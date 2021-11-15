Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Poison In The Air: Delhi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True Again

It’s that time of the year when crop residue burning, Diwali fireworks and vehicular pollution turn Delhi into a gas chamber.

November 12, 2021

A hazy morning in Delhi after Diwali. | Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey
Street lamps cast pools of hazy light as a pedestrian walks across a street in Delhi. | Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey
A metro train barely visible amid thick smog, in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. | Photograph by Getty Images
Smog blankets Ghaziabad as NCR relives its worst nightmare after Diwali. | Photograph by Tribhuvan Tiwari
Street lights and vehicle headlamps battle to shine through heavy smog in Delhi. | Photograph by Getty Images
A truck-mounted anti-smog gun sprays water to curb air pollution in Delhi. | Photograph by PTI
