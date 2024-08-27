When Will I Get Married?

This article indicates many points that a marriage aspirant should know. It holds more significance for people who are much more focused on careers, especially the Female segment in the present times. Parents are worried about the child's late marriage, and the child is focused too much on the career. For them, marriage looks like bondage, and for parents, it remains a mirage. When we think of astrology for marriage, we mainly talk about the 7th house and Venus. But did you know that the 7th house is also the secondary house for the 10th house, the house of career and profession? A person who cannot fully encash on the 7th house results may miss many privileges and benefits of the 10th house. Also, you should know that all 12 houses in your horoscope have a very strong intrinsic relationship among them. For some, marriage becomes Fate's accelerator to boost the 9th house of fate. Marriage, for many, lays a foundation for Bhagyauday. In Hinduism, Marriage is not just a custom or event in life; it is seen as one of the most essential sanskaras one is supposed to follow in the present life. Marriage is the third sanskara out of the four sanskaras mentioned in smritis or Hindu ideology, namely Jatakarma, Upanayana, Vivah, and Antyeshti. This speaks of the importance of marriage in one's life and is supposed to form or carry karmic bonds in a person's life.

So, if you are delaying marriage for known reasons, you might miss the benefits of many Good Yogas, which do not blossom until you get married.

Marriage is known to bring Saubhagya or bliss to the couple getting married. So, delayed marriage, for whatever reason, can keep you away from the many benefits you are entitled to.