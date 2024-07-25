10 Best Online Casino Singapore Sites 2024 | Trusted SG Online Live Casinos Review

Finding the best online casino in Singapore can be daunting, as the options available today are more abundant than ever. Singapore has a vibrant casino scene where players seek thrilling games on secure and reputable platforms. However, determining which Singapore online casino is safe and legitimate seems more difficult than ever.
We have personally tried out many different online casinos in Singapore to narrow the widening pool of options. Besides, we also looked into the other users’ and experienced players’ reviews on each option. Therefore, we can analyse our primary data to develop a more comprehensive review.
After intensive research and analysis, we developed this article, delving into the top 10 online casinos in Singapore. To make this review more digestible for your comprehension, we ranked these Singapore online casinos based on their game collection, latest bonuses, payment options, and more. As each has unique features, we also provide what we like about the Singapore casino sites.
As with many other things, it’s important that you go through each online casino Singapore before betting with your real money.
Best Online Casino Singapore Sites Reviewed by Local Players
BK8 – offers a Welcome Bonus with up to 288% returns.
me88 – brings some of the best games in the casino industry, such as Gonzo's Quest, Starburst, and Aztec Gold.
Maxim88 – collaborates with the leading gaming providers in the industry, such as SA Games, to bring its players engaging titles.
96M – offers an excellent migration program where rewards are SGD 88 and SGD 488, respectively.
77w – gives a Special Bonus with a minimum deposit of SGD 1,500 and goes up to SGD 50,000.
Dafabet – best for offering multiple payment methods, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Skrill, Visa, and MasterCard.
1xBet – gives new users a 100% Welcome Bonus once they deposit SGD 20 and a VIP Bonus with 8 different levels where members can earn 10% cashback.
W88 – brings users all the popular payment methods, such as Skrill, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Betway – provides a Flexi Bonus that lets users withdraw money whether they have met the requirements.
888Casino – features over 1,000 titles, making it one of the most well-endowed Singapore online casinos.
1. BK8 - Best Online Casino for Live Games
BK8
BK8 is amongst the best Singapore online casinos, with more and more patrons joining it regularly. It provided the top online sportsbook for Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup. Besides, it is a world-class online casino in Singapore offering all varieties of online gambling, from sports betting to 3D games.
Game Collection
BK8 has collaborated with some of the most renowned names in the gaming industry, such as Evolution, SA Gaming, WM Casino, and more.
One of the most popular games is Tai Xiu, created by Funky Games and offers various betting options. It features three dice, making it suitable for SG online casino players. Funky Games describes Tai Xiu as one of the hottest in the Southeast Asian casino industry, and their claim is pretty accurate.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
Since it's the leading and the most trusted online casino Singapore, BK8 offers many attractive bonuses and promotions for new and experienced players.
One is the Crypto & Quick Pay Deposit Bonus, available for everyone with an SGD account. With an accumulated deposit of SGD 500, players can get a 1% bonus, and the maximum amount is SGD 1,888. The turnover of this bonus is 3x, and it stays valid for 7 days.
Anyone willing to win this bonus must make a minimum accumulated deposit of SGD 500 using Crypto or QuickPay within 7 days. BK8 contacts those who qualify and must respond within 7 days to get this bonus.
Payment Methods
Part of the reason why BK8 is the best online casino in Singapore is that it provides players with several payment methods. It uses Bitcoin and Ethereum for those who want to pay or withdraw with cryptocurrencies.
For those who want to use traditional payment methods for online betting in Singapore, Bank transfers are available in this casino. Help2Pay is also supported, a popular payment method in Singapore casino sites.
Customer Support Channels
Like any other reliable casino, BK8 facilitates its players by providing multiple support channels. Players can contact the platform using WhatsApp, LiveChat, and Telegram. You can also check BK8's social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Why Do We Recommend BK8?
We recommend BK8 for both new and veteran gamblers for multiple reasons. One of the main reasons behind it is that it is a certified platform, which the Government of Curacao regulates. It is also certified by iTech Labs, BMM, Gaming Laboratories International, and more.
Pros and Cons
Pros
It is an excellent mobile app that works smoothly for online betting in Singapore.
Several useful features include live streaming, quality statistics, and more.
All popular betting markets are available for the top global sports.
A range of bonuses and promotions for online betting in Singapore.
Cons
Limited payment options restrict some players.
Many promotions have rollover requirements.
2. me88 - Best for Online Slot Games
me88
me88 is a licensed and regulated online casino in Singapore that offers real money online casino games such as live casino games, online slots, sports, and esports betting in Singapore. It was founded in 2018 and has since grown to become one of the best online casinos in the industry. Thanks to its Government of Curacao licence, the casino has become a reliable option for many.
Game Collection
me88 has over 250 slot games, ranging from classic slot machines to exciting progressive jackpots. Popular online slots on this online betting Singapore platform include the following:
Aztec Gold
Legacy Of Kong Maxways
Starburst
Gonzo's Quest
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
me88 online casino brings several bonuses and promotions for its players, such as:
200% Welcome Bonus
English Premier League Ultimate Victory Bonus
SGD 388 VIP switch to me
SGD 1888 Weekly Rescue Bonus
The 200% Welcome Bonus rewards a maximum of SGD 200 on games from most providers available on me88. It is only open to new members who have yet to make their first deposit.
The Premier League Bonus lets you wager on your favourite teams and get up to SGD 388 in bonuses. It is available for players registered for less than 3 months and must bet a minimum of SGD 200.
Payment Methods
me88 brings several payment methods for gamblers, from cryptocurrencies to traditional options.
Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum, are available for players who want swift and modern payment options. However, popular payment gateways like Help2Pay and EeziePay are also provided for those who wish to adopt a traditional payment route. In addition, Visa, MasterCard, DuitNow & FPX are also available.
Customer Support Channels
Players have multiple ways to get in touch with me88, which include the following:
Live Chat
You can also check the social media channels of me88 on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Why Do We Recommend me88?
me88 is one of our top recommendations because it is a safe platform for seasoned and new gamblers. This reputable Singapore online casino is available on mobiles and desktops for maximum flexibility. Moreover, it provides various payment methods, allowing players worldwide to compete in the online casino market.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Offers an extensive selection of games.
Has operating licences from Gaming Curacao.
Works with leading online gambling software providers.
Offers a very generous 200% welcome bonus.
Cons
The mobile app has some lag issues.
3. Maxim88 - Best Online Casino SG for Fast Payout
Maxim88
Maxim88 is an online casino that operates in Singapore and Malaysia. It was established in 2006 and has since grown to become one of the most comprehensive online casinos in Singapore.
Its games are curated and developed with BMM, which has 38 years of experience creating well-curated casino experiences with customers in over 15 countries worldwide. iTech Labs, a leading casino industry name, regularly tests the system.
Game Collection
As one of the leading online casinos in Singapore, Maxim88 offers an impressive collection of gambling games. Players can easily find their games, from online slots and Esports to fishing and lottery.
Thanks to their partnership with leading game providers, Maxim88 provides players with a genuinely thrilling gaming experience. For instance, SA Gaming is considered to be among the leading gaming providers, offering its best titles on Maxim88.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
Maxim88 is one of the best online casinos in Singapore for players who want lucrative bonuses and promotions.
One of their most popular bonuses is the 288% Welcome Bonus, where players can win a maximum bonus of SGD 288 with a 28x turnover for all slot game providers. The minimum deposit required for winning this Bonus is SGD 100.
Payment Methods
Maxim88 helps its customers to deposit or withdraw through various methods. The platform supports all top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Moreover, TruePay and SurePay are also available for those who prefer them.
Customer Support Channels
Maxim88 is amongst the most reliable Singapore online casinos that handle customer queries through Live Chat, which is available 24/7. Before using the live chat option, you can also check the user guide and comprehensive FAQs to resolve your problem.
Why Do We Recommend Maxim88?
One of the significant reasons behind Maxim88's presence on our list is that it has obtained certification from prestigious places, such as iTech Labs, BMM, GODADDY, and more. In addition, the platform supports all the popular payment options, so users don't have any issues while depositing or withdrawing money.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Multiple payment channels bring much comfort to players.
Partners with renowned providers like SA Gaming.
Cons
Customer support is limited to live chat only.
4. 96M - Best SG Online Casino for Mobile Gaming
96M
96M is a Singapore online casino many experienced players love, especially in Asia. The government of Malta licences it and has a reputation for being a trusted and well-reputed online casino Singapore.
96M has been praised for its user-friendly interface and the availability of online gambling games for players to choose from. The casino is also available on Android & iOS so users can enjoy it on their smartphones.
Game Collection
WMCasino is a live casino software provider that offers a range of popular games such as roulette online, baccarat, sicbo, Dragon Tiger, and more. The WM platform and live streaming service are focused heavily on being user-friendly.
The casino offers Baccarat, a card game played between two hands, the "player" and the "banker." Each baccarat coup (round of play) has three possible outcomes: "player" (the player has the higher score), "banker," and "tie."
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
96M offers some exciting bonuses that both new and old players can enjoy.
The 96M Lucky Spin bonus offers lucky spins to users at different price brackets. Paying from SGD 250 to SGD 999 gets you one free spin, while paying above SGD 1,000 gets you five free spins. The prizes are also lucrative, with the biggest price being a Tesla Model S.
SGD 2,500 offers 1 lucky spin for the older members, while SGD 1,000,000 & above gets you 9 free spins. The prizes offered here are also lucrative, with the biggest price being a Lamborghini URUS.
Payment Methods
This online betting Singapore platform offers extensive payment methods for its users worldwide. They support all popular currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether. In addition, the platform also supports GrabPay, DuitNow, TouchnGo, and more.
Customer Support Channels
Players can reach 96M Casino through two main channels: WhatsApp and Live Chat. Both options are available throughout the week to resolve queries. Players can also follow this Singapore online casino on Facebook and YouTube.
Why Do We Recommend 96M?
The primary reason behind recommending 96M is the trust players have placed in it for years. It has an excellent website that's easy to understand, and the customer service is available 24/7 for continuous assistance. Moreover, the platform has partnered with reputable names, such as Evolution Gaming, SA Gaming, and more.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Accepts popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
A platform with robust data security.
Excellent customer support that's available 24/7.
Cons
Comparatively high wagering requirements.
The selection of games isn't as extensive as some other platforms.
5. 77W - Best for Free Spin Bonus
77W
77W is one of the biggest Singaporean online casinos, attracting more than 1,500 new members monthly, adding to the existing tally of 35,000+ members. To rank amongst the topmost Singapore casino sites, they have always deployed the latest technologies and rode the hottest trends. Keeping with their aim, they have developed an excellent app that works smoothly on both iOS and Android.
Game Collection
77W Casino brings games from the best providers that promise excellent gaming experience.
One of those names is Pragmatic Play, a Malta-based game provider for many top Singapore casino sites. Pragmatic Play offers various visually appealing and easy-to-understand slot machines, bingo, card games, and live casinos.
The Dog House, Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Fruit Party, and Da Vinci's Treasure are their most popular slot machines. Most of their games offer the option to buy the free spins feature.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
77W is amongst the best Singapore casino sites for providing lucrative bonuses and promotions to new and existing players.
The most popular bonus is the Ambassador Welcome Bonus, where the casino has collaborated with Harry Maguire, the Manchester United defender. It offers 3 deposit options, with the first offering 50% returns, the second offering 70%, and the third offering 80% returns. You need to deposit at least SGD 30 to claim this bonus.
Payment Methods
77W supports several payment methods many Asian players love to facilitate their customers. These include EeziePay, Help2Pay, PayNow, SurePay, and more.
Customer Support Channels
77W is one of those Singapore online casinos that takes customer care seriously, which is why they have many channels for customer support. These include WeChat, Email, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Phone Calls. Customers can reach the platform quickly and swiftly resolve their queries with that many channels.
Why Do We Recommend 77W?
77W is an appealing online betting Singapore choice because of its robust customer support system that is always readily available to assist you. Moreover, the platform is licensed by prestigious names, such as PAGCOR, Gaming Curacao, iTech Labs, and more.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Provides the most popular games from the best providers.
Competitive bonuses to attract players.
Works on both PCs and smartphones.
Cons
Transactions can be slow occasionally.
6. Dafabet - Best for Sports Betting in Singapore
Dafabet
Dafabet Casino, a prominent online gambling platform, has gained recognition in Singapore and across the globe. Established in 2004, it boasts a rich history of providing various betting options, including live casino games, sports betting Singapore , and more.
Over the years, Dafabet has garnered trust due to its transparent operations, licensed status, and adherence to strict regulatory standards. It offers diverse games, from online slots to table games, catering to various player preferences. Moreover, Dafabet's user-friendly interface and mobile compatibility have enhanced its appeal.
Game Collection
Dafabet hosts a range of popular games that draw players from all walks of gaming preferences. Among these, slot games like Mega Moolah, Starburst, and Gonzo's Quest consistently attract players with their exciting themes and potential for massive jackpots.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
This online betting site has a wide range of casino bonuses for players. Whether you're a newbie or an experienced gambler, this casino offers some promotions or bonuses for you.
New players can enjoy the Dafabet Welcome Bonus by opening their account with the casino. This bonus offers up to 160% returns upon depositing SGD 20 only.
Payment Methods
Dafabet is amongst the leading online casinos in Singapore, which is proven by the fact that it offers several payment options to its customers. In cryptocurrencies, it supports Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum. Moreover, it offers Skrill payment and bank transfers.
The casino also accepts both Visa and MasterCard. In addition, e-wallet customers can pay through Ecopayz.
Customer Support Channels
Customers can contact through various support channels, such as 24/7 live chat, email, Facebook, and an international toll-free phone number.
Why Do We Recommend Dafabet?
Dafabet is our top choice because it offers an immersive and lucrative gaming environment. They cover all major sports events globally, from basketball to football, and offer competitive odds. Moreover, the website layout is simple yet appealing, and selecting different options is hassle-free.
Pros and Cons
Pros
There are several global sports events to bet on.
Stellar live streaming services.
An excellent website that's easy to use.
Offers various payment methods.
Cons
Bonus terms might not be favourable for all players.
7. 1xBet - Best Online Casino SG for Site Layout
1xBet
1xBet casino has become a notable name in Singapore's online gambling world. Founded in 2007, it boasts a history of offering a comprehensive gaming experience.
This virtual casino offers slots, table games, and live dealer options catering to diverse tastes. 1xBet's prominence is due to its ambition to provide an all-in-one gaming platform, making it a preferred choice for many Singaporean gamblers seeking variety.
Game Collection
1xBet boasts a wide selection of popular and exciting games that cater to diverse player preferences. Slot enthusiasts can indulge in classics like Book of Ra and Mega Moolah, known for their impressive jackpots.
The live casino section offers an immersive experience with live dealer games such as online Blackjack, Live Roulette, and Live Baccarat, providing a real-life casino atmosphere from the comfort of one's home. 1xBet also updates its game library frequently to give players the most exciting titles.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
1xBet has an attractive array of bonuses and promotions that appeal to players worldwide.
The Welcome Offer brings 100% returns and gives you up to SGD 208. To enjoy this bonus, you must make a minimum deposit of SGD 20 into your new account.
Payment Methods
1xBet is amongst the Singapore online casinos that offer the most payment options for facilitating players. It has several cryptocurrency options, such as Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Tron, Litecoin, Dogecoin, DigiByte, and many more.
Moreover, the platform supports payment systems like ecoPayz and Neteller. Those who prefer e-wallets can use MoneyGO, Skrill, Jeton Wallet, and more.
Customer Support Channels
This online casino Singapore currently has 3 main customer support mediums through which you can make your complaints and queries. These include Telegram, Live Chat, and a callback option where the casino calls you once you give them your number.
Why Do We Recommend 1xBet?
One of the best things about 1xBet casino is its large variety of games every player can enjoy. They feature over 100 developers on their platform, catering to all players. The live casino experience is available from 20 different providers, offering a thrilling experience anytime you log in.
Moreover, you can deposit or withdraw using the plethora of payment methods supported by the platform.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Top developers provide a wide selection of exciting games.
Lucrative loyalty program with generous cashback.
A well-developed mobile app for both Android and iOS.
Cons
Customer support is sluggish occasionally.
8. W88 - Best Casino Singapore Site for Customer Support
W88
W88 is a renowned platform that has made a name in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2013, it has rapidly grown in popularity, offering a comprehensive gaming experience to players. W88's reputation is built on its commitment to fairness, security, and responsible gambling practices.
This platform has garnered trust by obtaining licences from reputable authorities, ensuring a safe gaming environment. W88 brings a user-friendly interface to its website and app, making it accessible for everyone.
Game Collection
W88 hosts a wide array of popular games for gamblers. Slot enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of titles like Starburst, Mega Moolah, and Gonzo's Quest, known for their engaging gameplay and potential for significant jackpots.
Table game enthusiasts can enjoy classics like blackjack and Baccarat in various exciting variations. Thanks to regular updates, W88 ensures that players can play the latest titles.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
The most popular bonus of W88 Casino is the 100% Welcome Bonus, which gives you up to SGD 200.
Payment Methods
W88 online casino Singapore typically offers a range of payment methods to cater to the needs of its players. Visa and MasterCard are accepted for deposits and withdrawals. Moreover, Skrill and Neteller are also supported, offering fast and secure transactions.
Bank transfer or online banking options may be available for direct fund transfers. W88 also accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum for transactions.
Customer Support Channels
You can contact this online casino in Singapore in several ways. The most popular is live chat, where you get almost instant replies. Other options include Skype, Facebook, X, email, and telephone.
Why Do We Recommend W88?
There are many reasons why W88 Casino has been included in this list. One is the excellent collection of games that covers all varieties and satisfies all kinds of players. Our testing revealed that all games worked perfectly and didn't suffer any lags.
This trusted online casino Singapore is also licensed by the First Cagayan Gaming Authority, giving the platform a good reputation. Moreover, the service uses a firewall, which protects private player information.
Pros and Cons
Pros
Live Chat offers instant customer support.
The site is available in multiple languages.
Several payment options for maximum flexibility.
Cons
The website can feel cluttered.
9. Betway - Best Online Casino Site for User-Friendly Interface
Betway is often ranked among the most prominent Singapore online casinos. Founded in 2006, it quickly gained recognition for its diverse gaming offerings, including slots, table games, and sports betting . Over the years, Betway has solidified its reputation for reliability and fairness, holding licences from respected authorities like the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.
Game Collection
Slot enthusiasts can explore a vast library of classic and modern titles, including popular choices like Mega Moolah and Starburst. The live casino section also provides an immersive gaming experience with real dealers hosting games like Live Blackjack and Live Roulette.
Sports betting enthusiasts can access a wide range of markets and events, from football and basketball to esports, offering a comprehensive gaming experience for players in Singapore.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
Betway brings a different kind of bonus to the table called the Flexi Bonus, which lets players withdraw their winnings whether they have met the necessary conditions.
Besides that, Match Bonus gives players a percentage of their initial deposit on top of the original amount that they deposit. Moreover, this bonus can be used by players the way they want, as it is added to the total balance in their account.
Payment Methods
Since different players have different preferred payment methods, Betway offers all the popular options. These payment methods include Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, Visa, MasterCard, and more.
Customer Support Channels
Betway Casino assists its customers through various pathways, which include live chat, email and telephone calls. Excellent customer service is available throughout the day to resolve customer queries.
Why Do We Recommend Betway?
There are multiple reasons for recommending Betway, and one of them is the 400 games available on its platform that guarantee nonstop fun for players. Moreover, the software of this casino is powered by Microgaming, a well-known industry name.
Pros and Cons
Pros
A library featuring 400+ games.
Well-optimised app for both Android and iOS.
Licensed by Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission.
Cons
Customer service needs some improvements.
10. 888Casino - Best for High Graphics Casino Games
888Casino is one of the most renowned Singapore online casinos that has gained immense popularity. Established in 1997 by 888 Holdings, it is amongst the most experienced players in the online casino industry.
888 is amongst the best online casinos regarding fairness and security, holding licences from the UK Gambling Commission and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. Moreover, it protects user data by using advanced encryption technologies.
Game Collection
With over 1,000 titles, 888Casino is one of the leading names in the Singaporean gambling industry. High-definition cameras broadcast their live casino games in real-time.
Moreover, 888 Casino's jackpot games are also a great way to make big bucks quickly, as they come with free spins, scatters, and many other features. Although the casino has 8 table games, some popular titles like Pai Gow and Caribbean Stud are missing.
Latest Bonuses & Promotions
888Casino offers various Welcome Bonuses for its customers. For instance, the first-time deposit of SGD 100 can get you up to 100% in rewards. There is also a first customer bonus that offers 200% rewards and amounts of SGD 500. A Premium Player Welcome Package is also available that is awarded when a player makes 5 consecutive deposits, and it goes up to SGD 350.
Payment Methods
888Casino provides many reliable and swift payment systems for its users. The most popular payment systems available on the platform are Visa and MasterCard. However, many other payment systems, such as Neteller, ecoPayz, iDebit, PayPal, Skrill, and Trustly, are also supported by this casino.
Customers can also utilise bank transfers but require a higher deposit of SGD 50-100. In addition, Interac and Apple Pay can also be used by customers.
Customer Support Channels
888Casino has an extensive support system for its players, including multiple channels such as email and phone numbers. The casino doesn't support live chat, but you can fill out a contact form on the website to contact a customer care representative.
Why Do We Recommend 888Casino?
The platform has extensive casino industry experience and continues to hold its unique place. Moreover, it has obtained its licence from reputable names to build its credibility. The website also uses the latest 128-bit encryption to protect financial and personal data and has been tested by McAfee.
Pros and Cons
Pros
A trusted industry name with years of experience.
Exciting promotions keep players engaged.
High-quality software and graphics.
Cons
Smaller bonuses compared to some other casinos.
Overview of The 10 Trusted Online Casinos in Singapore
SG Online Casinos
Welcome Bonus
Average RTP rate (Return to Player)
Popular Game Providers
Payment Options
BK8
288% Welcome Bonus
95 – 96%
Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Help2Pay, Bank Transfers
me88
168% Welcome Bonus
96%
Evolution Gaming, SA Gaming, Dream Gaming
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Help2Pay, EeziePay, FPX, Visa, MasterCard
Maxim88
288% Welcome Bonus
96%
SA Gaming, Evolution Gaming, WM Casino
Bitcoin, Ethereum, TruePay, SurePay
96M
288% Magnificent Welcome Bonus
98%
BBIN, Evolution Gaming, WM Casino, SA Gaming
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, GrabPay, DuitNow, TouchnGo
77w
Ambassador Welcome Bonus
96%
Pragmatic Play, WMCasino, DreamGame, Sexy Baccarat
EeziePay, Help2Pay, PayNow, SurePay
Dafabet
Dafabet Welcome Bonus
95%
Evolution Gaming, SA Gaming
Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard
1xBet
100% Welcome Offer
95%
BetSoft, Microgaming, NetEnt
Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Tron, Litecoin, Dogecoin, DigiByte, ecoPayz, Neteller, Visa MasterCard
W88
100% Welcome Bonus
96%
Play'nGo, Microgaming, Spadegaming, Evolution Gaming
Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Ethereum
Betway
100% Welcome Bonus
96%
Pragmatic Play, Games Global, Triple Edge Studios
Skrill, Neteller, direct bank transfers, Visa, MasterCard
888Casino
200% First Customer Bonus
96%
NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Red Tiger, Playtech
Neteller, ecoPayz, iDebit, PayPal, Skrill, Trustly, Visa, MasterCard, bank transfers
How We Select the Best Singapore Online Casinos | 10 Key Criteria
We have rigorously assessed several Singapore casino sites and shortlisted the best ones based on the following 10 critical criteria:
Game Varieties
We've ensured that these online casinos in Singapore provide a wide range of games and source them from reputable developers. From classic slots and progressive jackpots to various blackjack, roulette, and poker versions, our selected casinos offer a comprehensive gaming menu. Moreover, we've looked at the availability of live casino games, adding an immersive dimension to your SG online casino gaming experience.
Software Providers
This list includes platforms collaborating with industry-leading developers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. These partnerships assure quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and fair odds.
Payment Options
Our chosen online casino Singapore offers many methods, from traditional credit and debit cards to e-wallets like PayPal and even cutting-edge cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Having multiple payment gateways ensures that more players can enjoy the casino experience.
Payout Speed
We have only selected the Singapore casino sites known for their fast payout processes. They have reasonably quick payout times, ensuring you enjoy your earnings without delays.
Withdrawal Limit
The online casino Singapore on this list offers reasonable limits that strike a balance between accommodating casual players and high-rollers, ensuring everyone can enjoy equally.
Mobile Compatibility
Mobile gaming has become immensely popular today, pushing many Singapore casino sites to release optimised versions of their websites and apps. Our list contains the best online casinos with mobile apps that work smoothly on Android and iOS.
Customer Support
Our chosen online casinos in Singapore provide round-the-clock assistance through multiple channels, including live chat for instant problem-solving, email for more detailed inquiries, and phone support for direct communication. Some even have a presence on various social media, such as X, Facebook, and Instagram.
Licences & Registrations
We've rigorously verified online casino Singapore that holds valid licences and registrations. They guarantee that the casinos operate within the bounds of strict regulations, assuring you of a secure and regulated gaming environment.
Fair Play & Randomness
We've included only the online casinos in Singapore using certified Random Number Generators (RNGs) to guarantee fairness, ensuring that game outcomes are genuinely random. Additionally, the casinos on this list are regularly tested by eCOGRA and iTech Labs, both of which are reputable industry names.
Security
The online casinos featured on this list employ cutting-edge encryption technologies, such as SSL encryption, to safeguard financial details from potential threats. Clear and transparent privacy policies further underscore their commitment to your security.
With our top online casinos in Singapore, you can confidently immerse yourself in online gaming, knowing that every aspect of your experience has been scrutinised for quality and reliability.
Most Popular Singapore Online Casino Games that Played by Singaporean
Let's look at some of the most popular games and what they offer.
Singapore Players' Favourite: Online Slots
Some popular online slots Singapore games that Singaporean players often enjoy include Mega Moolah, known for its massive progressive jackpot, and Starburst, for its vibrant graphics and simple gameplay.
Also, it's critical to consider Return to Player (RTP) percentages when choosing slots. For instance, Gonzo's Quest boasts a respectable RTP of around 96%, while Book of Ra offers a competitive 95.1% RTP.
Top Table Games at Singapore Online Casinos
Blackjack is a popular choice among Singaporean players for its strategic gameplay.
European Roulette is another classic in which players predict where the ball will land.
Poker, in various forms such as Texas Hold 'em, remains a favourite among those seeking a more competitive edge.
The appeal of these table games lies in their mix of skill and chance, making them staples at different online casinos in Singapore.
Playing Lottery Games Online in Singapore
Online lottery games have gained popularity in Singapore due to their simplicity and potential for substantial winnings. Players can participate in international lotteries like the US Powerball and Mega Millions and regional options like the Singapore Toto.
These games often feature substantial jackpots, making them attractive to those seeking life-changing wins. The convenience of purchasing tickets online has made lottery games a convenient choice for many Singaporean players.
Experience the Best Live Dealer Games in Singapore
Live dealer games offer an immersive experience in Singapore online casinos. They allow players to interact with real dealers via video streaming. Evolution Gaming's live casino suite, for example, offers top-notch live casino games with high-quality streaming and various betting options.
Best Fishing Games For Singapore Players
While they may not be traditional online casino Singapore games, fishing games have found a niche among Singaporean gamblers seeking entertainment and excitement. Singaporean players love games like Fish Hunter and Ocean King for their arcade-style shooting gameplay, where players aim to catch various underwater creatures for rewards.
Singapore's Sports and Esports Betting
Sports and esports betting have grown significantly in the online casino Singapore scene. Players can bet on various sports events, including football, basketball, and tennis. Moreover, with popular titles like League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Esports have also attracted a dedicated following.
Tips for Winning Real Money in Live Casinos Singapore
Here are some tips to help you improve your winning chances in a Singapore online casino:
Select a licensed and regulated online casino in Singapore with a good reputation.
Learn the rules and strategies of the games you want, such as blackjack, roulette, or poker.
Avoid trying to compensate for your losses by betting beyond your means. Always bet on an SG online casino according to your budget
Use free play or demo versions to practise and refine your skills before wagering real money.
Games like blackjack and poker games involve strategy. Study optimal strategies and apply them to improve your odds.
How to Register and Play at Any Online Casino Sites in Singapore
Here are the steps to register and play at an online casino in Singapore:
Step 1: Create an Account
Click the "Sign Up" or "Register" after opening the SG Online Casino website account registration page. You'll be required to provide personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and contact details, to create a username and password.
Step 2: Verify Your Identity
Most online casinos require you to verify your identity by providing a copy of your passport, driver's licence/other forms of ID, and proof of address. Make sure you have all this information ready to register your account smoothly.
Step 3: Deposit Funds
You'll need to deposit funds after successful account creation. Usually, online casinos in Singapore support several secure payment methods, such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and more.
Step 4: Explore and Play Games
Choose your favourite games from the online casino Singapore library and start playing. Everything is available in modern casinos, from slots to live dealer games.
Conclusion
Online casinos in Singapore have evolved significantly in recent years, offering diverse options for seasoned and novice players. The 10 best online casino sites highlighted in this article have proven themselves as trusted names over the years, providing a thrilling online gambling experience.
It's essential to prioritise responsible gaming, adhere to local regulations, and exercise caution when gambling online. A trusted online casino Singapore have something for everyone, whether you like slots, live sports betting, table games, and whatnot. So grab your device and try your luck today!
Online Casino Singapore FAQs
How to play online casinos in Singapore?
The first step is to find a reputable online casino in Singapore that accepts players from the country. Register an account, deposit money, and start playing your favourite games. Moreover, it's crucial to be aware of Singapore's gambling regulations to avoid mishaps.
Which Singapore online casino is the best overall?
BK8 is the best overall, but different online casinos in Singapore have their strengths and weaknesses, so the final choice rests with you. However, most casinos featured on our list are considered the best in the Singaporean market, especially me88, Maxim88, and 96M. They have everything from lucrative bonuses to the latest titles you can enjoy.
Is online casino Singapore legal and safe to play?
The government tightly regulates Singapore's online casinos, with only a few authorised providers. However, offshore online casinos are not regulated, so choosing licensed and reputable options is crucial. You can consult our list to find a safe and lucrative casino.
Which Singapore online casino has the fastest payout?
Fast payouts can vary between different online casinos in Singapore, depending on the following factors:
Payment method.
Casino's internal processing times.
The best online casinos for fast payouts include BK8, me88, Maxim88, 96M, and more.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.