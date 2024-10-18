OutlookHub

Varun Dhawan’s Phone Mishap Sparks Flipkart’s Biggest Diwali Surprise - The Big Billion Days Like Offers Return

As the nation gears up for Diwali, Flipkart invites customers to stay tuned on social media for exclusive announcements, offers, and more surprises during the Big billion Day like offers.

Flipkart’s Biggest Diwali Surprise
In an unprecedented move driven by public demand, Flipkart is happy to announce the return of its iconic Big Billion Days sale offers, just in time for Diwali! This marks the first instance of a sale being revived purely due to customer love and engagement.

The moment unfolded unexpectedly on social media when Bollywood star Varun Dhawan shared an accidental moment— his phone broke, prompting him to tweet, "Just dropped my iPhone for the 937th time and now it looks like byePhone. @Flipkart , Big Billion Days might be over, but is it too late for a little gift? I promise this time I'll get a case... maybe”! A game-changing, ad-free campaign powered entirely by social conversations.

What followed was a social banter amongst fans and customers, with thousands echoing the same sentiment– of having the Big Billion Sale like offers back to add to the festive season cheer. In response, Flipkart made the bold decision to bring back its most celebrated sale for the festive season, exclusively focusing on gadgets like the Iphone.

For the first time, a brand has brought back an offer solely because of the love it received from customers,” said a Flipkart spokesperson. “Our goal has always been to bring value to our consumers, and this Diwali, we wanted to go a step further—listening to what they wanted and delivering beyond expectations.”

Key Highlights:

  • Big Billion Days Revival: Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers return for Diwali 2024, marking the first-ever instance of a sale being re-launched in the same year due to customer demand.

  • A Gadget Lover’s Paradise: The sale will offer massive discounts on the latest gadgets, including the highly sought-after iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, 24 making it the perfect time for festive upgrades.

  • Pure Social Conversation: This campaign stands out for its innovative approach. Without traditional ads or promotions, Flipkart leveraged the power of social conversations, proving that authentic engagement can lead to monumental brand decisions.

With Diwali being the biggest gifting season of the year, this is a rare opportunity for customers to grab their favourite tech products, from smartphones to tablets, at unbeatable prices. Flipkart brings back Big Billion Days like offers due to customer love—for the first time ever!

What’s Different This Time? Unlike previous campaigns, this iteration of the Big Billion Days like offers focuses on creating a buzz solely through social platforms, with no major advertising push. The return of the sale speaks to the power of the Flipkart community and how meaningful consumer engagement can lead to real-world action.

Get Ready for the Diwali Tech Rush!

As the nation gears up for Diwali, Flipkart invites customers to stay tuned on social media for exclusive announcements, offers, and more surprises during the Big billion Day like offers . Whether you missed out on the last Big Billion Days or you’re eyeing the latest gadgets for a festive treat, this is your chance to shop big and save bigger.

For more information, visit Flipkart.com or follow the Twitter Thread at @Flipkart.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

