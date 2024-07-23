OutlookHub

Traveling With Your Sunglasses? Valuable Tips To Consider

To help you out, here are tips on how to travel with your sunglasses.

After buying your sunglasses from a site such as goodr.com, you want to keep them as safe as possible during your travels, right? And it’s possible to do it.

To help you out, here are tips on how to travel with your sunglasses:

Wear the sunglasses or have them in your carry-on bag

While it is completely okay to pack your sunglasses in checked luggage, its wise to carry them with you.   

Wearing sunglasses or keeping them in your carry-on is useful because:   

It's convenient to have your sunglasses with you when you arrive at your destination, especially if they're prescription or the weather is sunny. This way, in the unusual event that you become separated from your checked luggage, you will have access to your sunglasses.

If you don’t want to wear the glasses, have them in your carry-on bag.

You should note that your sunglasses are more likely to be damaged in checked baggage than in hand luggage.

If putting your sunglasses in a checked bag is the only option, ensure that you keep them safe in a case. You can also add some more padding by placing the case in the midst of a stack of garments.

Have the sunglasses in a hard case.

Sunglass cases are often either rigid or soft. Soft cases do prevent lenses from scratches, but they do not provide as much protection for frames during travel.

Choosing a hard case that retains its shape can help save your sunglasses from getting shattered or bent if you unintentionally sit on or drop your luggage.

Furthermore, keeping your sunglasses in a hard case makes them easier to find and grasp in a large or cluttered carry-on.

For added convenience, consider purchasing a case that can be attached to your backpack or belt loop.

This reduces the likelihood of losing your glasses and allows you to retrieve them anytime you need them conveniently.

Bring a pair of prescription sunglasses.

Having prescription sunglasses for a trip eliminates the need to bring two pairs of glasses while heading to the beach or sightseeing.   

Here are your options you have for prescription sunglasses:   

Non-polarized lenses: These provide UV protection and are more suited for everyday wear.

Polarized lenses: Polarized lenses provide additional benefits, such as decreasing glare and improving visibility in high-light environments. They prevent horizontal light reflected from surfaces such as snow and water.

Mirrored lenses: Besides providing great UV protection, mirrored lenses reflect bright, direct light, letting you see more clearly in brightly lit areas. Plus, they look good.

Have a backup pair

You don't want lost or broken specs to ruin your trip. Do you?

While you may have prescription sunglasses, you should also have your original glasses as a backup.   

The beauty is you don't have to carry them with you everywhere; simply have them in your suitcase as a backup in case your main pair fails.   

If you want a brand-new backup pair, the good news is that it doesn't have to be expensive.

Always tune up your sunglasses before you travel.

All glasses require regular maintenance. You don't want hazy lenses or a wonky frame to ruin your trip.

Scheduling a tune-up for your glasses is simple and easy, and it will ensure that they perform properly during your trip.   

You can get a tune-up a few days before your trip at an eyeglasses store or clinic near you.

The maintenance normally includes tightening the frames and a fast check of all the screws to ensure they are secure.   

It only takes a few minutes, and you can be confident your glasses will be available when you need them.

Have your repair kit and lens cloth.

Packing a repair kit and lens towel can come in handy if you have a loose screw or your lenses become dirty.   

With a clean lens cloth, you don't have to rely on any fabric to remove stains or smudges from your lenses, which could end up harming them instead.

To make things easier, keep your lens cloth in your glasses' hard case.   

A standard glasses repair kit should include a flat-head screwdriver, a Phillips-head screwdriver, tweezers, a magnifying glass, at least four screws, a few nose pads, a few frame grips, and a microfiber cloth.   

This kit comes in handy for a variety of tasks, including tightening or replacing loose screws and changing nose pads.

How do you pack sunglasses without a case?

When it comes to packing sunglasses for vacation, a robust case is ideal. However, in some cases, you might not have the time to buy a hard case.

When traveling with sunglasses, remember to protect the lenses from scratches and keep the frames from breaking or bending. If you have to pack your sunglasses without a case, here are some suggestions:

  • To protect your sunglasses from scratches, slip them into a sock.

  • Place your sunglasses in a hard container, such as a compact box or Tupperware.

  • If your sunglasses would tumble around too much in the container you chose, you can fill the additional space with socks or other soft materials.

  • If you're transporting your sunglasses in checked luggage, arrange your makeshift case between clothing items for extra cushioning.

Have a neckstrap

A little negligence can cost you your favorite sunglasses. So, in addition to bringing your backup sunglasses for vacation, set up a neck strap for your primary glasses. The neck strap provides the most hands-free and practical way to travel with sunglasses.

You also should get the strap if you are prone to putting sunglasses down anyplace just to lose them later. And the cool thing is that you don’t have to get a premium one. Even a basic one will get the work done.

It doesn’t have to be stressful traveling with your sunglasses

Don't allow your sunglasses to prevent you from enjoying all that travel has to offer.   

With a little forethought and preparation, you can keep your glasses safe and secure during your vacation.   

These easy tips, from packing a protective case to taking a backup pair, will help you avoid extra stress and aggravation during your travel.   

So, go ahead and schedule that ideal vacation. Your glasses will be ready to accompany you on the experience.

