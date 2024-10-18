Plugin & Play

12BET Extends Official Betting Partnership With The Foxes For 2024/25 Season

12BET is a leading iGaming platform with over 16 years of experience, offering a diverse range of products, including sports betting, casino games, Keno, lottery, and more.

Global online betting leader, 12BET is thrilled to announce the extension of its partnership with the prestigious English Premier League team, Leicester City Football Club! After a successful collaboration from the 2023/24 season, this re-solidifies 12BET’s position as the club’s Official Betting Partner.

Beloved worldwide for their historic 2015/16 Premier League victory, Leicester City F.C. is a key figure in English football. They defied all odds for their winning season, becoming the first team outside of the traditional “Big Six” to do so in a Premier League era.

This marks the third time 12BET and the Foxes join forces. Their first-ever partnership was in the 2016/17 season, following the club's championship victory. Such a history of successful collaborations highlights their shared dedication to football excellence.

On the occasion 12BET also announced a special INR 8,500 Bonus calling it a MSL “Major Soccer League” Exclusive while they look forward to a thrilling season!

12BET: Global Sports Partner Powerhouse

With a proven history of successful sponsorships for top-tier football clubs such as Leeds United, Sevilla, Arsenal F.C., and Wolverhampton F.C., and now rejoined by Leicester City F.C., 12BET continues to reinforce its position as a leading player in the online betting industry.

12BET's passion for sports is also evident in its partnerships across various disciplines. This includes table tennis and pool world cups, snooker tournaments, a premiere boxing event, a taekwondo grand prix, and major badminton championships. Their recently renewed partnership with the Badminton All England Championships highlights their support for emerging sports.

Beyond sports, 12BET's commitment to the gaming industry is evident in its sponsorship of prestigious casino events like the Triton Poker Montenegro. This showcases their versatility and appeal to a wider audience.

About 12BET

12BET is a leading iGaming platform with over 16 years of experience, offering a diverse range of products, including sports betting, casino games, Keno, lottery, and more. Licensed and regulated by a reputable remote gambling authority, the brand holds a strong industry position as the 17th best EGaming operator in the EGR's Power 50 Ranking. Committed to player satisfaction, 12BET delivers an exceptional gaming experience through exciting promotions and multilingual customer support.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

