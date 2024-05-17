Plugin & Play

100x Crypto Gems: Why Analysts Are Tipping This New Crypto Star Ahead Of Polygon (MATIC) And Aptos (APT)

the number of Polygon whale transactions has increased by over 2%. However, Polygon’s price has failed to follow this positive trend. MATIC is down by 11.82%, and daily trading activity is also on the decline as investors lose confidence in Polygon

100x Crypto Gems
100x Crypto Gems
info_icon

Polygon and Aptos experienced major declines over the last month. This was heavily influenced by market trends, with many cryptocurrencies seeing declines of over 15%. However, as the market bounces back, Polygon and Aptos are struggling to recover.

Both have seen further declines, and as a result, investors are choosing a new crypto star instead. This exciting project recently hit an all-time high and is expected to offer returns of 720% during its presale.

Polygon Whales Activity Fails To Build Momentum

Over the last month, the number of Polygon whale transactions has increased by over 2%. However, Polygon’s price has failed to follow this positive trend. MATIC is down by 11.82%, and daily trading activity is also on the decline as investors lose confidence in Polygon.

Presently, Polygon is trading at $0.6559, having decreased by 0.38% over the last 24 hours. According to experts, Polygon could experience further declines without additional momentum, and as a result many investors are choosing alternative altcoins.

Security Flaw Triggers Aptos Decline

CertiK recently discovered a security flaw in the Aptos Wormhole bridge. This was quickly reported to the Aptos team, who solved the issue.

The problem occurred due to a programming error, which could have resulted in an attacker making fake transactions from one wallet to another without moving actual tokens. This could have resulted in a $5 million loss for Aptos, which could have been a devastating blow to its ecosystem.

Despite the problem being rapidly solved, Aptos’s price has fallen by 2.85% over the last 24 hours, bringing Its weekly decline to 8.59%.

Rollblock Quickly Sells Out Its First Presale Round

Rollblock is quickly becoming an international sensation. Its first presale round sold out in record time, triggering a rise in the value of its token. This innovative GambleFi protocol is unlike anything else in the industry. It looks to disrupt the $450 billion gambling market, implementing blockchain technology to solve many of the industry's flaws.

The Rollblock casino, which is fully licensed and already operational, showcases over 100 games from more than 10 gaming providers. Its gaming options include table classics like blackjack and poker, as well as new digital games and exclusive games for $RBLK token holders. The platform also plans to implement sports betting.

One of Rollblock’s most exciting features is its revenue share scheme. To give back to $RBLK token holders, Rollblock will allocate up to 30% of its revenue to purchase $RBLK tokens from the open market. Half of these tokens will be burned, and the remaining 50% will be used as staking rewards for token holders, offering some of the most lucrative passive incomes on the market. This will have a huge deflationary impact, amounting to heavy weekly buy pressure and increasing the value of Rollblock tokens that remain in circulation.

After selling out stage one of its presale, $RBLK has increased in value from $0.01 to $0.012. This is just one of many predicted price increases, with experts suggesting that Rollblock could soar a massive 720% during its presale.

Is Rollblock The Next Big Altcoin?

As one of the first projects to apply blockchain technology to the gambling market, Rollblock is in a very strong position. Over the next year, experts believe that Rollblock will pioneer DeFi growth within the industry and, in the process, would trump the likes of Polygon and Aptos and could increase an additional 100x on launch.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino


Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sitharaman Slams Kejriwal, Says Delhi CM 'Shamelessly' Moving Around With Bibhav
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  3. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  4. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  5. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
Entertainment News
  1. Tabu Opens Up About Working In 'Dune: Prophecy', Says She Is 'Thrilled' To Be A Part Of The Franchise
  2. Banita Sandhu Shares BTS Pictures From 'Bridgerton 3': Wonderful Experience
  3. ‘Twisters’ Trailer 2 Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Tornado Thriller Will Give You Life-Chills
  4. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
  5. Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  2. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. You Can Receive Up To $349 In Apple iPhone 7 Settlement. Here's How
  2. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  3. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  4. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  5. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup