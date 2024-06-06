LoverWhirl is one of the oldest Asian dating sites - it has a great reputation, and it's certainly worth trying for every man who wants to meet Asian girls. The website is modern and easy-to-use, it offers all the most common messaging tools such as live chat and mails, and it's perfectly optimized for mobile users. Of course, such premium tools as gift delivery are also available. The quality of profiles is pretty high - almost all Asian singles on this site have a lot of photos and very detailed profile descriptions. Most Asian women here are from the Philippines, China, and from Thailand. The number of female profiles is much higher than the number of male users, by the way - the female-to-male ratio on LoverWhirl is around 70-to-30.