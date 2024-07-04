Moreover, all residents of Malaysia aged 18 or more can initiate the 1xBet sign-up and enter the bonus code on the registration form. This review will reveal all about the 1xBet promo code Malaysia and the bookie's first deposit bonus.
What Can I Get With the 1xBet Promo Code “1ASIACODE”?
To begin with, players who wish to use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia can choose a welcome bonus for online sports betting or casino games. If punters want to claim the sports welcome offer they can use the bonus code “1ASIACODE” during the signup. For the casino welcome bonus, the promo code is the same, “1ASIACODE”.
In addition to the above, this betting site includes several ongoing promotions for regular customers. Below, you can find more details about the first deposit bonus offers and its promo codes.
How to Use the 1xBet Bonus Code Malaysia?
The first step to claiming the bookie’s welcome bonus is creating a 1xBet account. Therefore, take a look at this simple step-by-step guide on how to sign up with this brand and use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.
To start with, navigate to 1xBet Malaysia and select the “Registration” button.
Then bettors should choose how they want to register. They can choose to register via one click, phone, email, or social networks.
Depending on which option punters select, they should provide the requested personal information like preferred currency, phone number, or email address.
Also, bettors should add the 1xBet promo code Malaysia in the appropriate field on the registration form. However, they can only use one of the two available promo codes. For the sports and casino bonus, they should use the “1ASIACODE” promo code for Malaysia on the signup form.
Once they add all the necessary information, bettors should click on the green “Register” button to complete the sign up.
Afterwards, they need to head over to the deposit section and make their first deposit. To activate the bookie’s sports welcome offer, bettors need to make a minimum deposit of 10 MYR. However, if they want to claim the casino welcome bonus, they need to make a minimum deposit of €10 (or the equivalent in the local currency).
Finally, the bookie will add the bonus funds to the bettor’s account, and players can then explore pre-match and in play betting, 1xBet games, and the live casino section.
Bonus Terms & Conditions
Both welcome offers come with wagering requirements. So, here are the most important T&Cs bettors should know before redeeming the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.
Players who claim the online sports betting bonus should use the bonus amount to place accumulator bets with at least three selections. Moreover, three or more games must have odds of 1.40 or higher.
Furthermore, the online sports betting bonus has to be wagered 5x within 30 days.
On the other hand, the casino bonus amount should be wagered 35x within seven days.
Additionally, stakes in casino games shouldn't be larger than €5.
Offer for Sports: Up to 1000 MYR
To begin with, new customers can opt for the sports betting welcome bonus and get free bets. In that case, you should add the 1xBet promo code Malaysia 1ASIACODE on the registration form.
Additionally, you must deposit at least 10 MYR to activate the offer. By claiming this promotion, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to 1000 MYR in free bets. With this offer, bettors can explore both pre-match and in play betting on this site.
Then, the operator will credit the first deposit bonus amount to your new account. Moreover, you need to use these funds to place accumulator wagers with three or more games. Furthermore, at least three selections must have minimum odds of 1.40.
Finally, you have to wager the 1xBet bonus amount 5x within 30 days of receiving it. If you complete all the wagering requirements, you can request a withdrawal.
Offer for Casino: Up to 9750 MYR
Alternatively, you can add the 1xBet free promo code 1ASIACODE on the sign-up form and select the casino welcome bonus. That way, you can get a match on your first four deposits of up to 9750 MYR and 150 Free Spins.
However, this bonus amount can only be used on specific casino games. Therefore bettors can’t use it to explore live casino games or 1xBet games. However, you must deposit at least €10 on your first deposit and €15 or more on your other three deposits to qualify for this 1xBet bonus.
Once you make a deposit, the bookie will credit the welcome bonus funds to your new account. Moreover, you should use it on qualifying casino games, but your stake mustn’t exceed €5. Lastly, you need to wager the bonus amount 35x within a week before you can make a withdrawal.
Other Offers Currently Available at 1xBet
This operator also features other ongoing promotions that registered bettors can claim. Below you can learn more about some of them.
Hyper Bonus
With this promotion, all bettors who place an accumulator bet of 4 or more events can get a bonus amount on their winning bet. Each individual selection needs to be of odds of 1.20 or higher. Also, the maximum bonus that players can get is 250% with 25 winning selections on betslip.
Lucky Friday
Bettors who make a deposit on a Friday can get a 100% match on their deposit amount of up to €150. The minimum deposit amount required to activate this offer is €1 or the equivalent in local currency. Also, bettors have 24 hours to complete the wagering requirements.
200% Winnings
Casino fans can also participate in the 200% Winnings offer. To be eligible for this offer, players need to play 1xBet games. Afterwards, the bookie randomly selects 10,000 bets and multiplies their odds by 2.
Having Trouble Activating your 1xBet Promo Code?
Here is what you can do:
If you typed the code manually, try copy-pasting it instead to avoid potential typing errors.
Refresh the page. Then, try entering the 1xBet code again.
If the issue persists, try using a different browser.
If none of the ave works, contact the customer service for assistance.
Conclusion
This operator offers not one but two welcome bonus offers. Thus, new customers looking to use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia can choose between the sports bonus and casino offer based on their preferences.
Moreover, this bookie features several ongoing promotions, so you can explore bonus offers afterwards. All in all, this wagering site has lots of great promotions for both new and existing players.
FAQ
Finally, you can take a look at some of the most commonly asked questions about the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.
What is the 1xBet promo code Malaysia?
The 1xBet bonus code is a string of letters and numbers you should add to the registration form to help you claim the welcome bonus. To claim the sports betting offer, you need to insert 1ASIACODE into the designated field on the sign-up page. On the other hand, if you wish to explore the casino promotion, you should enter the same code 1ASIACODE in the appropriate section.
How can I claim the 1xBet welcome bonus?
After opening an online betting account and using the appropriate bonus code, you need to make the first deposit. However, the minimum qualifying deposit depends on the welcome bonus you wish to claim. For sports bonus, you need to add at least €1 to your new account. If you want to explore the casino promotion, you should deposit €10 in local currency or more to your account.
Is1xBet legit?
Yes, this bookie is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Therefore, it operates legally in Malaysia, and it's perfectly safe to use its bonus code and sign up.
*Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.
