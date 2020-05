Policemen guard as Kashmiri Muslims pray while the head priest, unseen, displays a relic of Islam's Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, on the occasion of the Prophet's birth anniversary in Srinagar, India. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims thronged the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad. The image was part of a series of photographs by Associated Press photographers which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography.

AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan