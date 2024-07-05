5 Best Online Casino Nepal – 8MBets, 1xbet, Mostbet, Evo33, Bet365

Nepal’s popular online casino gaming, sports betting, and entertainment games website is 8MBets Online Casino Nepal. Approved by Curacao Gaming Authority, it also has approvals from Bmm, iTech Labs, and Cloudflare.

Game Selection

Slot Games: A vast array of slot games from Joker, Jili, Naga, HBN, Funky, and several others. You can play 3 Coins, 3 Fruits Win etc.

Live Casino: 8MBets provides live games from Ezugi, Dream Gaming, Oriental, SBO, and Evo.

Sport: A coverage of major sports events and leagues from BT, SBO and UG.

Bonuses and Promotions

The casino provides a range of bonuses and promos. The following are the current bonuses offered:

Daily plan bonus up to 15%

168% slot welcome bonus

Starter Pack 500 Free 300

Daily 40% bonus

15% slot bonus and many more.

Payment Methods

Information about the payment methods offered is not available on the 8MBets Casino website, but you can contact customer support to inquire about your preferred payment methods.

Customer Support

The customer support of the casino can be reached via the following;

Live chat

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email at 8mbetsnp@gmail.com

Facebook

Instagram

Telephone (+9779703117876)

2. 1xbet Online Gambling Website Nepal

1xbet has spread to many countries, and Nepal is one of the countries where it is popular. Its easy-to-use design and the wide variety of bets offered attracts Nepalese. The gambling site was established in 2007 and is licensed by Curacao Gaming.

Game Selection

This 1xbet online casino Nepal offers 500 games. Hundreds of casinos and live casino games are available from the best brands, covering slot, table, and card games. These games are supplied by the best software providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Play ‘n Go, Quickspin, and Red Tiger, among others.

Bonuses and Promotions

New players get a significant bonus, which can also be a deposit match or free bets. Existing customers have it even better. They are included in the fun with free cards, cashback offers, and special event promotions. These bonuses add flavour to the betting system and may increase your possibilities of success.

Payment Methods

The accepted payment methods include credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies for those who wish to diversify.

Customer Support

1xbet’s customer support is available via live chat, email, and phone.

3. Mostbet Online Gambling Website Nepal

Mostbet Casino has rapidly formed a steady audience base and is loved by Nepali sports lovers. Since its establishment in 2009, the site has earned users' trust, emphasizing services optimized for Nepali users.

The online casino company is under a legal license from Curaçao Antillephone N. V., confirming its legal business.

Game Selection

Slots - Three-reel slots

Table games - Roulette, Blackjack, and Roulette

Video poker games - Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild

Instant win games - Keno, Scratchcard

Live casino games - Live Baccarat, Live Blackjack and Live Roulette

Unique specialty games - virtual sports, arcade games, and lotteries.

Bonuses and Promotions

The current online casino bonuses and promotions offered include the following;

Welcome Bonus 46000 NPR + 250 FS for Casino Games

25% Bonus on Any Amount Deposited

Payment Methods

MostBet Casino offers a variety of options for funding your account, accommodating diverse preferences. These include Moru, PayTime, Perfect Money, ICash, Cellpay, Imepay, Khati, eSewa, and Cryptocurrencies.

Customer Support

MostBet provides accessible and efficient customer support:

Live Chat

Email Support: For technical support, you can mail NEPAL@MOSTBET.COM

4. Evo33 Online Gambling Website Nepal

Evo33 is an online casino Nepal site, operated and licensed by Gaming Curacao, also known as Honour Gaming. It has an aesthetically appealing website and a simple user interface. It features many gaming aspects related to casino players. These include games like slots, esports, fishing, lottery, etc., and bonuses and promotions.

Game Selection

Slot Games: Evo33 has a diverse set of slot games, including Aviator, Dice, Goal, Hi Hilo, and many others.

Live Casino: The site provides live events from leading developers of software solutions in the casino Industry, including Ezugi, Big Gaming, Sexy Baccarat, Super Spade, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution Gaming.

Fishing Games: The fishing games operate under Joker, Jili, and Big Gaming.

eSport: The major sports events and leagues info, provided by SBOBET, iBCBet, BTi, Saba Sports, Bet33, 2B

Bonuses and Promotions

This Evo33 casino provides further incentives in the form of bonuses and promotions. They offer you a welcome bonus, bonuses in a live casino, bonuses for slots, special VIP bonuses, bonuses for referrals, virtual sports, and sports. These promotions also have activation and expiry dates, similar to how voucher codes or coupons work.

Current Bonuses and Promotional Offers

150% slot welcome bonus

100% Sport Welcome Bonus

30% slot daily bonus

25% Referral bonus

15% on the deposit made on the live casino for the user every day.

10% IBC daily bonus

15% Happy Friday bonus

Payment Methods

These specifics concerning the kinds of payments accepted are kept from the site.

Customer Support

The customer support is available through:

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email: evo33npl@gmail.com

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Live Chat

5. Bet365 Online Gambling Website Nepal

Bet365 casino is one of the most reputation and best online casino sites for Nepalese. It offers hundreds of games from some of the leading producers of online games. Players will be able to use a plethora of special deals and offers.

The casino is incredibly famed for its comfort in putting money into a player’s account and receiving assistance from the administration. Bet365 is licensed and regulated by the British Gambling Commission.

Game Selection

The majority of the games offered are slots. These slot games feature a distinct theme and conceptualization. The games cater to players of different tastes. The noticeable categories include mythological selections, such as the Age of the Gods series or licensed options, such as Pink Panther and Matrix or even general Asian influence slots and much more. The products have a lot of variety; anyone would be happy with this range.

However, Bet365 Casino does offer many table game variants. Here, one will find all the trademarks of this type of game: blackjack, roulette, craps, casino poker, baccarat, etc. By offering various kinds of attractive and high-standard games, the casino can provide entertainment in a range adequate to the needs of every single player for hours.

Payment Methods

Generally speaking, the choice of payment methods accepted by Bet365 is vast, and it is roughly the same in both cases – deposit and withdrawal. Some available deposit methods include Visa, Master credit/debit cards, ApplePay, PayPal, Trustly, Paysafecard, and direct bank transfer.

Customer Support

You can contact customer support at Bet365 via the live chat service if you need any assistance.

5 Best Casinos in Kathmandu, Nepal

We know that casinos in Kathmandu, Nepal, are quite famous. Here are the top 5 best casino in Kathmandu that you can't miss out on.

1. Casino Mahjong in Kathmandu

Casino Mahjong is a well-known casino situated in Kathmandu, Nepal. Located inside the Soaltee Crowne Plaza Hotel, it provides gamblers with a classy and comfortable gaming environment. The Soaltee Crowne Plaza is located at Tahachal, meaning that domestic and foreign tourists have free access to the area.

Game Offerings

Since Casino Mahjong is designed for numerous players, it will be possible to discover different games that are familiar to every person. The game offerings include:

Table Games: There are game options for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. Such games are favorites among experienced players and those who try their hand at gambling for the first time.

Slot Machines: The casino has many standards and progressive slot machines with varying themes and jackpots to keep slot lovers busy.

Mahjong: Like the title, Casino Mahjong has Mahjong, a Chinese game that seems to be a hit among many visitors.

Popular Games and Unique Features

The first thing that is most noticeable with Casino Mahjong is that it promotes the Mahjong experience to the fullest.

Amenities

Casino Mahjong offers a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable visit:

Dining: To complement gambling, the casino has restaurants, from cafes to large restaurants, that offer various types of food.

Entertainment: Having live bands and shows, both musical and cultural, improve the atmosphere of the casino.

Other Facilities: The casino also offers the guests some lounging and bar facilities to serve them as they engage in conversations. Furthermore, there is luxurious accommodation, including a Spa and fitness center; Soaltee Crowne Plaza is a one-stop shopping and leisure destination.

Customer Experience

Visitors of Casino Mahjong hold the casino in high esteem. Common praises for the customer experience include:

Friendly Staff

Clean and Well-Maintained

Diverse Game Selection

2. Casino Pride in Kathmandu

Another significant casino tourist attraction in Kathmandu is Casino Pride, based in the city center of Kathmandu. Located in Hyatt Regency Hotel, Casino Pride is a perfect example of the combination of comfort and fun for local and foreign visitors. Convenience to different places or activities is another advantage that those who want to visit the casino have regarding its location in Kathmandu.

Game Offerings

Casino Pride offers a diverse array of games to cater to different gaming preferences:

Table Games: These include blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and other famous tabletop games.

Slot Machines: The creativity shown here is rather impressive. Their collection of slot games is impressive, and they offer many progressive slots and games with unique themes.

Other Games: Other games include Andar Bahar, Flush, and Money Wheel, which give the user more game choices.

Popular Games and Unique Features

This casino reinvents its games often. New or hit games are constantly added to its game catalog. Some of the popular games are Casino War 5, Texas Hold’em Poker, Mini Flush.

Amenities

Casino Pride ensures a comprehensive and enjoyable experience with a range of amenities.

Dining: Most casinos have restaurants ranging from basic cafeterias to fine dining restaurants that offer international and local dishes.

Entertainment: Entertainment facilities featuring live music, performances of cultural troupes, and themed entertainment enhance the feel of the casino.

Other Facilities: The casino has a bar area for guests to have drinks while they can also relax in the lounge area. Hotel Hyatt Regency has comfortable rooms, SPA, fitness, and a swimming pool where the guests can rest.

Customer Experience

The management of Casino Pride has noted that guests have given the company warm remarks. Highlights of customer reviews include:

Professional Staff

Clean and Modern Facilities

Wide Range of Games

Lively Atmosphere

3. Casino Palace in Kathmandu

Casino Palace is one of the best casino Nepal businesses in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. It is located inside the Hotel Del’ Annapurna, which gives its visitors the best gaming services. The casino targets local and foreign clients and offers a glamorous venue for gamers.

Game Offerings

Table Games: Some popular Table Games are roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and different types of poker.

Slot Machines: Many slot games – classic and modern, with different themes and bet ranges.

Electronic Games: New video slot machines for a practical gambling experience.

Popular Games and Unique Features

Popular games include American Roulette, Blackjack, Texas Hold-em Poker.

Amenities

Dining: A restaurant where guests can enjoy food in their best form, a lounge for a quick but quality meal, and a bar with an extensive drinks list.

Entertainment: Live entertainment that occurs frequently and could include music concerts, cultural dances, and other occasions of a similar nature.

Accommodation: Spacious chambers and suites in the Hotel Del’ Annapurna will be available for the casino customers.

Other Facilities: Other amenities provided are a health and beauty club, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a business and conferencing center for the businesspersons.

Customer Experience

People are generally satisfied with the services offered by Casino Palace and the available utilities.

4. Deltin Casino in Kathmandu

The Kathmandu casino belongs to the Deltin Group, the chain of casinos in Nepal and India, mainly represented by luxurious casinos. A cosmopolitan casino in the capital city of Kathmandu, Nepal, showcases a high-quality gambling atmosphere surrounded by a cultural atmosphere. The primary goal of establishing the facility is to offer a global standard in delivering gaming products and services encompassing sophisticated facilities.

Game Offerings

Deltin Casino in Kathmandu features a variety of games catering to different preferences and skill levels:

Table Games: Blackjack, the Wheel of Fortune, chemin de fer, and poker.

Slot Machines: A row of e-slots for the players wishing to play a slot selection under different themes or get a chance to win a big jackpot.

Live Gaming: Real-time gaming, in which the players simultaneously play with the casino dealers in games like live blackjack and live roulette.

Popular Games and Unique Features

Andar Bahar

Teen Patti

Progressive Jackpot Slots

Amenities

Dining: Range of restaurants and eating places specializing in Nepali foods and foods from other parts of the world.

Entertainment: Live performances, music shows, and cultural entertainment for the guests.

VIP Services: Spa areas and personal attending for the super-users and other guests of the corresponding rank.

Recreational amenities: Those amenities by which people can be relieved of their day-to-day stresses and strains.

Customer Experience

Overall, some staff members received a positive reception concerning their professional conduct and friendliness. People also love the wide range and versatility of the casino's dining services and other facilities.

5. Bally's Casino in Kathmandu

The Bally's Casino is located in Kathmandu, Nepal. It is centered in Malla Hotel, which operates at a five-star level and is located in the city's central business area, thus expanding its coverage to locals and tourists when they visit the area. Bally’s Casino seems oriented mainly toward a prestigious, comfortable, high-quality atmosphere.

Game Offerings

Bally's Casino offers various gaming options to suit different preferences.

Table Games: American and European roulette, blackjack, baccarat, several Poker games, and others.

Slot Machines: A wide variety of slot machines of different types, themes, and levels of the bet.

Popular Games and Unique Features

Popular games include European Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, Texas Hold’em Poker.

Amenities

Bally's Casino offers several amenities to enhance the overall experience for its customers:

Dining: There are several restaurants – fine dining, a cafe for a snack, and a bar where guests can taste different alcoholic beverages.

Entertainment: Dancing, songs, and some live cultural events, Shows, and events that carry specific themes to ensure guests’ entertainment.

Accommodation: Sleek accommodations at Malla Hotel are available to cater to the comfort of casino clients.

Other Facilities: Other features comprise a Spa and Fitness center, a swimming pool, and business and secretarial services for business persons on working and other business-related trips.

Customer Experience

People, or instead, customers who visit Bally’s Casino, have averagely pleasant things to say regarding this venture. Critical points from customer feedback include the quality of service and the fact that the leading casino is considered very elegant and, thus, might be preferred by casual and regular guests.

Overview of Online Gambling in Nepal

Online gambling in Nepal exists in a legal grey zone. While Nepal has strict laws regulating physical casinos, primarily aimed at visitors, the current regulations do not explicitly address online gambling. This means that although online gambling is neither explicitly permitted nor banned, it is not legal and does not hold a license within the country.

Due to this ambiguous legal stance, many Nepalese players turn to overseas platforms for their online betting activities.

Tips for Choosing the Best Online Casino in Nepal

Reputation

The reputation of an online casino is crucial. It is essential to choose a trustworthy online casino Nepal, as a reputable platform will prioritize honesty and will not jeopardize its hard-earned popularity.

Licensing

Online gambling, especially in Nepal casinos, is considered to be in the grey area. As for Nepali licensed online casinos, there are none, unfortunately. However, players can gamble at online casinos with an appropriate license issued by a reliable commission. In most regions of the globe, if not all, such as Nepal, the legal and secure possibilities remain the MGA-licensed online casinos, the Curacao Gaming or those licensed by the UKGC.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions are standard features in online casinos in Nepal. These rewards are essential, as they ensure that the promotions offered by leading Nepal online casinos are attractive and fair.

Game Variety

For maximum enjoyment, it's important that the best online casino Nepal offer:

Many Software Providers

Extensive Game Selection

Live Table Games

Progressive Jackpots

Payment Methods

It is always good to have abundant and trustworthy depots at hand. It makes one of the most significant components of the online gambling process, namely, deposit and withdrawal, more efficient. Two examples of mobile wallet system operators are Khalti in Nepal and eSewa. Unfortunately, locating online casinos that support these payment solutions isn't easy.

Conclusion

Online casinos are steadily gaining popularity in Nepal, with several reputable and legally operating websites such as 8MBets, 1xbet, Mostbet, Evo33, and Bet365 offering a wide range of games, bonuses, and responsive customer support. These best online casino Nepal cater to the specific preferences of Nepalese players, ensuring a comprehensive and enjoyable gambling experience.

Though there is no precise legal regulation concerning online gambling in Nepal, such platforms work under international countries' licenses, making gambling safe for the players. Regarding diverse game suites, payment and withdrawal options, or stellar customer support, these top online casinos are the right choices for Nepalese players searching for great online gambling sites.

FAQs About Online Casino Nepal

Is online casino legal in Nepal?

The legal situation for online gambling does not appear to be in Nepal. It has been established that online gambling is legal, but no law states it specifically. As it is not legal or regulated in the country, Nepalese people do indulge in actual gambling through foreign online casino sites.

What are the best online casinos in Nepal?

Some of the best online casino available to Nepalese players are 8MBets, 1xBet, Mostbet, Evo33, and Bet365. I prioritize and recommend 8MBets.

Are online casinos safe in Nepal?

Online casinos are safe if the platforms that offer such services are genuine and licensed to provide their services to customers.

How do I know if an online casino is reputable?

To evaluate the reputation of an online casino, you should consider the licenses granted by the authorized organizations, positive feedback from the players and the professionals, the application of the security measures, including SSL encryption, the certificates of fair plays by the independent auditors (as eCOGRA), and the reasonable requirements to the clients and bonuses. The aforementioned best online casino Nepal fit these criteria.

Can I play online casino games on my mobile device?

Yes, nearly all online casino Nepal have a mobile version of the website or an application to access them on a mobile device. These mobile platforms are often designed to ensure a great playing experience.

What bonuses can I expect from online casinos in Nepal?

You will get welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, cash-back rewards, and loyalty programs.

Is casino available in Nepal?

Of course, there are many physical casinos in Nepal, though most are limited to hotel casinos for tourists. There are many, but some of the most famous ones are Casino Palace in Kathmandu, Bally’s Casino in Kathmandu, and Deltin Casino in Kathmandu.

Is there entry fee for casino in Nepal?

Yes, many of the casinos operating in Nepal require an entry fee for locals, especially players below a certain status. The fee is recommended to be flexible and depends on the casino location and the services required. Visitors intending to stay at the related hotels get free access to the park.

What is the minimum bet in Nepal casino?

Generally, the lowest limit players can wager in Nepalese casinos differs from one casino to another.

Can Nepali citizens play casinos in Nepal?

Nepali citizens can participate in casinos in Nepal, but they charge entry fees and must present their identification cards. Some casinos may have different rules when it comes to local players than when they have tourists.

If I want to play online casino in Bangladesh, which are the top ones?

I suggest 8MBets as one of the top online casinos in Bangladesh, as this brand is accessible in multiple countries, not just Nepal.

