Week After Wayanad Tragedy: Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Rising Toll

Yesterday, six bodies were recovered, raising the confirmed death toll to 224. Five bodies were found in Wayanad, and one in Nilambur. Thirty unidentified bodies and 154 body parts were cremated at Puthumala in the Harrison Malayalam Limited Plantation cemetery with prayers from all faiths. So far, rescue workers have found 150 bodies in Wayanad and 74 in Nilambur. Additionally, 181 body parts have been recovered, including 24 from Wayanad and 157 from Nilambur. The Wayanad District Collector has been instructed to acquire more land under the Disaster Management Act for burying the bodies and body parts. A total of 154 people are reported missing, with 88 still in hospitals. There are 1381 people staying in nine camps in the Chooralmala area.