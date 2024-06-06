Asian singles are extremely popular when it comes to international dating. Our experts have found the 5 top Asian dating sites for you - these sites are literally the best places to meet Asian girls.
Top 5 Asian dating sites in USA
SakuraDate - the most promising new Asian dating website
EasternHoneys - the most advanced and just the best Asian dating site
TheLuckyDate Asia - a relatively new but very popular platform with lots of Asian singles
Orchidromance - the most popular dating site to meet women from Asian countries
Philitalks - best for finding Filipino singles
LoverWhirl - a perfect dating site with very high quality of female profiles
AsianMelodies - Asian dating site with a nice welcome bonus
Sakura Date is a new promising Asian singles dating site that was launched less than a year ago. People choose this site over older and bigger websites for many reasons, in particular, safety, and high quality of services. Everyone can sign up for free, create a really detailed profile and contact Asian members, most of whom are from the Philippines, Thai, Japan, South Korea and Kazakhstan. The site has many free and premium features, and though there are some free ways to contact each other like greeting messages, men still need to upgrade to send messages.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Live chat and letters
No instant video chat
Audio and video messaging are available
No mobile app
Free advanced search filters
EasternHoneys is a very popular niche dating site for Asian date. The registration is free here, as well as profile browsing, but male users need to buy credits to send messages to Asian girls here. It's a perfect dating platform for serious dating - there are thousands of women who want to find relationships here. The site has a great matchmaking system - you'll need to pass a simple personality test during the registration to get your best Asian match. The male-to-female ratio is around 30 to 70 here, so the number of women is much higher than the number of men on Eastern Honeys. Most women are from the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and Korea.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Fast and simple registration
Like all the dating platforms here, this site is not free for men
Perfect mobile version of the website
No mobile app, only a mobile version of the app
One of the best Asian dating sites in USA regarding the simplicity of interface
TheLuckyDate is a new website for online dating and it's a great place to find an Asian woman or an Asian man. Not all the users of the site are from Asia, but the Asian community of Theluckydate is quite large. The male to female ratio is around 40 to 60 here, which means there are more women than men on this dating app. Most Asian girls here are from the Philippines, China, and from Thailand. The assortment of features available on this site is not that large, but the communication tools are quite convenient here.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Easy-to-use interface of the site
The search filters are not convenient at all
High-quality profiles
Poor assortment of messaging tools
2,000 free credits after registration on this Asian women dating site
AsianMelodies is one of the best Asian dating sites in terms of advanced features and tools. The number of Asian singles on AsianMelodies is very high, and the male-to-female ratio here is perfect for men - only 1 out of 3 users is a man. Most women on this Asian dating site are from China, Japan, Korea, and some Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and the Philippines.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Lots of advanced features
Some premium features are quite expensive
Perfect mobile version of site
No mobile app
Nice welcome bonus for new users
OrchidRomance is one of the most popular niche online dating sites for Asian dating. The number of users is extremely high here, and the male-to-female ratio is perfect for every man - there are 3 women for every man on OrchidRomance. The website has an extremely convenient live chat feature, but if you prefer sending long messages with attached media files, you can use the "Mail" service. It's also possible to send gifts to Asian women and to request their personal contact information (not free features). The majority of ladies here are from Korea, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other Asian countries.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
20 free credits after the registration
No free communication with Asian singles
One of the most popular niche Asian dating apps
Some features like gift delivery are quite expensive
Perfect mobile version of the site
LoverWhirl is one of the oldest Asian dating sites - it has a great reputation, and it's certainly worth trying for every man who wants to meet Asian girls. The website is modern and easy-to-use, it offers all the most common messaging tools such as live chat and mails, and it's perfectly optimized for mobile users. Of course, such premium tools as gift delivery are also available. The quality of profiles is pretty high - almost all Asian singles on this site have a lot of photos and very detailed profile descriptions. Most Asian women here are from the Philippines, China, and from Thailand. The number of female profiles is much higher than the number of male users, by the way - the female-to-male ratio on LoverWhirl is around 70-to-30.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Nice mobile version of the site
No free messaging for men
All the new users get 20 credits for free
Not all Asian singles have verified profiles
A very high quality of female profiles
PhiliTalks is a top website that connects singles worldwide and is especially popular among Asian users and Westerners who want to meet them. Now the site has over 80K members - most male users are from the United States, while most female members are from the Philippines. Men outnumber women significantly, which is pretty common for such websites - the male-to-female ratio is now 80 to 20, respectively, but it's hard to say that men don't get enough attention here. The site works as a half-dating half-social media website and accepts everyone who's looking for a foreign partner, but it's only partially free. Those who want to send messages, files, and Letters need to buy credits, but there's a welcome bonus for newcomers.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Free and unlimited access to profiles
Not all male members have detailed bios
Bonus program for users
No mobile app
Lots of advanced features
Asian dating sites: Pros & cons
Should you join one of the Asian websites to find a perfect match? Take a look at all the pros and cons to make the right decision.
❤️Pros
💔Cons
Direct access to profiles of Asian singles
Most niche Asian websites for international dating aren't free
Asian users looking for foreign matches & often willing to intermarry
Deep research is needed to choose the right website
Advanced communication features that allow building a deep emotional connection online
Platforms usually don't give any guarantee of success
Search and matchmaking algorithms that allow finding the best potential partners
Good moderation and support
Do the pros outweigh the cons for you? If yes, joining an Asian dating site might be a good idea.
How to choose the right Asian dating site?
So, if you decided to search for a perfect match in Asia online, you need a good site, and here are the criteria you should pay most attention to when searching for it:
The niche - ensure that the site has the right dating pool, and you'll have a good chance to meet a person who has similar goals and values.
The features - there must be enough good communication features to contact others, get to know each other better, and build a deep emotional connection online.
Pricing policy - prices can be higher or lower, but the policy must be transparent.
Safety - there must be real members with detailed profiles, special features that protect your privacy, and safe payment options.
The research will take time, but if you choose the right site, you'll have a much better chance to succeed.
Asian dating search: How to find a woman on an Asian dating site
It's easy to start chatting with Japanese, Chinese, or Filipina women - most modern dating sites like EasternHoneys and LoverWhirl are quite easy-to-use and convenient, even for those who have never tried Asian dating websites before. But what about the registration and search? Here, we'll explain how to sign up on an Asian dating site and how to find a woman according to your requirements and preferences!
First, choose a dating site - you can take one of the dating sites found by our experts for example Orchidromance and AsianMelodies or you can do your own research to find a decent platform.
Then, enter your email and name into the registration form - typically, they don't require anything else but your email address, name, age, and password. Your phone number isn't required in most cases, but the email address you're using must be valid and real.
After that, answer the questions - most dating sites such as SakuraDate or TheLuckyDate Asia have a personality test during the registration and if you answer the questions correctly, you'll get the best matches.
Confirm your email address and click "Search".
On most Asian dating sites, there are lots of free search filters - you can use all of them right after the registration. From the age and country of residence of a potential girlfriend to her religion and education - you can use all these filters to narrow the search.
Some search tools are not free - this means that you can't use them if you have a free account. You'll need to buy credits or to purchase a premium subscription to use them.
How to write a dating profile? Top tips and examples
How to create a dating profile that will help attract meaningful relationships? Why does your profile headline matter and how to write an interesting profile bio? The answers are waiting for you right here!
Dating profile headlines
Your profile headline is basically the first thing a woman sees. Obviously, if it's not attractive at all, women won't even click on your profile to open it - so the headline must be as catchy as possible. It also must be short - because no one wants to read long, boring headlines. And obviously, it must be about you - you can use quotes, if you want to, but it would be better to write something yourself. That's how you'll express your personality and show women that you're an interesting person.
Dating profile bio
As for the profile bio, it's simple - no long and boring essays here, no personal information (for safety reasons), no stereotypes about Asian singles, and no cliche. Instead, you need to make your profile description short, catchy, fun, and honest. Here are some tips that will help you write a profile bio that will attract lots of Asian singles on a dating site:
Write an interesting story about yourself, about your hobbies, or about your job - storytelling is a perfect option for your dating profile bio.
Make sure some details in your profile description can work as conversation starters. These are so-called "hooks" that can help Asian singles come up with an interesting idea of their first message to you.
Be as short as possible. No one wants to read long and boring essays when it comes to dating sites!
Be funny! Sense of humor is extremely important for Asian singles worldwide - if you make an Asian woman laugh, your chances to attract her will increase drastically!
Be honest about what you're looking for. Not everyone wants to play games - most Asian women want to understand your relationship goals before they send a message to you.
Dating profile examples
Here are some great examples of male profiles we've found on several Asian dating sites. They are different, but they all have 1 thing in common: they work perfectly when it comes to attracting women.
How to talk to girls online? Top 8 Asian dating tips for you
Now, when you know how to create a perfect profile on an asian website for dating like LoverWhirl or Orchidromance, let's talk about another important thing. How to talk to girls on an Asian dating app? How to chat with an Asian single from the Philippines, Japan, China, or South Korea? We analyzed lots of success stories of Americans and Asian-Americans who found a partner on Asian Melodies and other dating apps, we used our knowledge and experience, and we asked relationship experts. Now, we're ready to show you the top Asian dating tips that will help you build your own success story!
Most women you meet online will be quite traditional and family-centered. We don't want to say that all of them want to get married as soon as possible, of course - it's not true, especially if we're talking about young women from developed Asian countries e.g. Japan, Korea, and China. However, most of them are looking for something more serious than a one-night stand - you need to understand that.
Asian girls hate being stereotyped. Unfortunately, that's what many American men do when it comes to online dating - so we highly recommend you not be stereotypical about dating Asian singles. Or, well, if you still have some stereotypes, at least don't talk about them.
Your sense of humor is extremely important. But be careful with sarcasm - there's no such thing as "American sarcasm" in some Asian countries, such as China. And of course, it's about language barriers - they just won't understand some of your jokes because not all Asian ladies on dating sites like AsianMelodies are fluent English speakers.
Always be respectful. The fact American men treat women with respect is one of the main reasons why women from Asia prefer a Western guy to an Asian man!
Be a good listener. This works for both online and offline dates - these women are pretty talkative and they love to talk about everything, so they love it when a man is a good listener.
Dating an Asian: pros and cons
Dating girls with Asian backgrounds might be a great option because, as we've just pointed out, they are not just really beautiful but also quite family-centered and traditional. These are, however, not the only advantages of these women. Here's a list of another 4 Asian women pros:
They love dating men from Western countries. They have different reasons for it, but almost all the girls you meet online will be glad to date a foreign guy.
They are loyal to their partners, it's one of the main things about old-fashioned Asian dating cultures.
They are sincere and direct - if they don't like something, they won't play games about it.
They treat their men with respect - being respectful to a husband/partner is rooted in their culture.
But this doesn't mean people of Asian descent make perfect partners and are 100% the best when it comes to relationships. No - and there are some things you should know about them. Here's a list of the character traits you need to be aware of before you meet Asian ladies online:
Being conservative is not always a good thing, especially if you get used to how Western women behave. Asian ladies are not as outgoing and are not as casual, so if you're looking for casual, short-term relationships, it might be a problem.
The fact these women are very family-centered might be a problem, too - because if you marry an Asian, you marry the whole family (this includes the financial support to her parents, siblings, etc.).
Women from such countries as China are (sometimes) quite materialistic and (often) used to being spoiled with gifts and presents, that's how of their dating culture.
Asian dating sites: All you need to know about romance scam
Romance scams are a serious problem for those interested in international dating. Unfortunately, there are lots of scammers who want to steal your money - but with our tips, you'll learn how not to get scammed.
Use only the best Asian dating sites in USA. EasternHoneys, LoverWhirl, Orchidromance, AsianMelodies, TheLuckyDate Asia - it doesn't really matter which Asian dating app you're going to choose. The only thing that matters is that a website you're going to use should be trusted and reputable.
Never send money to women. Even if a profile looks real, even if it's verified, even if you had a video call with that woman - if she asks you for money, it's either a scammer who's using a fake profile or a "pro dater" who only wants your money. In both cases, you should block the profile and report it, that's all.
Unfortunately, there are lots of fake profiles on dating platforms - so you always need to make sure you're chatting with a real person. Use a CamShare service, call a woman, or ask her to record a short video for you - that's how you'll make sure the woman you're talking to is real.
Never reveal your financial information e.g. your credit card number. Once you do it, your money will be stolen directly from your card - and that's surely not what you want.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.