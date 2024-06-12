Which Gemstone Should You Wear According To Date Of Birth

Expecting results too fast, too soon & adopting shortcuts in life has become a passion for some & fashion for some. Similarly, it also seems fascinating for people to wear the Gemstones. Astrologers, as a habit, suggest different gems for coming out of troubled times. The inclination of the natives towards putting one also compels the astrologers to suggest gemstones. To enlighten the common person regarding gemstone therapy, we spoke to Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, one of India's best astrologers, who explained many important things regarding wearing gemstones according to date of birth, Zodiac Sign & for a particular purpose. His first reaction was, "Gemstones can be the icing on the cake, not the cake itself." Therefore, do not expect miracles from gemstones, no matter what anyone says or counsels. If wearing gems was a proven solution, people would visit astrologers rather than land in hospitals and prisons, and no one would be jobless and so on.

Should we wear Gemstones by birth date or name

Dr Vinay Bajrangi – I don't know how people talk about wearing Gemstone by name. Gemstones are directly related to the planets & planetary position allotted to a person at the time of birth & these are fixed without a human's role. The name is given by us & many a time, we change or even alter the name, so it does not need any further explanation except that my recommendation is to select and wear the Gemstone according to birth chart. Once you know the intricacy & basic rules of astrology for gemstones, you will understand why I recommend wearing gemstones according to date of birth & that also, if at all, I feel one should wear any gemstone. In my opinion, if we follow the basic rules of Vedic astrology, not more than five per cent of people may need to wear any gemstone. Many talk about wearing gemstones for money and wealth, many talk of gemstones according to date of birth, gemstones as per Zodiac sign, which is the best Gemstone for me & like that. My only contention to explain here is that wearing Gemstones per astrology should be strictly on the basis of planets, which I will explain as we talk more about which is the best Gemstone one should wear.

How to select Gemstone according to birth details

Dr Vinay Bajrangi - Birth details mean your horoscope with date, time, and place of birth. Each horoscope has a set of supportive/benefic planets and another set of weak or malefic planets. The purpose of wearing any gemstone is to strengthen the weak planets & your horoscope based on your birth chart/horoscope is a direct indication of the weak planets. There is no thump rule for which Gemstone will suit one particular ascendant, a moon sign or Rashi. I have also seen many wearing gemstones based on Dasha or the period ( Gochar) they are running. Both these techniques of suggesting any gemstones are flawed. It may not give good; instead, it can give reverse results.

Through ascendant, we know the strong/good planets in a horoscope. Lord of ascendant, lords of 5th & 9th house are the benefic planets. We have to see which of these lords is weak, and we suggest Gemstones for the weaker planet. But here, we should know that each planet has the Lordships of two Rashi/signs. For example, the Lord of the 9th house, Saturn, can have the Lordship of the 8th or 10th house. If it has the Lordship of the 8th house, then one cannot and should not wear the Stone for Saturn. This is in spite of the fact that Saturn has a dual Lordship of the 9th house. Coming back to your question, how to select a Gemstone based on birth details is simple: Identify weak planets and their Lordship from a birth chart & then select the best Gemstone for you.

Why should one wear the gemstones at all?

Dr Vinay Bajrangi - I am not against a person wearing a gemstone. The fact is that for a long time, immemorial gemstones have fascinated the minds of humans. It is widely believed that they confer status, wealth, and permanent stature to their possessor. The value of gemstones is aptly described in Atharva Vedas. The Puranas have an elaborate description of the significance of these gems in native's life. Different gems have been attributed to confer vigour, status, sin-cleansing abilities, and strength to the native, along with other attributes. Those practising Indian Vedic astrology widely use Gems because of their therapeutic value but what I am against is: to recommend these gems without going into the dos and don'ts. I am against if the astrologers see Gemstones as the only remedy to offer and thrive on selling them off. In the same way I also discourage the people who sometimes force the astrologer to suggest them some gemstones, but their number is small. One can wear stones provided it is selected on the defined ethics & procedures of Vedic astrology.

When should one wear the Gemstone?

DVB - It is commonly seen that Gems are worn as per Dasha/ period or to strengthen those planets that are weak or are worn to achieve a particular goal such as success in career, business success, getting rid of anger, etc or we wear seeing its result on some other natives. Let me clarify that gemstones should not be put in any of the aforementioned reasons.

Gemstones are worn only in the case when the Tricona or the trines (1-5-9) are to be strengthened without simultaneously amplifying the Trik Bhav or the unfavorable houses (6-8-12) as the strengthened planet may be having dual Lordship.

Although this analogy is not that intricate, due to greed sometimes the native tries to strengthen through Gems , even those planets that he should not have, bringing his journey to a grinding halt.

Wearing a gemstone is an astrologically refined product and not a commodity showing money or, power or for beauty. Don't forget a wrong gemstone can interfere with positive results by suppressing it and hindering an otherwise calm period. I am not putting any restrictions on wearing a gemstone, but in case of any doubt, take a recommendation from a competent person rather than wearing the wrong one. A wrong gemstone can have an irreversible impact also.

What are the things to consider before wearing a gemstone?

I am again not putting any strictures for wearing a gemstone, but one should keep in mind that:

A gemstone is NOT put as per the DASHA or period.

It is grossly inappropriate to put a gemstone of a planet merely because the planet is debilitated.

There are very few horoscopes that mandate putting more than two gemstones. It is inappropriate to put gemstones for planets merely because they are compressed, weak, or maybe retrograde.

A planet may be influencing a horoscope in three possible ways: the planet is friendly, enemy planet or mixed results giving planet.

As the name suggests, an enemy planet is never to be strengthened in a horoscope, even if it is debilitated, so putting gemstones for an enemy planet is strictly prohibited.

Putting gemstones that belonged to someone else may be a close relative; this is a strict no.

Putting Gemstones in the wrong metal also should be avoided.

Not purifying the gemstones before putting them on.

We should wear Gemstones only for a friendly planet. The mixed result-giving planet can, at times, be beneficial and, at other times, maybe be inflicting, but most of the time, it gives dual results. It may strengthen some areas of the native's life, and at the same time, it may inflict some damage in other areas of the native's life.

Those with some astrological knowledge must have read about the TATWA (elements )of the signs. The Tatwa of each astrological sign and its Lord is different, which only an accomplished Vedic astrologer can tell you.

Which Gemstone should one wear for money, wealth and success?

DVB - I have my reservations in suggesting any gemstone for money, wealth, or success to any person without assessing the strength or weakness of a planet & its Lordship (s). Here I can only say do not be under any passion or fashion or show your money power in selecting any gemstone. Buying Gemstone involves a good amount of money & can have effects both ways, so better consult any good astrologer, pay a small fee, tell your reason for buying the Gemstone & take specific recommendations as to which is the best Gemstone for you. How to select the right Gemstone for you, I have already explained it above so buy any stone as an astrologically suitable than buying as normal merchandise. If wealth, money or success were to come only from the Gemstones, then those gemstones would be sold priceless & maybe the poorer class would never get money, wealth or success.

Can we wear Gemstone according to ascendant?

DVB - Selecting a gemstone according to the ascendant, I think I have already replied. There cannot be any thump rule to wear Gemstone based on ascendant as each ascendant has both good and weak planets; each planet has a dual Lordship of two signs. One can read more how to find the best gemstone for you.

I also feel strange when the gemstone dealers start suggesting the best gemstone to a person, I don’t know if they have some competent astrologer for this or if they go by ascendant or birth details or what? There also they consider D-1 Lagna chart or D-9 Navamsa , dual Lordship and other factors as explained, I reserve my comments.

Having read this far, it is better to know who can be a good astrologer for all this.

Another important thing is that the remedies do not always work.

For any specific query, connect with my office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.