Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 At Oil India Limited

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2024 is being observed in Oil India Limited (OIL) from 28th October, 2024 to 3rd November, 2024 with the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s prosperity” across all the spheres and offices of the Company.
As part of the VAW 2024, an inaugural event was held on 28th October 2024 wherein Integrity Pledge was administered by Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL at a function convened at OIL’s Corporate office, Noida in the presence of Functional Directors and other officials of OIL. Shri Pratyush Sinha, IAS (Retd.) and former Central Vigilance Commissioner graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered an enlightening speech.
On this occasion, the annual inhouse magazine ‘InTouch’ was also ceremoniously released.
This year the stress is on preventive Vigilance with the focus on (a) Capacity Building programs, (b) Identification and implementation of systemic improvement measures, (c) Updation of Circulars/ Guidelines/ Manuals, (d) Disposal of complaints received before 30.06.2024 & (e) Dynamic Digital Presence. At OIL, extensive efforts have been made to promote these initiatives through posters, banners, radio jingles/talks, workshops/seminars, gram sabhas, cycle rallies, street plays, quiz etc. for wider participation.
