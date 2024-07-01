Altcoin Sentiment Hits Lowest Point This Year - Presales Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

It’s safe to say that altcoins have been on a quite unpredictable path this year, as the sentiment meter for these types of coins has stopped to the lowest point.

The current bear market also adds to this feeling towards altcoins, as leading coins have had no luck in regaining stability for quite some time now. In this week alone, Ethereum is down by 5.2%, BNB by 4.1%, and XRP is at 4.9%.

Despite all this, there is great excitement for the up-and-coming presale projects – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Sealana ($SEAL), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) and Dice Mega Token ($DICE). They all have enormous growth potential in the following weeks.

Let’s see the details below.

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Crypto to Buy in July 2024 – Quick Analysis

First, let’s briefly check what these coins are all about.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Newest Crypto Project That Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Issues

WienerAI ($WAI) – Combination of AI and Crypto Which Attracts Lots of Investors

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Latest Dog-themed Project With a New Mobile Game That Will Release After the Presale Ends

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Multi-chain Token Featuring Engaging Share2Earn Mechanic

Sealana ($SEAL) – The Enormously Successful Presale Extends For Another Week

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Crypto Educational Platform Which Rewards Its Users For Learning

Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – Massively Popular Crypto Casino Ramps Up the Presale For Their New Token

Fight Night ($FNIO) – Crypto Boxing Game Inspired By The Legend Mike Tyson

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Crypto to Buy in July 2024 – Detailed Analysis

Now that we’ve got the basic knowledge of each coin, let’s check out the details.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Newest Crypto Project That Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Issues

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest meme coin aiming to build on the popularity of the PEPE coin but with a unique twist. Unlike other meme coins, $PEPU will operate on its own blockchain, making it the first of its kind.

This new "Pepe Chain" will be a layer-2 solution designed to address Ethereum's scalability issues, which have long been a concern for investors, especially in the current bear market. The Pepe Chain will offer improved efficiency, lower transaction costs, and increased speed, setting it apart from other similar coins.

The ICO for $PEPU launched just a few days ago and has already seen remarkable success. At the time of writing, fundraising has nearly reached $1.2 million, and this figure is expected to rise as hype for the project continues to grow.

Staking is a significant component of Pepe Unchained's strategy, with 30% of the total token supply allocated for this purpose in tokenomics. Currently, the staking rewards offer an impressive 2128% annual percentage yield (APY). However, as more $PEPU tokens are staked, this percentage will decrease.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

WienerAI ($WAI) – Combination of AI and Crypto Which Attracts Lots of Investors

WienerAI ($WAI) is taking advantage of the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the digital world. They have integrated an AI trading bot that enhances trade predictability and reduces the risk of making bad trades, which could potentially knock you out of the crypto game.