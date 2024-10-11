Whose Stars Are Strong To Become The Next US President?

A caution: Do not forget the stars in the birth chart for one rising sign remain the same for two hours. It means the people born within two hours of your birth time within a particular longitude and latitude will have the same sign. However, the finer predictions come from Navamsa Kundali's D-9 Chart, which will change multiple times during these hours. This is just an additional input and a small caution to the people who rely on online astrological predictions for any topic.