Vijay Nahata's Important Appeal To Voters In Belapur-151, Navi Mumbai, Following His Nomination

Vijay Nahata, a retired IAS officer from the Government of India, has spent his life in public service, making impactful contributions across multiple administrative fields. Now, as he steps into a new role as an independent candidate for the Belapur-151 constituency, Nahata brings his extensive experience in governance and development to the forefront. After filing his nomination, he shared a powerful message with the voters of Belapur: the importance of being well-informed about candidates during elections.