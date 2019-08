Muslim pilgrims walk to cast stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual hajj, and the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage to Mecca is required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil