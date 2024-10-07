Will I Have Love Marriage?

Love marriage predictions by birth date

You may get love marriage predictions through many software or websites, but those are all drawn only from the Lagna Chart. However, it is of utmost importance to rely on such predictions only when seen from the Navamsa Kundali. Remember, that the Lagna chart remains unchanged for two hours, but the D-9 (Navamsa Kundli) can change multiple times in those two hours. So, love marriage predictions by birth date drawn from the Lagna chart only can be misleading. For theoretical interest, one can read more on this love marriage predictions by birth date but do not become an expert to assess what is seen for love predictions from birth chart. Many combinations are seen to know about love marriage as explained above.