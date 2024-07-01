Plugin & Play

Altcoin Sentiment Hits Lowest Point This Year - Presales Showing No Signs Of Slowing Down

Altcoins' unpredictability increases mixed emotions among investors regarding these coins - these presales are gaining enormous momentum

Altcoin
info_icon

It’s safe to say that altcoins have been on a quite unpredictable path this year, as the sentiment meter for these types of coins has stopped to the lowest point.

The current bear market also adds to this feeling towards altcoins, as leading coins have had no luck in regaining stability for quite some time now. In this week alone, Ethereum is down by 5.2%, BNB by 4.1%, and XRP is at 4.9%.

Despite all this, there is great excitement for the up-and-coming presale projects – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Sealana ($SEAL), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) and Dice Mega Token ($DICE). They all have enormous growth potential in the following weeks.

Let’s see the details below.

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Crypto to Buy in July 2024 – Quick Analysis

First, let’s briefly check what these coins are all about.

  • Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Newest Crypto Project That Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Issues

  • WienerAI ($WAI) – Combination of AI and Crypto Which Attracts Lots of Investors

  • PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Latest Dog-themed Project With a New Mobile Game That Will Release After the Presale Ends

  • Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Multi-chain Token Featuring Engaging Share2Earn Mechanic

  • Sealana ($SEAL) – The Enormously Successful Presale Extends For Another Week

  • 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Crypto Educational Platform Which Rewards Its Users For Learning

  • Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – Massively Popular Crypto Casino Ramps Up the Presale For Their New Token

  • Fight Night ($FNIO) – Crypto Boxing Game Inspired By The Legend Mike Tyson

>>>Buy the Best Crypto Now<<<

Best Crypto to Buy in July 2024 – Detailed Analysis

Now that we’ve got the basic knowledge of each coin, let’s check out the details.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Newest Crypto Project That Fixes Ethereum’s Scalability Issues

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is the latest meme coin aiming to build on the popularity of the PEPE coin but with a unique twist. Unlike other meme coins, $PEPU will operate on its own blockchain, making it the first of its kind.

This new "Pepe Chain" will be a layer-2 solution designed to address Ethereum's scalability issues, which have long been a concern for investors, especially in the current bear market. The Pepe Chain will offer improved efficiency, lower transaction costs, and increased speed, setting it apart from other similar coins.

The ICO for $PEPU launched just a few days ago and has already seen remarkable success. At the time of writing, fundraising has nearly reached $1.2 million, and this figure is expected to rise as hype for the project continues to grow.

Staking is a significant component of Pepe Unchained's strategy, with 30% of the total token supply allocated for this purpose in tokenomics. Currently, the staking rewards offer an impressive 2128% annual percentage yield (APY). However, as more $PEPU tokens are staked, this percentage will decrease.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

WienerAI ($WAI) – Combination of AI and Crypto Which Attracts Lots of Investors

WienerAI ($WAI) is taking advantage of the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the digital world. They have integrated an AI trading bot that enhances trade predictability and reduces the risk of making bad trades, which could potentially knock you out of the crypto game.
WienerAI
info_icon

The platform's interface is highly user-friendly, catering to both experienced traders and those who are just starting with cryptocurrency. This accessibility ensures that anyone can navigate and utilize the platform effectively, regardless of their prior experience in the crypto market.

You can currently purchase $WAI tokens for $0.000702 each, making it an attractive offer, especially considering the presale has already raised over $6.6 million. With the next price increase just $200k away, early investors have a chance to get in at a lower cost before the price goes up.

>>>Buy WienerAI Now<<<

PlayDoge ($PLAY) – Latest Dog-themed Project With a New Mobile Game That Will Release After the Presale Ends

PlayDoge ($PLAY) is making a strong bid to capture the expanding Play2Earn sector with its upcoming mobile game, set to release after the official launch. The game is a modern take on the classic 90s Tamagotchi Pets, where players must regularly care for their virtual pets to prevent them from running away or dying.

PlayDoge
info_icon

Players will earn $PLAY tokens for their activities within the game, more specifically by playing, visiting, and completing mini-games with their dogs. Additionally, a leaderboard system will reward the top players with extra tokens, adding a competitive edge and encouraging consistent engagement.

The presale has been extraordinarily successful, raising $5.2 million in record time. The presale is structured in phases, with the price increasing at each stage. Currently, $PLAY tokens are priced at $0.00513 each, but this price is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming phases.

>>>Buy PlayDoge Now<<<

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) – Multi-chain Token Featuring Engaging Share2Earn Mechanic

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) is an exciting new meme coin that leverages the benefits of multiple blockchain networks. While its primary network is Base, you can also acquire $DAWGZ through Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche.

The ongoing presale has achieved significant milestones, raising over $2.2 million so far. Currently, you can purchase $DAWGZ at a rate of $0.005534 per token.

Base Dawgz
info_icon

Additionally, the project offers innovative ways to earn tokens. The team has introduced a Share2Earn mechanism, rewarding users with points for creating and sharing Base Dawgz-related content. These points can later be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens.

The tokenomics of Base Dawgz are also attracting many investors. Of the total 8.45 million tokens, 20% is allocated for the presale, 20% for staking, 20% for decentralized exchanges (DEX), 15% for $DAWGZ rewards, 15% for marketing, and 10% for listings.

>>>Buy Base Dawgz Now<<<

Sealana ($SEAL) – The Enormously Successful Presale Extends For Another Week

Sealana ($SEAL) is a new crypto project based on the Solana blockchain. The presale phase has been highly successful, prompting an extension to give investors another week to acquire $SEAL tokens. The presale will now conclude on July 2nd, with the official airdrop starting immediately after.

Sealana
info_icon

Investors purchasing $SEAL on July 1st will need to wait until the airdrop is completed to receive their tokens. The token is priced at a fixed rate of $0.022, but this price is expected to increase significantly after the launch.

One key factor in Sealana's success is its recognizable avatar. Inspired by the popular South Park character Gamer Guy, the avatar features his iconic look with a hunched posture, nerdy glasses, and a dazed stare at the screen.

>>>Buy Sealana Now<<<

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Crypto Educational Platform Which Rewards Its Users For Learning

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is a leading crypto-learning platform with over 710,000 users and more than 2 million email subscribers. It's not surprising, given that the platform offers a total of 79 hours of crypto courses.

They are planning to launch their native token, $99BTC. The current presale phase has been extremely successful, raising over $2.3 million. You can purchase $99BTC for $0.0011 per token, but this price will increase with each new presale phase.

99Bitcoins
info_icon

In addition to the token launch, 99Bitcoins has introduced a Learn2Earn element. Users who complete courses and stay active on the platform will earn token rewards.

The total supply of $99BTC is 99 billion tokens, reflecting the platform's name. The token distribution is as follows: 10.5% for the presale, 14% for staking, 27.5% for project funds, 17% for community rewards, 8% for liquidity, and 23% for marketing.

>>>Buy 99Bitcoins Now<<<

Mega Dice Token ($DICE) – Massively Popular Crypto Casino Ramps Up the Presale For Their New Token

Mega Dice Token
info_icon

Mega Dice Token ($DICE) is a new addition to the well-known Mega Dice crypto casino. The casino boasts over 50,000 players, with 10,000 active each month. It offers more than 5,000 games and nearly 50 sports and e-sports betting options, making it a standout in the competitive online casino market.

Currently, the $DICE token is in its presale phase, having already raised over $1.5 million. The token is priced at $0.0825 each.

Mega Dice is further enhancing its appeal with lucrative rewards for $DICE stakers. Players who hold onto their tokens and participate in the casino will receive additional rewards based on their performance. This strategy promotes stable token growth and provides added security for investors.

>>> Buy Mega Dice Token Now <<<

Fight Night ($FNIO) – Crypto Boxing Game Inspired By The Legend Mike Tyson

Fight Night ($FNIO) is the freshest meme coin with Play2Earn elements, heavily inspired by boxing legends like Mike Tyson. Its native $FNIO token will be a part of the ecosystem of the upcoming retro-style boxing game.

One of the key features of Fight Night is its staking rewards, which offer a high annual percentage yield (APY). Additionally, the play-to-earn mechanics in the boxing game provide further incentives for players.

What sets Fight Night apart is its practical application within the game and the benefits of staking, making it more than just a meme coin.

>>> Buy the Best Crypto Now <<<

Conclusion

As the bear market continues to wreak havoc on the market, investors are eager to find the next big coin that will make up for their losses.

Many coins are emerging daily and options are endless, however, none are more promising than Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), WienerAI ($WAI), PlayDoge ($PLAY), Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), Sealana ($SEAL), 99Bitcoins ($99BTC) and Dice Mega Token ($DICE).

They all have successful presales, promising tokenomics, and strong community backing, making them a must-have in every crypto portfolio.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  3. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  4. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  5. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign