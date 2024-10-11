Whose Stars Are Strong To Become The Next US President?

As we approach the pivotal 2024 presidential elections, the astrological landscape provides intriguing insights into the political climate, economic shifts, and the broader societal impacts that may unfold. The current landscape sees Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party emerging with a significant advantage over former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party. Seen astrologically, Kamala Harris’ stars are strong to become the next US President over Donald Trump. This is based on my personal expertise in giving astrological predictions on such matters, where the actual birth details (mainly the accurate birth time) is rarely known.
There are many forecasts floating globally about who will be the next US President, and all would have worked hard to make such assessments. It is not right to comment on anyone’s assessments until the election results are finally announced. We all witness how predictions can change in the last hours.
Whosoever’s Natal chart is stronger to become the next American present, and to whomever stars support as the next US Present, it will have an impact globally. Therefore, astrology goes beyond to know who will be the next US President and its overall impact on world affairs.
Astrological Insights into the 2024 Presidential Elections and beyond
The astrological factors indicate substantial similarities in the political scenario regardless of who reaches the helm. This is what the planetary movements of 2025 indicate.
Kamala Harris’s birth chart indicates a progressive sync with the desires of a rapidly changing society. Her leadership style resonates with the collective aspirations of a diverse society in the USA. But, Donald Trump's astrological chart suggests a strong bond towards traditional values and a tendency to seek stability in uncertain times.
Economic Forecast: The Rise of Stocks and Job Market Challenges
The year 2025 appears promising for the stock market, and there are indications that it will reach new heights. The favourable planetary positions indicate a bullish outlook for better financial growth and investments. However, it also indicates that there could be challenges in the job prospects and a challenging job market. Indications of a strong yet competitive professional environment reflect the dual nature of growth and difficulty.
During the transition in 2024, organisations may offer lessor job openings, indicating a potential slowdown in workforce expansion. This trend will surely increase the struggle for available job positions. This will have an additional impact of the recession that looms larger in 2025 compared to 2024. The year will surely test the resilience of the working class who might fear economic uncertainty.
Planetary Influences: Saturn, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu
During 2025, a significant planetary event will take place when Saturn transits to Pisces. This period of transit will typically symbolizes a time of emotional and spiritual introspection.
As Saturn moves through Pisces, society may face profound challenges, particularly in understanding and addressing collective emotional needs. This shift can highlight issues such as mental health, social welfare, and the importance of community support during turbulent times.
Jupiter's journey in 2025 will shift from Taurus to Gemini and then to Cancer. This movement signifies a transformative period of communication and emotional connections. In Gemini, we can expect a surge in dialogue around socio-economic issues, spurring innovation and change. As Jupiter moves into Cancer, the focus may shift to family and home, emphasizing the need for security in personal and economic realms.
The placement of Rahu in Pisces and Ketu in Virgo also plays a crucial role in shaping the coming years. Rahu, often viewed as an amplifier, can heighten societal aspirations and desires, pushing for progress but also creating confusion and illusions. This placement may lead to an intense pursuit of ideals, causing friction between reality and aspiration. Meanwhile, Ketu in Virgo serves as a curtailer, emphasizing practicality, health, and service. This duality could result in a struggle between lofty ambitions and the grounded approach needed to achieve them.
As Rahu transitions into Aquarius and Ketu into Leo later in 2025, we can expect a shift in focus toward collective advancement and personal expression. Aquarius encourages innovation and community-focused initiatives, while Leo emphasizes individual creativity and leadership. This dynamic interplay will influence political narratives and economic policies as leaders navigate the complexities of modern governance.
A Time of Testing and Transformation
While Kamala Harris may hold an advantage over Donald Trump, astrological predictions suggest that the political and economic landscape will face significant challenges regardless of the election outcome. The overall outlook of 2025 looks like a testing time for working professionals who face a highly competitive job environment and fear a looming recession in the next year.
Saturn, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu's transits will guide us through this period. People should be expected to balance aspiration and reality, thinking more of practicality than being innovative. These astrological factors and influences can offer valuable insights not only into the unfolding narrative of American politics but also into its impact on global society. A soft but important learning during these turbulent times is to remain grounded and adaptable, avoid dithering tendencies and restlessness, and try to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Returning to the original topic, who will win the US 2024 Presidential elections? Will the rising sign support the political success of either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? You search, and you will find many people indicating a particular sign for success in a political career.
A caution: Do not forget the stars in the birth chart for one rising sign remain the same for two hours. It means the people born within two hours of your birth time within a particular longitude and latitude will have the same sign. However, the finer predictions come from Navamsa Kundali's D-9 Chart, which will change multiple times during these hours. This is just an additional input and a small caution to the people who rely on online astrological predictions for any topic.
Which sign supports a political career?
It is not correct to determine anyone’s political success based on any sign because your rising sign or stars in the birth chart are a result of all past lives when you were just born. There is no doubt that there are combinations for success in a political career, but the results from these astrological combinations for political success depend on your karmic journey in the present life. One can read about such combinations for theoretical purposes on which combinations give political career success.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.