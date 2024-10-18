12BET Extends Official Betting Partnership With The Foxes For 2024/25 Season

About 12BET

12BET is a leading iGaming platform with over 16 years of experience, offering a diverse range of products, including sports betting, casino games, Keno, lottery, and more. Licensed and regulated by a reputable remote gambling authority, the brand holds a strong industry position as the 17th best EGaming operator in the EGR's Power 50 Ranking. Committed to player satisfaction, 12BET delivers an exceptional gaming experience through exciting promotions and multilingual customer support.