Benefits, and it is the opportunity for Pepe supporters who want to build on Pepe Layer2 Blockchain to receive grants for it. This means it is a win-win situation for investors and creators of Pepe Unchained. This is a very appealing incentive for all crypto enthusiasts who want to make the most of the market now. The applications for grants will be open in the fourth quarter of 2024, so make sure you are ready!
Besides, there is also staking that cannot be disregarded since the $PEPU holders can count on double staking rewards, and the APY currently stands at 152%. Many crypto analysts are commenting on this project, and ClayBro believes that $PEPU will explode after the rate cuts of the Federal Reserve System. The ambitious goals of this project, directed towards delivering clear utility to investors, are surely attracting huge attention since $13,7 million has been raised so far. The presale is progressing quickly. It will surely hit $15 million soon, so make sure you join before it’s too late!
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Extremely Popular Meme Coin Offering 1110% APY
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is the prime example of innovation occurring in the crypto market now. It is the project introducing MemeVault, a feature never before offered to investors. MemeVault allows investors to stake multiple meme coins on a single platform that is completely transparent and secure. The ecosystem is built on the ERC-1155 standard, which makes it easy to handle multiple tokens under one umbrella contract.
The $STARS holders will have access to massive rewards for staking DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and many other coins. The more tokens get staked, the bigger the rewards. The current APY for staking $STARS tokens during the presale phase is 1110% APY, and the earlier the investors join, the more they will be able to earn. With the balanced allocation of $STARS tokens, a clear roadmap, and transparency, this project is on its path to success. The community's support is not lacking at all, and more than $13k followers on platform X and 2k subscribers on Telegram indicate that this project is gaining momentum.
There is obviously a huge interest in it, so more than $1,3 million has been raised so far. The fact that the $1.25M milestone was hit after just four weeks speaks volumes about its growth potential in the long run. The presale has already progressed to its 13th stage, and the price of $STARS tokens is still affordable. Since it will soon increase, secure your portion of $STARS tokens before that happens!
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) – Meme Coin Revolutionizing The Crypto Casino Space
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) is a revolutionary meme coin created for the elite meme degen community. With an increasing number of players who want to explore crypto casinos and the evident popularity of meme coins, Memebet Token fuses these equally appealing markets. There are plenty of features that will keep investors interested. From the most popular casino games to a sportsbook, this platform fosters a community-driven environment.
Besides, plenty of memes will surely contribute to stress-free playing that differs from the experience that the players usually expect. The meme culture is vibrant and exciting, which enriches this interesting project. One issue that casino players usually have is the requirement to register. Some players enjoy their privacy, which is why they will love Memebet Casino since it offers KYC-free playing. The whole project is exciting, and the Memebet Token presale is nearing its $250k milestone, which will be hit in no time.
There are plenty of things to look forward to when it comes to Memebet Token in the following period. The Casino Launch Gleam campaign will be launched by the end of this week. This campaign will be active until the official casino launch, and it will reward the early Memebet supporters for their proactive participation, such as securing tokens, engaging on social channels, and signing up for the Memebet Casino. The $MEMEBET token that enables the holders to explore this interesting ecosystem is currently available on presale. Its price is $0.0252, and it will soon increase, so join before its value pumps!
Conclusion
It is not clear how the price of Baby Doge Coin will develop in the following period, which is why investors should be careful. Portfolio diversification is always the best way to deal with market changes, and securing $PEPU, $STARS, and $MEMEBET is highly recommended now. Each one of these cryptos brings something new to the market that investors will find useful. They come in a humorous package, which is an additional bonus, so make sure you explore their superior potential!