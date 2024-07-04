Plugin & Play

1xBet Promo Code Malaysia 2024 “1ASIACODE”: Up To 1000 MYR

Players in Malaysia looking to use the 1xBet free promo code 1ASIACODE can claim the operator’s welcome bonus of 100% on the first deposit of up to 1000 MYR.

1xbet Promo Code Malaysia
1xBet Promo Code Malaysia 2024 “1ASIACODE”: Up To 1000 MYR
info_icon

Moreover, all residents of Malaysia aged 18 or more can initiate the 1xBet sign-up and enter the bonus code on the registration form. This review will reveal all about the 1xBet promo code Malaysia and the bookie's first deposit bonus.

1xBet Bonus Offer

Bonus Details

1xBet Bonus Code

💰Sports Welcome Bonus

100% Bonus on the First Deposit up to 1000 MYR

1ASIACODE

💰Casino Welcome Bonus

Welcome Package up to 9750 MYR + 150 FS

1ASIACODE

What Can I Get With the 1xBet Promo Code “1ASIACODE”? 

To begin with, players who wish to use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia can choose a welcome bonus for online sports betting or casino games. If punters want to claim the sports welcome offer they can use the bonus code “1ASIACODE” during the signup. For the casino welcome bonus, the promo code is the same, “1ASIACODE”.

First deposit bonus
info_icon

In addition to the above, this betting site includes several ongoing promotions for regular customers. Below, you can find more details about the first deposit bonus offers and its promo codes.

How to Use the 1xBet Bonus Code Malaysia? 

The first step to claiming the bookie’s welcome bonus is creating a 1xBet account. Therefore, take a look at this simple step-by-step guide on how to sign up with this brand and use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.

  1. To start with, navigate to 1xBet Malaysia and select the “Registration” button.

  2. Then bettors should choose how they want to register. They can choose to register via one click, phone, email, or social networks.

  3. Depending on which option punters select, they should provide the requested personal information like preferred currency, phone number, or email address.

  4. Also, bettors should add the 1xBet promo code Malaysia in the appropriate field on the registration form. However, they can only use one of the two available promo codes. For the sports and casino bonus, they should use the “1ASIACODE” promo code for Malaysia on the signup form.

  5. Once they add all the necessary information, bettors should click on the green “Register” button to complete the sign up.

  6. Afterwards, they need to head over to the deposit section and make their first deposit. To activate the bookie’s sports welcome offer, bettors need to make a minimum deposit of 10 MYR. However, if they want to claim the casino welcome bonus, they need to make a minimum deposit of €10 (or the equivalent in the local currency).

  7. Finally, the bookie will add the bonus funds to the bettor’s account, and players can then explore pre-match and in play betting, 1xBet games, and the live casino section.

Click to register at 1xBet Malaysia

Registration form at 1xBet
info_icon

Bonus Terms & Conditions 

Both welcome offers come with wagering requirements. So, here are the most important T&Cs bettors should know before redeeming the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.

  • Players who claim the online sports betting bonus should use the bonus amount to place accumulator bets with at least three selections. Moreover, three or more games must have odds of 1.40 or higher.

  • Furthermore, the online sports betting bonus has to be wagered 5x within 30 days.

  • On the other hand, the casino bonus amount should be wagered 35x within seven days.

  • Additionally, stakes in casino games shouldn't be larger than €5.

Offer for Sports: Up to 1000 MYR 

To begin with, new customers can opt for the sports betting welcome bonus and get free bets. In that case, you should add the 1xBet promo code Malaysia 1ASIACODE on the registration form.

Additionally, you must deposit at least 10 MYR to activate the offer. By claiming this promotion, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to 1000 MYR in free bets. With this offer, bettors can explore both pre-match and in play betting on this site.

Then, the operator will credit the first deposit bonus amount to your new account. Moreover, you need to use these funds to place accumulator wagers with three or more games. Furthermore, at least three selections must have minimum odds of 1.40.

Finally, you have to wager the 1xBet bonus amount 5x within 30 days of receiving it. If you complete all the wagering requirements, you can request a withdrawal.

Offer for Casino: Up to 9750 MYR 

Alternatively, you can add the 1xBet free promo code 1ASIACODE on the sign-up form and select the casino welcome bonus. That way, you can get a match on your first four deposits of up to 9750 MYR and 150 Free Spins.

However, this bonus amount can only be used on specific casino games. Therefore bettors can’t use it to explore live casino games or 1xBet games. However, you must deposit at least €10 on your first deposit and €15 or more on your other three deposits to qualify for this 1xBet bonus.

Once you make a deposit, the bookie will credit the welcome bonus funds to your new account. Moreover, you should use it on qualifying casino games, but your stake mustn’t exceed €5. Lastly, you need to wager the bonus amount 35x within a week before you can make a withdrawal.

1xBet Casino Deposit Bonus Malaysia
info_icon

 Other Offers Currently Available at 1xBet 

This operator also features other ongoing promotions that registered bettors can claim. Below you can learn more about some of them.

 Hyper Bonus 

With this promotion, all bettors who place an accumulator bet of 4 or more events can get a bonus amount on their winning bet. Each individual selection needs to be of odds of 1.20 or higher. Also, the maximum bonus that players can get is 250% with 25 winning selections on betslip.

Lucky Friday

Bettors who make a deposit on a Friday can get a 100% match on their deposit amount of up to €150. The minimum deposit amount required to activate this offer is €1 or the equivalent in local currency. Also, bettors have 24 hours to complete the wagering requirements.

200% Winnings 

Casino fans can also participate in the 200% Winnings offer. To be eligible for this offer, players need to play 1xBet games. Afterwards, the bookie randomly selects 10,000 bets and multiplies their odds by 2.

Click to get the 1xBet bonus

Other promotions available
info_icon

Having Trouble Activating your 1xBet Promo Code?

Here is what you can do:

  1. If you typed the code manually, try copy-pasting it instead to avoid potential typing errors.

  2. Refresh the page. Then, try entering the 1xBet code again.

  3. If the issue persists, try using a different browser.

  4. If none of the ave works, contact the customer service for assistance.

Conclusion

This operator offers not one but two welcome bonus offers. Thus, new customers looking to use the 1xBet promo code Malaysia can choose between the sports bonus and casino offer based on their preferences.

Moreover, this bookie features several ongoing promotions, so you can explore bonus offers afterwards. All in all, this wagering site has lots of great promotions for both new and existing players.

FAQ 

Finally, you can take a look at some of the most commonly asked questions about the 1xBet promo code Malaysia.

 What is the 1xBet promo code Malaysia? 

The 1xBet bonus code is a string of letters and numbers you should add to the registration form to help you claim the welcome bonus. To claim the sports betting offer, you need to insert 1ASIACODE into the designated field on the sign-up page. On the other hand, if you wish to explore the casino promotion, you should enter the same code 1ASIACODE in the appropriate section.

How can I claim the 1xBet welcome bonus?

After opening an online betting account and using the appropriate bonus code, you need to make the first deposit. However, the minimum qualifying deposit depends on the welcome bonus you wish to claim. For sports bonus, you need to add at least €1 to your new account. If you want to explore the casino promotion, you should deposit €10 in local currency or more to your account.

Is1xBet legit? 

Yes, this bookie is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority. Therefore, it operates legally in Malaysia, and it's perfectly safe to use its bonus code and sign up.

*Adults only. Please be aware that gambling may be prohibited or subject to various restrictions in your country or region. Gambling can be addictive, play responsibly.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024