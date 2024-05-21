Are there any casinos not on GAMSTOP? The answer is a resounding yes!
The UK's self-exclusion gambling control app is excellent for limiting bad online gambling habits, but when the need arises to play a quick bet or have a bit of fun, its lengthy series of control functions that must be undone can be a royal pain. Fortunately, many non-GAMSTOP casinos online don't fall under the scheme's watch list.
20 Most Reputable Casinos Not On GAMSTOP In The UK (2024 List)
MyStake - Best Overall
Winstler - Best Mobile
Seven Casino - Best for Slots
Gxmble - Best for Bonuses
FreshBet - Most Reputable
Goldenbet - Most Trusted
Rabbit Win - Best for Credit Cards
Blood Moon - Best for Blackjack
Tropical Wins - Best for Roulette
Sweety Win - Best for High-Rollers
While GAMSTOP has an excellent reputation and works with various UK online casinos, non-GAMSTOP casinos are still safe. This is because they choose to avoid aligning with GAMSTOP's policies and want to offer their clientele the ability to gamble whenever they want to.
In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at the best casinos not on GAMSTOP that anyone has the power to play at any time they want. Not all online casinos are created equally, and there is no doubt that many out there have bad reputations, lack proper security channels, and are out to gobble up and sell as much of your data as they can get ahold of. Therefore, it's best to thoroughly review any casino you visit online, whether part of the GAMSTOP scheme. We've handpicked the following 20 reputable casinos that are not on GAMSTOP based on personal experience with them and their overall reputations in the gambling and online casino community.
MyStake
One of the top casinos not on GAMSTOP is MyStake, an online casino registered in Curacao and headquartered in Cyprus. MyStake is an all-inclusive online casino where you can bet on sports, play virtual sports, wager on Esports, play a ton of fun minigames, and all of the online casino classics everyone loves.
Even better, the MyStake Bonus Club offers many perks to make time spent in the online casino much more enjoyable. The MyStake Casino Welcome Bonus includes free spins. It's one of the top non-GAMSTOP casinos with no deposit bonus. When you're a newcomer, MyStake will match 100% of your spending up to the first £1,000 and give you one free spin for every euro you deposit.
If you have yet to hear of MyStake, it's a relatively new casino coming online for the first time in 2020. However, since then, it's gotten lots of rave reviews as one of the most trusted non-GAMSTOP casinos in the world.
Payments
Payments options are vast and suit just about every lifestyle out there. MyStake takes your deposits in several safe formats, including eWallets, bank transfers, VISA, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies. In addition to accepting payments in Euros and US Dollars, MyStake also takes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tether (USDT), Monero (XMR), and Dash (DASH). Furthermore, if you deposit your funds via crypto, you can get an added perk of a 170% crypto deposit bonus, meaning if you drop £100 via your crypto account, MyStake will give you an additional £170 to play with.
With a minimum deposit of just £20, MyStake is available to just about any level of gambler. It offers a quick withdrawal time for both eWallets and card payments of 72 hours or less, with limits of £7,500 per week and £15,000 per month.
While MyStake is a casino site not on GAMSTOP, that doesn't mean it doesn't care about helping people with gambling problems. MyStake houses its self-exclusion program that allows users to request shorter time-out periods and more extended self-exclusion periods for six months up to five years.
The free stuff doesn't end once you're done being a newcomer to the MyStake site. If you follow the casino's accounts on Telegram and Discord, you can get free weekly spins and free bets as well. The casino wants to keep customers returning and has lots of fun stuff to ensure this happens, with regular promotions happening.
While many sites not on GAMSTOP let you bet on traditional sports like football and cricket, MyStake is one of the best for betting on Esports games and tournaments. The site has an entire section dedicated solely to Esports, where you can bet on many different titles regardless of whether pre-match or in-play.
MyStake also has a robust sports betting section, including Greyhound and horse racing.
Winstler
Another newcomer to the list of casinos not on GAMSTOP is Winstler. It opened in 2022 and accepted players from the UK and other parts of Europe. Still, it won't let you onto the site if your IP address says you're in the United States, Spain, France, The Netherlands, Italy, and many other countries, including China, Mexico, UAE, and most of the Middle East and Russia. United NV Casinos own the casino out of the island nation of Curacao, which also owns and runs Gxmble Casino.
Winstler has a great variety of online casino games to try your hand at, including legendary classics like poker, bingo, roulette, blackjack, and slot machines. Live dealers are on hand for many casino games, accessible to players on mobile devices and phones throughout Europe and Asia. Winstler offers live dealers for both roulette and blackjack and has a loyalty program available to all active players.
You are entitled to a signup bonus once you've registered, and there are plenty of online slots on the site that come with progressive jackpots that allow players to win big if their luck holds. Unlike some contemporary sites not on GAMSTOP, Winstler does not offer free spin bonuses or waver no-deposit bonus terms. It's hard to beat Winstler's commitment to variety, however.
The casino has 17 game providers and more than 900 slot machines on hand. The slots come from top manufacturers, including Apollo Games, Wzadan, and IGT. The online site is quite diverse in its language selection; users speaking English, Norwegian, French, Polish, Finnish, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Spanish, Italian, and German will all find a home there in their native tongue.
Withdrawals
If you like getting your money quickly, WInsterl offers instant withdrawals and allows for payments and deposits using cryptocurrency and traditional methods. If you sign up paying bash, the casino is exceptionally generous, offering a 300% deposit match up to £500. The minimum deposit to play is £25. The maximum withdrawal time is listed at 1-2 hours. The withdrawal limit is £10,000 per month. That service is available once players submit proof of identity, address, and payment accounts. Deposits can be made via Mastercard, Tron, Via, Tether, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Maestro, Bitcoin Cash, or Ripple. Winstler is a dedicated site and one of the best sources of slots not on GAMSTOP. It has over 4,000 games on its desktop version and over 3,000 on its mobile app.
Seven Casino
Seven Casino is one of the hottest new brands among gambling sites not GAMSTOP. It opened in April 2023, is licensed in Curacao, and is owned by Group GAEM B.V. With more than 4,000 games on tap, it's got something special for every type of gamer and has a flexible model that lets players who speak Danish, Finnish, Dutch, Polish, Italian, French, Spanish, German, Norwegian, Swedish, and English to all feel right at home when they log on.
Seven Casino features non-GAMSTOP sports betting and Esports betting operators and accepts more than ten payment methods, including several cryptocurrency options. If you need help with anything on the site, Seven Casino has a help center open 24 hours a day for customer support.
Like several other casinos that are not on GAMSTOP, you have to be careful where you're trying to log onto Seven Casino from, as it is not supported in many countries, including the US, Spain, France, Italy, China, The Netherlands, and Russia. Fortunately, the UK does not fall onto that list, meaning you can win big on video slots, table games, jackpots, megaways, sportsbooks, and more!
Payments and Gameplay
Headquartered in Curacao, you can set up an account with Seven Casino using Visa, MasterCard, Sofort, Skrill, PaysafeCard, Neteller, GiroPay, Astro Pay, American Express, Instant Banking, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.
Seven Casino offers live dealers for roulette and blackjack, along with poker, keno, and baccarat. BetSoft, Quickspin, EZugi, Evolution Gaming, and 1x2 Gaming manufacture their games.
Seven Casino has no shortage of bonuses and promotions that can make for an enjoyable time, whether you are a new player or a returning one. The standard website and mobile app theme are dark black, which reminds one of the ambiances of being inside an actual casino on a fun night out.
If you're a new player, you can get a 10% cashback bonus, which is always a nice touch when you're a new player trying to learn the lay of the land online.
While Seven Casino is brand new, its parent company is more than a decade old and has come to be known for its reliability and variety.
Seven Casino's VIP program lets you earn rewards as you accrue wages. For every 10 pounds you wager on slots, you make 1 Diamond; for every 10 pounds you wager on table games, you earn 0.1 Diamonds. As you build up those Diamond totals, you'll be able to achieve all sorts of perks and rewards that will make any trip to Seven Casino a night (or day) to remember.
For example, if your first deposit is at least 10 pounds or more, you'll also get a spin on the Seven Casino Mega Wheel. How big is that wheel? You can earn a staggering 500 extra free spins with a maximum of 8 pounds per 10 spins.
Gxmble Casino
Gxmble Casino entered the online gaming world with a big splash at the end of 2022. It has a massive game library of slots and other fun stuff that feels right at home in a real casino. It's one of the best UK-friendly casino sites not on GAMSTOP, with interfaces available in English, Spanish, Swedish, Norwegian, Spanish, Italian, and several other languages to make just about any player feel right at home.
It also has one of the most impressive sports betting sections of any non-GAMSTOP casino worldwide. More than 35 professional sports leagues are covered at Gxmble Casino, including handball, football, basketball, baseball, F1, tennis, golf, and so much more!
Gxmble Casino likes to roll out the red carpet to anyone coming to its friendly confines for the first time, making it one of the top new casinos not on GAMSTOP.
Bonuses
The initial bonus from Gxmble Casino is a welcome package that gives you lovely matches on your first three deposits. The first is a 200% bonus up to £500 on any deposit. The second deposit is a 100% match up to £750, and the third is suitable for a 100% matchup up to £1,250. Do a little math, and you will realize that if you deposit a maximum of £2,500 over those first three deposits, Gxmble Casino will give you a free total of £3,000 just for playing there!
Every bonus requires a wagering requirement of five times the bonus amount, and there are some stipulations there you should be aware of as well. For example, if you bet on the slots, those best count at total value towards the wagering requirements, but money spent on table games and card games only has a 10% value on it. The good news is that you have 30 days to meet all those requirements from the time you first get the offer.
Even if you're no longer a newcomer, you can still get some fantastic bonuses from Gxmble just for showing up at one of the top casinos not on GAMSTOP, on certain days of the week. For example, it offers a 100% bonus of up to £250 on Mondays, a 50% bonus of up to £500 on Wednesdays, a 150% bonus of up to £500 on Fridays, and a massive 100% bonus of up to £1,250 on Saturdays!
There are more than 5,000 games to try at Gxmble casino from game studios, including Playtech, Evolution Gaming, NextGen, Microgaming, and NetEnt, to name a few. The platform is user-friendly on any device, but if you experience difficulties, remember that there is a 24/7 live chat service available to help smooth things over and get you back to having fun whenever you want at one of the best non-GAMSTOP casinos.
Fresh Bet
Fresh Bet has its methodology right there in the name! This 2022 entry into the world of reputable non-GAMSTOP casinos aims to give its players new, innovative ways to have fun and make a little money on the side if they can help it.
Run by the well-known gambling firm Ryker B.V., Fresh Bet is licensed in Curacao and available to players in French, Russian, German, and English. Like many intelligent online casinos not on GAMSTOP, Freshbet offers a unique opening to new places to make you feel welcome and set up for success once you're online. New players get a welcoming offer that extends up to £1,200 worth of free cash.
While cynics might think that this substantial upfront offer means the casino will forget about players once they've been around for a few weeks, that's not true. The first deposit made earns you a 100% matching bonus of up to £500. When you move to the second deposit, you'll earn an additional 50% bonus up to £300.
The ride isn't over yet, though! The third deposit garners another 100% bonus up to £400. Put it all together, and if those three deposits are maximized, you're looking at bonus cash totaling £1,050. Suitable for simply showing up and depositing money you would spend anyways!
Features and Gameplay
Fresh Bet is an excellent combination of classic and innovative titles for casinos. You have your all-time classics like roulette and blackjack in the mix, along with video poker, baccarat, and sic bo. If you don't like the classic games or are just searching for something new to try, Fresh Bet is an excellent choice among the top casinos not on GAMSTOP. It boasts more than 2,500 casino games.
The most popular category of games it utilizes is online slots. Still, there are many other choices from some of the best manufacturers in the online gaming world today, such as Big Time Gaming and NetEnt. Some of the most popular game titles to dive right into include Sun of Egypt 2, Magic Apple 2, Jungle Spirit, and Bonanza.
It's not all automation and one-player games at Fresh Bet, however. More than 100 live dealer games are happening at any given time. In addition to the basics, you can try your hand at Monopoly, Mega Roulette, Power Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza, and Blackjack Azure.
There is a level of betting for everyone at Fresh Bet. On the blackjack table, you can bet anywhere from £0.10 up to £500.
However, if you've got a hot hand, you should head to the roulette table, where you can wager up to £5,000 per spin. If you run into any trouble, you can reach the customer support desk 24/7 via the live chat option or email the casino and expect an answer in 24-48 hours.
Goldenbet
If you're looking for a great sports betting environment among online casinos not on GAMSTOP, look at Goldenbet. It has an awe-inspiring library of games, everything from progressive slots to traditional table games to video slots that dazzle you with the lights, the sounds, the colors, and the payoffs!
Goldenbet's array of slot games includes such fun titles as Jungle Spirit, Dragon Shrine, Wild Ape, Fairie Nights, Piggy Riches, and Chillipop. When you start looking for the big payoffs, you can head to the Megaways Slots and try to cash in versus Zulu Gold, Wolf Legend, Templar Tumble, Deadwood, and Aztec Gold.
Into table games? It's hard to top the classics, and Goldenbet has some of the best non-GAMSTOP casinos. The casino offers Punto Banco, European Roulette Small Bets Blackjack VIP, Baccarat, Roulette Crystal, Multi-Hand Blackjack, and Baccarat. Every hand is safe and fair, so you never have to worry about someone gaming the system.
While these titles are all done by automation, Goldenbet also offers the live casino experience online for anyone who wants the feel of Las Vegas or Monte Carlo from the cozy comfort of their home or while on the go! Live casino games at Goldenbet include Speed Baccarat, Instant Roulette, Crazy Time, Mega Roulette, and Mega Wheel.
Gameplay and Payments
Goldenbet carefully selects experienced, affectionate dealers who get to know you, look out for you, and celebrate your victories just like in a real casino environment! Brilliant technology from Ezugi and Evolution Gaming allows these dealers to engage live with you and other players and bring the magic of the casino home through responsive technology.
Speaking of technology, you can access Goldenbet from any device you want - from traditional desktops and laptops to mobile devices and tablets. The website is streamlined to be responsive to the type of device you are using and loads very quickly, so you never miss a spin, a chance, a call, or a victory!
Regarding payment methods among the best non-GAMSTOP casinos, Goldenbet is exceptionally convenient. Players can use credit card payments and e-wallets like Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and others to perform deposits and withdrawals.
Even better, Goldenbet does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, meaning no hidden costs are incurred when you try to get the money you've won fair and square in the first place.
Goldenbet is very fast regarding money transfers, with rare exceptions. All deposits made are instantly credited to your account, and nearly all withdrawals happen just as quickly. The only payouts that take a little longer are bank transfers, which can take 5-7 business days to arrive in your account.
Deposit minimums are £20, while the minimum withdrawal is £100.
If you run into trouble, the casino website has a brilliant FAQ that will knock most questions out. If you still struggle, utilize the live chat function to talk to the casino staff or email them from the contact form.
Rabbit Win Casino
One of the cleverest combinations of names and logos, Rabbit Win, hopped into the arena of the best new UK-accessible casinos on GAMSTOP in 2023 and has no plans to leave anytime soon.
But, of course, everyone knows that a rabbit's foot is supposed to be lucky, which explains why Rabbit Win has doubled down with a cool white-on-purple logo showcasing a rabbit in sunglasses using a laptop to access the site.
The site might be new, but it's stuffed to the gills with more than 3,000 games from some of the best developers today, including Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, iSoftBet, NextGen, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming. Using standard Flash animation allows this casino not on GAMSTOP, to load quickly and never miss a beat as you place your bets and try to beat the odds in hundreds of different play environments.
Payment and withdrawing your winnings is never a problem at Rabbit Win Casino. The website accepts bank cards, e-wallets, and digital currency in Canadian Dollars, Australian Dollars, US Dollars, and Euros.
It's not just a gaming website, however. Rabbit Win offers a premiere sports bookmaker and a racebook for anyone who loves to bet on dogs or ponies worldwide.
Gameplay and Offers
If you're a newcomer to the site, get ready for Rabbit Win to treat you like the guest of honor. Not only is there an exclusive VIP club that's an optional signup, but there are a ton of bonuses you get when you first arrive that will make you feel like someone lifted the velvet rope and invited you back to the owner's table to say hi.
Unlike other live casinos not on GAMSTOP, Rabbit Win does not offer a cash bonus for newcomers. Instead, it offers an innovative series of spins on your first five deposits that let you have a chance to cash in. Assuming you max out every deposit number, you could earn up to 725 free spins throughout your first five deposits.
The first deposit requires a minimum of £40 and a wagering requirement 35x but gets the player 100 free spins. The second deposit ups the ante to 125 free spins for a minimum deposit of £125 and a wagering requirement of 35x.
Third deposit moves the minimum to £150, while the wagering requirement stays the same, and 150 free spins are awarded. The minimum deposit for the fourth deposit is £175, and another 150 free spins are rewarded; for the fifth deposit, it's £200 for 200 free spins.
Of course, there's plenty of generosity if you want to go straight to sports or Esports betting. Any deposit up to £1,000 will be 100% matched by the casino.
Blood Moon
The name of this casino might be a little spooky, but there's nothing scary about the concept. Blood Moon Casino is one of the rare non-GAMSTOP UK casinos. So if you are in the UK and want to play on this website, you don't have to worry about extraneous protocols or trying to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to escape security.
Blood Moon is a big-time sports betting casino with many virtual games to bet on alongside action from more than 40 sports worldwide. It has a convenient app that you can download onto any smartphone or tablet to take the gaming fun along for the ride, whatever your financial destination. Blood Moon Casino has one of the finest welcoming bonuses of any UK online casino not on GAMSTOP.
Payments
If you make your deposits using Bitcoin (BTC), you will be in for a royal treat. Blood Moon Casino offers its biggest casino bonus of a stunning 500% for up to £500. That means if you put £500 of BTC into your account, you'll get an additional £2,500!
For this remarkable bonus, ensure your deposit is at least £25 of BTC and use the coupon code "CRYPTO." You'll also need to wager at least 40x the deposit to claim your winnings.
If you are a sports betting fan, you can get a 100% bonus for a deposit of up to £100. You must deposit at least £25 to get that bonus and use the code "FREE BET." The bonus credits must be spent on a sporting event with minimum odds of 70:1.
If you love the gaming aspect of an online arena, then Blood Moon is one of the best non-GAMSTOP casinos in the UK. It has over 400 interactive online and old-school slots like Fruit Vegas, Disco Fruits, Golden 7 Fruits, and Fruitshop Christmas. The high-end video slot titles include Dracula, Demon Train, Dazzle Me, Penalty Series, and Golden Legend.
There's also a handful of progressive slots up for grabs, with prizes ranging from £1 million to 3 million euros. These titles include Miss Cherry Fruits, Christmas Jackpot, and Monkey Jackpot.
Then, of course, there are also all of the usual fun aspects of the online casino, including live games like roulette, more than 200 premium games from the likes of SA Gaming and Vivo Gaming, table and card games like Fan Tan, BattleShip, and Blackjack Perfect Pairs, and more! In addition, blood Moon Casino has eight ways to pay and withdraw, including Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT.
Tropical Wins Casino
A clever play on words, especially considering that it is headquartered on the island nation of Curacao, Tropical Wins Casino is one of the newest big players on the market, coming into existence in 2023. It is protected and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, meaning it complies with a reputable casino not on GAMSTOP.
This casino stands out thanks to its trio of new player offers you can choose from upon arrival to the website or app. The first is for regular game players, extending across the first six deposits. Although none of the individual offers are incredibly lucrative, you can get close to £1,000 if you add them. The first deposit of £40 earns you a £100 bonus.
The second deposit of £50 and the third of £150 earn you £75 each. The rest of the warranties are particularly impressive. The fourth deposit is a £50 investment for a £300 bonus. The fifth deposit is £150 for a £225 bonus. The sixth and seventh deposits are matched euro for euro. The first is a £300 deposit for an additional £300, and the fourth is a £400 deposit for £400.
If you aim to gamble on sports, you'll get a 150% bonus on your first deposit. You can get this bonus for as little as £20, but it goes up to £1,000, which means you could get a bonus of £1,500 if you maximize that first sports deposit.
Rewards
You get the same bonus percentage if you invest in Esports first and deposit up to £1,000.
Like most non-GAMSTOP reputable casinos, Tropical Wins loves scoring repeat business, so it offers a Loyal Player Rewards program.
This loyalty program includes free spins, new deposit perks, and other offers that players who don't sign up for the perks never get and usually need to be made aware of.
Tropical Wins likes to mix it up with slot machines, going with various themes, pay lines, and jackpots. Its most popular titles are Bonanza Billion, Queen of the Sun, Thunder of Olympus, and Lucky Lady Moon Megaways.
Among the fun table games Tropical Wins offer are First Person Baccarat, 21 Burn Blackjack, and Pontoon 21.
The casino's sports betting page is flexible and multidimensional, including live streaming for select games and matches and some ESports events. There is also an early payout option for sports like the NFL, basketball, ice hockey, and tennis that can get kicked in while the game is still ongoing! Additionally, tropical Wins accepts Visa, Mastercard, and various forms of cryptocurrency.
Sweety Win Casino
Sweety Win Casino is not for the faint of heart but for the gambler with a sense of adventure. It has an enormous welcome bonus, and the platform is simple to use, making it one of the best non-GAMSTOP casinos in the world.
There are tons of bonuses on hand for players at Sweety Win Casino. When you first sign up, you qualify for the quadruple welcome bonus, which is relatively unique among casinos not on GAMSTOP.
The first deposit, a maximum of £1,000, includes a 10% bonus and ten free spins on the Lucky Dama Muerta game.
The second deposit repeats the offer on the bonus and adds ten or more spins on Candy Monster.
The third deposit repeats it, with the 10% bonus and ten free spins on Candy Monster. Finally, the fourth deposit ups the ante with a 15% bonus plus 75 free spins on Platinum Lightning.
All it takes to unlock any of these bonuses is to deposit at least £40 and click on the bonus box feature on the payment page. Perhaps the most significant positive of these bonuses is that they have no wagering requirements, although you must activate the prize within 72 hours of setting things up.
Slots and Table Games
Sweety Win has an impressive display of slot machines, with more than 2,800. Many slots have a unique feature in common, the scatter function, which can lead to bigger payouts in bonus rounds.
The scatter function is a specialty of Gaming Labs Certified, which uses a random number generator to ensure that nothing falls into a pattern and the house is no more capable of stacking the odds than any individual player. Some popular online slot titles at Sweety Win include Rio Gems, Book of Riches, and Brave Viking.
Sweety Win also features live casino games with an actual dealer, thanks to the innovation of Evolution Gaming. These live games include Blackjack, Crazy Time, Roulette Olympic, and Andar Bahar.
Sweety Win wants the best for its customers when looking for the most reputable non-GAMSTOP casinos, so it has a live chat service available 24 hours a day without registering. Emails or contact form requests typically take 48-72 hours to answer and address.
Conclusion
There is a fantastic array of non-GAMSTOP casinos to choose from out there. No one should feel shut down from playing the games they love and enjoying a bit of gambling now and again just because they have GAMSTOP activated on their tablet, phone, or another device. Researching other online casinos and finding the one that is best for you can be done quickly and efficiently to find the very best online casino entertainment for you!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.