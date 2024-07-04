Players who join this brand for the first time and are of legal age can use the bonus code and enter the world of amazing sports betting and casino game-playing experiences. Be sure to jump in, as we’ll explain how to use the code, as well as discuss offers and other great features.
What Can I Get With 1xBet Bonus Code Philippines “1ASIABET” ?
Once you register on this operator’s site while potentially using the 1xBet promo code Philippines, you will have a chance to opt for one of the available bonus offers. In fact, there are two very interesting welcome offers. The first sign up offer relates to sports betting and gives you an opportunity to get 100% Up to 12000 PHP.
Selecting the second welcome offer would mean getting a WELCOME PACKAGE UP TO 90000 PHP + 150 FS. Here’s the table with the promo codes you can use to sign up, after which you can select one of the bonus offers.
How to Use the 1xBet Bonus Code?
Before getting the welcome bonus, one of the key things to do is to open an account on the 1xBet Philippines site. You won’t need to spend much time doing this, as this just takes a couple of steps.
Visit this brand’s website and press the register button.
Enter the required information (full name, email address, mobile number, physical address, and password).
Type in the bonus code “1ASIABET”in the 1xBet promo code Philippines field.
Hit the register button.
Importantly, you can create an account even faster if you choose the phone number or social media registration method. With the mobile registration method, all you’d need to do is enter your phone number and then enter the confirmation code. Of course, you’ll be able to use the 1xBet promo code Philippines to sign up no matter what option you choose.
Offer for Sports: 100% Up to 12000 PHP
As mentioned, there’s a sports welcome bonus that you can be part of after setting up your account. You can get 100% up to 12000 PHP. Needless to say, there are some bonus terms you’ll have to meet before unlocking this offer.
Aside from registration and using the “1ASIABET” 1xBet Philippines promo code, you should make a minimum deposit of 50 PHP. This is a deposit bonus, and the bonus amount you will get will mirror your deposit amount.
In addition to making a deposit, you’ll have to meet the x5 wagering requirement. Also, you should bear in mind the minimum odds of 1.40 that your bets must have.
Casino Offer: WELCOME PACKAGE UP TO 90000 PHP + 150 FS
If you are more of a casino fan, you can choose the WELCOME PACKAGE UP TO 90000 PHP + 150 FS. As was the case with the sports bonus, you’ll find a few criteria you’ll have to meet before getting the casino bonus amount, too.
It goes without saying that you should sign up. You can use the “1ASIABET” 1xBet Philippines promo code along the way. As far as the bonus terms go, you are obliged to make four deposits. When making a first deposit, you will have to keep in mind the minimum deposit amount of 600 PHP.
Your second, third, and fourth deposit should be at least 900 PHP. On top of that, you will have to wager all the bonuses you receive not less than 35 times during a 7-day period. Your stake shouldn’t be higher than 300 PHP.
Discover Other Promotions at 1xBet
Apart from the two welcome bonuses we introduced, you may get your hands on many other promotions on this operator’s website. The first step to reaching out for the available 1xBet bonus offers is, of course, to open an account.
As said before, you can use the 1xBet promo code Philippines during your registration. Then, you can enter this brand’s promo section, which is divided into several categories.
1st deposit 1xBet bonuses
Other deposit bonuses
Cashback promos
1xGames
Casino bonuses
Sports betting bonuses
Loyalty programs
We emphasize the fact that each group of 1xBet Philippines bonus offers consists of various promotions. That’s how you’ll find different VIP and loyalty programs as well as sports betting and casino offers.
Mobile Application
If you prefer gaming on the go, you’ll be glad to know that 1xBet offers a handy mobile app option. Whether you are an iOS or Android user, the 1xBet app is available for you. You can register using our exclusive 1xBet promotional code Philippines “1ASIABET” through the app, just as smoothly as on the desktop version.
Payment Methods
Placing bets and playing casino games with real funds implies making payments. This is important because making a deposit not only lets you place bets and play casino games but it also serves as one of the qualifying steps for redeeming available welcome bonus offers. That’s why the fast and effective 1xBet Philippines payment methods are important.
E-wallets
Payment systems
Internet banking
Bank transfer
Cryptocurrency
E-vouchers
Conclusion
To conclude, we may say that you’ll find a lot of interesting things once you create an account on this operator’s site while potentially using the 1xBet promo code Philippines. There is a both sports betting and casino sign up offer.
Even more, you may come across other 1xBet bonuses besides the ones made solely for new customers. You can enjoy different VIP and loyalty programs, as well as other offers such as cashback, etc. There’s a lot of payment methods to choose from. The good thing about all of these is that they are quick and safe.
Frequently asked questions
To get the latest and most precise information about this brand and how to use the 1xBet promo code Philippines, you can take a glance at our FAQ section.
What is the first deposit bonus in 1xBet Philippines?
There are multiple first deposit bonuses available on this operator’s website. In fact, some are related to sports betting, while others are oriented towards casino gaming. You can register and opt for one of the available promotions. Also, you may use the 1xBet promo code Philippines to ease the registration procedure.
What is the minimum deposit in 1xBet?
The minimum deposit amount for some methods on this brand’s site is 50 PHP. Another group of deposit options has their minimum limit set to 900 PHP. Finally, the minimum deposit limit for the rest of the methods is 1 EUR.
How long does it take to withdraw funds from 1xBet?
Most withdrawal methods on this operator’s website take only 15 minutes to process. Some may take just a little longer (from 15 minutes to 1 hour). It is important to mention that sometimes your withdrawals may be delayed due to additional verifications made by this brand or your bank.
"Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly."
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.