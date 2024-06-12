Unleash Your Inner Artist: A Guide To Pottery Classes And Workshops In Delhi

The Clay Company (Nehru Place):
Timings: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM
This studio is an all-time favorite which provides engaging ambiance along with various choices from basic workshops to skilled wheel-throwing classes. Reviewers from Google Maps recommended them for their 'flexible hours' and 'patient coaches' who make learning enjoyable and interactive. This place is famous for its "Foundation Course", in which the students get to explore pinching, coiling, slab building, and the introduction to potter's wheels, and thus the best option for beginners. In addition, it has private classes as an option for those who require a more individualized method.
Earthen Aura Ceramics (Pitampura):
Timings: Appointment Slots from 10 AM to 6 PM.
This studio will concentrate on the total experience of learning with an emphasis on mindfulness and getting in touch with the clay. In their sessions, they cover all the hand-building techniques like coil building, pinch pots and slab construction, and eventually a degree of wheel throwing and glazing. Students think highly of the program due to their "small class sizes" and "supportive environment," which enables students to learn at their own pace. The owner, Pooja Agarwal, has a reputation as being a kind and motivational tutor.
Naveen Chhaya Ceramic Studio (Hauz Khas Village):
Timings: Thursday to Sunday, 10 AM to 8 PM
Located right in the middle of Hauz Khas Village, this studio will delve into a myriad of techniques, both contemporary and traditional. You can take lessons on hand-building techniques like pinch pots, coil building, and slab construction, perfect the potter's wheel, explore sculpture-making skills, and craft visually appealing objects using various colors. Those who seek an immersive learning experience can opt for Naveen Chhaya's courses which include alternate-day or weekend-only classes, depending on their availability. The studio is headed by the artists Naveen Chhaya and Arti Paliwal, recognized for their mastery of and fondness for ceramics.
Kalasthali Art School (Vasant Kunj):
Timings: 3 PM to 7 PM on weekdays and 10:30 AM to 5 PM on weekends.
Along with a variety of other art forms such as guitar, piano, and theatre, this longstanding art school provides pottery classes too. The classes, especially their pottery program, which teaches about hand-building techniques like coil building or slab construction, will be a great option if you want to try out pottery along with other different art genres. Their pottery mentor, Ms. Sonia, is accompanied by her clear illustrations and persistence in guiding the students to apply their skills.
Zorba The Buddha
Zorba The Buddha, Ghitorni, New Delhi
Timings: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM
Zorba The Buddha, located in south Delhi, is a one-of-a-kind place, where pottery is combined with artistic expression, inner awakening, and celebration. Zorba's pottery program, titled "The Magic of Clay," offers a comprehensive introduction to the world of ceramics, perfect for beginners. They are well-known for providing an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, making them the ideal option for people who are genuinely keen on indulging in pottery in a manner in which they feel comfortable and relaxed. They also provide flexible class options with beginner classes on weekends, private classes, and workshops to fit your schedule.
SmugMug (Sector 21, Noida):
Timings: Monday to Sunday, 9 AM to 5 PM
Find yourself in need of a fresh and intriguing date idea? SmugMug offers a variety of couple pottery workshops during which you can create your custom arts and crafts together. They excel at pinch pot and coil building, two techniques that are apt for beginners. These places are usually popular for the way they create a joyful and casual environment, hence being the perfect spot to relax and spend time with your beloved.
Tips for Choosing the Right Class:
Consider your skill level: While most studios offer classes for all levels, you should check your experience level and enroll for a course accordingly.
Think about your preferred schedule: Check the schedules of the classes as many of the places provide options for weekends or weekdays only.
Choose a technique that interests you: Research the technique that you would love to learn and indulge in, accordingly contact the studios with specialized techniques.
Read online reviews: Reviews on Google Maps and other platforms can provide valuable insights into the studio atmosphere, instructor quality, and student satisfaction.
Embrace the Joy of Creating:
Get your hands dirty as pottery will be the best escape you can get from the digital world. But we would not recommend you keep your phones too far away, as your unique clay creations will surely be photo-worthy.
