Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 At Oil India Limited

As part of the VAW 2024, an inaugural event was held on 28th October 2024 wherein Integrity Pledge was administered by Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL at a function convened at OIL’s Corporate office, Noida in the presence of Functional Directors and other officials of OIL. Shri Pratyush Sinha, IAS (Retd.) and former Central Vigilance Commissioner graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered an enlightening speech.