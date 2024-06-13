Virtual Tours: Explore World-Class Museums From Home This Summer

The British Museum in London is one of the world's most renowned and comprehensive museums, housing a vast collection of over 8 million objects that document the story of human culture from its beginnings to the present day. The museum has its origins dating back to 1753, when it was established by an Act of Parliament. It was originally based on the private collections of a few wealthy individuals, like Sir Hans Sloane and the Earls of Arundel and Pembroke. When it first opened to the public in 1759, it was a relatively modest affair. But over the centuries, as Britain expanded its global empire, the museum's collection grew exponentially through acquisitions and donations.