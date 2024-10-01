5 Best Cryptocurrencies To Buy Before October Bull Market

October is here already, and if history repeats itself, we’re about to witness a massive bull cycle. It’s no wonder it’s called Uptober, as the entire crypto market is ready for a bullish momentum. Interestingly, institutional traders now show interest in cryptoassets, which signals a potential surge you wouldn’t want to miss.
However, the trick to getting ahead of this bull run isn’t to chase the top coins like Bitcoin or Ethereum, as they’ve already taken off. The real magic lies in getting in early before the big moves begin. So, if you’re ready to ride the October wave and make serious gains, we’ve got you covered!
Today’s article showcases five cryptos ready to make a splash in the market, and they can be your golden ticket to potential fortune. Therefore, get your digital purse ready and read this piece to discover these gems. All set? Let’s dive right in.
Pepe Unchained (PEPU): A Novel Meme Project That Utilizes Layer 2 Scaling Solutions
Pepe Unchained tops our list as the best buy for October, given its $16 million presale funding success and its ability to capture the attention of crypto whales and investors. This rising star blends two of the hottest trends in the market: meme coins and layer 2 blockchain.
While aiming to be a grander successor to Pepe Coin, Pepe Unchained promises lightning-fast transactions at low costs for meme coin enthusiasts. It’s not surprising to see it gathering serious momentum. This new layer 2 network promises to be 100 times faster than Ethereum, which is exciting. There’s also instant bridging to the Ethereum network, making Pepe Unchained a game-changer for meme coin traders.
And if that’s not enough to stir you towards investing, the Pepe Unchained team is rolling out a custom-built Decentralized Exchange and block explorer as added perks to its ecosystem. If you’re a meme coin developer, the project introduces a grant program called “Pepe Frens with Benefits.” This adds extra incentives if you decide to do more than just invest in the project.
Additionally, the project introduces its native staking platform, where you can stake its native token, PEPU, and earn a jaw-dropping 100+% Annual Percentage Yield (APY). Remarkably, over 1.2 billion PEPU tokens have been staked, showcasing investors’ confidence in its passive income capabilities.
Crypto experts like 99Bitcoins and ClayBro are optimistic about Pepe Unchained’s trajectory, with bold predictions reaching 100x post-presale. The project has also undergone security audits by Coinsult and SolidProof to add to its credibility.
Interestingly, getting in on the PEPU presale is easy. Simply connect your ERC-20 wallet and purchase the tokens with ETH or USDT at $0.00989. Afterward, you can stake them to earn more before the official listing.
As the layer 2 sector continues to boom, Pepe Unchained is poised to ride this bullish wave. This is more than just a meme coin; it’s a revolutionary ecosystem ready to deliver faster and cheaper solutions. Don’t miss out on this next big thing.
MemeBet Token (MEMEBET): A RemarkableGambleFi Project For Meme Coins
Next on our list is MemeBet Token, a crypto casino project that is captivating gamblers and degens with its blend of humor and the GambleFi sector. Interestingly, within less than a month of presale activity, this project has raised over $300,000 in capital by selling its native token, MEMEBET, and investors are eager to cash in on the fun and rewards it promises.
MemeBet Token sets out to be different by becoming the first project to allow users to wager with meme coins on its telegram-based casino. So you can bet with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Floki and hope to hit the jackpot with its casino games. With the crypto gambling sector ready to boom in the coming bull run, this project is poised to be at the forefront, delivering gains to those bold enough to get in early.
Besides placing bets with meme coins, MEMEBET holders are set to enjoy tons of mouth-watering perks. They can access the project’s VIP program, future airdrop rewards, and the highly anticipated Lootboxes, packed with real-world prizes and bonuses. Additionally, getting involved in its presale is beneficial, as its tokens are available at a discounted rate of $0.0255 per coin.
Purchasing MEMEBET tokens is easy, as you can make purchases via ETH, USDT, or bank cards. The project has rolled out a massive airdrop to celebrate its early presale success, offering ten lucky individuals a cool $1,000 in MEMEBET tokens. The instructions to get involved are available on its presale website, so take advantage of this rewarding opportunity.
Overall, MemeBet Token is set to transform the face of crypto casinos. Also, the project is a verified sponsor of the Argentina national football team, which adds further optimism to its bullish projection. If you enjoy fun yet rewarding gambling, MemeBet is your next big bet. Don’t fade!
Crypto All-Stars (STARS): The First Universal Staking Platform For Meme Coins
The meme coin frenzy continues, and this new player, Crypto All-Stars, prepares to capitalize on this momentum and capture investors’ attention with its utility. While the project injects humor into its platform, it aims to unite meme coin lovers from different blockchains with its unique staking system.
Thanks to its MemeVault, you can stake meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Floki, and more to earn rewards in the project’s native token, STARS. And we’re not talking small rewards here; right now, you can enjoy annual yields of over 700% by staking STARS tokens. So, rather than waiting for your tokens to moon before you sell, you can stake them first and unlock bountiful gains.
The beauty of this MemeVault platform is its simplicity and interoperability capabilities. Rather than juggle multiple wallets and stake-to-earn platforms, you can lock your meme coins (regardless of their blockchain) in the MemeVault and stack up STARS tokens. This approach ensures users can stake confidently and securely.
It’s no surprise that the Crypto All-Stars presale has raised over $1.8 million, with each STARS token priced at $0.001471. Plus, the project’s smart contract has undergone thorough audits by Coinsult and SolidProof to put users’ minds at rest.
And that’s not all! The project is getting major buzz in the crypto community and has come under the radar of top influencers famous for calling 100x projects early on. Popular YouTubers ClayBro and Jacob Bury are now making early predictions for Crypto All-Stars, claiming at least 10x, even 100x, for early birds.
As the project plans to list on exchanges soon, Crypto All-Stars is primed for big gains in the market. So, it’s vital to get in early before it takes off. Who knows? This can be the next 100x gem of the year.
Flockerz (FLOCK): A Utility-driven Meme Project
Flockers is another playful meme project with a serious twist worthy of attention. Unlike most meme coins in the market, this new gem gives you real power via its Vote-to-Earn (VTE) system. As a token holder, you can vote on big decisions like marketing campaigns, future token burns, and platform updates.
The sweetest part? You get to earn FLOCK tokens as you participate. So, it’s a rewarding democracy where you get paid to make your voice heard! The project also introduces a decentralized platform, Flocktopia, where your votes can help guide the project and shape its future. This active involvement offers more excitement than just holding meme coins.
Flockerz's presale is ongoing, with over $300,000 raised. You can get involved by purchasing FLOCK tokens at $0.0056559 and enjoying a 7,000+% APY. Its roadmap, including token listings, global marketing, and a staking system, shows immense growth potential. So, get involved with this project and prepare to record satisfactory gains.
EarthMeta (EMT): Shiny Metaverse Project with Exciting Promises
Remember Metaverse-based projects? They are back with a bang and ready to deliver new prospects with fantastic use cases and profits. The new contender stepping up is EarthMeta, which blends AI-powered insights with virtual real estate ownership that goes beyond the basics.
How so? This project allows you to purchase entire cities (not just plots of land) as NFTs. Thanks to its AI algorithms, users can make smarter investments by analyzing the real-world value of these cities. So rather than purchasing land and leaving it to chance if it will grow, you’re now guided by real-time data to predict which cities will increase in value.
Interestingly, you can enjoy a 1% tax on transactions within your city as an owner, a passive income for your hard work. And if you’re ambitious for more gains, you can rise to President by owning more valuable cities and collecting more tax!
EarthMeta’s presale is on, with over $1.6 million raised. You can get involved to earn free NFT cities and enjoy high staking yields of over 50%. This project shows serious potential. Don’t miss out on its prospects!
Uptober is Here: These Projects Will Deliver Massive Gains Soon
As October’s bull market looms, there’s no better time to get ahead of this incoming momentum. The crypto market is heating up with excitement, and smart investors are eyeing the best coins to stack up on before the surge. So far, this article has dished out top projects that could be your golden tickets to ride the upcoming bullish wave and experience massive gains. Once again, don’t fade these fantastic gems!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.