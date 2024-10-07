OutlookHub

Will I Have Love Marriage?

A detailed birth chart analysis can reveal almost everything about marriage. The Kundali examination reveals the likelihood of a love marriage or arranged marriage, the expected challenges before and after marriage, what one needs to convert love into marriage, and how to make a marriage a successful bond for life.

Vinay Bajrangi
Vinay Bajrangi
Marriage—love or arranged—has constantly stirred curiosity in the human mind. Love marriage is the most discussed topic today, and I feel that marrying while you are in love is a good decision. There are two main factors in this: your intent to marry someone you love and what is good for you, a love marriage or an arranged marriage.

To know, Will I have a love marriage- get a small glimpse of the factors in your horoscope to know, will you have a love marriage?

A detailed birth chart analysis can reveal almost everything about marriage. The Kundali examination reveals the likelihood of a love marriage or arranged marriage, the expected challenges before and after marriage, what one needs to convert love into marriage, and how to make a marriage a successful bond for life. Love marriage can be a pleasant experience for some while bitter for others. Even though many people marry their love, their marriages may still fail.

How to know if you will have love marriage

It is natural to want to marry your love partner. But it is always better to check if your birth chart supports a love marriage or an arranged marriage. Sometimes, you may fall in love, but that love doesn't convert into marriage. Why: because you may lack a love marriage yoga in your birth chart. You never know if Ketu (the planet of separative tendencies) or Rahu (the planet of illusions) are keeping your love away from reaching the marital bond.

In astrology, specific combinations in your birth chart indicate a love marriage. Your natal chart can clearly suggest whether you will have a love or an arranged marriage. So, one should look at those combinations to know: Will I have a love marriage?  Sometimes, focusing on early marriage is better than dilly-dallying the love affair. Do not be surprised, but I have advised many love mates like this and it works.

Now, understand what combinations indicate a person will have a love marriage.

Combinations seen for Love marriage

There are definite combinations in a birth chart to indicate that a person will have a love marriage or an arranged marriage. Based on these astrological combinations, one can get predictions for love marriage from birth date/birth chart.

The Role of the Fifth House and D-9 Charts for Love Marriage - The fifth house denotes romance, mutual attraction and emotional connections with and for the potential life partner. This house is seen for love affairs and D-5 and D-9 are seen to assess if the love relationship will blossom into a marriage.

Benefic planets in the fifth house support a love affair converting into marriage and then a strong marital bond. A well-placed Venus or the Moon in the fifth house of these charts further strengthens the likelihood of a harmonious love marriage. However, the affliction of it may suggest relationship challenges that could lead to unsuccessful love affairs or even marriages. Thus, a deep understanding of the fifth house in Lagna, D-5 and D-9 charts is essential for understanding an individual's scenario for love, marriage and happiness derived.

The role of the 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 9th Houses - In astrology, nothing happens in isolation, and there has to be intrinsic support and relationship of a few specific houses for an astrological analysis to fall true. In love marriage, the second, fifth, seventh, and ninth houses are essential in assessing the chances of a love marriage. The second house is the house of family, values and commitment. The fifth house signifies romance and love, while the seventh house represents marriage and partnerships. The ninth house represents dharma (righteousness), higher learning, and spirituality, adding depth to the marriage experience.

A positive intrinsic relationship among these houses indicates the possibility of a love marriage. If the connection between the fifth and seventh houses suggests a love marriage, the ninth house reflects an individual's ideals and beliefs about love and marriage. One also needs a well-placed second house to support the financial and emotional stability for a love marriage. For instance, if the second house is strong and under positive influence, it can indicate that the values and resources shared between partners support a harmonious life together. On the other hand, challenges in the second house—such as afflictions or weak

planetary placements—can lead to difficulties in sustaining a relationship.

Therefore, it is essential for anyone to have a perfect supporting position of these houses for a love affair converting into a marriage.

Love marriage predictions by birth date

You may get love marriage predictions through many software or websites, but those are all drawn only from the Lagna Chart. However, it is of utmost importance to rely on such predictions only when seen from the Navamsa Kundali. Remember, that the Lagna chart remains unchanged for two hours, but the D-9 (Navamsa Kundli) can change multiple times in those two hours. So, love marriage predictions by birth date drawn from the Lagna chart only can be misleading. For theoretical interest, one can read more on this love marriage predictions by birth date but do not become an expert to assess what is seen for love predictions from birth chart. Many combinations are seen to know about love marriage as explained above.

Will your love convert into marriage?

The relationships between the second, fifth, seventh, and ninth houses will reveal whether your love will convert into marriage. An expert astrologer should do the analysis, as the D-1, D-5, and D-9 charts should be studied in tandem to reveal accurate information about your love marriage based on birth date.

What signs are good for love marriage

You will normally read that some rising signs are good for a love marriage. Now understand that one rising sign remains the same in the Lagna chart for two hours, but finer love marriage predictions come from the Navamsa Kundali, which can change multiple times in these two hours. The placement of Stars can change from one house to another house (s) with the change of Ascendant in the Navamsa chart, so how can you say which rising sign is good for a love marriage?  Another point is that your Ascendant is defined when you are born, but

each person's practical family and other circumstances can be entirely different as they grow. So, it is not correct to say what sign/ascendant is good for a love marriage.

Love or arranged marriage

It is a matter of debate what is good, a love marriage or an arranged marriage. In my practical experience, you need good compatibility for a successful marriage. The success of a marital bond depends on compatibility between two partners and not whether it is an arranged or love marriage. You love each other before or after marriage, depending on your compatibility, and that is the essence of any marital bliss. Many in love affairs fear low matching scores may hold their marriage, but don't worry if the matching score is low. Read on what if the matching score is low before you miss the best life partner.

How to convince parents for love marriage

With the generation gap and family values, sometimes, parents do not approve of a love marriage. In such a case, it is better to take an astrological analysis of your charts based on the above explanation. First, be sure that love marriage is good for you. The parents are your well-wishers, and once they know that your charts support a love marriage, it is not difficult to convince parents of a love marriage. You do not need to convince parents to love marriage; you have to explain it to them. I firmly believe love marriages in the present times are better than arranged marriages.

In the end, although love may be attractive but one should also know that the relationships before and after marriage can have many changes. It is important to understand that what matters is a successful marriage and not a stubborn relationship, which may not, however, be love but just attraction! Astrology provides valuable insights into your love and relationships by reading the indications in one's horoscope. Build healthy relationships that match your astrological profiles instead of trying ineffective remedies to bypass astrological guidance. If you love someone, take care of the above factors and marry with confidence. If you are not in love, then know how will be your future life partner.

For any specific query, connect with my office @ +919278555588/9278665588.

Best wishes

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

