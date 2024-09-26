3 Reasons Why Solana Will Reach New ATH - Positive Market Sentiment Showing Huge Gains For New Cryptos

Solana has always been the go to token when it comes to solid returns and has been the base network of many successful projects in the past.
Also, with the recent FED interest cuts, we’ve seen an exponential rise in the value of nearly 10%, which sparked the question, will it reach a new ATH soon? Investors believe so.
However, experts think that traders should opt for alternative types of coins. They believe that the biggest potential lies in the meme coin market, especially with projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS).
Let’s check out the details below.
Top Reasons Why Solana Will Reach an ATH This Year – New Tokens Promise Even Bigger Surges
Solana’s has always been one of the most promising altcoins out there, and this time around, it’s no different. It has been more than 3 years since its last all-time high, and with the recent price increase and market developments, investors think that it will reach one very soon.
First of all, last week’s Fed decision greatly affected the market, and similarly to the previous cut four years ago, it has started a bull run. This bull run will drive the prices up and is one of the main reasons for this prediction.
Second, the network’s reliability was one of the most worked-on features this year. In 2022, the network dealt with four major outages, which sparked concerns about its overall stability.
But things took a turn for the better in 2023, with just one outage reported. Fast forward to 2024, and Solana only experienced a brief disruption in February, putting its stability closer to that of other top blockchains.
In addition, its rising popularity in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces has helped boost its total value locked (TVL) and overall market activity.
Solana’s lower transaction fees and faster processing times compared to Ethereum are making it an increasingly attractive platform, positioning it as a strong contender for future market dominance.
However, leading industry sources believe that the new Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) promise far better results and returns.
Let’s see the reasons why below.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Reaches New Milestone Amidst Massive Whale Activity – 100x On The Horizon?
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is one of the top presales this year and it will only get better thanks to the team’s detication to improve on it.
The biggest selling point of this project is that it has its own blockchain, called “Pepe Chain”. This new network is structured as a Layer-2 design, made specifically to tackle all problems that the original Pepe coin has with Ethereum.
Most notably, it fixes the scalability issue that has long plagued ETH. Also, it increases speed, lowers transaction costs, and improves on the security feature, making this token even more appealing.
On top of that, the newly implemented “Pepe Frens With Benefits” feature allows independent developers to construct their own applications or projects on this new blockchain, further enhancing $PEPU and its predicted price surge.
Project’s ongoing presale is one of the biggest ones in terms of sales reaching an astonishing $15 million. Even though it always had fundraising momentum, this success is atributed to the recent whale activity, where major investors have secured their share of tokens.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) Is One of The Most Promising Gambling Tokens Featuring Numerous Rewards For Early Participants
Memebet Token ($MEMBET) has quickly captured the attention of investors, and for good reason. Despite being a relatively new ICO, it has already seen impressive progress, raising over $280k in record time.
The $MEMEBET token is currently available for the low price of $0.0253. However, its the new price is just around the corner as the presale is structured in price-increasing stages.
This token is a part of the soon-to-be-launched Memebet Casino. The casino aims to redefine the online gambling world as it’s built from the ground up specifically for meme enthusiats. Using some of the internet’s most iconic memes, it adds a creative and fun spin, setting itself apart from your typical casino themes.
When it comes to tokenomics, 70% of the total supply is reserved for the presale, giving early investors a chance to grab a solid stake and help drive the project’s initial growth. The other 30% is split up, with 20% allocated to casino rewards, tying the token directly to the gaming platform, and 10% set aside for liquidity, ensuring the project operates smoothly as it grows.
The project launched the Casino Gleam campaign to engage the community, which will run until the casino officially opens. This promotion offers airdrops and rewards to those who buy tokens, interact with the project on social media, and sign up for the casino platform.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Adopts a Totally New Way of Staking – This New Feature Is Attracting Numerous Investors
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is set to be a game changer in the meme coin market thanks to its brand-new feature.
This project introduces the all-new MemeVault ecosystem, where you can stake your favorite meme coins under one platform.
As laid out in the project’s whitepaper, this platform is set to support some of the most recognizable meme coins, including Shiba Inu, Pepe, Floki Inu, Mog Coin, Brett, Bonk, and Dogecoin. It’s the first of its kind, as no other project has introduced unified staking like this.
Investors who choose this option will get rewarded $STARS tokens. However, staking this token is one of the most lucrative options on the market. Currently, you can get APY rewards of up to 935% making it a very tempting choice for anyone eyeing long-term gains.
Also, the team behind this project also rewards stakers with a token multiplier getting them a chance to 3x their holdings.
This innovative approach to meme coins has already caught the investment world's attention, raising over $1.58 million in its ongoing presale. Right now, you can get $STARS for a cheap price of $0.0014593 per token.
Conclusion
With Solana’s recent surge and predictions that it could hit a new all-time high soon, investors are looking for tokens that might surpass its success.
While it’s always tricky to predict which token will take off next, top crypto analysts have pointed out that projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Memebet Token ($MEMEBET), and Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) show massive potential.
They all share impressive presale results, innovative technologies and ambitious plans ahead, making them a must-have for all investors.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.